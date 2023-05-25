Princess Kate repeated a pink McQueen suit & added a big pearl belt…?

Please, what is this outfit??? The Princess of Wales stepped out today in London. She visited the Foundling Museum, where she was highlighting the museum’s fundraising initiative and trying to lend her name to their effort to raise $1.2 million to preserve the museum’s collection. Like, instead of donating money through the Royal Foundation, Kate is just “lending her name” and “doing a photo-op.” It’s better than nothing, sure, but it’s just kind of bizarre.

The pink suit Kate is wearing is actually a repeat, and it’s a McQueen look and it’s really expensive – the blazer costs £1,420 and the trousers cost £540. She wore this to a Kensington Palace event last year, paired with a white scoopneck t-shirt and pink suede heels. There was definitely better styling last year. Today, she paired the suit with white Gianvito Rossi pumps in white and a Camilla Elphick belt with faux pearls. So… I actually sort of like the matching pink blouse, and it’s nice to see her in a different neckline, especially since she’s been favoring so many high-neck sister-wife looks recently. But the belt is just ruining this look. Oh God, I just realized she matched her pearl earrings to her pearl belt. Oh, honey.

Every day @FoundlingMuseum's ground-breaking work supports care-experienced young people to fundamentally change the future direction of their lives. All the support and care we can offer those who have faced real difficulties early in life has such a positive impact on… pic.twitter.com/49VxuyTND8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 25, 2023