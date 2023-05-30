Princess Kate had ‘no idea’ she met with charity boss who was convicted of murder

Once again, the knives are seemingly out for our fair Katie Keen, the Princess of Wales. Is all of this solely about Kate’s thunder-stealing at the Chelsea Flower Show, or is this a larger shift to openly criticize Kate for some other purpose? I do not know. But it’s interesting. So, the basic gist is that Kate is sort of a patron of Action for Children, and the chief of AfC is a convicted murderer. Kate had no idea when she met this guy in Glasgow in May 2022. William was there too, but the Daily Mirror didn’t put his name in the headline, nor did they use photos of William in the same frame as this dude.
Paul Carberry stabbed a father-to-be on a train five times and wounded another passenger. Colleagues knew of his past when he became the £154,500-a-year chief of Action for Children in March. But charity patron Kate and her husband Prince William had no idea of his crimes when they met him at a primary school a year ago.
Carberry, 60, was photographed smiling with the couple – then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. They then joined others in a discussion about teaching children emotions.
Carberry was a teen himself when he carried out his fatal attack, age 16. But it did not stop him becoming boss of AfC, which aims to “protect and support children and young people”. Nor has it prevented him securing a role on the Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce in his native Scotland – with a brief to curb youth gangs.
Today, when we confronted Carberry about his past, he told us: “That’s something I’ve regretted every day of my life. A family did not have their loved one because of me.”
Carberry stabbed John Murray, 21, on a train carrying Scottish football fans to London for a match against England in 1979. Court reports said Carberry, who had been drinking beer and vodka, was in the Govan Team gang – named after a tough district of his native Glasgow. The court was told violence began after a member of Carberry’s mob molested a woman on board. Carberry was reportedly brandishing a flick knife as he chased Murray and two pals through the crowded train. He first stabbed Michael McBain, 22, who was asleep on a carriage floor. Then he repeatedly plunged the knife into Mr Murray when a locked door stopped him escaping, reports said.
Carberry served time at a youth jail and in adult prison before being freed in 1985. He got a job as a social worker and rose high in the profession. He joined AfC and was its Scottish boss when he met Kate and William – patrons of a string of charities – at St John’s primary in Inverclyde last May. He said afterwards: “The Duchess is a great supporter of our charity. I was honoured to discuss our work with the Duke and Duchess.”
AfC said the Palace was informed about Carberry’s murder conviction when he became CEO this year. None of the charity’s literature refers to his crime. And there is no sign Carberry ever mentioned it during public appearances or articles.
So, it’s insane that he effectively only served a sentence of about six years, even if he was only 16 years old when he ran around, stabbing multiple people on a train. It’s also bonkers that… like, no one ever brought it up again? Hello, background checks? Just a cursory background check by the charity OR the palace? I get why a charity might not have the resources to do a deep dive on all of their employees, but what I don’t get is why the palace didn’t catch Carberry’s criminal record before Kate and William did the photo-op with him and his charity last year? That’s what this is – it’s not specifically a criticism of Kate for shaking hands with a murderer, it’s that palace staff are half-assing these events and no one is doing their due diligence. No one thought it would look bad to have Kate posing with this guy, just like no one thought to run background on various other shady people Kate has posed with recently.
I remember this event in Glasgow last year, people were saying that Kate seemed like she was medicated. She was so extra at this event.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing – particularly pertinent during what is exam season at the University. Picture date: Wednesday May 11, 2022.
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing – particularly pertinent during what is exam season at the University. Picture date: Wednesday May 11, 2022.
Glasgow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the University of Glasgow to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing, in Glasgow, Scotland, UK, on the 11th May 2022.

Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
What are the laws in the UK for criminal records for youth offenders? Are they open or hidden? I’m wondering how the reporter got the information, because it seems like it wouldn’t be available for a simple background check.
The charity informed the palace when he was promoted, so they already knew. I doubt they were expecting the royals to use this information against an uppity wife in the tabloids.
How did he get appointed to be the CEO of a children’s charity in the first place?
Yeah it seems like the only ones unaware were the royals. Their incompetent staff didn’t bother to get the details.
@Chloe because he became a social worker and dedicated his life to making sure other youth didn’t make the same mistakes he made.
Tacky, yes that is the important point here. The judiciary system sentenced him, he served it and turned his life around to help others. It is incredibly unfair to plaster his past all over the press so he can never escape it. I am all for a bucket of karma for Keen, but this is really cruel to someone who has actually been reformed by the correctional system.
Actually, that’s exactly the kind of information you put in a drawer and pull out when the opportunity is right to use it against someone.
the curtiers of Queen C take no prisoners.
Well, well, well.
My how the pendulum is swinging so quickly in the other direction.
Harry and Meg tried to tell their brother (in-law) to get it together and be stand up against this foolishness but here we are.
Now a person who may not be innocent in life but is innocent as far as having anything to with this three-ring circus is getting exposed when he’s tried to actually right his wrongs…all because of the hypocritical blood thirsty media the BRF just can’t live with out.
They live for the applause but I suspect more eggs are coming their way. They should have gotten with the winning team.
White privilege is AHMAZING. IMAGINE getting to murder someone, injure another, and not only be given 6 figure positions of power AROUND children…but Also being able to BE ROYAL APPROVED!???? British racism at its #bloodyfinest
I thought the story was he murdered someone at 16 and spent years in jail then repented, changed his life and started a charity? I get it’s awful but there must have been some impulse but I would be happy for someone who turned their life around. That’s positive in my world. No shade on waity.
This was not meant to be a reply.
You see this a lot with addiction charities and centers as well. Sometimes people who have been in terrible situations and repented are better skilled at working in prevention roles. Think of the most stubborn hardened teen gang member. He isn’t going to take advice from some posh woman but someone who can tell him “look I was the hardest of the hard. I killed someone. I did a bid. I can tell you I regret it every day of my life” can be powerful. Also, if we don’t give criminals who have done their time a chance at a different life they will keep being criminals. He can never undo what he did but I commend him for dedicating his life to trying to prevent others from making similar mistakes.
Brompton, that’s how I see it. Genuine forgiveness is a thing.
@ Bromptonviewer, absolutely will someone who has lived it will be much more effective. We have seen the impact of those that have lived those types of lives and how impactful they are.
Carberry’s past was used as an opportunity for the BM to punish Keen for her stunt at the Chelsea Flower show, IMO. And yet it backfired spectacularly on the BM, as well as the BP having been informed as he was promoted. No due diligence on the part of BP obviously!
This doesn’t appear to have been a secret and he served his time and turned his life around and uses his experiences to help others. The story here is about rehabilitation and that’s what the royals should’ve highlighted when the RR began screaming about Kate being seen with a killer.
This right here is a perfect example of why Harry and the others going after the BM is such a powerful thing. This is exactly what people mean when they say if the media can go after the rich and powerful, they can easily go after you. Here is this guy trying to turn his negative into a positive and the media is trying to humiliate him.
Agreed. This guy is an example of someone who actually turned his life around and now works to make sure other kids don’t follow in his footsteps. He shouldn’t have to be photographed with the Wails, IMO.
@Anita says:
May 30, 2023 at 10:50 am
“Actually, that’s exactly the kind of information you put in a drawer and pull out when the opportunity is right to use it against someone.
the curtiers of Queen C take no prisoners.”
Thank you @Anita.
Seems like we have some virgins around here.
“ William was there too, but the Daily Mirror didn’t put his name in the headline, nor did they use photos of William in the same frame as this dude.”
This is why I believe that they are starting to turn on Kate. This and the fact they dragged something up from last year.
I don’t know if it’s on the orders of C&C or William or if the press just decided she’s the new scapegoat, but Kate needs to watch her back.
Hmm personally i think it’s simply retribution for her stunt and the chelsea flower show. I don’t think the press will actually turn on kate. I just don’t see that fully happening unless her and william officially divorce. And i don’t see that happening either.
Time will tell if it’s a pattern.
I agree @Snuffles, what is notable to me is that William isn’t included. If he was, I would assume the tabloids just need to fill column inches with some scandalous headline and this is what they found.
Either this is palace intrigue, or maybe it’s not planted and the tabloids think that they will get legal pushback if they include William but that Kate will not be protected to the same level and is fair game.
I think it’s a plant. Rota reporters aren’t doing this kind of legwork, and the information only came out after 1) the charity notified BP earlier this year and 2) Kate pissed off her in-laws for the second time in less than a month.
I agree, Snuffles. They not only left Will out of the story, but out of the picture as well. That’s purposeful. Someone wanted to smear Kate and not William. If it was just retaliation for the flower show, they’d have used a different smear. This smead intentionally sends a message: we will protect William, not you.
Yeah the exclusion of william from this is SUPER interesting. It’s all Kate met the murderer, Kate posed with the murderer, etc.
This could have been spun very differently – “head of charity has spent life making sure others don’t make the same mistakes he made, atoning for his past crimes,” etc. “charity head emphasizes the importance of Early Years and family support, which aligns with the PoW view on Early Years” etc etc.
Instead….Kate met a murderer. Very interesting indeed.
Call me a cynic but I say that it’s still a pretty soft pedaling of a salacious story, given the oblique title and the fact that the story is on the bottom half of the page. Naw, if they’re “coming for Kate” they’re still wearing kid gloves.
@Snuffles, when Meghan was there, KP told her that the Duchess of Cambridge could not be drawn into gossip. Looks like that’s not the case anymore. Also, that headline happened a few days ago and there has been no defense of Kate from KP. A defense would be a fawning article about how Kate wanted to meet with him because his bad early years made him a murderer. But instead we got crickets.
And what a fitting situation that CopyKeen is in!! It couldn’t happen to a more deserving narcissistic, selfish, petty, jealous and conniving and manipulative woman!!
The whole Kate could not be drawn into gossip was such bullshit. Lies to justify why they wouldn’t help Meghan. Grr it makes me mad just thinking about it.
Yes, I think Pegs wants out of the marriage. Otherwise he wouldn’t let the scapegoating go this far with her. This story must have been sitting in someone’s drawer waiting for a greenlight. It must be the beginning of the end.
above I commented attributing this to the curtiers of Queen C, but this – Wills is fed up – makes more sense.
@Snuffles, yep, knives out for princess barbie, but can someone alter her meds, all I can see is Jack Nicholson in “one flew over the cuckoo’s nest!”
Indeed!!! I too agree that Keen is medicated at this event, and probably at many, many other events as well.
Those pics above of William seemingly reacting/watching her carry on are interesting. He seems to be thinking ‘what are you going on about?’
Mad eyes. Totally Cuckoos Nest .
As someone daily medicated with Zoloft, who teaches college level English and is preparing to start work on a PhD, can we stop accusing Kate of being on something? It’s sorta offensive to folks who actually take meds and are not at all like this.
Kate is just phony and posing and makes weird faces to get what she thinks are good photos.
I am also medicated (lexapro) but I took the comment as she was on Xanax or something with drowsy effects. Which again nothing wrong with Xanax (I take it too when I feel a panic attack is looming) but I’m definitely groggy afterwards.
I thought people were implying uppers taken perhaps recreationally (not by a doctor’s insistence?)…?
@Shawna — I thought so too. She definitely looks over-stimulated. I know people who have experienced a rebound effect from Ativan causing them anxiety and agitation.
@Jaded, this happens to my brain injured sister with certain medications. Ativan jazzes her up and once had Haldol that had her bouncing off the walls. Definitely opposite of what those medications should do. The doctors called it “The Paradoxical Effect”
She also can’t move her eyebrows so her eyes get wide but nothing else moves, which makes for a crazy face. I see this is back before they were staging her photos with children of colour.
@VoominVava: Yup, she’s botoxed to the max in these photos, making her appear ridiculous when she opens her eyes and her eyebrows don’t move. Plus, she always seems to open her mouth really wide when she’s engaged in conversation. Not sure why she does this, but it does make her look clownish when combined with the frozen eyebrows.
Seems to me that both Express and Mirror have dialed the negative coverage of Harry and Meghan WAY down in the past week or so, and dialed negative coverage like this up. Am I hallucinating? Makes me ever more curious about the car chase, and those lawsuits….
You’re not wrong even the daily mail hasn’t had endless Harry and Meghan articles like usual..granted they are currently feasting off Phil and holly.
When have we ever gone more than a week without a royal courtier leaking some 💩 about H&M?
Something has changed…maybe the royal social media being overwhelmed with angry people has led to the palace chillin on the constant leaks? Idk.
We’ll find out for sure soon once Harry takes the witness stand.
I think it’s a confluence of things including the lawsuits. But mostly it’s the fact that Harry’s coronation trip, sans Meghan and the kids, really seemed to mark the end of an era.
From the time of SussexIt, there’ve been hooks. Coming back for their swan song events, the pregnancy with Lilibet, the Diana statue, the fact that Phil and Liz were elderly so it stood to reason they’d pass soon, the jubilee, Liz’s funeral and the coronation. Those were the thrust of all the stories ultimately. What else is there? Nothing. The Netflix series is done. Spare came out months ago. Now it’s just their regular lives with invictus, etc. There’s no longer a solid royal thread tying them to England. If there was, the family would’ve come or Harry would’ve stayed for the historic photos at least. There was nada. That means no trooping, holidays, commonwealth service appearances. Zilch. It’s over. It’s diminishing returns at best from here on out. And the press know it.
Those tabloids posted the photos of the car chase. H&M are out for blood about who financed that shit. The tabs are lying low hoping it’ll blow over.
Note: it will not.
I don’t understand. The article says that his colleagues knew about his criminal past, so it sounds like they did due diligence, but just didn’t care. Whatever one might think of juvenile sentencing in the UK, Carberry did his time and seems to have been doing good work in the almost 40 years since his incarceration. Is he supposed to introduce himself everywhere, like “Hello, I’m Chief of Action for Children – I murdered someone when I was 16.”? And with the royal security, I don’t for a minute believe that they don’t check out everyone the royals meet – they probably figured Carberry wasn’t worth worrying about so they didn’t tell them.
But it’s interesting that Kate is starting to get some Meghan treatment.
As someone who works in the nonprofit sector, I think it’s actually a good thing to have someone who was a troubled young person leading an org that works with troubled young people. Young people hate being patronized and are more likely to identify with and listen to someone who made mistakes, paid for them, and was able to go on to live a productive life.
This is NOT a Meghan treatment!!!
Even in articles like this Kate is being portrayed in a good way!
Meghan would likely have been accused of endangering people even though she had nothing to do with it.
Well, I said “starting to get some Meghan treatment,” not that it’s full on. Still, it’s a definitive dig at the POW to connect her with a convicted murderer when she literally has nothing to do with it.
It’s shade, something that up until lately was directed at Meghan and Harry. The inference is that she didn’t know because A) She’s too lazy to read up on the charity herself, and B) She’s too uninterested in studying anything prepared for her by her staff. She’s notorious for doing that. Look at how she totally flubbed the early education roundtable with Dr. Biden — supposedly her area of expertise but she barely mumbled 3 sentences then called it a day.
It is like 5% of Meghan treatment. Let’s not forget that Tominey basically called the Hub ladies terrorists for absolutely no reason other than she is racist and they are Muslim.
In this case at least the guy had been convicted of murder. But again here, he managed to get the breaks to contribute to life later on. Would a 16 year old non white boy who committed the same crime be provided the lower sentence and then be able to reintegrate?
Honestly no. Particularly as it seems gratuitous. Someone less fortunate would have had way worse than that since stabbing a sleeping person (one of his victims) might be seen as insanity.
The article is too nice on both Kate and that guy because normal ladies with zero past got the terrorist/threat treatment. It’s definitively unfair.
As for him taking care of the charity that some here praise the guy? He is paid 152k£…that’s not charity but to himself.
It was over 40 years ago. Seriously, legitimately recognize when the British media is leading you around by the nose.
It is possible to acknowledge both rehabilitation and the white privilege that permitted him to obtain that rehabilitation and reintegration into society. A 16 year old non white boy would have likely been tried as an adult and not released after six years, especially back in the 70s. I say this having studied criminology and being very familiar with changing principles of sentencing and definitions of deviance over the last 50 years.
Wait a second, this guy was drunk (not premeditated) and a minor when he stabbed someone to death. My guess is that he was penalized as a minor and possibly had his sentence reduced for good behavior. And then, he’s (as far as I know, he hasn’t committed further crimes) -exactly- the type of guy you want him to become! Wtf is wrong with these reporters? He went to school and has helped kids and has been gainfully employed and not committing crimes. If you look at the issues in Glasgow and how the British created a “brain drain” there by leaving the poor stuck in the middle of the city and middle and richer people moved out…, they need people like this there! W&K (Kate) should fight this by emphasizing Paul Carberry’s redemption arc.
If he was voluntarily intoxicated, that isn’t always considered a valid defense and many are tried as an adult at sixteen. He got lucky and fortunately turned his life around. Instead of being defensive and claiming to not know, Kate should have held him up as a success story.
The concept of minors being “tried as adults” is an extremely American one, it does not exist in Britain.
I think it’s a lot worse that Willi and Kate kept Charles waiting like a fool before his coronation in front of the whole world! That would be unforgivable for me and I hope for Charles too.
The Chelsea Flower Show is just the tip of the iceberg in my opinion.
I really thought that a real war would break out between the two palaces, but what I’ve noticed so far is actually nothing.. Except maybe this article. But I really thought that some shady things would be revealed that would really hurt them both!
CRex was stuck in his golden carriage because they were filming their little video at KP, which William most likely blamed on Kate when he was dressed down afterward. This headline and more is revenge for that and the flower show clownery.
It would seem that the charity knew of his past and it makes sense why they would hire him. Royals are meant to meet people from all walks of life so I don’t see this as a problem. The piece was still sympathetic to Kate. I wouldn’t say that the knives are out for her just yet.
It’s all about the inflammatory headline. Which is what most readers only pay attention to. They know what they are doing.
I think “Kate & the Killer” sounds like K is in peril and conveys concern for her well-being. It implies that the “killer” poses an imminent threat which is untrue and highly defamatory.
@ SURE, I don’t read it like that at all. I read it as they intended, Keen happily posing with a killer.
I’ve been saying this all week. The knives are not out of Kate! None of the reporting on her has been nasty and vile as it was to Meghan even in the less vitrolic moments.
The articles about her stealing the spotlight have still been sympathetic to her. But it is true that sometimes it’s about the headline and planting seeds.
Like it or not for now kate is the most interesting of the remaining royals so they’ll be more clickbait stories like this.
We still have to wait to see if anything has really changed or if she’s really being thrown under the bus.
There’s only so many stories you can do about the tig, or Sussexit
So you haven’t seen the recent articles about her family?? Because they have been decidedly NOT sympathetic.
@ameerah yes I’ve seen and read those stories and they aren’t horrible to Kate. Most seem to be fact based. Where’s the Sarah vine opinion pieces saying how horrible of a boss Carole is or how can we trust the Middleton klan when they continue to fail at every business.
It’s silent minus a Times article from the photographer criticizing Kate.
In fact in the midst of all this they’ve had articles praising Kate for now being the star of the monarchy and Carole for being a great mom and businesswoman.
None of what they’ve been reporting is attacks. It’s just fact and they’ve been reporting about the company struggling for a few years now.
I think the Middleton stories may be from disgruntled aristos honestly. All four Middletons were there. That’s sticking under some saddles as witnessed by Hugo vickers article this week.
Yeah, there’s a shift in the coverage. But this clickbait headline is just kind of silly. It’s more like butter knives out at most whereas Meghan had the entire knife drawer emptied out on her.
No one is saying she is getting the Meghan treatment. She’s not a likely never will, BUT as someone who usually gets obsequious fawning articles written about her on the daily, the sudden shift is notable.
Yeah, said there was a shift. Obv, she’s not gonna get Meghan-level knives. But considering Kate showed up late, wore a tiara and upstaged the flower show, this just feels like a weak counter-move from Charles and Camilla. Guess I expected more. Maybe it’s just an appetizer. Or maybe it will build up to a hundreds of subtle paper cuts type deal.
@jais
Yes, it’s usually death by a thousand cuts.
It’s not silly for this 60 year old man, who is probably going to have to resign his position, where he has been helping kids who are just like he was as a teenager. Over 40 years later, this won’t stick to Kitty, but Paul Carberry’s life has been blown to pieces.
I hate this toxic family so much.
Some one dropped the ball, the new hires personnel should’ve been thoroughly vetted..
A proper investigation would’ve stopped this individual from at least the interview.
But why should he not have been hired?? The charity is for troubled youths. Which he clearly was. I don’t actually have any issues with him having the job. He was a kid when it happened and it’s clear that he has used his freedom for good. Like Kaiser, I just think it’s more interesting that no one in Kate and Will’s camp actually did any research before this photo op.
The palace was informed of his past. If a courtier or principal leaked this information to The Mirror they should be dragged for using this man’s childhood crime to further their own agenda.
I don’t think that most people have an issue with him being hired. He seems to have done a great job of not only doing the time for his crime but becoming an exemplary person to make up for his mistakes of the past. The bigger issue, at least to me, is that the palace didn’t know about his past. I think he definitely deserved the job, but apparently the palace doesn’t do the necessary background checks on people they are working with. For me that’s the bigger issue because then it brings into question what types of people are they allowing around children (royal or otherwise) because they are too lazy or incompetent to do their jobs? We have seen too often people who use their roles of authority to take advantage of trusting children, teens or the elderly because it’s believed the proper vetting was done beforehand. That to me is the bigger issue. The fact that they were totally oblivious to his past record. How many others have slipped through the cracks of the palace walls? And if there are any should there not be concern for the potential harm that innocents could be facing because the palaces failed to do the bare minimum of a background check? The tabloids through this one story are only bringing to light that the palaces are more concerned with optics and not the potential harm their incompetence can have on them and the general public. I can only think of Jimmy Savile who spent decades abusing people and had the stamp of approval from the royals to only continue his disgusting abuse. Savile is the types of people that their lack of competence could allow around children, teens and the elderly, and that is disturbing to think of.
@Nerd they weren’t oblivious though. The charity says it told KP when he was hired as CEO. And KP wasn’t the one hiring him anyway, so a background check by KP wouldn’t have meant he wasn’t hired. KP wasn’t the one “allowing” him around children, the charity he works for is, and they knew about his past and still hired him.
No, that’s just not accurate.
He was involved in a gang as a minor, did something terrible while a minor, served his sentence, decided to turn his life around, trained as a social worker, then started running a charity which is literally about helping kids get out of gangs. The reason he is CEO of this specific charity is because of his personal experience. The charity absolutely know about his conviction since his conviction is the entire reason he’s dedicated his life to saving other kids from gangs.
There really is no scandal here at all, the press just want to manufacture scandal around Kate for clicks.
This. The scandal is that this man’s life has been destroyed. But sure, British media, let’s make it all about Cannot and Willnot.
According to the article his co-workers and the charity knew about his past and the palace was informed bevor he recived his OBE.
At least one case where the justice system worked, he repented and turnen his life around to help young people not to make the same mistakes.
In the UK a prison sentence is in and of itself the punishment handed out by the courts. Justice is not meant to mean never being able to work again or contribute to society.
To become a social worker and come into contact with children he would have been subjected to a thorough background check.
If Kate believes all that she says about mental health, addiction, support for families then there should be no reason to not want to be photographed next to someone who seems (from the available information) to have been successfully rehabilitated in the way he is meant to have been.
The scandal here is the newspaper’s deliberate attempt to include Kate in this story and leave out William. And Kensington Palace’s inability to get ahead of the story and frame it as above. This again goes back to the lack of quality PR minds there.
Seriously, I have wondered if Kate is worried that she’s on the way out. She’s certainly been doing more lately (admittedly it’s a low bar). And there is definitely more press briefing against her lately. Unlike William, she’s dispensable after all. And we also now have a queen who is the affair partner/second wife, so if people can get over it for Charles they probably would for William (and Kate doesn’t have anything like the goodwill/popularity that Diana had).
Interesting.
Someone on twitter in wake of Schofield revelations commented they wondered how Brits would react if they also knew the truth about CERTAIN royals currently protected by superinjunctions? Schofield had fearsome lawyers and his powerful Management which resulted in fawning and compliant press. RF and their contract with BM is fed and watered by factions trading information about each other to keep the beast from their own door. Ofwilliam could be being teed up as punishment for the Chelsea flower show upstaging or maybe press are just being their usual bitchy selves or is it the start of more scrutiny on both Pows?
Some one dropped the ball, a proper vetting process would’ve indicated the history of the hired personnel.
This would have prevented a second interview.
She is not in a possession to allow an HR mistake as mentioned.
The second sentence of the article says his colleagues knew about his past, so nobody dropped the ball – at least on the charity side.
When this story came out, I assumed that it was a case of someone who was open about his past criminal actions and the newspaper was making hay of it for the shock value. That’s still kind of what I think – just because the full story isn’t on the charity website doesn’t mean it isn’t known. And a past conviction, even for a terrible crime, doesn’t mean he can’t head an organization. It does sort of hint that Kate and William are not super involved in vetting their patronages, but I expected that.
What’s interesting here for me is the conspicuous absence of William in the article. It really feels like they are hanging the princess out to dry.
Well, Special K and fam were late to the ClownFest, she wore a wreath as a tiara, and she upstaged C-Rex at the Flower Show. And that was just this month…
Kate, you in danger girl. Nothing like a photo of you with a headline blasting “Kate and the Killer” in bright white to bring that point home. Interesting that W is no where to be seen in these damaging photos, though I guess they have to acknowledge that he was there as well. I think this message from the BM is two-fold:
1) K is on the way out and no longer protected and
2) as a friendly “we own your asses” reminder to the rest of the RF
This man served his time deemed appropriate for justice under law. Why can he not turn his life around, work hard and have a good job in a ceo role and lead a charity? Servicing time in prison does not define a persons sole worth.
Odd that William is never written about…
I’m disgusted with how the DM is using this man’s story for their own twisted means.
Interestingly, there was an article this weekend about William and how he supports Kate getting the spotlight…. except when he’s cropped out of pictures with her.
Am I crazy to think there might be some connection to that and Will getting cropped out of these “Kate and the killer” photos? Like maybe Kate knew this was coming and was trying to make sure William didn’t get left out?
Between the pictures of Kate that CB’s gotten a year of use out of and now this gossip, this event sure was the gift that keeps on giving lol.
I will say it again Cowmilla is punishing her for the flower show stunt. She will use whatever she can get to do so. Yes the knives are out for Can’t.
The charity stated they knew upon his hiring and his promotion. He had disclosed his crime to them. I don’t know what to feel about this one. I’m trying to recognize that American sentences are extreme compared to most other countries but six years feels too low. Also, the description of the murder sounds like a psychopath. Not something you can rehab. However, he seems to have been on the straight and narrow ever since and AfC really could have used his story to show the importance of their work and how they could help vinegar vulnerable children instead of hiding it from the public. About Kate: this tracks for her. She doesn’t know anything about any of her visits except where the cameras are going to be.
Well chosen photos of Katie keen. She and William are totally clueless
Juveniles who commit adult level crimes like murder certainly should serve more than six years detention. I don’t know if GB has a system for treating juvenile offenders as adults as the US does. That said, the goal of imprisonment should be rehabilitation. This individual sounds rehabilitated to me unless something is being left out. I can’t work up any outrage over his position at this charity.
The criminal “age of responsibility” in the UK is 12, but no, we don’t try minors as adults here.
My hot take: I think it’s really sad that a man who has served the time he was sentenced and has seemingly spent 40 years trying to improve society by caring for the needs of underserved youth is reduced to simply being “killer” in a headline just to make someone who already routinely looks bad look a little worse.
Paul Carberry’s story is inspirational — it’s what restorative justice should be. It doesn’t diminish the impact of the loss he created. But his effort to be and do better in the face of a heinous crime shouldn’t be used in this way.
In fact, should Kate embrace this angle, it will make her look more empathetic and human than she ever has. Mark my words, she won’t. But if her PR has an ounce of sense, they’ll see the exploitative opportunity they have on their hands here.
I would not buy into Kate showing compassion spin
To me that ship sailed after the way she treated meghan.
For sure, but it wouldn’t be a performance for people like you or me. It would be for those who still rattle on about how glamorous and modern Kate is as she continues to do essentially nothing, and it would throw something of a wrench into this particular smear campaign.
I really just think it’s particularly pathetic that Paul Carberry’s story was used as it was. It demonizes and stigmatizes offenders who move on from their crimes without reoffending, and offers no hope to those who do. Having worked with people who continually commit their lives to recovery and healing after serving time, this whole thing just seems so harmful to me. Much more so to people with zero power than it really is to Kate.
You said it beautifully, Osito.
“In fact, should Kate embrace this angle, it will make her look more empathetic and human than she ever has. ”
Too late, that ship has already sailed. KP effed it up and they have been pretty silent on this which is telling. Given all the negative stories coming out about her and her family its interesting that there is little push back from KP on these stories but given how incompetent they are, any push back would have blown up in their faces. Remember Karriet Tubeman – that was a self made Middleton/KP sh!tshow.
You said it way better than I can Osito. That is what stood out for me- it’s all clearly a dig at Kate, but they are plastering this guys face on the front page of the newspaper under the headline “Killer”. He went through the justice system and served his time and is now a contributing member of society, and his life is being ruined like this.
Well, she’s in the thick of it now. I know that and the articles about her family’s party business flopping was to punish her for showing up Charles and Cam at that flower show. But I do wonder if they are conspiring to get rid of her completely or just use her to deflect from C&C Trash Factory and Peg’s sh!t now too not just for stepping out of line.
Karma, thank you for showing up!! I don’t care how or why, I just appreciate.
Love this for her. I remember a pregnant Meghan being dragged for wearing earrings by a murderer. Let her enjoy drip drip what Meghan went through.
I find his story inspiring. A troubled youth rehabilitates and spends his adult life helping troubled youths. The charity/ his employer knew. The palace knew. He made a public comment when asked.
We can debate whether his sentence was too short or whether the website should have mentioned his past. But all in all, this feels to me like one of the better possible outcomes for someone who murdered someone at 16.
Will and Kate not knowing feels problematic. Incompetence? Malice? Or maybe they did know and didn’t think it was a big deal?
Will being left out of the photo/headline/most of the story feels weird and telling.
She has the bento stare going on hard in a few pictures
Not judging because I have to take Antivan sometimes due to panic attacks
I think you mean benzo, Bento is a Japanese take-out dish. Some people experience a rebound effect from Ativan, making them anxious and agitated.
Awwwww
I know better to have posted before the coffee
Thank you I did mean benzo
I’m a little queasy about the six-year sentence — that seems awfully brief for a violent murder, no matter the age of the killer. I wonder how the victim’s family feel about this guy’s redemption; their feelings are more important than mine.
That said, the emphasis on Kate in this story does seem to signal that her position is shaky in the royal family. The next few months will be interesting.
The family of the murdered man have gone on record as saying they’re very upset, but imo that’s 100% on the press who are exploiting this crime to get clicks and create scandal around Kate. If Kate wasn’t involved they wouldn’t care.
Yes, the press does not care about the victim’s family.
I agree with QUITE CONTRARY. six years isn’t long enough for murder. The victim’s family has a life sentence. I feel bad for the victim and his family.
• I wonder if she will learn her lesson.
• Upstaging your boss is a stupid mood. And she had nothing to gain from it.
I realize this story would be a much bigger deal if Meghan were meeting with a convicted murderer, but I really hate the British media dredging up the skeletons of a non-royal’s past just to make Kate look bad. I don’t like Kate and I don’t feel sorry for her and clearly there was no excuse for this man to brutally stab and kill someone the way he did. He served his time though and changed his life around, he greatly regrets what he did and has gone one to help troubled teens like himself. He is a success story and clearly has achieved way more than Kate ever has in her life, despite spending time in jail.
If I were in the position of meeting any of the current senior royals, I wouldn’t just because I’d know I could become collateral damage in some stupid story in order to make one of them look bad.
And let’s get real, how many murderous dictators did the Queen meet? How many has Chuck met? Plenty of smiling photos all around.
Best comment of the day!
Same.
This right here is a perfect example of why Harry and the others going after the BM is such a powerful thing. This is exactly what people mean when they say if the media can go after the rich and powerful, they can easily go after you. Here is this guy trying to turn his negative into a positive and the media is trying to humiliate him. I feel awful for this man.
OMG. The main photo of Keen is perfection!
As someone with an advanced degree and long career in public policy, I can’t resist offering a counterview to some of the comments made about the criminal history of the charity chief in this story. First, many of us in western culture have been conditioned to believe that crime is a failure of personal responsibility, but when we actually look at the data, most crime is actually what I would call a societal failure, or what we might more neutrally say is correlated to social rather than individual factors. Particularly when it comes to juveniles. Where I work, a high percentage of the juveniles in detention for serious crimes have been in foster care for at least some part of their youth. Also, a high portion (maybe all?) lived in areas with lots of gang violence. When you grow up feeling like no one cares about you, how do you learn to treat others with care? A common theme I hear from incarcerated youth is that being in detention was the first time society cared enough to make sure they had a roof over their head, regular meals, and safe access to education. A major commonality for kids detained for serious crimes is their past exposure to trauma. One commenter above stated that the description of the man’s crimes seemed like that of a psychopath. And while I know this comment was made as an innocent attempt to understand a horrific situation, with all due respect the man’s behavior in that situation sounded to me like a trauma response, as in the actions of someone who had been exposed to trauma and violence at an early age and was in a triggering situation. The outcome was still equally horrific, but the societal response is different with a greater understanding of the perpetrator’s actions. The juvenile detention center where I work emphasizes trauma-informed care. Since the youth have trauma backgrounds, the work they do while incarcerated involves understanding their past triggers and learning behavior modification and coping skills. Probably not unlike what Prince Harry went through to address his own past trauma and what he called “red mist” behavior (not at all intending to suggest Prince Harry would stab someone but to bring awareness to different types of trauma responses).
Knowing that societal factors highly influence crime, what if instead of looking at the criminal justice system as a deterrent or a chance to ensure people are punished for their crimes, what if we looked to a restorative justice model? In that case, the system would seek to restore both perpetrator and victim, to keep society safe and members of society functioning at their best. Now no system is perfect of course, but that would be the goal. Considering that studies have shown people in prison have lower than average impulse control, we can see why the deterrent model doesn’t work so well…
As for the length of the man’s sentence, if we aren’t looking at the sentence length as what “fits the crime” but as what is best for society, consider that longer sentences correlate to greater likelihood of reoffending. Being incarcerated is traumatizing and stigmatized, so keeping someone in longer only hurts their chances of functioning well when they get out. The criminal justice system where I work has a policy that incarceration is for public safety purposes only, and not punitive ones. If a person can safely function in society outside of prison, the goal is that they be released to receive restorative justice services. Yes, this can be hard to accept for crime victims and their families, but the goal of a restorative justice system is to provide crime victims with restitution and restorative services as well. Unfortunately there are some crimes for which no amount of restitution and access to therapy can undo the damage, like losing a loved one in a violent act. I would argue that a system designed to reduce violence, rather than adequately punish the perpetrators of violence, is more in the interest of crime victims than the traditional western criminal justice model.
BTW, a final and incredibly important point I’ll make about the importance of shifting from a personal accountability to a restorative justice model is because where I come from (and probably where a lot of you come from), the criminal justice system has historically been and continues to be incredibly systemically racist, with a disproportionate number of racial minorities incarcerated. I don’t know the social factors involved in the charity chief’s case, but given the colonial history, I wouldn’t be surprised if there weren’t some social factors involved similar to those in my area that have led to the persistence of disproportionality in who lives in unsafe neighborhoods, who is exposed to trauma and violence, who lives in poverty, who lacks access to quality healthcare, education, and job opportunities, etc., and therefore who is disproportionately arrested, charged, and incarcerated.
Thanks to anyone willing to read and consider these thoughts in forming opinions about crime and punishment!
I love that you wrote this! Thank you!
Your comment is why I come to celebitchy – intelligent, insightful and thought-provoking. Thank you!!
Two takeaways:
* “But charity patron Kate and her husband Prince William…” William was barely there.
* “Patron Princess” is a dig at her laziness.
Another attention seeking headline by the DM ,this will cause distress to the both the victims family and the person who committed the crime.
This person appears to have turned his life around ,which is an absolute credit to him .
His victim had no chance to live his life .
A story like this should be left alone it’s cruel for all involved to have this story retold with such a disgusting headline .
The DM is pure scum .
I guess I disagree with the writer because if a charity or any organization has the deep pockets to pay a prospective employee over 154,000 pounds per year, then they certainly have the funds to perform a background check on them before offering them the job. That holds true especially if the charity is called Action for Children. Now, I don’t imagine that they work directly with children like a social worker, but I’d bet that they must come in contact with them if only because of the charity’s function. So, I would think that it would be worth it to check such people out. That’s very lazy if they didn’t perform such a check, but BM you keep delving into the Sussexes’ lawn situation and their corporate structure in another country.
Haha, @kaiser, this blog also gave me an “are you kidding me” chuckle . Umm no background checks, HELLO! Lol.. but they only figured that he’s a convicted murder now – Because they’re way too obsessed with a couple living 1000s of miles away.
Crazy how married people morph into each other. She looks so much like William in that top picture.