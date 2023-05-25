Princess Kate repeated a pink McQueen suit & added a big pearl belt…?

Please, what is this outfit??? The Princess of Wales stepped out today in London. She visited the Foundling Museum, where she was highlighting the museum’s fundraising initiative and trying to lend her name to their effort to raise $1.2 million to preserve the museum’s collection. Like, instead of donating money through the Royal Foundation, Kate is just “lending her name” and “doing a photo-op.” It’s better than nothing, sure, but it’s just kind of bizarre.
The pink suit Kate is wearing is actually a repeat, and it’s a McQueen look and it’s really expensive – the blazer costs £1,420 and the trousers cost £540. She wore this to a Kensington Palace event last year, paired with a white scoopneck t-shirt and pink suede heels. There was definitely better styling last year. Today, she paired the suit with white Gianvito Rossi pumps in white and a Camilla Elphick belt with faux pearls. So… I actually sort of like the matching pink blouse, and it’s nice to see her in a different neckline, especially since she’s been favoring so many high-neck sister-wife looks recently. But the belt is just ruining this look. Oh God, I just realized she matched her pearl earrings to her pearl belt. Oh, honey.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
the cut of the pants is not good, the crotch is too long/low? and for such expensive clothes, the fabric is wrinkly and bags in weird places..yikes
Thank you for saving me the effort of typing all that out!
It’s giving me strong New Look vibes for any British CBs reading today and as for the white shoes, just nope.
The white shoes are bad but at belt I giving me $2 store1980’s knock offf
Haaaaahahaha ‘New Look vibes’ how accurate
The pants have no belt loops.
Barbie Goes To A Meeting.
Wrinkles, toy jewelry, inappropriate shoes, and all.
@AmB exactly, I saw this and immediately thought ‘well someone’s seen the Barbie trailer and gotten some (bad) ideas…’
My immediate thought when I saw this was that I had an identical outfit for my Barbie. At least she got to wear it in a sweet pink car. The belt is dreadful
SarahCS – thanks for the New Look! From a Brit.
Agreed. For trousers that expensive, they are quite ill fitting and crease a lot. And don’t get me started on that belt.
I still can’t believe that this woman has been profiled as a fashion icon for so long. Every time she makes an attempt to throw a bit of her own style in her look she ends up looking a mess. Sorry but the woman can’t accessorize. At all.
I just realised! Megan’s pink short suit was linen thus creased. Kopy keen decided not only to copy pink but also creased! Slight difference, Keen, between a sports event and work.
I loathed white shoes in the 80s and I still do.
Wait is she trying to KopyKeen Meghans NBA outfit??? Chile pleeze!
They are awful! I can’t tell if they are supposed to be really high wasted and she’s pulling them down, or they are just cut wrong. They are also a wrinkled mess and pull on her very thin thighs in a weird way. Just a bad pant.
I agree. I hate the white shoes.
Queen Rania did it way better. Trust me.
I’m not much of a seamstress and from my own experience the pants look like they were poorly altered to fit a smaller size. Like they were a size or two too large and the alteration left a baggy crotch.
I clicked on the link to the last time she wore the suit: Kaiser is right about the styling being much better, and frankly so is the fit. And then I was upset because last year was the upteenth time she’s shone a light on the early years…
Layla (in the comments) nailed the pink blazer comeback after Meghan was seen in pink. Respect! The one thing I have to say about this outfit is that it’s not the worst Keen has worn and it’s less of a Meghan copy than usual.
Of course she’s not doing more than shining her light as it were at a good cause. She more or less said that that’s what she does to the “kiddies” at the garden party picnic. Something nice: she’s far more visible than she has been in a long time.
I totally agree the styling is much better the last time (love the pink suede shoes!) but the pants were as ill fitting then as now. The difference is that before, the pants were less wrinkled and she was not taking a step as in the current photos which emphasizes the bagginess. As for the copying .. très bizarre! Doesn’t she have any pride? I’d be embarrassed!
@Justme:
This. It doesn’t matter how much it cost because it’s badly adjusted. I am betting it comes from loosing weight erratically or simply the one doing the adjusting is done with Kate.^^
Yeah, I’m mostly confused. Would the pants look better if she’d worn a smaller size? I looked back at Meghan in the black McQueen suit and her pants fit perfectly. She looked so good in that suit. The pants were not baggy as these are.
@originallala Yep, first thing I saw when I saw that top pic. It’s so bad.
Style inspo: Linda Evans, circa 1988
It boggles my mind that she STILL doesn’t have a stylist. Because there’s no way whatsoever that a stylist would think slapping a belt on that would be awesome.
Oh, she has a stylist — Natasha Archer. Either she needs a new stylist, or needs to stop providing input.
When you don’t have the basics right — skin, hair, inner beauty — the rest of it fails to work. Besides the white shoes, belt, and wrinkled pants, I’m struck at how heavy-handed her makeup is — the colours are wrong. Her wiglets are way too much, and her hair is too far from her natural colour — too red and gold when her natural colour is a cool brown. She needs to pare back, get into a good skincare routine (and lay off the botox) and work on her inner glow. She will never have a natural style to rival someone like Meghan, but she has the resources to do better than this.
Is it just me, or does the pearls on the belt make a “C” for Catherine? Gives me a Mr. T feel.
@StellainNH I had the exact same thought. C for “Catherine”. She would pick an ugly belt to brand herself as Catherine.
Meanwhile, I think C is for C U Next Thursday.
I was thinking the same thing, what’s the fabric on this expensive McQueen suit? It’s baggy & puckery & weirdly fits a little too tight in some places. My first thought when seeing that first photo was, ‘oh no’. Just…no. I think the matching blouse was wrong, the unbuttoned blazer wrong, the sky high heels wrong, and saving the best (worst) for last–that belt is just tragic. How can a full grown adult leave the house in that?! And how many photos of her with young people sitting in a semi-circle around her do we need? Just have a natural conversation, walk around the exhibits, discuss what you see with them & connect it with the present.
i don’t mind the outfit in theory. i don’t even mind the belt-it’s not great, but it gives 80s vibes and at least adds some visual interest and thought. but totally agree that the fit of the trousers is soo bad. and the belt just brings attention to how bad it is.
Also notice the exaggerated bust darts in the blazer in an attempt to give her some semblance of a bustline. There is nothing left there and in some shots you can count her ribs.
Kate doesnt like to do trousers because she’s a tall girl with short legs and it shows more with trousers. But since Meg is modern, gurl has to update and wear trousers too. I don’t like the pearl belt, but because we can’t say she copied this on Meg, I give her a point.
She would look amazing in trousers if she wore high-wasted ones with wide legs that are properly hemmed to touch just above the tops of her heels. I have relatively shorter legs and a longer waist, and that style is the bomb for tall long-wasted women.
@princessofwaffles – you’re right! There is at least one positive thing about that hideous belt – she didn’t copy it from Meghan! That fug is all on Kate.
It does not matter WHAT she wears…she just is missing ….uhm..how shall I say this… #swag #sorrykate #boring #notmeghan
The wigs/hair extensions are starting to look really bad. Looking like a failed and faded, aging beauty queen contestant, she defintiely needs a new stylist. They might have to change the “naturally beautiful thick hair” stories to baldy soon.
She just makes everything look so fuddy duddy. The kiss of death with pretty much everything she wears.
What are those flaps on the blazer?? They look like reverse pockets. This look is atrocious.
I thought the look was pretty good until I saw those weird waist flaps! She just can’t help herself, can she? The color is nice, the silhouette is good, but the tailoring and the styling are wonky.
Everything about it is really bad. The shows are particularly offensive.
What! You dare say that in the presence of that white belt festooned with “#pearl” buttons? Come on.
L84TEA, Those are landing flaps. She needs those because Early Years is about to takeoff! She’s keen and raring to go with her projects! She’ll be moving so fast that the flaps will come in handy. 😂
LOL 😀
I like it?? She looks really good here.
I like everything but the belt. That neckline is nice on her.
Same. The belt is… something else, lol, but I like the outfit. I’d also choose different shoes.
Her cheap version of Meghan 🏀 NBA outfit. She can’t help herself and the belt and flaps through the look off. Why do Pearls? Is this Natasha styling her? Or she saying I’m wearing this? She can’t pull a full look together. It’s always weird in places. Example bafta
@NG76:
Good? On someone else maybe but it looks like a skeleton (those ribs OMG) in a of course not adjusted outfit…
She indeed needs help and not from a stylist.
Me too. I LOVE this. But only because Meghan wouldn’t be caught dead wearing it, so let Keen drown in her own bad style. The Matchy-matchy is back!
I’d argue it’s not better than nothing. I’d argue doing nothing would be better than having this Cotton Candy Karen showing up to “help” out.
Hahahaha adding Cotton Candy Karen to my memory banks for future use….
🤮 just tacky! Urgh!
But yes, show up ask people who are already struggling to make ends meet to donate, instead of using the Royal Foundation’s money to fund your charities.
I guess it’s urgent cuz it’s faces the risk of closing too, just like the rest of her other charities lol.
Exactly! It’s tacky and what us with the nipple darts!? Just awful. They’re not photoshopping her as much.
The nipples darts are her signature since the wedding.
Why has no one in the press caught on that Meghan originally wore the black version of this McQueen suit back in 2018 and Kate has subsequently bought the exact suit in 5 or 6 different colors?
Yup! Kate bought it in black as well! I believe she wore it on tour when they went to Boston.
@ameerah lmao where she copykeened Meghan’s NY tour day 1 look? 😂
Down thread someone wrote Kate has a stylist -who is married to a royal photographer-. I just don’t see the need for her to have a stylist. She would be better off with a buyer and dresser. All she does is copy people. I can’t believe she bought Megan’s suit but in pink. Lol. And she may not need the buyer. She may copy on her own. Plus I read she has this same suit in multiple colors. Geesh.
I don’t hate the suit or the color but it looks like she grabbed a belt from charlottes dolls as a last- minute accessory.
One lot of pearls William won’t clutch 😏
LOL, Mary Pester.
Mary Pester – that is hilarious!
What in the hell? I missed this suit the 1st time around. Could have easily missed it again. I hate the blouse. The belt looks like something I owned in the 90s. All the money at her disposal and she can’t dress to save her life.
I just do not like how those pants fit her (doesnt she have this same suit in a few different colors? I don’t like the white one either.) was this her suit from her fake phone call stock photo?
Anyway…blouse is fine, she would have been better off wearing the blouse with a different pair of pants. the belt is awful and combined with the white shoes it just looks tacky and cheap.
I know she has worn this outfit before, so its not a total copykate, but still……considering M in her pink blazer at the basketball game….I don’t think this is a coincidence either.
@becks1 oops commented her and on an earlier thread before seeing your post but yeah this sort of behaviour from k is so predictable. I mentioned in the (wrong) other thread earlier how I and I think a few others had actually predicted she’d bring out the blazer again a few weeks after Meghan did at the lakers game.
Remember when Meghan was seen at the invictus reception in a white pantsuit and them months later, because the commonwealth games was a sports event, k just HAD to being out her white pantsuit? Like we’ve all said, predictable and dull
For me, its also that she has lost any benefit of the doubt. If Angelina Jolie went to an event this week in a pink pantsuit, it would never occur to me she was copying Meghan, you know? But this is such predictable behavior on Kate’s part and we have seen it wayyyyyy too many times to think it is anything but deliberate.
@becks1 100%!! Look I’ve always been the one annoying person who comments on the copykeening every time we see it (and maybe a few time I might have exaggerated?) but this sort of behaviour has been going on literally since 2018. Five years of copykeening is way too much and way too creepy and yet for K and her team, either they’re all too dumb to see it or they see it and are just too shameless about it
I think the suit was for the fake phone call photo at the pretend desk. But the all pink look plus the Pearl belt brings this into Barbie work princess territory.
The all pink look for this type of meeting really looks silly when she sits next to the other adults. Meeting with people who lost or were abandoned by their parents maybe should call for a more sober colour palette. Some pink, maybe darker but all pink screams little girl play acting adult, especially in a blazer, blouse and trousers.
In Kkkhate’s defense (lol no), she always wears bright colours to the darker places where she is supposed to play adult: pink at Ground zero for example. I think she does this to stand out more around people wearing less colorful clothes. As if just the price of what she is wearing isn’t enough for that….
It’s a museum, not an orphanage or active hospital so she was fine in that regard. It was basically Englands first public art gallery. But the museum is full of items from the hospital/orphanage going back to Georgian England.m
The Foundling Museum is actually pretty fascinating. It was pretty revolutionary when it started in the 1700s because it was far enough out of the boundaries of the city then to provide fresh air. Artists like Gainsborough and reynolds donated works in support and they’re still there.
https://foundlingmuseum.org.uk/
She looked out of place compared to the other adults in the room and not in a good way. The all pink Barbie look with pearls screams I’m play acting a person who does “business” instead of a serious adult who actually understands the issues.
Oof even if it’s a repeat, it’s still obvious as a very sad copykeen attempt at Meghan’s Lakers game outfit.
Ok here we go Can’t did a photo op. What else is new. She wore pink also big deal. These people are tiresome.
Lawd. From head to toe she looks bad. Those wiglets are going gain life and end up choking her. Her hair looks so BAD. That pearl belt looks like something the character Daryl Hannah character would wear in Steel Magnolias. Just dreadful.
I mentioned this on the wrong thread earlier but didn’t we all kinda of been knew that she’d pull out her pink blazer again a few weeks after Meghan was seen in the pink blazer set at the lakers game? #erasureattempt
That being said becasue copykeen is gonna copykeen, it is a beautiful colour but the belt is too bulky. Maybe a slimmer white belt would’ve worked better? And I think Meghan styled the blazer better with the nude Aquazurra shoes. The shoes here just needed a little more oomph
She. Looks. Like. Shit.
It’s a bad look overall but at least she’s not copykeening? Wait just realizing she’s copying Meghan from Lakers Game. Also she really needs to stop wearing things with shoulder pads. Her hips are already non existent and it just makes her look like a (American) football player.
Except she is! That is the same suit Meghan wore in black in 2018- just in pink! Another commenter pointed out – and it reminded me that Kate has this exact suit in black as well.
Poor Kate. Can’t ever get it right. Her outfit and hair, always off.
The belt, in my opinion, is not a good addition to an all pink outfit.
I like the cut of the blouse. That is the only positive I have.
She has the body type to wear almost anything and yet she and her styling team consistently miss the mark.
When left to her own devices and not copy-keening (though I suspect the reason why she chose pink is because Meghan wore pink recently- and Meghan has this exact suit in Black btw) the woman has no taste or style. This is Kate when she dresses herself.
She can’t dress, and without Meghan around to copy, she’s stuck with her coat dresses or this mess.
Also like the pink blouse. My issue with the belt is that it’s not sitting well. We shouldn’t be able to see where the top meets the pants. The belt should be sitting right at that spot, not below. It’s a minor detail but it makes a huge difference imo. If the belt doesn’t sit in the right place, then lose the belt. It looks sloppy and uncaring. If you’re gonna go big with a pearl belt then you gotta do it right.
Boy these people are really missing the California sparkle. They are so dull.
It’s a bit Meh but overall pleasant colour.
Except for the awful belt- was this a sly reference to someone giving someone else a pearl necklace ?
How can such an expensive suit end up looking cheap? The material looks flimsy and the trousers need to be ironed. The less said about the belt, the better ….
This is a terrible outfit and it doesn’t fit her properly. Too expensive to look this cheap. Pants have a long crotch and the cut is not appealing…blazer also fits her poorly but her posture doesn’t help either. Belt ? All kinds of bad. Not a good look at all.
She wore a pink creation with extra tight pants and white 12 inch heels, She had to make sure she towered over everyone as usual. What she wore looks like a cheap uniform of some kind on her, her mumbling and lack of interest were there as usual. What does she do other than buy new clothes turn up at chosen events and pose for photos. What does the Royal Foundation do, other than amass money, does that money actually help anyone ?
+1,000 What’s the point of their foundation if they can’t say, “hey we donated X to X charity, please help us reach X goal.”
I truly don’t understand how their social media game is so terrible; they spend all this time making these “behind the scenes”/promotional videos for … what, exactly?
I just looked at their Twitter post on this visit — a bunch of pics and a caption that explained what this org does. And ….. ? That’s it? There’s no CTA, there’s no “Keen visited this charity that does this great work, and they need to hit $1.2M to keep doing this work, if you can, please donate at this link!”
You have to TELL people to DO something. CALL TO ACTION. DONATE. VOLUNTEER. DO SOMETHING TO HELP THEM. Otherwise, it’s just a bunch of photos and words that mean nothing.
Her and the heels are disrespectful in a lot of instances. I’m 5’10. Kate meets too many leaders to keep wearing sky high heels. She wants to tower over them yet can’t hold a conversation. So what’s the point?
Kate is an awful cta voice because the first thing people say are, “why don’t you donate?!”.
I’ll keep asking: Kate, where is your husband? Where is the Prince of Wales, the heir of the throne? Seriously? Is it not weird that we haven’t seen him but we are getting 2-to-3-a-weeks of her? She is on her PR game while he doesn’t seem to give a fck.
I think he’s still sulking about Harry being at the coronation.
He’s probably f!cking Rose.
It’s extremely weird. They’re deploying her more than usual & William is just…gone.
I saw some picks of pale and flabby rowing a boat a couple of days ago!
There is an article from a photographer describing what happened on Monday and how they were not told of her attending until very last minute. While this event was planned, there seems to be a level of desperation that she is seen more than William.
(He has done a few things, it just happens not to be covered as much. )
‘Not covered much’. Boy that has to burn. He’s the prince of wales, the future king! Charles, for all his insecurities, was covered when he did things.
There MUST be some agenda on why Kate is out so much. It’s been non-stop these last few weeks…..
Before Betty croaked we were told that Kate was going to be doing more solo engagements. Then after she died, she and Will had to do couples appearances and act sad. Then after Spare was released, she and William also appeared together more because all the revelations were so damning about Will that Kate had to pretend to be the one person in the world who still liked him. Now that we’ve officially entered the post-coronation era, they don’t have to pretend anymore. William has been MIA over the past two weeks; the little blurbs that were released about him could have been prerecorded and it feels like Kate was ordered to come out a lot more to keep the attention off him. I wonder if his entourage did hit the old lady and he’s preoccupied being in panic/coverup mode.
Her unplanned appearance on the Chelsea garden press day seems more of an aggressive move than anything else. Charles and Camilla aren’t going to be fine with her waltzing in unplanned like that to steal their thunder. She would never have done that to the queen. I think even William knows better than to push his father like that. After all the lateness to the coronation is more likely because of kate especially since she’s made them late many times and was late to all events while in the Netherlands.
I am no stylist, but the proportions on this are terrible. Both the monochromatic pink and the combination of high waisted pant plus deep v top emphasize the length of her torso. She needed a contrasting color, either in pant or blouse. The cut of those pants is a crime unto itself. How much more punch she would have had with navy accessories.
I’ve been trying to figure out if a longer jacket would have been better? Not just to cover more of those pants, but to suit her proportions. The jacket waist looks too high.
Maybe it’s the lighting? But I don’t find that color flattering on her at all. It did look better on the last outing.
My first thought was how much this color washed her out.
Of course, then came the rest of the outfit travesty…
Tacky af. Lol that she was scared that Meghan would want her fashion contacts.
The color is fine, the blouse is cute, the pants are ok but not well tailored but the blazer is just tragic. And don’t get me started on the matching white belt and heels. Special K gets a participation trophy for trying. If only she put that much effort in actually supporting her charities…
I actually like the pink blouse with it but the fit of the suit is awful! It looks a full size too small in both the pants and jacket.
I’m pretending the belt and shoes don’t exist. Excruciatingly tacky.
Hot wrinkled mess. Poor Kitty — she can try to copy Meghan but she’ll never acquire Meghan’s essence, nor her delicate ankles, and I love that for her.
Her chest is the first thing I noticed 🦴🦴🦴
Yup. I know people have recently been speculating that she wears the sister-wife dresses and high necklines because of potential abuse…but she actually started doing it after she wore a sundress that drew a lot of attention to her weight. It was back in the early months of the pandemic and she was at a hospice planting things I believe. It got enough scrutiny (at least online) that she wore a dress that completely covered her up a few days later. I think this was in the summer too, so it was extra telling that she made that move.
Looking at her here…I’m surprised she went with this neckline.
I saw the first photo and immediately thought … Nipples McCreamsicle.
Not as good as when she does Evil Queen cosplay – easily her best looks are when she leans into her true self – but I love this for how tacky it is. LOVE IT. The wrinkles bring it down but its head to toe carnation pink, it involves pearls and white heels. It is so bad I find it delicious. She doesn’t pull the look off because she has no inherent style but it’s so bad it’s good.
And I say embrace the matchy matchy. I never understood why women’s style had to be an ever moving target of “no, not like *that*.” Matchy matchy works for some of us.
Thank you. That belt is an abdomination and there are no words for white pumps, but I like my stuff to match. And I actually like her earrings today which I never do.
That being said these pants are so ill fitting.
She must be wearing Spanx under those trousers for the trousers to look like that. It’s an absolute giveaway. Look at the top pic where she’s walking along the pavement, you can see on her right thigh where the Spanx end (on left looking at her).
Maybe she’s got a bit of a mummy-tummy but she should avoid Spanx thigh-length.
There is *plenty* to criticize with this woman, but I sincerely doubt that this woman, melting away from anorexia, is wearing Spanx.
This woman has no belly whatsoever, but she probably wears Spanx for a smooth line.
It’s just a bunchy, quite heavy, linen IMO.
The outfit is fine but with many of her clothes the fit is never good – she also has this in red which she wore to the coronation concert. Also that belt, just no – it makes the outfit look something Barbie would wear and wear much better.
The suit in red that she wore to the coronation concert and a speech thing for the shaping us campaign is different than this one. That red suit actually fits her really well. This really is kind of Barbie-core. Is trolling the fact that she’s been called Bigotry-Barbie on SM? Could almost be camp except that would take a sense of humor.
Okay, “Bigotry-Barbie”? That’s actually clever — and fitting.
Haggard Bigotry Barbie
Those shoes, that belt!
I know. She tries so hard, right? (Sigh.)
Is the belt supposed to be sporting a C for Catherine?
I do like the blouse, the only part of the outfit I do like.
I think the pink suits her. Her makeup is okay, and with her hair tucked behind her shoulders, it gives the impression that she lopped off a few inches, which would actually be good. The belt is awful, the shoes are awful, and the fit of the pants is awful, but not the worst thing she’s worn, honestly.
She looks childish and unserious to me. I think she should have worn a white blouse.
Guys-she’s touching a black person. See-she’s not racist! It was just her SIL she didn’t like. (Their PR is so fricking awful.)
She looks better than usual. She’s unusually long waisted ~ and as she’s a “fashion maven” I don’t understand why she doesn’t have a few custom suits made for her.
Expense doesn’t seem to be an issue.
How does she manage to make everything look so frumpy and dated. I’ve said it before but she always looks like a secretary from the 80s. Like Dolly, Lily and Jane from 9 to 5. She’s tall and slender and has regular features and an unlimited budget, I just don’t understand why she can’t ever look good, that’s a lot to work with.
Pepto Bismol Barbie got dressed in the dark!
All I hear in my head is M’Lynn from Steel Magnolias saying “The entire sanctuary looks like it’s been hosed down with Pepto Bismol”
Very beautiful ensemble. Pastel pink, feminine cut that hugs her bony frame in the right places. It’s a win.
Why can’t people just wear short tops so nobody has to look at their belts? If you’re not wearing a trophy bullrider belt buckle so people can click a selfie with you there’s no need to wear a bulky belt. I can see maybe she thought it would be a fun element but the eye can’t be drawn to several different foci. Are we supposed to look at the jacket buttonhole? The peep of fabric which has risen over the belt? The giant letter C? The boy non-hips? The boy legs?
IF there was ever any outfit that could use shoulder pads I think this would be it. The eye needs a sense of balance and a rest. If we can’t get gentle mommy curves I would be happy to dig up an eighties triangle for her to try.
Also
Why can’t these ‘royal’ people wear lower heels if they’re wearing what is basically pedal pushers? Are her legs not long enough for her subjects or her husband?
Sugarhere, I didn’t realize I posted under your comment. My apologies.
Am i wrong in thinking its been a lot of pink outfits this week? the flower show, this one, and something inbetween, i wonder what the messaging is . I can do it better ?
The pink needed to be slightly darker for her coloring and that belt is a heck no.
I don’t mind the outfit. It’s a nice pink. But the belt is such a weird thing – it’s one of those objects that leaves you thinking someone designed that, got it past meetings, got it into manufacture… Is it even in the belt hoops or is it flying solo? The blouse – well that’s low cut and we know it’d get criticised elsewhere, but it’s fine. The main thing that’ll please her is the photoshop being back to normal. The DM’s Chelsea garden photos will not have pleased her at all.
I’m replying to myself here! Correction – there’s a photo of her looking upwards to the clouds, and the p/shop is thin. She looks so done in, which is nothing new. Also, from that same photo with the woman standing next to her, it’s obvious how tall she is in heels. I’m taller than she is and never wear heels to meetings or work stuff because I tower over people at an unnatural height even for me. It’s hard to engage when people are on average shorter – in a way, it’s not very polite. On a general note = For someone who doesn’t do much, we see a lot of her out and about doing not much!
As a 5 foot short person, I thank you!
I mentioned above that there was an article from a photographer at the garden show saying how her private visit was last minute but also on press day. So it’s likely that without Chris Jackson there she didn’t get the photos modified to her desire.
Why does the header picture make her look like she’s storing nuts for the winter in her cheeks? Bad fillers?
The color on its own is nice, but looks bad on her. It makes her skin that British pink that’s so aging.
the “full Cleveland”–matching white belt and shoes. bleh
Didn’t realize this had a name! My high school Spanish teacher used to wear white belts with his white patent leather loafers. That’s was the 70s. 😉
I’m pretty sure Blanche wore that belt on an episode of Golden Girls.
That made me chuckle. Thanks.
I gasped because that belt is so bad! And those white shoes are the worst!
Meghan’s pink suit at the basketball game was just in a different stratosphere of style.
Looks like there is a new belt in the Kate Kollection just in for spring? It must be a skill to continue to accessorize so badly? I don’t know what’s worse? The ugly pearl belt or the bogan white high heels?
It puts her faux job as a part-time accessories buyer for her mom’s friend into even more suspect than before. This woman cannot accessorize to save her life!
No eye contact with the lady speaking to her, too busy looking for the cameras. I think she has a new stylist.
Natasha Archer is a Mum with 2 children now so I think she no longer works as Kate’s stylist?
Natasha was still her stylist as of Nov 2022, and since she has been Kate’s stylist for many years, and her husband is a royal photographer, would assume that she’s still there.
MsDoe – that’s interesting info. I’ve always thought Kate will never want to see the back of staff who know what she looks like sans hair, makeup, editing. That couple must be quids in.
Pearl belt???? Who thought that was a good idea?
Kate’s styling sensibility strikes me as stuck in the fifties. A summery pink with pearls, and white pumps pairing seems a bit old-fashioned. Kate copies Meghan’s outfits (suits, for example, or dresses) and colours (pink, white) and coats (belted), but that’s as far as her copying goes. She doesn’t get Meghan’s styling sensibility, nor would she be able to pull it off. When Kate was first married, I thought her really short dresses sometimes resembled little girls’ dresses. By copying Meghan, I think Kate’s dressing entered a more grown-up phase.
Outfit looks wrinkled does not fit well around the bust line and pearl belt looks bad.
There’s nothing there to fill it out is why, thus those huge darts are very ill-advised.
Yucky Pepto Bismol color. Suit all wrinkly. White shoes before Memorial Day?? (Ok I know they don’t have the same holidays but still.) Whole thing is a no.
Overall, I like the outfit. It’s close to my own style. But I agree with other posters about the fit of the pants and shoes. I have mixed feelings about the belt as well. It doesn’t match up with the suit or the event. Not sure when it would be appropriate since it’s not blingy enough for evening but too much for daytime.
They cannot use The Royal Foundation money until they build it up with their own work as Prince Harry and Princess Meghan ring fenced the money from the cook book for the Grenville fire Survivors and stopped it leaking into the Cambridges ‘charities’. Other monies in the Foundation were for Invictus and Endeavour funds which Harry’s friend raised not from William and they got most of it out when they left even though they were reported to the Charity Commisision by ‘someone’ and then found nothing to answer and all above board. With Royal friends and family like the Sussexs’ have they are better starting anew.
I wondered why William was SO UPSET. Its not the tabloid situation-which has to hurt because he lied on his mother for money-. It’s the charity issue.
William was counted on harrys charity money. When Harry left he pulled it out too fast. Now William has too ACTUALLY go out in daylight to bring his profile up so HE can beg for donations that probably won’t be spent on charity.
Hence why he is incandescent.
The material looks cheap, the white belt is ugly and I hate white shoes. That’s all I got.
First, the pears have got to go, but I think someone was right to grab a white belt to break up all the pink. A cute yellow or any other color would have also worked to break up the pink, but for the love of Peggers, not the pearls. My eyes!!
Two, not only was the styling way better last time, but as someone (some severals?) above commented, the fit was way better. Girl has lost too much weight and it really shows in pants, and in this outfit in particular. Its not like she had much weight to lose, but this is scary bad.
Still, anytime she dresses like she is from this century or the last and not in longass baggy sisterwives on the prairie dresses is a bit of a win, so I still fall on the side of being happy with this outfit. Its a low bar though. Very low.
They’re weird photos, did she park down the road and walk there?
I think I saw a mention on Twitter about protesters near this event and that the police harassed them.
Is Kate trying to get in on the BARBIE movie press? It would be smart. She may even be stepping out more because the love action movie The Little Mermaid is debuting in the usa today.