“Ice Spice joined Taylor Swift on stage at TS’s New Jersey ‘Eras’ concert” links
  • May 30, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ice Spice & Taylor Swift performed “Karma” together in New Jersey. [LaineyGossip]
Blue Ivy Carter has joined her mom on stage at Beyonce’s concerts. [Just Jared]
Trying to predict the end of Ted Lasso. [Pajiba]
Look at the good service dog with his diploma! [Dlisted]
Orlando Bloom bares his chi-chis at the beach. [OMG Blog]
Did we talk about Scarlett Johansson’s striped Prada? I can’t remember. [Go Fug Yourself]
The fashion at Cannes this year was so… boring?? [Jezebel]
Okay, Fan Bingbing did look amazing in Cannes. [RCFA]
Hailey Bieber supports Big Dairy. [Egotastic]
Were the 1990s the “saddest decade” in film? [Buzzfeed]
The ladies of This Is Us reunited. [Seriously OMG]
Tina Turner was prepared for Mick Jagger’s Live Aid stunt. [Towleroad]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to ““Ice Spice joined Taylor Swift on stage at TS’s New Jersey ‘Eras’ concert” links”

  1. Meh says:
    May 30, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    Re Cannes Fashion: But did you see Andie MacDowell in the slinky black dress with sultry waves and smoky eyes? HOT! (link: https://www.vogue.fr/article/andie-macdowell-2023-cannes-film-festival-may-26-red-carpet)

    Reply
    • Glamarazzi says:
      May 30, 2023 at 6:49 pm

      What a goddess!

      Reply
    • Normades says:
      May 31, 2023 at 12:53 am

      I love Andie’s dress. And I disagree that Cannes was boring fashion, however that’s all it is now. No one was talking about the films. Venice has won over there and Cannes is now just one red carpet party photo opp.

      Reply
  2. og bella says:
    May 30, 2023 at 12:39 pm

    One of my kids was there with her friend. Fun Fact – they left during Karma because they don’t like Karma.

    This saved me HOURS in the parking lot waiting because they were in the car just as Karma was ending so we got out of the parking lot just as the concert let out!

    Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    May 30, 2023 at 12:56 pm

    I hope Ice Spice is at least getting some good pub and her coin from this. Taylor is a user, user, user.

    Out of curiosity I watched the Netflix Reputation BTS documentary and she really makes the case for being the girl next door who worked hard and made it big. But she also plays into the victim, whoa is me thing. She can’t decide if she’s the bad ass or delicate flower. But she sure is babied by the her fans, family and friends.

    Reply
    • Isabella says:
      May 30, 2023 at 1:09 pm

      This so reminds me of when Taylor hopped onto Lourde’s sudden success. Taylor was such a fan.and just had to tell the world all about it. It all seemed fake.

      Reply
      • missmerry says:
        May 30, 2023 at 1:16 pm

        Interesting reflection, I am not a fan of Taylor Swift. I’ve tried to listen to songs people have recommended as “her best” and it all just seems so fake. I don’t believe any of the lyrics coming out of her mouth as reflections on what she, personally, has experienced…it all feels so…fake to me.

      • girl_ninja says:
        May 30, 2023 at 2:11 pm

        I remember when she was cozying up to Lourde. I side eyed that friendship because i think she saw her as a threat. Lourde is the true talent in my opinion. Taylor reminds me of Selena…users.

      • Normades says:
        May 31, 2023 at 12:57 am

        Lourde is like the Haim sisters. She gets indie credits and they’re not a threat

    • Louise177 says:
      May 30, 2023 at 7:09 pm

      I hope Ice knows she’s being used and decided to take advantage. She’s getting more publicity for one song/appearance than her whole career until now. I like a bunch of Taylor’s songs but agree she’s so fake. I haven’t looked at her the same when I found out that the growing up on a Christmas tree farm and struggling as an artist was extremely exaggerated . She grew up rich and her father was a partner in her label. I would think by now she would be more self aware if all of her relationships are bad.

      Reply
  4. Scout says:
    May 30, 2023 at 1:14 pm

    Confession: I have never heard a Taylor Swift song. I have never seen one of her videos. (yes I have seen snippets here and there) I feel grateful to be outside of the phenomenon and looking in.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      May 30, 2023 at 1:38 pm

      Same. I can name one of her songs. Never watched or heard a Kardashian either until late last fall, when I caught a bit of Kim speaking. She sounded like she has asthma or another breathing problem.

      Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      May 30, 2023 at 6:46 pm

      I vaguely remember hearing one of her songs early in her career, but I couldn’t name it or quote any lyrics.
      By the way, now I know I’m getting older. I have no clue whatsoever who this Ice Spice person is? Should I know? Should I bother? Seriously, should I? i try to keep up with developments, but they come so fast and furious these days.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      May 30, 2023 at 8:09 pm

      I had never heard one of her songs, until I watched Glee.

      Reply
  5. Trish says:
    May 30, 2023 at 2:38 pm

    Does anyone actually believe that Taylor Swift is an Ice Spice fan?

    Reply
    • phaedra7 says:
      May 30, 2023 at 2:47 pm

      HELL TO THE NAH! She is a DOWNRIGHT/UPTIGHT USER, just like she has used a whole PLETHORA of people: Various female celebs for her “squad” and several male celebs for her songs. #FAKETYFAKEFAKE!

      Reply
  6. Caitlin C says:
    May 30, 2023 at 3:05 pm

    Ice Spice has no stage presence . I thought Saweetie was bad this is something else. These new artist get hyped up online with questionable talent and it shows. It’s probably why we don’t see artist with longevity or timeless hits anymore .

    Reply
    • shanaynay says:
      May 30, 2023 at 3:55 pm

      I have no idea who Ice Spice is. Is she related to scary spice? No shade. I really don’t know anything about her

      Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      May 30, 2023 at 5:07 pm

      Ice Spice is 23 years old and just landed her first few concert gigs. Until then she had never performed live because she got her start online. Give her a break and a chance to grow as an artist. Everyone has to start somewhere.

      Reply
    • Pointillist says:
      May 30, 2023 at 6:54 pm

      She’s just started. She’s a good rapper. All the people you like weren’t phenomenal performers when you first discovered them.

      Reply
      • Normades says:
        May 31, 2023 at 1:05 am

        Sure some are not great on stage but get better with time (thinking Dua Lipa), but there are also natural performers regardless of talent or experience.

  7. Imara219 says:
    May 30, 2023 at 3:07 pm

    Beyonce and Blue Ivy video was so cute. So horrible how people were already so quick to tear down a child (Blue Ivy) over it 🙄

    Reply
  8. MissKitten says:
    May 30, 2023 at 3:54 pm

    Lol Taylor Swift is so full of ish. Look at all this obvious damage control. I wonder how Ice Spice feels about being used as a prop?

    Also, I think that whole thing where Taylor “rescued” a fan was STAGED. The fan was real, but I think security had been INSTRUCTED to manhandle a fan and do something fucked up so Taylor could “save” her. I mean, are we supposed to believe that in her whole career, this is the FIRST time there has been overzealous security? Come on……

    Reply
  9. Normades says:
    May 31, 2023 at 1:23 am

    Honestly this is a terrible look for this artist. She might have gotten a temporary bump but in terms of respect? Like respect yourself and be a bad a b like Cardi or Lizzo. Really unfortunate.

    Reply
  10. Nanea says:
    May 31, 2023 at 2:52 am

    So Ice Spice gets to perform a song with the one and only, the magnanimous Taylor Swift herself — and Matty Healy’s insults from that infamous podcast are forgiven and to be forgotten?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment