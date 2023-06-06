Taylor Swift & Matt Healy are already done, one month after they ‘began’

What a glorious month it was, but now it’s over. Almost one month ago exactly, the Sun broke the news that Taylor Swift was seeing Matt Healy. Swifties and non-Swifties alike did a deep dive into the rumors – Taylor and Matt had known each other for the better part of a decade, they reconnected last year through Jack Antonoff, Taylor made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert in early January, and implied throughout all of the reporting was the sense that Healy was “the reason” why Taylor and Joe Alwyn broke up several months ago. In addition to all of the Swealy connections, the Snake Fam also examined Healy’s history as a racist a–hole who likes to think that he’s some kind of provocateur. Even Azealia Banks expressed concern that Healy is a “full incel” and Taylor is letting some scabies-ridden douche “climb the rich white coochie mountain.” Last we heard, Healy had moved in with Taylor in New York. Alas, it’s already over!!!
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are shaking it off when it comes to their relationship — the singers have broken up … TMZ has learned. According to a friend close to the situation … Taylor is in fact “single” again, although it’s still unclear exactly why they’ve now split up.
It was a pretty whirlwind romance … just last month Matty popped up at all 3 of Tay Tay’s Nashville concerts, right on the heels of news she and Joe Alwyn had split after 6 years together. From then on Matty and Taylor were pretty inseparable when she wasn’t performing. We saw them out in NYC multiple times — double dating with her friends, and hitting up a recording studio. Matty was even spotted sneakin’ into Taylor’s NYC townhouse, and he hung out with Taylor’s dad during her Eras Tour stop in Philly.
Although they just started dating, the artists have known each other since 2014 … when Taylor went to a concert for his band, The 1975.
They haven’t been seen in public together since May 25 when they were out on a dinner date. We still don’t know exactly when the breakup went down, but there was a big clue things were over when The 1975 performed this weekend in Denmark. Matty had a history of kissing random people in the crowd, but during a January concert — which Taylor was attending — he said he was putting the kibosh on that move. Well, lo and behold, during this weekend’s concert he locked lips with a security guard. Talk about single and ready to mingle!!!
[From TMZ]
My guess is that it was always going to be more Tom Hiddleston-esque rather than another Joe Alwyn-type of longterm thing. I said it repeatedly, that the whirlwind, love-drunk energy reminded me of the summer of Tiddles (2016). Tiddles happened for a solid four months or so – poor Matt Healy couldn’t even handle the bright, hot spotlight for one full month. Honestly, I do think Healy was probably scared sh-tless when he became a household name for all of the wrong reasons. But I also think someone finally talked some sense into Taylor too, probably her team or her publicist or maybe even Azealia Banks.
This guy is so gross, my God
Came here to say just that. Also, WHY would she date him???
It got everyone to stop talking about Joe Alwyn/scrutinising the breakup, didn’t it?
I think Taylor was dumped – so searched for the most provocative, inflammatory fling she could find to distract from the end of what was a pretty long, deep relationship.
Her media game is impeccable.
I feel like I need an STD test just from that one photo of him. yuck 🤮 …..
God, his gumline. Black and rotting.
We’ll always have May (4th to 25th) …
lol at anyone who thought this wasn’t going to get the Hiddleston treatment. seemed pretty obvious she was just rebounding hard.
to be honest I think her and Joe broke up earlier than it was reported, not because of Matt.
It really could be anything but it’s obvious a lot of midnights the album is about Joe. The first timeline of her cheating on Joe while in the studio with Matty makes more sense.
If she broke up with Joe because he wouldn’t marry her than midnights becomes her getting that last but of mileage from the Joe relationship.
If this is true, thank god. She’ll need some real deep cleansing to get rid of that negative energy (and greasiness) lmao. I think it’ll def be partly due to what she’ll have seen from her fans, but I think she understands her brand first and foremost and this was way damaging.
Not to mention to get rid of all the rest, I’d bet he’s a STD-flea-ridden gross man.
If she understood her brand “first and foremost” she wouldn’t have touched this filth with a ten foot pole. But she did, so obviously there was some part of him that really appealed to her, until it didn’t anymore.
This! She knew exactly who he was and she liked it. I really think the break up was to mitigate reputational damage. She knew what he said and did and that’s why she invited Ice Spice to sing with her. I think when her people realized that wouldn’t be enough to erase the stink of Matty Healy they let her know it was him or her career and she chose. Too late though – she really revealed herself here.
He seems like the kind of person who can change his behaviour depending on who he’s around, not sure if he played off any of the things he said as some BS like sarcasm or British humour (it’s not) or if they even spoke about it. Either way she doesn’t get a pass at all cos she should have had some knowledge of the type of person he was – or some of her friends at least?? The Ice Spice feature was a really bad decision, it makes it pretty undeniable that she didn’t know what he’d said about her.
Please. She has eyes and a nose. She saw how raggedy that man was/is and still dove head first into it.
Oh noes!! Matty Healy now gets the accolade of being the Liz Truss of Swiftie boyfriends: ultimately, neither could compete with the lifespan of a wilted lettuce.
Hahaha thank you, spit my coffee on that 😆
Hahaha this is so perfect!
LMAO!!
Somewhere, Tom Hiddleston is cracking up that he is no longer the focus of the shortest fling with Taylor Swift.
While he gets to enjoy a now-low drama but successful life with a cool af + gorgeous spouse and their baby that was probably born reciting poetry!
He’s living the dream and Taylor just broke up with a cockroach. How the turntables.
Didn’t even make it to the 4th of July, just like I thought.
Now she’s free to write the worst, meanest songs about Joe if she wants, and everyone will pin it all on Matty. I suspect that was the play all along, although she should have researched Matty better, because I don’t think she was expecting such a strong backlash!
Slight OT, but I just read yesterday’s post: did she really speak of “the LGBTQ and queer community”? Yikes. The “Q” already stands for “queer”, Taytay! She can’t be a very good ally if she doesn’t even know that. And I guess that’s a wrap on the Gaylors, I don’t think their theory can come back from that…
OMG q stands for questioning!
You’re right it stands for questioning, but it also stands for queer.
But even if it didn’t, saying “the LGBTQ and queer community” is redundant.
I still think this was all a stunt to bring Joe to heel. My theory is she wants to get married, Joe is reluctant so she “dumps” him and heads straight for (in her eyes) a “bad boy” to show Joe what he’s missing. My hope is Joe not only doesn’t come to heel but keeps running in the opposite direction, as far away as he can get. Keep going Joe!
@OperaCake Queer means different things to different people. What she said is perfectly acceptable and from the informed position of someone who has been a long time ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and is currently on a queer-inclusive tour.
The Q stood for queer long before questioning was added. Which is not to dogpile, but just to say – for many of us, queer is our primary identity. And it also, to me, has the benefit of encompassing any other piece of identity you want it to. This is why it is called queer theory, or used as a verb – queering. It is a word that gets deeply at the social and political dimensions of otherness.
Emme, I actually kinda knew that already like almost a year ago, from Gossip Cop of all places. TS wanted Joe to propose, but he wasn’t willing, and the kind-hearted GC went on to write a deny article to clear the air with a fee.
Uncontrary to most gossip readers reactions to lower tier tabloids, my understanding to tattles is that they all form part of an eco-system for celebrity news. Not every piece of celebrity news can be or even should be published in People, who is like the NYT in tabloids world. So celebrities use lower/disreputed outlets to air stuff unsuitable for People or even US Weekly. And Gossip Cop works more like an archivist for all the lower tier tats.
The moment I read the denial article about them from GC, I know their relationship was on a rock. Her wanting of an engagement ring from Joe was also likely a reaction to a major event that happened roughly same time last year. She got jealous from that ring.
And this ratty thing also backs up my theory that the Tiddlebanging is most likely her attempted revenge on Joe back in 2016, when he was ignoring her.
@Samm “questioning” is newer. It’s long stood for “queer.” OMG
@Operacake Come on now, nobody in real life speaks without filler words, errors or repetition. Questioning someone’s allyship because of that is just unnecessary and mean.
@tacky just want to add that Taylor swift is NOT a long time ally. The community tried to cancel her for not saying anything. Then she did a lgbt roll-out to test the waters if it was worthwhile to her. She used it for a few songs basically.
If you want to see the kerfuffle look back to a few months before she brought todrick hall on as a friend.
None of this negates all of the valid criticism she received about dating this guy, and I hope the brevity of the relationship doesn’t sweep that under the rug. People have rebounds and flings, doesn’t mean people still can’t side eye you if the person you have one with is trash. If random strangers could find out all of the terrible things that he said, so could she. It’s still a reflection on her performative support when it comes to marginalized people. What’s the over-under on us seeing Ice Spice again on this tour?
@Dee2 Agree 10000%. She’s still vile trash. She needs to speak up or stfu and stop pretending to be anyone’s ally
Yeah people thinking that she can just un-ring that bell are a bit delusional. Ultimately, I don’t think it will have a tremendous impact on her career and profitability–her fanbase is pretty loyal–but the negative backlash did hurt her brand a little.
Yep, it’s definitely time we held women accountable for the actions of the men they date.
That’s the white feminist take right there. ^^^^
Poor little lady just had no idea that she was dating a racist piece of shit.
White women from the days of slavery until today have historically counted on people like you to shield them from criticism. And white women in the 1800s surely didn’t have the autonomy, independence, wealth and resources that Tay has so what is her excuse exactly? What exactly did she get out of dating a man who has shown himself to be a racist and misogynist? Maybe you can tell us….
She dated this trash man briefly & dumped him. Like most of the time when women date men, she didn’t get anything out of it.
@Mallory she is not responsible for who he is, she is responsible for who SHE IS and she is not living under a rock… she has access at her fingertips to learn and grow and speak out against any/all bigotry especially as it brushes up to her coattails. She is willfully ignorant as are many of her minions. She is a feminist IF feminism is selective, insincere and not at all about equality.
Nope but it’s absolutely the time to hold women accountable for the things that they ignore to continue dating men who have questionable actions. If you’re dating a rapist and you know that they are a rapist You don’t get to say but I’m not holding anyone down. You’re trash they’re trash.
It’s so —her least favorite word— calculating. She will escape this without ever even acknowledging it. That’s her MO. And she’s not going to denounce him or the “relationship” because then he’ll go scorched earth, and her brand can’t handle that. So she gets to toe the line between pleasing her fans and keeping him quiet. So telling that he’s back to his old, unsanitary antics and kissed a security guard at his concert as soon as they were over.
I believe there were reports out there that her dad and Gigi Hadid had “concerns”. When people in your orbit feel the need to air that out there, you know they either care about you, or they care how it affects THEIR image (as father and famous friend).
Tom made it 4 months because he’s not a garbage human being like this one.
Hopefully this is the last we hear about that gross individual!
So the snake queen saw all of the backlash she was getting and ran as fast as she could away from her rat king. This whole situation has been so disgusting I would be so embarrassed if I were Taylor. In my opinion, this whole Matty Healy thing Was an attempt to “win the break up” and now she’s left with egg all over her face. Something she didn’t seem to have taken into account however, is that Matty is a loose cannon, and just as narcissistic as she is. I cannot wait for the feud to begin between these two because you know the moment she starts trying to talk on this dumpster fire of a “relationship he is going to come running with the receipts. I can’t wait to see the fall out, it is going to be delicious!
Yeah, quite a few people in the subreddits like Fauxmoi and PopCultureChat speculated that she wanted to get back at Joe and win the break-up in the past month for this bizarre episode.
She definitely didn’t win that breakup! Joe came out looking like the dignified adult.
@Not A Swiftie – Oh my goodness, I cackled reading your take on this! I agree 1000% and am also looking forward to Ratty coming with the receipts should she try to manipulate this narrative in her direction (what else is new?). The egg she is now sporting all over her face is already delicious!!
Healy was hurting her brand that’s why they broke up. She’s still a white feminist tho.
Because it’s OK to be racist but the very second you mess with the coin, you’re out. Priorities and values, you know.
This, exactly.
I think it’s gotta be something around the claim he was moving in and going to co-write all the songs on her next album. Defo a brand decision but if she cared about the racist/misogynist stuff she’d have dropped him the second people starts in and done a mea culpa.
But if dude started making a play for her writing creds and money? 100% she’ll go with the team and punt him into the sea.
I think you’ve nailed it. Nobody has noticed this but I sgrrr with you that it’s what made her dump him. He got too cocky and went for a piece of her musical success, the thing she cares about the most.
She broke up with him because her was hurting her good girl image. He’s still racist trash and so is she for dating him, yet all her cult of Swifties will be like “see how great she is! She broke up with him because she saw who he really was!” Who he really is, who she really is…she’s just better at hiding it.
It was probably always a hookup and the tabloids tried to call it love.
I also wonder if Taylor, who isn’t online much, hadn’t heard the podcasts? She knew Matty through friends and would have relied on their vetting of him. At the same time the Ice Spice feature is SO suspect.
Ohhh I think she definitely knows what’s happening on the internet. She’s never said she’s not on here much. She’s involved with her fan community and references stuff that happens online.
I do not know if she listens to podcasts though, or if she was following Healy stuff online. But GOOGLE EXISTS. I would think someone on her team would Google this man before she jumped into a super public relationship. But what do I know?
Please all her famous friends were fallowing Matt and his band on social media and liking his post. Taylor, herself talking about him during her concerts, that is not the media making stuff up that is all her .
Emily, don’t blame the tabloids. They are only narrative outlets for the celebrities’ PR. They pushed that narrative in the tabloids to win the battle, so to speak. It has always been like that.
Did anyone here really believe she, or her people, would let this interfere with her re-release record date in July?? She’s as greedy as she is vile and she will always be a faux feminist and bigot. She’s uneducated, formally and otherwise, so ignoramus she willl be.
Yeah, she hides it well and tries to play this faux-educated woman thing who likes to read books in her free time, but over the years, her more mature fans aged out her and saw through her facade.
Are you actually shaming someone because they didn’t (presumably) have as long a formal education as you? I hope you keep that same snobby energy when you meet anyone who dropped out of school for any old reason…
Oh please, even I can tell that wasn’t remotely what that comment meant.
I’m not talking about the rest of the comment. Why feel the need to include the ‘formally’? It just an unkind dig for no reason. Unless you or Teee can see a good reason to add it in there?
I remain unimpressed.
Someone ran a cost-benefit analysis and realized the juice was not worth the squeeze.
I spluttered at this gem! Hope you don’t mind, but I’m saving it for future use! It is perfection!
LOL and accurate.
I love this, and am definitely saving it for future use. It is perfectly descriptive.
Considering that backlash and how precious she is about her image it was inevitable. She tries too hard to be edgy and cool which sometimes shows in the men she dates – this blow up in her face.
Dear Azelea,
Please enjoy this gift basket that has an autographed cardigan, an application for a Capitol One card, and VIP Meet and Greet pass for 1 to my next show. Thanks for saving my rich white coochie mountain from further despoilment 💙💜❤️ xo,
Tay Tay
😂😂😂😂😂
I am going to die laughing at the “climbing the rich white coochie mountain” comment. If this romance happened for any reason, that was it (besides raising this cretin’s star for a minute so everyone knew what a full incel he truly is).
It doesn’t take much for an outspoken cretin to out himself. I’m guessing she realized the rumors weren’t just rumors and ran for the hills before she found herself ensnared with another narcissist and had to write two or three albums about their break up, a la John Mayer. Well done, I guess, but her creep meter is busted.
Please let no one date this man. He’s so gross, he clearly has no respect for women.
She’s still shady and disgusting for letting it get this far. If she didn’t know about that podcast he did where he admitted to the racist degradation of black women then okay, she was blindsided. But to still openly date him and collaborate with Ice Spice clearly to try and smooth things over after his diss of her is some bullsh!t. I’m kind of curious about how she’ll make herself the victim in all this now that it’s over.
Ice Spice’s reps have said they reached to Taylor’s team because she’s a fan. I don’t know why everyone acts like Ice was a pawn who can be forced to do things she doesn’t want to do, last I checked she was a grown woman with agency.
was it beneficial to both of them? yep. but Ice recorded the song, did a video, and performed with her three nights in a row while saying she loves Taylor and she was so sweet – she’s obviously not that upset.
I love how you chose to address Ice Spice but not the racism against black women. Please. Go run along now and listen to a Matty Healy podcast interview.
@Arizona
You are so full of it. You spent weeks on this site, trying to downplay his racism, his sexism, and anti-somatic’s speech, trying to make excuses for Taylor a grown woman and her own racism.
She realized that as much as she tried to double down, both her critics and fans were never going to accept this swine so she eventually just gave up. She’s gonna throw him under a bus now big time. Bye Ratty 👋
Yep.
“Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” a source tells ET
He’s not compatible with her fans and her image.
I’m going to laugh if HE broke up with HER. because this may have raised his profile but NOT in a good way! Every gossip outlet on the planet is running the stories about his past comments and behavior. Maybe AB’s incel comments were the last straw. Because I have no doubt his ego is a very fragile thing.
Did they really break up though? Or has she just taken it back underground because of the intense backlash and harm to her image that others have mentioned above. If they were shagging on the DL for months and likely with a Joe overlap, doesn’t mean she can’t take it back to that place. Although she is just so petty and we know she loves shoving the new relationship in Joe and everyone else’s face. So maybe they really are dunzo. In any case, I am surprised her team didn’t do a better job vetting Healy given the financial and reputational implications — as he’s such openly vile trash.
That’s actually hilarious, the thought that he’d have so little self-respect as to agree to be her secret side piece because he’s too embarrassing for her to date publicly!
I mean, she’s still rich. But yeah, no way they’re still dating.
Yeah, the cynic in me thinks she’s still probably hooking up with him on the downlow. She know that being with him publicly is hurting her brand. But I still think she is really into him. I do not see her giving him up that easily. And regardless, as others have said, it does not negate the fact that she stayed with him for a bit even after all the racist, misogynist garbage about him case out publicly.
I have never in my life cared about her drama, but for some reason I’m fascinated by this – it seems like very calculated decision making.
Eurydice, agree! I’ve never paid attention before and cannot look away. Maybe because at this point she’s 33 (?) and the whole I didn’t know any better, I’m a victim, is an obvious ploy? I do think Joe wouldn’t marry her and she did *all this* (waves hands) to show him what he’s missing. Meanwhile Joe is likely unbothered and glad he dodged a bullet.
No, they didn’t break up. First of all, they weren’t probably that serious to begin with, but Taylor liked being able to shove her happy rebound guy into Jon’s face (hopefully he’s been pitying her cause it’s just so sad and desperate).
DeuxMoi has already reported they are now in separate countries but continuing their relationship.
I just think Taylor is VERY aware of the backlash and is trying to do some (unsuccessful) damage control.
They’ll keep hooking up on the DL
DM is almost never right. They said that Taylor and Joe were married, and when people called her out on it when they broke up, she said they had a British ceremony (apparently she thought that meant it wasn’t as binding as an American license). She lies and doesn’t check her sources.
Come on guys, this is HILARIOUS. Dude rode the rebound train to notoriety just long enough to reveal himself to be a giant douche. He didn’t even get a full summer like Hiddleston. He used his fifteen minutes as negative PR. That’s funny as hell! You have to be completely socially incompetent to screw up that opportunity that badly.
By the way, if you like the 1975, may I recommend The Midnight? Similar sound, less douchebag stupidity.
I honestly LOLd when I saw they are “broken up.”
Love the Midnight!
Who’s next?
Someone put that New Yorker interview in her face and then explained what he was really saying.
Swiftly then reminded them who pays the bills and then they told her to keep this quiet if she wants to keep seeing him.
I do not believe for one second those two are still not in each other’s orbit. She can make things and people go away when she wants to.
It seems some other podcast from the racist boyfriend came up where he insulted Taylor’s mother, or at least that’s what I’ve read in Swifties circles. I’m not interested enough to check out a random podcast, but it would make sense that Taylor Swift suddenly cared about him being an asshole when it was about her mom.
Of course, it could still be damage control and they’re just going to keep dating as out of the public eye as they can.
I heard that rumor too it just once again proved people point about Taylor she didn’t care about his disgusting comments about black woman . She Was willing to continue to date Matty after everything it wasn’t until this supposed dis of her mother that made her pulled the plug . Only when it affects her directly that when she care she didn’t give damn about any of his racist vile comments before she would have continued to parade this creep around had he not disrespected her mother .
It’s that Red Scare podcast. They tried to limit the damage by pulling that one episode off the internet.
It wasnt the racism or his horrible personality that was the final straw it was him being friends with dasha & the other redscare podcaster. He was pictured wearing their merch and is known to be a fan of the podcast.
That podcast really hates taylor, made fun of her fluctating weight, and called her unattractive. They also called her mum miss piggy.
That stuff wasnt reported on this website but a number of other websites wrote about it the other day. We all know she gives a shit about racism but the fact that his friends attack her and her mum and he’s walking around In their merch would be something she wouldnt be able to look past. Imo.
He kissed someone else (publicly) so it was over. She’s not the type to let that slide.
Good. Now the world knows who he is & everyone will know in the future. Glad she got rid of that leech.
We’re all just celebrating…right???
Taylor just show the world her true character she ok with dating a racist man who enjoy watching torture porn of black woman . She ok dating a racist anti Semitic man as long she happy that’s what she said a few weeks ago now that . It’s only now that there a rumor going around that Matty disrespectful her mother that making its way around the internet on podcast . That’s when she pulls the plugs the racism didn’t bother her it was the diss about her mother looking like miss piggy when it directly affects her she cares .
She worked too hard to turn herself into an anti republican, anti racist, pro LGBTQ + ally feminist girlboss to go back and make Matt Healy happen. I think she realized people were not going to give him a pass. OR he dumped her, idk. It’s all speculation. I can’t wait to show my mother this article and get her take. I love her takes on Swift cos she’s not a fan and she’s older and out of the loop so she just sees Taylor as what she is, not the myth Tay Tay wants us to see.
The more I hear about TS tho, the more I don’t like her and think she’s probably way worse than we even think.
Finally her more mature fans see through her that she’s performative af in this social causes. She dgad about any of these, unless they hit her bank.
I agree with that assessment and I want to be friends with your mother.
No one has to be nice but the image she presents and her actions always seem to be in direct conflict. Personally, I think she’s a dumpster fire of a human being but folks continue to worship her….
He was right! Dating her is emasculating. She made him look devoted to her and then dumped him. He knew she was cruel but he wanted the chance to get in that spotlight.
And to the people that will say “she didn’t know he said that”. Yes she did. She knew some people would be upset. SHE THOUGHT YOU GUYS WOULD FALL IN LINE. Arrogant.
And I write this as someone who thinks Healy made up those stories to get press and be edgy. Taylor didn’t care if it was true or not.
Full stop not attractive. Nothing redeemable about him.
How is she going to write a song about this one?
He was a jump-off or possibly overlap relationship. He was basically toxic. After acting like she was all in for a few weeks, she dropped him like a hot potato because of the much deserved backlash.
This one doesn’t write itself…..
so when her fans are doxxing, harassing, stalking and threatening to kill people (including their kids), T.Swift ‘can’t do or say anything about it’, but when her fans are chastening her for dating a gross, gross, racist, misogynist, nepo try hard, all of a sudden, she can and will open her mouth to tell people to back off? what a shocker…
Swifties be cray, but I missed where she has told anyone to back off about him? I have not seen her say anything, especially not to her fans, about him.
@Abby, sorry, meant to say, she’s telling her fans to back off from her. To leave her alone and let her live out her best hot, single lady era
It’s almost like maybe you should date someone for longer than a Scaramucci before doing a giant couple roll out about immediate connections and twin souls and pap shots of make out sessions and just being super duper into each other. In case you realize after a few weeks that no, maybe this was just a fling.
He’s…not attractive.