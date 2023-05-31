Azealia Banks advises Taylor Swift: ‘Full incel’ Matt Healy ‘is gonna give you scabies’

Azealia Banks has a problematic history of trollish and MAGA behavior, but one thing Banks will always do well is write everything down. She’s one of the best writers and social/culture critics out there, and I’ve come to enjoy it when she chimes in on pop culture stories of the day. I loved what she had to say about the Julia Fox-Kanye West situation (Julia did not) and Banks loves it when celebrities try to beef with her (who can forget the Lana del Rey back-and-forth). Well, apparently Banks has had a soft spot for Taylor Swift for some time, and Azealia Banks is worried about her girl. She’s worried that Taylor is letting a “full incel” like Matt Healy “climb the rich white coochie mountain.” OH MY GOD.

What’s your favorite part? “Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies” or when Banks ships Taylor with James Mercer from The Shins? I agree with Banks that Healy is a “downgrade” for Taylor, but in that downgrade, perhaps we’re seeing Taylor’s true self.

Azealia also read Healy’s New Yorker profile, where he shrugged off concerns of his racism and bigotry by claiming his haters were too online and a bit “mental.” Azealia had a read for Healy on Ice Spice too:

  1. Susan Collins says:
    May 31, 2023 at 7:49 am

    She’s not wrong. Maybe when Taylor’s fans start to slither away she will think a little more clearly or this is who she really is.

    Reply
  2. Southern Fried says:
    May 31, 2023 at 7:51 am

    Shake & bake, Azealia! Funny ah.

    Reply
    • Dss says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:27 am

      James Mercer is 52, married and has 3 daughters…..just sayin’

      Reply
      • Southern Fried says:
        May 31, 2023 at 8:59 am

        She mentioned Mercer as a work partner only. So I don’t know what his wife and kids have to do with it.

      • Chicken says:
        May 31, 2023 at 11:14 am

        I was gonna say, The Shins dudes have to be getting up in years. I listened to them a ton immediately post-college, and that was, sadly, a long time ago.

      • Tammy says:
        May 31, 2023 at 3:04 pm

        Please let’s keep her away from James Mercer professionally. He’s so much better then she will ever be.

  3. IForget says:
    May 31, 2023 at 7:52 am

    LOL, well Banks isn’t exactly a paragon of virtue, but she tells no lies here. I saw a gross article in Rolling Stone saying that if TS were a man, we wouldn’t be saying the same things. HARD DISAGREE.

    Team no one.

    Reply
    • JP says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:02 am

      Was she the one who was sacrificing chickens in her closet or something, or am I deeply misremembering?

      Reply
      • Peanut Butter says:
        May 31, 2023 at 10:11 am

        You’re right, she said she’d been sacrificing them for 3 years in her closet to practice her religion. When Sia criticized that, AB came at her and went off about her “ugly pasty white lady skin” or similar, but that’s mild compared to the poison she’s spewed about the LGBTQ+ community. Banks & Healy are rotten human beings, and Swift is no prize herself. How I hope that no one in this over-rewarded, self-absorbed trio ever has kids

    • Katherine says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:04 am

      Yep. Pretty sure men got dragged for dating problematic albeit unknown women, can’t recall exact names, but those weren’t too big actors so I can’t place it right now. A few.

      Reply
      • Laura says:
        May 31, 2023 at 2:33 pm

        I don’t know if this is who you were thinking of, but Dylan O’Brien is one! He debuted his girlfriend and then people started going through her Tweets and found all her casual n-word use. I think it’s just that fewer people care about Dylan O’Brien than Taylor Swift, lol

  4. Jillian says:
    May 31, 2023 at 7:52 am

    No lies told!

    Reply
  5. The Hench says:
    May 31, 2023 at 7:53 am

    Yep. What she said. But Taylor won’t listen. This will all be grist to her mill of “Everyone is against our love!!!” schtick. The best summation I’ve seen of Taylor was the comment “She makes herself a victim of the drama she creates”. All. The. Time.

    Reply
  6. K says:
    May 31, 2023 at 7:55 am

    AB is an absolute human hurricane, but….if she could turn this OpEd of hers into a rap this would be magical. My favorite here is “thin jawed ” oh my God that is wordsmithing right there.

    Reply
  7. Selene says:
    May 31, 2023 at 7:56 am

    She’s so verbose and creative, I love it.

    Reply
  8. BB says:
    May 31, 2023 at 7:57 am

    I’m a certified Taylor Swift hater so of course I am sure what we are seeing is her true self living her truth. I also agree with Azealia. That dude is just too much of a fug loser to pull out a Swift. This is just embarassing.

    Reply
    • Chicken says:
      May 31, 2023 at 11:19 am

      I’m a certified Taylor lover, full-blown Swiftie, and even I hate this so much and am questioning the hell out of her judgment.

      P.S. Scabies is no joke, my sister and I got them from a place we stayed in Paris once, and they’re a total b*tch to get rid of.

      Reply
  9. Jessica says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:01 am

    My thing about this Swift romance: If she decided to go with a problematic dude she knew was problematic, why couldn’t she find one who was A attractive and B had a band that played good music? I’m sure there was a hot train wreck she could have chose for this….this dude is not even the slightest bit attractive and his “music” is even worse than hers is.

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:14 am

      Same, he is so slimy looking, like a junior dentist or something

      Reply
      • JaneBee says:
        May 31, 2023 at 8:41 am

        @Chaine 😂😂 Thank you, this made me hoot. He really does look like a ‘slimey junior dentist’, although this is probably doing a disserve to dentists, who definitely have better hygiene than this racist slime ball.

      • Bubblegum Dreams says:
        May 31, 2023 at 2:57 pm

        HAAHAHAHAAA. And somewhere a junior dentist is cussing you out, while taking a shot of laughing gas to feel better.

    • Abby says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:50 am

      Right? This is my shallow take as well. If she was going to go for a hot mess man there are many others she could have chosen who are at least attractive?? Or talented? Or at least as tall as she is?

      Reply
      • Emily says:
        May 31, 2023 at 12:45 pm

        Agreed. If Taylor wanted a rebound, go for a sexy dirtbag with great hair and abs. Not the racist, slack-jawed, scrawny junior dentist lol.

    • JM says:
      May 31, 2023 at 11:08 am

      That’s what I’ve been saying! If you want messy and bad boy, find a young Colin Farrell or something, not *waves hands* this deplorable mess.

      Reply
  10. Brassy Rebel says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:16 am

    Am I the only one who never heard of Matt(y) Healy until he started dating Taylor Swift? It’s been a whole education I gotta say.

    Reply
  11. SquiddusMaximus says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:18 am

    Holee tapdancing Christ. This is just way too much hysterical chatter over a relationship that has existed in the public sphere for, like, a month. This is Tucker Carlson levels of constipated agitation.

    Reply
  12. Olivia says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:19 am

    I predict that in a month or two he’ll be too tired to keep up the charade that his ‘era of being an asshole is over’.

    So he’ll go back to being his usual sloppy self, royally embarrass Taylor, and she’ll dump his ass, ghost him, and write a few fantastic songs about bigoted incels masquerading as wounded misunderstood puppy dogs, and how sorry she is for letting a revenge hookup get in the way of seeing the racist misogynistic red flags.

    She’ll call her next album, ‘Never Kiss A Man Who Does The Nazi Salute’.

    Reply
    • OriginalLeigh says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:46 am

      But when did he stop being an asshole? He came off as a major asshole in that NY Magazine article where he mocked the reactions of people who are insulted by his vile words and actions. I don’t think he’s pretending to be anything other than what he is – a terrible person. He’s just being given the benefit of the doubt because he’s with Taylor…

      Reply
      • Olivia says:
        May 31, 2023 at 10:29 am

        Agree! Yet he‘s made several comments about suddenly being inspired to be a better man:

        While on tour on April 10, Healy deleted his instagram and said, “The era of me being a fucking asshole is going to come to an end.”

        He also suggested his everyday antics are a ‘bit’, “I CAN’T perform OFF stage anymore. I’ve had enough.”

        On January 12 he also said he wasn’t going to kiss women in the audience (as he usually does) because Taylor was around and he didn’t want to disrespect her.

        Basically, the guy is trying to avoid responsibility and blame his bad behaviour on it being a clever act to be ironic and irreverent or whatever. And now claims he’s exhausted from performing this act.

        Taylor, girl are you listening? You might be able to make a bad guy good for a weekend. But that’s about it. You cannot fix or change him. Run as fast as you can.

  13. Emme says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Am still convinced this is all a ploy to get Joe Alwyn to come to heel and propose. Rebound to the grottiest human possible to try and make your man jealous, show you are having a “wild” time to make the person you really want, want you back. And when you realise it’s not working, what then Swifty?

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 31, 2023 at 12:45 pm

      I think you are on to TS plans @ Emme!! That is exactly what she has done, otherwise why would she take this project on, and he is a project as he needs all kinds of work….

      Reply
  14. Eowyn says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:45 am

    I’m too old to really have a clue about Joe Alwyn, but doesn’t he look great coming out of this? All he has to do is continue doing his work and stay out of it.

    Reply
    • Abby says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:51 am

      Joe is definitely coming out looking like the winner here. And I was completely apathetic toward him prior to the breakup.

      Reply
      • Twin Falls says:
        May 31, 2023 at 9:04 am

        Same. I never found Joe particularly attractive but compared to Matt Scabies Healy, Joe’s a freaking Adonis.

      • BB says:
        May 31, 2023 at 9:52 am

        Me too! I used to think he was oatmeal looking, now I find him attractive. He aged well!

  15. Cel2495 says:
    May 31, 2023 at 9:03 am

    Hahahaha! No lies detected.

    Reply
  16. Mrs. Smith says:
    May 31, 2023 at 9:13 am

    My favorite part is that AZ “finds his crusty ass lackin.” 🤣

    Reply
  17. Polly says:
    May 31, 2023 at 9:45 am

    Hahaha this is not the kind of publicity Taylor wanted. She probably thought she and her edgelord boyfriend were going to be the new “it couple” and instead people are viewing her choices with pity or disgust.

    Reply
  18. Flower says:
    May 31, 2023 at 10:25 am

    One day we will look back and realise that in some of her crazier moments Azelia Banks told the cold hard truths that we didn’t want to believe.

    This appears to be one of them.

    Also AB ticks me off most of the time but I am still horrified by the way Russel Crowe physically assaulted her in front of half of Hollywood and got away with it and other women didn’t even come forward. Disgusting.

    Reply
  19. Tiffany says:
    May 31, 2023 at 10:58 am

    When AB nails it, she nails it.

    And Mercer is grown and would see through Swifty’s BS and that is why they haven’t worked together.

    And that comment about Black women artist was *chefs kiss* and perfectly put.

    Reply
  20. Mash says:
    May 31, 2023 at 11:35 am

    You know whats another sad layer to all to all of this? There is an interview from Elle (available on Youtube) circa Jan 2023 where Ice Spice specifically says she likes to listen to the 1975.

    Reply
  21. Heatherfeather says:
    May 31, 2023 at 11:38 am

    Matt Healy is gross and I’m here for the James Mercer love. He has an amazing side project with Danger Mouse called Broken Bells. Trippy sound and great lyrics.

    Reply
  22. AnneL says:
    May 31, 2023 at 12:13 pm

    I’ve honestly never heard of this woman, but “climb the rich white Coochie mountain” has me rolling with laughter!

    And yes, I absolutely believe he would give her Scabies.

    Reply
  23. j.ferber says:
    May 31, 2023 at 2:28 pm

    If very problematic Azealia Banks is giving you very spot-on, sensible, on-the-money advice on your love life, then you are SO obviously on the wrong track. For God’s sake, Taylor, LISTEN to her.

    Reply

