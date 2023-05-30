“Ice Spice joined Taylor Swift on stage at TS’s New Jersey ‘Eras’ concert” links

Ice Spice & Taylor Swift performed “Karma” together in New Jersey. [LaineyGossip]
Blue Ivy Carter has joined her mom on stage at Beyonce’s concerts. [Just Jared]
Trying to predict the end of Ted Lasso. [Pajiba]
Look at the good service dog with his diploma! [Dlisted]
Orlando Bloom bares his chi-chis at the beach. [OMG Blog]
Did we talk about Scarlett Johansson’s striped Prada? I can’t remember. [Go Fug Yourself]
The fashion at Cannes this year was so… boring?? [Jezebel]
Okay, Fan Bingbing did look amazing in Cannes. [RCFA]
Hailey Bieber supports Big Dairy. [Egotastic]
Were the 1990s the “saddest decade” in film? [Buzzfeed]
The ladies of This Is Us reunited. [Seriously OMG]
Tina Turner was prepared for Mick Jagger’s Live Aid stunt. [Towleroad]
Taylor Swift X Ice Spice
— Ebro In The Morning (@EBROINTHEAM) May 30, 2023
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform “Karma” together on the Eras Tour in N.J. pic.twitter.com/xzysvfiGWj
— Variety (@Variety) May 27, 2023
Re Cannes Fashion: But did you see Andie MacDowell in the slinky black dress with sultry waves and smoky eyes? HOT! (link: https://www.vogue.fr/article/andie-macdowell-2023-cannes-film-festival-may-26-red-carpet)
What a goddess!
I love Andie’s dress. And I disagree that Cannes was boring fashion, however that’s all it is now. No one was talking about the films. Venice has won over there and Cannes is now just one red carpet party photo opp.
One of my kids was there with her friend. Fun Fact – they left during Karma because they don’t like Karma.
This saved me HOURS in the parking lot waiting because they were in the car just as Karma was ending so we got out of the parking lot just as the concert let out!
I hope Ice Spice is at least getting some good pub and her coin from this. Taylor is a user, user, user.
Out of curiosity I watched the Netflix Reputation BTS documentary and she really makes the case for being the girl next door who worked hard and made it big. But she also plays into the victim, whoa is me thing. She can’t decide if she’s the bad ass or delicate flower. But she sure is babied by the her fans, family and friends.
This so reminds me of when Taylor hopped onto Lourde’s sudden success. Taylor was such a fan.and just had to tell the world all about it. It all seemed fake.
Interesting reflection, I am not a fan of Taylor Swift. I’ve tried to listen to songs people have recommended as “her best” and it all just seems so fake. I don’t believe any of the lyrics coming out of her mouth as reflections on what she, personally, has experienced…it all feels so…fake to me.
I remember when she was cozying up to Lourde. I side eyed that friendship because i think she saw her as a threat. Lourde is the true talent in my opinion. Taylor reminds me of Selena…users.
Lourde is like the Haim sisters. She gets indie credits and they’re not a threat
I hope Ice knows she’s being used and decided to take advantage. She’s getting more publicity for one song/appearance than her whole career until now. I like a bunch of Taylor’s songs but agree she’s so fake. I haven’t looked at her the same when I found out that the growing up on a Christmas tree farm and struggling as an artist was extremely exaggerated . She grew up rich and her father was a partner in her label. I would think by now she would be more self aware if all of her relationships are bad.
Confession: I have never heard a Taylor Swift song. I have never seen one of her videos. (yes I have seen snippets here and there) I feel grateful to be outside of the phenomenon and looking in.
Same. I can name one of her songs. Never watched or heard a Kardashian either until late last fall, when I caught a bit of Kim speaking. She sounded like she has asthma or another breathing problem.
I vaguely remember hearing one of her songs early in her career, but I couldn’t name it or quote any lyrics.
By the way, now I know I’m getting older. I have no clue whatsoever who this Ice Spice person is? Should I know? Should I bother? Seriously, should I? i try to keep up with developments, but they come so fast and furious these days.
I had never heard one of her songs, until I watched Glee.
Does anyone actually believe that Taylor Swift is an Ice Spice fan?
HELL TO THE NAH! She is a DOWNRIGHT/UPTIGHT USER, just like she has used a whole PLETHORA of people: Various female celebs for her “squad” and several male celebs for her songs. #FAKETYFAKEFAKE!
Ice Spice has no stage presence . I thought Saweetie was bad this is something else. These new artist get hyped up online with questionable talent and it shows. It’s probably why we don’t see artist with longevity or timeless hits anymore .
I have no idea who Ice Spice is. Is she related to scary spice? No shade. I really don’t know anything about her
Ice Spice is 23 years old and just landed her first few concert gigs. Until then she had never performed live because she got her start online. Give her a break and a chance to grow as an artist. Everyone has to start somewhere.
She’s just started. She’s a good rapper. All the people you like weren’t phenomenal performers when you first discovered them.
Sure some are not great on stage but get better with time (thinking Dua Lipa), but there are also natural performers regardless of talent or experience.
Beyonce and Blue Ivy video was so cute. So horrible how people were already so quick to tear down a child (Blue Ivy) over it 🙄
Lol Taylor Swift is so full of ish. Look at all this obvious damage control. I wonder how Ice Spice feels about being used as a prop?
Also, I think that whole thing where Taylor “rescued” a fan was STAGED. The fan was real, but I think security had been INSTRUCTED to manhandle a fan and do something fucked up so Taylor could “save” her. I mean, are we supposed to believe that in her whole career, this is the FIRST time there has been overzealous security? Come on……
Honestly this is a terrible look for this artist. She might have gotten a temporary bump but in terms of respect? Like respect yourself and be a bad a b like Cardi or Lizzo. Really unfortunate.
So Ice Spice gets to perform a song with the one and only, the magnanimous Taylor Swift herself — and Matty Healy’s insults from that infamous podcast are forgiven and to be forgotten?