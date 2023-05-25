The Sussexes’ ‘account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated’

For about five days following the Sussexes’ “near catastrophic” paparazzi chase in New York last Tuesday, the British and American media did a blitz of stories questioning the Sussexes’ statement, questioning their version of events and spreading bizarre gaslighting conspiracies about what “really” happened and why Harry and Meghan were to blame. It was definitely weird, and as I mentioned in a few posts, it felt like haphazard damage control to cover up what actually happened and how bad it was. What’s even weirder is that all of that heavy-handed damage control just… stopped. It makes me wonder if there’s stuff happening behind the scenes, like the Sussexes’ lawyers are preparing a major lawsuit. We also haven’t seen H&M since that night, leading some to wonder if they’re going underground for a while until they feel safe. “Sources” told Us Weekly that they still plan to come out in public and speak up for themselves. Good.

A bridge too far. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been “shocked” by the response to their frightening car chase experience, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They insist their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and for people to say otherwise is so hurtful and out of line,” the insider adds. Despite facing backlash over their version of events, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, refuse to be silenced. “As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen,” the source tells Us. “[This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged.”

[From Us Weekly]

I was a little bit shocked by the reaction too, but that’s on me – I should have remembered that the British media’s favorite f–king thing in the world is lying about the Sussexes as a way to “fact-check” them. I just didn’t expect so many in the American media – including People Mag and the New York Times – to play along with that sh-t too. The NYT was literally trying to score an interview with one of the shady paps there that night. Some sh-t went down and we don’t know the half of it. As for H&M being resolute, I hope they are, and I hope they stay safe.

Note by CB: Get the Top 8 stories about the Sussexes’ paparazzi car chase when you sign up for our mailing list. I only send one email a day on weekdays after lunch.