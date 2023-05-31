Twelve years into royal work, Princess Kate’s charity visits finally made an impact!

Last week, the Princess of Wales did some appearances at a couple of London-based charities and programs. Most of us didn’t pay much attention to what issues Kate was trying to highlight because we were so overcome by her giant pearl belt and pink McQueen suit. Well, one of the programs Kate visited was Kinship, a charity focused on providing help and resources to people raising the children of a family member or friend. After complaining about it for years, I’m happy to take credit for the fact that Kate’s crack team of palace sycophants is finally doing one thing right: they’re tagging her charities on social media and highlighting ways for people to get more information. It’s not just “Kate showing up somewhere and posing for photos” without any attempt to put the attention on a worthy cause. All of that tagging and awareness-raising has finally been successful… for one charity, Kinship.

For years, royal philanthropy has focused on raising awareness and rewarding people around the world for the service they have already carried out, so it can sometimes be difficult to see a direct effect between a royal visit and positive change. But on Friday, the head of Kinship, a charity that works with Princess Kate and her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, said that an engagement with the princess last week led to an increase in outreach to the group’s advice service.

“Following the event with The Princess of Wales, there’s been a surge in inquiries to our advice service,” Kinship CEO Lucy Peake wrote on Twitter. “Our advisers have responded with skill, expertise and compassion. Huge thanks to them all.” According to the organization, their services work with more than 10,000 families consisting of relatives raising children who cannot live with their parents every year. Earlier this year, Kinship also launched an online resource hub to better reach kinship families.

Last Thursday, Kate attended an event with the charity at London’s Foundling Museum with Professor Green, a British rapper and mental health activist who signed on as an ambassador for Kate’s Shaping Us initiative earlier this year. The pair spoke with adults who experienced foster care while they were young, who had written poems to go along with the museum’s new exhibition Finding Family. Later, Kate sat in on a support group organized by Kinship for grandparents and other relatives who are raising children who can no longer live with their parents.

“There are over 162,000 children being raised in kinship care in England and Wales, many of whom have experienced trauma in their earliest years, and who benefit from remaining in the care of their wider network of family and friends,” the Centre for Early Childhood wrote in a statement. “Professor Green was joined by his own nan, together with a grandmother currently caring for her eight year old granddaughter, for an intimate conversation with The Princess about their experiences of these vital kinship relationships.”

“There’s been a surge in inquiries to our advice service…” But has there been a surge in donations to Kinship? Again, I’m glad that after twelve-plus years, we finally have some evidence that one of Kate’s events has led to something positive. I’m glad that she actually managed to raise awareness of Kinship and the services they offer. But still… Kate is obsessed with copykeening the Duchess of Sussex in every way except for impact and fundraising. Kate’s defenders will say that Kate doesn’t want to look too political, but again, we’re simply suggesting that Kate add the link to the donation page to her social media every single time she visits a charity. Which she still doesn’t do. Because the whole point of these visits is NOT “impact,” it’s “look at Kate in her Barbiecore suit.”

36 Responses to “Twelve years into royal work, Princess Kate’s charity visits finally made an impact!”

  1. Carol Mengel says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:07 am

    Or, like the Duchess of Sussex, bring some much needed appropriate supplies to the charity Kate is visiting. There’s a new thought!

    Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      May 31, 2023 at 1:44 pm

      She’s more like Camilla. Destroy the charities if they dare point out any racism that happened to them from the BRF. I haven’t forgotten what they did to Ngozi Fulani.

      Reply
  2. Jais says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:08 am

    Slow clap. So they’re finally tagging the organizations? Genius. It only took how long? Well, good for them and the organizations. May it bring them attention and donations.

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:09 am

      I know right. Baby steps

      Reply
      • Mary Pester says:
        May 31, 2023 at 8:55 am

        Oh my Kate attended a meeting, gosh how wonderful NOT, it’s about time she got of her lazy ass and actually did something like actually DONATE some of her vast wealth, and personally, I think the fact that professor green was there raised the enquires more than her

      • AnnaKist says:
        May 31, 2023 at 10:28 am

        Gosh, Kate must be absolutely knackered by now. She will need a break, perhaps in a balmy, tropical setting9, sans kiddies, for some rest and recreation.

    • Becks1 says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:14 am

      Right???? so there was a noticeable impact from Kate’s visit because KP actually tagged the charity. Imagine if they had been doing that all along?!?!?!

      Reply
    • sunny says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:15 am

      Yay for progress.

      Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 31, 2023 at 9:54 am

      Ditto, though I will go with the golf 👏 for her. She’s simply insufferable.

      Kaiser, you should send a bill to Keens team for having read your many, many and many suggestions that they have put in place for your wisdom and suggestions. Why shouldn’t you be compensated for helping Keen?

      Reply
  3. Cj says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:09 am

    Yes “for years” it’s focused on “raising awareness” except for that brief period they had Harry and Meghan who raised actual money for veterans, refugees etc.

    Also interesting Kate’s getting such a big up in the press for managing the impossible (and helping a charity) I guess the implication is those other senior royals aren’t doing the same so she is a star amongst space rocks

    Reply
    • ThatsNotOkay says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:39 am

      There was probably an increase in press inquiries, nothing more. Because that SM post is lame-o! It says absolutely nothing, thus, people would HAVE to call in to find out WTF they’re about!

      Reply
  4. Amee says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:09 am

    Props to the intern they probably aren’t paying for doing that.

    Reply
  5. Noor says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:10 am

    In my opinion UK society is the poorer if they depend on expensively funded royal visits to raise awareness . for charity.

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:12 am

    Kate was awful to her sister in law np matter what charity she reaches.

    Reply
  7. Smart&Messy says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:16 am

    Congratulation, Celebitchies! Our professional advice was heeded by KP staff who read this site. Et voila, we made Wiglet make an impact! Dear lurking KP staffers, next time add a line about donations. It will get even better, I promise! Also, Keen needs a stylist! If you reader, are her stylist, then please ask for a professional stylist for help. That belt looks like part of a toy set.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:23 am

      Kate’s disposition could use some work as well.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 31, 2023 at 9:58 am

        As well as her speaking skills and her propensity to jazz hands her way through every single event. She needs professional guidance for all of her interactions with others, but more importantly her speaking inabilities.

    • Leslie says:
      May 31, 2023 at 12:57 pm

      I agree with everyone’s points. Kate really needs intensive training in public speaking. (Maybe she should watch The King’s Speech (2010) for inspiration on how helpful speech therapy can actually be.) Comments about her style are also spot on. She really needs to upgrade her hairstyle – a good cut can do wonders, and get someone – anyone! – to help her with her wardrobe choices. That pearl belt – ugh.

      Reply
  8. Pointillist says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:22 am

    Do you reckon Kate ever speaks to Black people outside her charities?

    Reply
    • girl_ninja says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:52 am

      I hope not. Please. We as black people already deal with so much oppression and degradation. Leave us alone.

      Reply
    • Nadia says:
      May 31, 2023 at 9:07 am

      @Pointillist: Absolutely not. She barely interacts with them at her engagements. Recall the carribean tour?

      Reply
  9. girl_ninja says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:24 am

    Waity is a woman without any depth At. All. She has wasted money on frock after frock all in the name of praise and attention for herself. The team around her don’t know what they’re doing either so they just let her wander around smiling and miming like a fool. How do you just NOW know how to tag an organization in social media? So. Embarrassing. There is nothing this do nothing can do that will outshine Duchess Meghan. Nothing.

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:29 am

      I bet who ever was hired to take care of the site actually got through the screening process they have without any of them knowing that this person had a functioning brain and knew to tag.

      Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:34 am

    Kudos to Kate’s team.

    Reply
    • Dhianna says:
      May 31, 2023 at 8:56 am

      Ha. ‘They’ finally did one thing…..?right? Yay for them then. (this, after so so many years)

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 31, 2023 at 10:01 am

        Twelve years actually as a married in, but she should have been preparing herself well beforehand instead of stalking TOB, but I digress.

  11. Eurydice says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Phew, she must be exhausted. Time for a vacation.

    Reply
  12. ales says:
    May 31, 2023 at 8:52 am

    Dont ge too excited, remember she is still learning. 20 plus years to get to this stage, what an accomplished person. Will she be given an award for her work, like the King’s Gallantry Medal ?

    Reply
  13. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 31, 2023 at 9:21 am

    Is Kaiser going to invoice KP for our digital PR consulting services?!?! U just know someone in her office is reading this blog.

    Reply
  14. Flower says:
    May 31, 2023 at 10:33 am

    Ripped straight out of the pages of #SussexRoyal and the #SussexSquad playbook.

    Charities linked to #SussexSquad have been getting a lot of engagement lately and I suspect team WanK have noticed and want to capitalise.

    Reply
  15. j.ferber says:
    May 31, 2023 at 1:36 pm

    If she did make an impact, I’m sure it was coincidental or accidental. She’s all about the photo shop as her work.

    Reply
  16. Cottage Cat says:
    May 31, 2023 at 1:40 pm

    Thirsty Uncle Gary is being spoken about; people suggesting this deeply-unpleasant thug bankrolled the Middletons to make it look like Kate was an heiress.

    Reply
  17. Jaded says:
    May 31, 2023 at 3:53 pm

    Sure, give her a cookie. I guarantee it wasn’t Khate’s idea to start doing this, her team of brilliant, hard-working advisors finally decided to heed these comments.

    Reply

