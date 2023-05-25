The Sussexes’ ‘account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated’

For about five days following the Sussexes’ “near catastrophic” paparazzi chase in New York last Tuesday, the British and American media did a blitz of stories questioning the Sussexes’ statement, questioning their version of events and spreading bizarre gaslighting conspiracies about what “really” happened and why Harry and Meghan were to blame. It was definitely weird, and as I mentioned in a few posts, it felt like haphazard damage control to cover up what actually happened and how bad it was. What’s even weirder is that all of that heavy-handed damage control just… stopped. It makes me wonder if there’s stuff happening behind the scenes, like the Sussexes’ lawyers are preparing a major lawsuit. We also haven’t seen H&M since that night, leading some to wonder if they’re going underground for a while until they feel safe. “Sources” told Us Weekly that they still plan to come out in public and speak up for themselves. Good.
A bridge too far. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been “shocked” by the response to their frightening car chase experience, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“They insist their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and for people to say otherwise is so hurtful and out of line,” the insider adds.
Despite facing backlash over their version of events, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, refuse to be silenced. “As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen,” the source tells Us. “[This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged.”
[From Us Weekly]
I was a little bit shocked by the reaction too, but that’s on me – I should have remembered that the British media’s favorite f–king thing in the world is lying about the Sussexes as a way to “fact-check” them. I just didn’t expect so many in the American media – including People Mag and the New York Times – to play along with that sh-t too. The NYT was literally trying to score an interview with one of the shady paps there that night. Some sh-t went down and we don’t know the half of it. As for H&M being resolute, I hope they are, and I hope they stay safe.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Someone wanted some “before” and “after” photos. This whole thing was crazy.
However, I do hope new strategies have been put in place to evade the paps that don’t involve chases, high speed on the FDR, or otherwise. Like, if you’re being followed, have your stalkers questioned by the po-po (while you get away) and/or arrested.
That only works if the police will stall the stalkers. Apparently, in NY, they did not.
Angela Levin has been busy writing articles that the marriage is over and Harry is holed up in a hotel room .
I saw about 4 of her headlines ,she has been busy making up stories bless her black little heart .
Mad the whole lot of them .
@Cassie. She’s not the only one. I’ve seen several thumbnails on YouTube of some anti-Sussex channels promoting this same narrative, with the spin that Meghan is leaving Harry. Guess AL didn’t read the memo for this week’s lies. They want this couple to split so badly! Photos from earlier this week show otherwise so the they all can choke on that.
The police were part of the caravan. The question is did they screw up by not calling for back up when they saw what was happening? That’s another reason why you haven’t heard anything more.
I am just happy this couple is okay. Something fishy happened and I am convinced this was an organized ambush. The end goal not sure. Like any catastrophe event, you regroup, rethink, re reorganize. The Sussexes have access to some of the finer minds in entertainment so pretty sure they have accessed those resources to double down on their security by fine tuning it. Can not wait to see this amazing couple out and about
Eric Adams and the NYPD brass have a lot of ‘splaining to do.
Well good luck with that. Eric Adams is the worst.
I’m with @Mel. Cannot overstate what an absolute chode Eric Adams is.
Yes it has been eerily quiet. Maybe what has been found is way more than just photos being taken. I always believed it was something more sinister.
The “this didn’t happen that way” narrative always seemed stupid to me because Harry had his phone out. I’ve no doubt he recorded the thing and perhaps that video is known now and that’s why they’ve gone silent. Then it will be “Then why did Harry and Meghan wait so long to release this footage? Were they editing it?”
Don’t give them ideas!
Agreed Susan, something more than just the paps was going on, but I’m so pssd at that stupid major and his stupid TWIST of what they actually said. That was one of the things that the British rags latched onto. And I still want to see NYPD dash cam footage and traffic cameras. Something really stinks here. They were hoping and
I think had planned Diana mk 2
While the NYPD generally sucks balls, I’m blown away by the heights of ball sucking they’re ascended to. I dunno who I’m more enraged with, the folks who planned this hit or NYPD for helping clean up after them.
I believe that the BRF was behind it. Very convenient for Dianna to die so Chuck could marry his sidepiece.
They were long divorced by the time Diana died, so he could have married her regardless. My understanding is that their ire was more about Diana spilling tea and pulling attention towards the Firm. Her death, whether coincidence or not, at least stopped her saying more. I believe that’s a big part of the hostility towards Harry. He ain’t playing their game and picking up where his mum left off spilling the tea. This event has me wondering if they weren’t trying to stop him too.
I was surprised by the gaslighting too. Maybe I shouldn’t have been but I was. Hope the sussex family is chilling under a tree.
Never underestimate the royals and their media lackeys. And the need for the NY Times to get “both sides” even if it’s from criminal paps or Trump voters in diners is compulsive at this point.
I expected some gaslighting, but not to this degree, and not for so much of it to not just be coming from the right. They’re being discredited and it’s also somehow being used to ‘prove’ that people were right about their worst assumptions on Meghan Harry. If anything, the inability to put their imaginary feud with this couple aside in a situation like this is more evidence of how out of control the hate campaign is.
Journalism seems to be going down the rabbit hole of ‘the masses on the interwebs’. The lack of critical thinking skills is manifest even among journalists of publications like the NYT. My husband has taught a Critical Thinking class among other philosophy classes as a college instructor. in my opinion, this should be MANDATORY for high schoolers and maybe earlier as well.
I wasn’t surprised by American media, these people are so far up Right wing b*tt they can’t see straight. They lie to their audience all of the time to both sides the Republican debt ceiling terr or ism so lying about Harry and Meghan is nothing to them.
like so many here, I’m afraid what actually happened is much worse than we know.
As I said previously, this communal gaslighting is really disgusting.
People don’t want to question the 81 year old lady who passed away, but they can say whatever they want about the Sussexes’ experience that night.
Either people are dumb or they are just dumb.
I meant to post this in response to the original stories, but FYI in response to the “…but she’s SMILING” comments, smiling can be an extreme stress reaction – it doesn’t mean someone is “happy”. It’s not unusual for assault victims to smile when recounting their stories to law enforcement or even as trauma is happening (I smiled through a lock down training including when weapons were pointed at my face at work to the dismay of my coworkers even though I was terrified). “Smiling when discussing trauma may seem like a counterintuitive response, yet it is a common strategy employed by survivors of trauma in an effort to minimize the negative impact of their experiences.” https://www.londonspring.org/the-psychology-of-smiling-through-trauma-understanding-the-science-behind-our-emotional-responses/#:~:text=Smiling%20when%20discussing%20trauma%20may%20seem%20like%20a,to%20minimize%20the%20negative%20impact%20of%20their%20experiences.
She wasn’t smiling though. That’s her neutral face. She was trying not to give them any shots of her looking distressed.
I understand- I’m responding to the numerous “she was smiling so it was planned” stories – appearing neutral or non-threatening or any of those responses (other than utterly terrified) is normal and not indicative of how someone is actually experiencing the event.
I just don’t get how people can determine a person’s emotions at a point in time by just looking at a picture shot of the individual. This was not a video but a split second picture. How can people know exactly what Meg’s emotions AND intent for that emotion was by just observing a picture?
@nutella toast @ameerah It’s so stupid. These idiot derangers are downright gleeful at the prospect of Meghan being ousted as a liar ( b*tch please) but get all worked up when you point out Ween and Keen’s faces at the coronation or any other time.
It’s such a bad faith complaint because if Meghan HAD been crying or obviously upset the same people would have come out with their favorite “Oh but she’s an actress.”
@belli and they can never seem to decide if Meghan is a good actress or a terrible “d-list”. It seems to alternate to suit their narrative 🙄
I agree with you both so much. It doesn’t matter what expression Meghan has on her face, it gets twisted to their deranged narrative.
It could also be from media training! Like “always smile so the BM can’t twist a subconscious frown!” Then in high stress, her brain froze and went to default smile mode
JM, I think you’re right at least to a certain degree. It’s infuriating how anything Sussex, especially Meghan related gets twisted and distorted no matter what she does. One of the reasons people smile is to calm a situation down. And I could also see her being trained to smile as an actress.
Thank you, Nutella Toast. My mom and her sister were in foster care for a few years and my mom often does this. She tends to smile when she’s nervous and people don’t understand.
ML, it’s a common trauma response. We think of the big 3: fight, flight or freeze, but there’s another: fawning. Smiling and appeasing.
This.
I get exactly what you’re saying @Nutella toast. I know she wasn’t grinning, but her reaction: staying calm, neutral expression, smiling (if she did smile at some point) was probably a symptom of her awareness of Harry’s trauma given how his mother died, as well as her own mother’s fear in that moment. I think Meghan is a very feeling person, who is in tune with the energy around her. I cannot imagine how Harry felt in that moment, and I bet she was in tune with it immediately. I would imagine if I were in that situation with someone else, I would smile to calm the other person I am with. The smile communicates: this is scary, but we’ll be fine.
They were looking for an angry Black woman pic and didn’t get it. They can stay mad and choke on their own spit.
Word, Side Eye. Meghan’s first concern was Harry, and she was doing everything she could to NOT give the media what they wanted, and also be as calming to Harry as possible. Doria too, they were both clearly in a moment they gained from yoga. I aim to be that calm, at any moment of my life, much less while being stalked.
The Sussexes and their spokepersons should be well aware that they are a lighting rod for controversy. So they have to be extra careful with what they say and do.
For example,
1.There are sections of british and other media who built up the myth they are liars.
2.There are people who try to leverage on their fame to score their own agenda eg the russian artist and his blood spattered copies of Spare.
It’s not H&M’s duty to prevent people with bad motives from doing what they want to do. For example,
1. They should live their lives as they want to.
2.These bad actors will twist anything, so it’s impossible for them to be careful enough.
Agree
WORD, Shawna.
They need to live their lives. The derangers and “bots” were carrying on about how Meghan did not deserve the award.
I tuned the news out after a few hours because I could take the flippant way it was being treated. After the initial coverage of CNN (of all outlets) showing urgency the gaslighting began. Mind you the NYT’s just had a profile of Liz Holmes painting her as some wife and mom of young babies who just got caught up in a some situation that just got out of hand. When in actuality Meghan the ACTUAL woman of character and victim of harassment is depicted as an attention seeker.
Same, I couldn’t take the blatant gaslighting happening in the media, or by people claiming to be “neutral” on the Sussexes immediately claiming “they knew something was off about them” and spouting long held deranger talking points.
CNN is owned by right wing media now. They will just continue to devolve until they are Fox News
I’m another one who was surprised by the gaslighting but shouldn’t have been. It’s the media’s MO when it comes to them – lie, try to discredit them, undermine their account of something – and then that’s what sinks into so many people’s heads, not the truth. And then when it comes out that the Sussexes were telling the truth, people already believe the lies and aren’t willing to hear the truth.
I do think this is playing out differently though than the press thought, since so many people are making the immediate connection to Diana and there are other sources corroborating the Sussexes version. and yes, the gaslighting seems to have stopped very abruptly.
Same here, Becks1. I’m afraid that the constant drip of negative stories, even though untrue, has worked like advertising and brainwashing on way too many people. That the Sussexes haven’t been believed is shocking to me, but in retrospect unsurprising. I hope that they can stay safe.
The investigation may have gone federal because of Harry’s status as a prince of the UK. Remember NYPD’s diplomatic unit was used that night. The feds don’t announce investigations unless it’s a Jan. 6 level event; and they don’t announce if results find a major agency (NYPD) is at fault.
Yeah I keep thinking this needed to be a federal investigation and FBI needed to take over. I hope it’s being taking as seriously as it deserves
I don’t mean to be blunt but please y’all! There is no federal investigation and the NYPD is not investigating either. The story is over that’s what’s going on. The news cycle moves fast and once the press was done gaslighting as usual there were plenty of people to provide evidence that Harry and Meghan were truthful. That’s why there’s nothing else to report.
And to be honest there are bigger issues right now that people are focused on/worried about like US going into default, desantis, etc.
A news cycle moving fast has never stopped the British press from attacking H&M. I mean they write endless stories about Meghan when she isn’t seen in public for 2 months.
NYT, WaPo – yes they have moved on. But the DM? Never. They should move on from MEghan, but they can’t.
None of us know boo about what’s going on behind the scenes. There could be an ongoing investigation with the NYPD, FBI, CIA or just the Sussexes security team conducting their own personal investigations. They could be launching a lawsuit in due course.
Harry and Meghan NEVER show their hand.
The FBI is not investigating this. And I don’t know why everyone is going conspiracy theorist on this mess.
The NYPD is terrible on a good day and they messed this up. They could have stopped the pursuing vehicles and demanded to see their licenses after all of the mess that we heard went down. Instead they had to drive around for almost an hour, go to a police station, try to duck into a cab, and still deal with getting followed.
I wouldn’t be so quick to say there’s no investigation going on @Kelliy. It’s only been a little over week.
Plus, not sure about NY laws/rules, insurance companies for any of the parked cars that were hit (per the DJ’s of The Breakfast Club building security) might want an investigation too. That would be considered a hit and run situation, I believe.
They BM may have quieted down a bit with people questioning the little reporting/minimizing a royal motorcade hitting someone. Which has now resulted in a death.
@agrestrdckoning
Last year outside my brothers building I saw a tow truck side swipe 2 parked cars in an effort to pick up a broken van. Nobody blinked an eye, The doorman was right there. He
Pretended not to notice. I took a photo of the tow truck and told the guy at reception to contact my brother if anyone asked. Nobody did. There is no investigation. Sorry to say this is old news by today.
@FHMOM
I don’t know if there’s any kind of investigation actually happening, but as sh*tty as it is, a tow truck sideswiping parked cars is massively different than the son of the King of the UK and 5th in line to that very throne being hounded for two hours by blacked out, plateless vehicles. The seriousness level is completely different, particularly from a diplomatic standpoint.
Kelly, I wonder if the NYPD are at all concerned about the people in NYC? Harry and his Bodyguard turned over their videos to the NYPD last Friday or Saturday (it was reported). I have no doubt that was by the PD’s request. It was certainly no secret that they existed PRIOR to then.
I always come back to the fact that people (including two NYPD officers) were almost hit. That isn’t something the NYPD should not be ignoring. Are they going to allow this whenever H&M are in the city? Are they just going to ignore it if someone is hit and injured or dies? You know, like the bm and Sophie’s police escort?
I think the bm went too far. I think they even know they went too far. I think they wanted to know where H&M were staying and were hellbent on finding out no matter the cost. I have no doubt that Harry is more than capable of hiring private investigators to get to the bottom of this. NYPD can either get ahead of this or they’ll look worse than they already do. Their choice.
Of course, the gaslighting stopped. That poor 81 year old woman that was hit by the Met Police in the UK DIED. I don’t think they want ANYONE connecting the dots.
There’s a reason everyone is drawing a line between what happened to Diana and what happened to H&M (and Doria). Because there is a very real line to draw. I think people should be drawing a line between the dead 81 year old and what happened to H&M. I believe there is video that shows that.
I’m sure that Harry and Meghan’s lawyers have told them not to say anything directly to the press until they figure out the next step. Plus a lot of folks have been sharing that CNN piece with John Miller around on SM along with that Max Foster piece where he says he spoke with Chris Sanchez. Their comments are pretty hard to refute so I’m guessing that’s why the other big mouths have gone silent.
Well the press has stopped reporting in this… perhaps there is an investigation now and 💩 is about to hit the fan? I am just glad they are safe and not scared into hiding by these horrible people. We all know who did this … it needs to come out.
Yeah, the way that this story has died down tells me that things are going on behind the scenes and the British press doesn’t want people to focus on it anymore.
Every time I read a headline about this, my heart drops for Harry. The PTSD from losing his mom the same way must be so intense right now. I hope they are getting quality therapy and that the paparazzi are being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This is just horrifying.
I hope the opposite- I hope they cocoon and keep themselves safe. More so mentally and emotionally than physically. The trial looms over against their safety already so proving their point consistently can take a toll. They have nothing to prove- no alternative facts, and the royal rota is behaving just like everyone knew they would.
I think it wasn’t exaggerated, but just let Harry and Meghan deal with it via their attorney’s. We still don’t know what their attorneys said or did not say to Backgrid since I am not trusting Backgrid’s spokesperson.
They did enough initially to kill any photos out there which I think they take as a win.
And next I am sure they will talk through what to do, not to do next time they go to NY.
They got Invictus in a few months and I am sure they have more important things to go and do besides getting into it with every publication out there everytime a new article comes out.
No matter what they say, no matter what they do, the Sussexes will always be targeted by this kind of gaslighting. Which is why they make their case by having a skilled legal team present facts. I expect that to happen at some point in the form of a legal complaint against those responsible for that nightmarish pursuit. I’m guessing their own investigators are working now to identify the culprits.
Harry in particular plays the long game. I wouldn’t bet against him.
Can you image the legit news media asking known stalkers and liers if they are stalking or telling a lie?
Wow, the Sussexes do not want to give access to their lives and this is what the media does.
While there are people out there committing atrocities and they are getting away with it and the media is turning a blind eye.
This is New York City. I don’t understand how there hasn’t been a single leak of CCTV or pedestrian cellphone footage. That’s the eeriest thing for me.
Because nothing happened.
No one should be surprised that American media outlets (aside from CNN it would seem) went against them. Remember Amy Robach on ABC had the story on Andrew and his Epstein connection and she had to kill it because they promised access to K&W and the royals in general if she did? Powerful people are usually not powerful exclusively in one country. Their reach is long. H&M’s only course of action is to keep rising in their power status to rival the people who want to bring them down.
I agree with this! It’s about gaining power in the right places. I was thinking the same in regards to how they handle media! The best option is making lots of money so that they are then in a position to buy media.
I feel like Beyoncé and jayz did something similar! They worked/made money and they are now in a position where they don’t even need media for their projects. They fully control the narrative.
Unfortunately Harry’s fight against the British press has hurt how they report on him and to some extent how others report on him. I’m seen some regular journalists complaining how they are caught in the middle of Harry’s fight.
I think he needs to do a better job highlighting good press/journalism and sucking up to those people…
Maybe how they are reported on affects fans more than it does Harry and Meghan though..they might not care how people report on them or they feel it’s worth the bad press to not play the game..
.
I’m glad they’re not going to cower away and hide. I was disgusted with the gaslighting and how callous the reaction was.People really are horrible. Also the lack if due diligence with the press.They’ll review their security procedures with a fine tooth comb, investigate what happened and hopefully find out who was involved and take strong legal action when necessary. I just don’t get why they chased them. Some speculated they wanted to follow them to their NY address but 2hours of aggressive chasing? I’m more inclined toward wanting to intimidate them and get distress pics, or cause an incident. Someone in a Twitter space was blaming the BRF, saying despite all their talk about being relieved Meghan wasn’t at the coronation, her declining was seen as a definite snub to the king and defying him, and they wanted to teach them a lesson. That sounds like a lot but wouldn’t put anything past these people.
Agreed. I am happy that the Sussexes will not be silenced.
What was exaggerated was the response to a four line communicate about their harassing ordeal. This is because Harry decided to set boundaries by using the law, since everything failed. I am encouraged that they would not be cowered nor silenced.
Good on them….
Prob something is going on behind the scenes . The CNN segment with the security team of heavy hitters confirming the erratic driving of the paps, made its rounds on SM, 2-3 days After the incident. Which then had the rest of the media go silent. Some of the US outlets quietly updating this information online to their original story instead of focusing on just the cab story . I’m wondering if the video Harry recorded will be made public at some point. They also had an entourage of multiple vehicles who could have recorded the chase. If anything they’re treating it as evidence and will prob determine the fallouts .