Mike Tindall was ‘frustrated’ by his fourth-row seat at the coronation

When covering the coronation, I ignored Mike and Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s daughter and son-in-law. They were invited to the Chubbly – they’re both extremely loyal to Prince William, it seems – but they were shuffled into the FOURTH row. Which is apparently a fate worse than death, at least according to all of the royal commentators who tried to convince people that Prince Harry’s third-row seat was a massive snub. All of that loyalty, all of that sh-ttalking, and the Tindalls were seated behind Harry? Yeah. So Mike Tindall complained about that on his podcast.
Mike Tindall has complained that he could not see the King’s Coronation from his “frustrating” seat in Westminster Abbey. The former England rugby player attended the historic service earlier this month with his wife Zara, the Princess Royal’s daughter. However, he revealed on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, that he could not see the whole ceremony, despite being seated in the fourth row.
“You’re in the hottest spot, but it’s happening all around the corner where you can’t see,” he told his co-host, James Haskell. “You do have a front-row seat… it was unbelievable being sat there, but frustrating.”
Mr Tindall was sat next to his wife and her brother, Peter Phillips, during the two-hour service. They were located in the row behind Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, the Duke of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The first row in the Abbey was reserved for the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
Despite the Royal family having the best seats in the Abbey, Mr Tindall said the majority of the ceremony took place out of their eye-line. Organisers had placed flat-screen televisions around the Abbey for the 2,300 guests to be able to watch the moment of crowning.
It’s not like something super-exciting happened and he missed it? It was just a man being dressed by church staffers and then an archbishop put a bejeweled hat on Mike’s wife’s uncle. That was it. I mean, there was the fondling of the Bracelets of Sincerity and William’s inability to memorize two sentences, but surely, Mike got the gist of it. Anyway, it’s pretty funny that Mike made such a big f–king deal about bad-mouthing Harry and showing loyalty to the royal remainders and all he got to show for it was a fourth-row seat where his view was blocked. Oh well. Just goes to show you, the Windsors never reward loyalty.
All the crap he said about Harry didn’t get him a better seat. What a sore loser. Couldn’t happen to a bigger jerk. Love to see him so sad. Cry more.
Lie down with dogs, get bit. News at ten.
😆
I’m not sure which statement I like better.
Your: “Lie down with dogs, get bit. News at ten.”
Or Kaiser’s: “the fondling of the Bracelets of Sincerity….”
🤷♀️
He should be grateful he got an invite. The hereditary peers would have gladly sat in the fourth row.
I’d be grateful for a prime napping spot, myself. “Can anyone see me nod off on TV? No? Awesome. Nap time.”
Interesting you mention napping as there was video of Zara apparently sleeping and stories about her and Mike partying until at least 2am the night before. Good thing you weren’t in better seats, Mike, you dog’s dinner.
Tindall is an ingrate, to boot. Harry is the one who introduced him to Zara in the first place.
Lol…all that ass kissing of Willy and sh*t talking Harry and this little baby is still not getting what he wants. Loser. Him and his wife.
He forgot about Camzilla…
Are the RR going to go after him for talking crap or nah?
Yeah, how is it okay for him to have a podcast at all?
Since Meghan’s podcast was slammed every week for attacking the royals, even though it was….not about the royals at all?
But he’s out here complaining about an obstructed view from the 4th row (hey buddy, think about how everyone in all the rows behind you felt!) and whining about royal stuff for pay?
How does Anne abide this man? And as a son-in-law? Talk about a crude bore!
Agree! He comes off as a crude thug.
Right? This seems like a thing that she would shut down immediately.
Honestly, I’m surprised that she hasn’t been all over them before with how duty bound she is.
You’re married to a non-titled niece of the king, be thankful you were allowed to go as a +1 and made it to the 4th row.
As we’ve seen, A*s licking the royals gets you nowhere. I’d say ask AK, but she probably can’t talk about it.
💯
^This is perfection.
Ooohhhh buuurrrnnn 👍🏽😂🤣😂
😂😂😂
BOOM – Mic drop @s808.
I hope Mike enjoys his shit sandwich.
Tiring drunken buffoon.
If there were flat screens all around the Abbey, how could he not see the ceremony? I think he overestimated his importance bc of the amount of azz kissing he and his wife have done. Also, someone needs to explain the line of succession to him bc in what world would he get front row seats? He’s beyond annoying.
And are all of the Royals going to start podcasts now? Where’s the outrage from the BM? Oh, never mind…
Was anyone in the family annoyed that Louise and James got keytarist seating AND got to be on the balcony even though they’re so down in the line of succession? No one knows even knows that those two are members of the band!
They get those positions because they’re seemingly the only 2 people in the entire UK-based family who are remotely normal-ish and non-spotlight grubbing, which is something the royals are in desperately short supply of for optics. The shameless power clingers like Tindall and Zara positioned notably would be a pathetic look. James and Lousie are somewhat respectable types.
Succinct observation.
@kara . I was going to make a comment about that. I think James and Louise got nice seats to tick off and shield prince Andrew. They put two seemingly nice kids in front of him but at the same time he is behind his little brothers kids. I know Andrew was conflicted.
I had a similar hypothesis to yours, @Kim.
It’s going to be so strange when historians look back on those photos in 100 years. They’re going to wonder why the second son of the King was three rows back but all these random people were in the 2nd row. Then, they’re going to look on Camilla’s side and note that her children, grandchildren, and nephew all got better seating than the King’s son–and that her ex-husband got equivalent seating to the King’s second son!
Thankfully, they’ll have “Diana: Her True Story” and “Spare” on hand to help them suss it all out.
Well, he does seem to be more friendly with William than Charles. So maybe he’ll get bumped up to the 3rd row while the York girls go the fourth for William’s coronation. He’d be silly though to think he’s gonna get any money from wiliam though. Maybe he thinks he’ll get more sponsor deals if he’s sitting in a closer seat.
I wondered that. Is Zara and Mike trying to get sovereign grant funds or sponsorships. I know they have brand deals but they must be thinking about the future.
William is lazy. Maybe he might put the tindalls on payroll. But he is also cheap! If the british monarchy survives it will be fun to see how that plays out.
All that sucking up for just the fourth row. Well deserved.
Zara really decided that this was the man for her, I mean she is suppose to be the epitome of an English Rose and she chose this brute.
Isn’t she a fighter herself? I thought they found a match in each other. Isn’t she suppose to be a handful? That’s why she puts up with him.
Does anybody else ever listen to this guy and wonder how many accumulated concussions he’s had while playing soccer or brawling or whatever?
Someone is butt hurt that he was behind Harry – Mike has always loved to brag about his royal connections. I really cannot stand this awful man.
Agree 100%. I loathe this man and I hope he remains on the 4th row forever. He is gross and problematic
Does anyone care Mike couldn’t see? Don’t have a lot of time for him or his wife. It’s more interesting to wonder what the York sisters and their husband were doing/looking at when every one else had eyes on the approaching King. Harry had obviously clocked his brother. If looks could kill…
Actually just noticed Anne spotted something across the aisle too.
I don’t believe the bellend even cares he couldn’t see. He was probably told to say something nice and that’s the best he could come up with. I didn’t watch the coronation. The pics of Louis yawning and looking up at the ceiling provided me with what I missed out on.
Whatever happened to “Never complain; never explain”? That’s literally all they do.
Complain and refuse to work. That’s all they do.
Mike should be in horse school trying to make himself useful around gatcombe.
I wrote on a coronation/harry post that Mike t was trying to get into harry pictures. He also was trying to make a moment. He was trying to eavesdropping on what harry was saying. I don’t think I’m misreading or being paranoid. There is a picture of Mike looking at harry and leaning in. Like he was trying to see if he should be offended!
I don’t think Mike and Zara was 4th row by accident. I think they requested to be by harry so they could be in pictures. Because of other situations the best the planners could do was put them 4th row. If I was harry in future I would request to not be around Zara and Mike. They both need to go back to school and get jobs. Zara is such a stunt queen. I’m actually surprised it took this long to hear something about :coronation: and :tindalls:.
All that d*ck riding for the RF only to get a fourth row seat. I chuckled, I did.
Me too. I was surprised. I thought they would be in front of harry to show him up and get in his shots. I assume that’s what Mike is mad about.
Plus, His speaking out also helps draws attention to his attendance. I bet most people don’t know who he is and for the ones that do they arent cheering him.
He is mad because Harry prince blocked his pictures. 😂
The only one I feel sorry for is the girl who had to sit behind his fat head.
Anyhoozie, he got the partially obstructed seats yet paid dearly for them, reputation- and soul-wise. That, ladies and gentlemen, is called a sucker.
He is lucky to even still be married and tied to the family.
If I had publicly been caught cheating on the daughter of the Princess Royal and she decided to stay with me, absolutely no one would ever publicly hear the sound of my voice and I would forever look down in shame.
I don’t really keep up with him. I didn’t know he GOT CAUGHT. I thought it was just assumptions. HE IS LUCKY UNCLE CHARLES LET HIM COME.
Someone like Charles, even with his history, would be capable of snubbing him. Eventhough the other neices got a plus 1. He would have no problem leaving out Mike.
He’s got a face like the back end of a mule. He’s lucky he was even in the 4th row.
More like he ran a 100 yard dash in a 90 yard gym.
Eh? it just sounds like he says that in spite of having good seats it’s not possible to see.
I think this is a nothing burger frankly.
If almost anyone else said it it would be nothing. But the Tindall’s are trying to be royal socialites. And they probably asked to be seated next to harry, got there wish but it’s the 4th row.
Yes, this was my reaction, too. Nobody could see.
It is as tacky as all get-out that he’s talking about this.
Well boo bloody hoo you nasty little thug, go suck on a rugby ball! Bet you were even more pssd that your mother in law had a smiley happy conversation with Harry and ignored you!, or maybe she couldn’t see you because of the glare from your rather large shinny head. So jog on and go cry to willy, maybe you will get a better seat at his clowning, you could, if your lucky, even carry his cape 😂😂😂
I agree Mary and maybe just maybe if there is a coronation for Peg he can be seated third row or even be his golden stick😂😂.
Love it Susan maybe a golden peg as well, mind you I also expect him to borrow one of keens wiglets for the occasion that’s of course if there is still a princess keen then 🤔
Mary, your comments are like a chef’s kiss. I love to read them.
@joanne, thanks lovey, Iay in bed so much it does help me keeping up to date with all my CB friends and the wrotten Royals
Mike T. truly annoys me.
He is an in-law to a lesser ranking royal but this thug thinks he should be treated better than H&M?
Shut up, you grifter.
He bats for team Willy. Does he really think that wins him any kudos with C&C.
He is plug-ugly, inside and out.
I LOL’d at his whining. What a crybaby.
If being in the fourth row is your worst problem your life can’t be too bad.
It doesn’t sound like he’s complaining about the 4th row so much as he’s complaining about nobody being able to see anything. Even the Waleses in the first row couldn’t see much because of the narrow angles and the fact that most of the action took place facing the altar and not the audience. Fergie wasn’t wrong when she said the best seat is in her living room in front of the TV.
That’s also how I took his comment. These seats in old churches face each other, not the altar, so the action is happening way to the side. I doubt most of the guests at the coronation (or any of the weddings, funerals, etc) see much of anything except each other.
Honest to God reading about the poor upset peers and “poor” Mike Tindall I have never been so glad that my Dad’s ancestors got shoved on a boat full of poor people and shipped to the colonies.
Sorrows, Sorrows, Prayers!
Perfect comment.
I just watched Queen Charlotte, enjoyed it too. It was much more entertaining vs. the current BRF.
I’m no fan of this oaf but he’s criticizing the entire seating format, not what row he’s in. They were all sat perpendicular to what was going on, sitting in 1st, 2nd, or 3rd row wouldn’t have given him any better visuals.
He’s an idiot and a big mouth gossip. What’s the male equivalent of a fishwife?
This guy is really starting to resemble Uncle Hookers and Blow.
Sorry to threadjack, but Beatrice’s answer to not being able to wear a tiara or coronet was far better than Kate’s. I didn’t really ‘get’ it until I saw this picture of everyone in the crowd.
Well played, Bea!
Mike Tindall shocked his other presenters on a past podcast when he casually said that Zara had just had a baby ( I think in the bathroom but definitely in the house) and lucky her friend was there to help her. He carried on talking and the other men were asking if it was a boy or girl and how was Zara. Tinderhead was unconcerned and just wanted to talk rugby! Harry is lucky to lose him as a contact and I feel so sorry for Zara. Lots of knocks in rugby and he is not that bright and a foul mouthed thug who plays around.
Love that he feels entitled enough to whine about this in public. D-ckhead. To translate for you, Mike, that means bell end. That’s what you are.😭
Since I know nothing about Zara except that she’s minor royalty and an accomplished equestrian, I wonder why she’d spend so many years married to this arrogant jerk. It makes me wonder if she, too, is an arrogant jerk. The royal family seems well-supplied with arrogant jerks.
It seems to me that Mike is currying favour with the William and Kate by constantly knocking Harry. Other than that, I don’t know why he “picks” on Harry other than Mike is just a plain jerk. Didn’t he try to beat up Harry in a bar long before he met Meghan? Am I correct in thinking that Harry is godfather to one of their girls? I think William is godfather to the eldest child.
Yes he’s godfather to Lena. I don’t think William is godparent to any of them.
I read somewhere that harry introduced Mike to Zara. However I would need to check the source and the date because the british press and royals lie to fit a narrative.
Uh oh! 4th row toe aspires to be second row bell end!
For those who did not know that Mike Tindall was a loser, they know now.
One would think that he has some sense to not speak on certain subjects. This being one of them.