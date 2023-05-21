The Sussexes’ spokesperson: It’s ‘abhorrent’ to suggest that H&M staged the chase

Always trust the New York Times to “both sides” every situation. The Times spent five-plus years talking to neo-Nazis in small-town diners, giving their stories the kind of care, time and platform the paper rarely extends to, like, normal people who are appalled by Nazis. Speaking of, the Times published a piece called “Paparazzi Speak on Meghan and Harry’s Car Chase.” Instead of going to Ohio’s finest Nazi diner, the Times sent a journalist to a red carpet to interview paparazzi, several of whom refused to talk to the Times unless they were getting paid. The crux of the NYT’s story is that “paparazzi are looking for a payday by any means necessary” and “those same paps question the validity of the Sussexes’ story because it’s not like paparazzi would do anything for a payday.” I sh-t you not. Instead of accurately quoting the Sussexes’ security people, the Times wanted to make everything hazy and vaguely suspicious. Some highlights:
Tina Brown questions the Sussexes’ story: In a text message, Tina Brown, the author of two books on the royals, said the whole story “sounds mildly preposterous.”
Harry’s London case: [Photographer] Mr. Wong noted that earlier on Tuesday, a lawyer for Prince Harry had appeared in court in London, challenging a government decision not to allow him to pay for police protection during visits home. The timing, Mr. Wong said, was awfully convenient.
Why didn’t the Sussexes’ security pull into a garage? Even a person who had previously worked with the royals on their public relations strategy said it strained logic that the couple’s driver had not simply pulled into a garage at one of the many hotels celebrities frequently use to ward off pursuing photographers.
The Sussexes’ spokesperson responded to the Times: In an interview with The Times on Friday, the representative for the couple, Ashley Hansen, said: “Respectfully, considering the duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of P.R. stunt. Quite frankly, I think that’s abhorrent.”
The paparazzi lied to the Times: Moreover, claims by photographers that no one outside got shots of the couple leaving the event turned out to be false. “They were some of the most beautiful images of the evening,” Ms. Hansen said, who minutes later produced a few of them by text message.
“A lawyer for Prince Harry had appeared in court in London, challenging a government decision not to allow him to pay for police protection during visits home. The timing, Mr. Wong said, was awfully convenient.” That’s… some convoluted logic. Harry’s legal action against the Home Office (and the Daily Mail, for misreporting the issue) has been going on for nearly two years. At the hearing last week, the Met Police argued (simultaneously) that Harry isn’t important enough to warrant police protection AND he’s such a high-value target that no police officer should have to risk their lives to protect him. For real. The paps are arguing that Harry set up this incident to “prove” that he deserves… to pay for his police security? That’s really what they’re arguing.
As for the larger gaslighting campaign… I’m starting to get the feeling that whatever was planned for last Tuesday went sideways and the chaos we’ve seen in the American and British media is some extremely messy cover-up. It’s like they’re disappointed that the Sussexes and their security actually foiled what they had planned? “Why didn’t you pull into a garage?” Why, so the Sussexes would be isolated and trapped underground? “Why didn’t you go in the front entrance, why didn’t you do this, why didn’t you do that?” It’s like the operation fell apart when the Sussexes didn’t do what was predicted and planned for.
It’s no suspicious timing; it’s just the literal truth that Harry wants security because his family is in danger. That was simply proof. I can’t believe people are turning this around!
Also more victim-blaming. Also asking the criminals with the smoking gun if they saw a gunman anywhere. As Kate would say, “What else?”
The BBC reported that H&M were in a car accident before the story came out about the chase. It’s almost as though that was what was planned.
Exactly!!
This begs the question—where did the BBC get the information from? Who told them? Did someone brief them?
It also begs the question, did they really plan a car accident just like Diana’s? Involving a paparazzi chase? How many times do they expect to get away with killing off royals in car chases? This is truly mind blowing 🤯.
@KFG
Did the woman hit by Sophie’s car die? Does anyone know? Because if they wanted to take the heat off the RF, this was the f-ckin perfect way to do it.
Conspiracy theory time: What if the SUVs with obscured license plates were MEANT to look like they were part of H&M’s security? The thing that I keep going back to is that photographer’s statement to Backgrid, where they assumed the reckless driving was from H&M’s security. It’s not an unreasonable assumption to make if you don’t know which cars are actually part of H&M’s security team. A group of giant black SUV’s with tinted windows? I would assume security team also.
If one of those cars “happened” to hit someone, or get into a car crash, then the headlines would definitely be that H&M/their security got into a crash which involved property damage/injuries/fatalities. That would be the breaking news, then H&M would have to clarify that those people were NOT part of their security. And given the media environment, no one would believe them.
NYC is a pedestrian city. There’s a non-trivial chance that blowing through red lights would result in some sort of crash. It would also conveniently look a lot like what happened with Sophie’s motorcade.
What if the cover up is that the RF didn’t think it through and didn’t anticipate everyone to connect it to Diana? That was another thing that got to me– why would they use the same MO, so similar to the circumstances of Diana’s death? They wanted to recreate SOPHIE’s accident but instead reminded everyone of Diana instead.
They weren’t hoping for photographs of H&M dead– they were hoping for photos of H&M horrified by a person being hit. They were hoping H&M would get out of the car to help that person. And if they didn’t get those money shots, they would have gotten photos anyway. Win-win-win.
@KFG: I didn’t know that. It does raise a lot of questions and also explains why the press are so eager to disapprove what Harry and Meghan said.
To date they are only saying the woman hit by Sophie’s motorcade is in a coma. They might not report it if things get worse.
Seriously. They didn’t need to pull some grand publicity stunt to get attention. All the attention was on them already. You would have to believe that they–AND their security and drivers–AND their spokesperson–are the most melodramatic, attention-seeking, hyperbolic, delusional people to walk the face of the earth. That’s a lot of people to have to fall under their spell and commit to a bit. So…no.
Seriously where is WME when is needed? I don’t see any difference, Madam Duchess is still in the same position as before. I am wrong?
Harry and Meghan don’t need a talent agency, they need lawyers which is probably who they are meeting with right now. If so, their attorneys will take the lead and issue statements. People need to calm down and let this play out.
A talent agency has nothing to do with this. And I wish supporters would stop @ing WME. Way too many people seem to think they are attack dogs and their only job is to work for Meghan when they are going to help her build up a brand.
I haven’t understood the idea that WME was going to stop all of this. What they will do is make sure this bs gets countered even more strongly than h and m were doing before.
Their pull is with access to high profiles, but apparently the NYT only cares about catering to Nazis and Trump with Maggie Haberman and the rest of the team looking down on anyone who has a problem with a fascism.
It’s maddening.
WME isn’t that the agency that let it’s women stars take meetings with Weinstein in hotel rooms fully knowing what he’d do? They might not be the help we think. If anything they too might be influenced by the UK royals reach.
I’m so disappointed in most US news outlets and how they are covering this whole thing. So much misinformation and other than CNN, no one is talking to their security or presenting the timeline.
I rarely think this but I’m at the point where I feel like their PR team needs to do something. I’m not sure if they are counting on the NYPD to finish their investigation, or what exactly. But many people who were neutral-mildly positive about them, are now feeling differently. It’s so sad that it took an incident where they are clear victims, for them to be fooled.
The fake charges of their staging it are so repulsive . I don’t think people who are positive about them or even neutral would buy into the propaganda. The comments about these blaming them seem to be by “bots” and derangers.
Agree Tessa. Those that are neutral and have read Harry’s book can see this for what it is. It’s the usual Meghan haters that spreading misinformation.
I think the neutral people are the same as the “Both sides” people. They basically are against them but logically know that the Sussex statement is accurate.
No one is neutral here except for people who are laying attention to this story at all. They just know it looks bad to be too critical since Harry’s mother literally died in a paparazzi chase.
(Which makes the alcohol level of the driver being raised as a disgusting side track. The driver would not have to drive away from the paps if they were not being chased. The action of the paps set off the chain reaction that leads to Diana’s death)
Oddly enough, TMZ on their daily show stated they independently confirmed everything the Sussex’s said as well. But they too are still posting stories and polls asking if the public believes them.
But the reality is, these people are part of the system that created this situation. No doubt TMZ had their paps there. Hell, NYT might have sent people there too. They’re always going to protect their own interests.
As for Harry and Meghan’s team, no matter what the NYPD do, their security is clearly conducting their own investigation. If only for the purposes of shoring up their security for next time. I also think it would behoove the NYPD and the city of New York to investigate as they are not only a city that hosts celebrity events, the host political ones and need to keep celebrities, dignitaries and the public safe.
This is what surprises me. I understand the British media downplaying this and even the NYT, but the fact that TMZ actually supported what the Sussex spokesperson was saying and did it within hours, I mean it says a lot about whatever is going on in establishment media.
I saw that TMZ clip too which makes me think they had a hand in this whole thing too or at the very least got a heads up. This seems like CYA from them. They know a lawsuit may be coming.
WME was mentioned above and Harry Levin is not dumb. He knows if they keep their clients away from his crew that will make things more difficult. I suspect he’s doing this to stay on their side because in LA WME has power.
The paps involved here seem to be British so they won’t care and Levin doesn’t have loyalty to them.
all they care about is making money, not telling the truth.
You mean the people who say “I really used to like Meghan but now……”? Please, like @Tessa said those are concern trolls and bots. And why would someone “not like Meghan and Harry” now after they’ve been terrorized? Do you think Meghan wanted to ruin her own night? Scare her mother to death? Harry wanted to be traumatized?
I mean people like my sister, who loved the docuseries and has Spare on hold at the library. Or my brother-in-law, who supports Harry because he doesn’t like the monarchy. Or Sarah Haines, who has always been sympathetic to the Sussexes, saying with confidence that their statement was misleading. These are the people the Sussexes have been working to win over through the series/memoir/etc, who unfortunately read about the car chase in what they perceive as a “neutral” news outlets, and decided that maybe they are a little attention-seeking, because they don’t realize how irrelevant the taxi driver is or how long they were being pursued for. These more neutral people are being fed a false narrative and it is skewing their perception.
Staging the chase??? That is some next level conspiracy c*”” here. And it IS abhorrent to suggest this, considering Harry’s past. What happened to common decency.
“They” wanted a Diana Mk II. What “they” didn’t account for is how good H&M’s security really is. I’ve seen several articles claiming that their security was inexperienced and didn’t know what they were doing. Their Head looked after the Obama’s when they were in the White House so, knew exactly what to do to keep them safe and secure. A less experienced security crew would probably have done what these rats were suggesting and we would more than likely be seeing pictures of crashed vehicles and goodness knows what else. “They” may try to play this down and “recollections may vary” but, the whole world knows there was a car chase of some description. It wasn’t staged, it was for real. The scumbag media and the BRF had their shot and they missed!
@Laura D: Yeah their security team did a good job keeping them safe and in not letting the paps follow them home.
This attack and subsequent gaslighting and propaganda shows that our American media is not much of an improvement on the British media. Why is no one in any media connecting the dots between this incident and Harry’s ongoing lawsuits against various British media outlets? That seems like a no brainer.
Some of the usa media. The Murdoch owned media.
NYT is not Murdoch media. NYT bills itself as the “reasonable” and “neutral” news source. They might not be as nutso as Fox but as this article makes clear they are happy to pedal falsehoods and “both-sides” hand-wringing that harm people.
honestly, thanks to the Trump effect, US media is not much better than the British tabloid press. Mainstream US media, even allegedly “liberal press” largely caters to appeasing right-wingers & all their grievances
The ny post is .piers works for the post.
The media likes making money. That’s why they platform loonies like Trump and the MAGA set. That’s why they create salacious headlines because it gets them clicks which makes them money.
U.S. media sides with Nazis/conservatives because those are the people who cut their billionaire taxes and deregulate them. I doubt this will ever change and News media that is independent has been pushed out of the game by Trump and the tech industries doing Trumps bidding.
They make more money with anti vax lies and election lies because more people engage then.
If you look at who owns most media, it’s almost always some mega corporation benefiting from Republican welfare for billionaires.
I’m also seeing why didn’t they stay at the Carlyle? Its royal suite is the most famous room in the hotel. Outrage.
You can always tell the reporters who are just wading into the Sussex sea and have no idea whose side they are supposed to take. Google “royal experts” and text Tina Brown. Email the Times photo dept and get the phone numbers of some paparazzi to talk to. Hope that your readers don’t notice that a NYC paparazzi is not a credible source to comment on Harry’s long standing security suit in the UK. Act appalled when paps won’t give you any more deets unless you pay them. Deadline up? Oh well, here’s some slop to print.
The Sussexes stayed at the Carlyle on their first visit and there were all these stories about what they ate and who they were with and what Harry was doing during dinner. So no, they are not going to stay there and give them free publicity and help out Page Six.
I grew up reading the NYT, thinking it was a venerable journalism institution. It is not. They love to both-sides – with this case w/ the Sussexes, and to Kaiser’s point the “but what about racist white people in Iowa? What about THEIR feelings this election?’ And let’s not forget the coordinated campaign to concern-troll trans kids to the point that right-wing state legislatures now cite NYT articles to support the anti-trans bills they put forth.
NYT is not center left, it’s not center; it’s center-right. And as right wing politics in UK & US (which takes the Sussexes as a prime target) moves further right, NYT moves further right.
I agree with Kaiser. The paps expected Harry and Meghan to just drive home and so give them the address of where they were staying. I don’t think they expected Harry and Meghan’s security team to refuse to let them follow them home.
I think whoever it was that coordinated the SUVs with license plates obscured didn’t expect other paps to join in the chase and create a much more dangerous situation (like the photog who spoke to Backgrid—I think they mistook the SUVs as part of H&M’s security), and they didn’t expect the Sussexes to release a statement.
Backgrid said that they assumed that they would go out for dinner and that’s why they followed them. It doesn’t make much sense to me. I think the British press put out a bounty for photos of Meghan which led to this incident.
Those SUVs are the scary part of this. When I think of that I think Russian mafia, organized crime, kidnapping, etc.
I changed my mind. I think they did want paps to follow. They wanted to create a reckless driving situation where the likelihood of an accident was very high. My new theory is that they wanted to recreate a reckless driving scenario like Sophie, not Diana. The RF gains nothing from reminding everyone of how Diana died.
There are so many frustrating elements to that evening! First off, the photographers did and were able to get beautiful pictures of the Sussexes leaving. There was absolutely no logical reason for them to “need” to follow H&M to get more pictures. In fact, the initial reaction from the US media from that night essentially backed the Sussexes on how scary, intrusive and wrong the paparazzi were. Because nothing with H&M can get reported on factually, various outlets are ignoring the fact that H&M have an awful history with the paparazzi, were scared, were followed for two hours without respite and have every reason to be upset about this.
The NY Press photographers association agrees. They put out a statement condemning the behavior of the paps that night
https://twitter.com/Mary_Mullarkey_/status/1659640132163477508?s=20
Also, I’m trying to find the tweet where it was reported that the UK put a bounty on their head $20K for photos in the car. $60K for a photo of Harry looking angry.
ETA: Here it is
https://twitter.com/tennisfanv3/status/1659923277471514624?s=20
Just started to write about this and the NYPPA below when I noticed your comment had posted. I saw this referred to once in a twitter feed on Wednesday, but didn’t bookmark it and have took a few times to find out who made the statement. I’ve been surprised it wasn’t referenced, or members interviewed, right away by other reputable media. Of course, it seems a little boring compared to the agenda that the Sussexes exaggerated what happened to them, the truth can be funny like that.
Here’s the direct link to the site:
https://nyppa.org/news/statement-from-bruce-cotler-president-of-the-new-york-press-photographers-association-on-the-paparazzi-pursuit-of-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-in-new-york-city
Yeah, I saw the tweet about the bounty also…
Christ almighty, when did the American press get as sick as their British cousins. I’m so F ing angry. Yeah of course Megan and Harry were going to put their own lives and Megan’s mother’s in danger, of course they were willing to leave their children orphans and at the mercy of their dog sht families! Has there been a mass labotomy of EVERY reporter on the face of the earth. Christ even the new York major threw shade at them. Their spokesperson needs to be clearer and point out, that under the police act of 1999 (I think it was) you CAN pay for police protection, just ask Tom Cruise, there were armed officers on his film set. Then we have the fact that the rules for RPO’S is that they have to, and I mean by law, have to protect members of the Royal family, and last time I looked, Harry is the kings son and his wife and children ARE members of the Royal family.
Final point, anyone else noticed that the time span between Diana losing her protection and her death, in a car accident, is almost the same as this incident of Harry and Megan
@ windyriver
I’m glad they put out that statement. It’s been said by many, like the taxi driver, the DJs at The Breakfast Club and local NYers that the NY paps don’t behave like that. They get their shots at the venue then leave. They fight with each other over getting the best spot and will cuss you out if you block their shot, but they don’t hunt, chase and swarm. I’m sure he put out that statement because he wants the world to know it wasn’t their photographers, they were outside forces. Only the UK paps act that crazy.
@Snuffles – and look at the date of the statement, 5/17. Wednesday. They didn’t waste time. Believe I saw it before noon, quoted somewhere on Twitter after I read the CB article and was browsing for additional info. It was a significant statement I expected to see referred to more widely which is why I think I didn’t bookmark it. It’ll be interesting if venues where the Sussexes appear put in place more restrictions on photographers as a result of what happened in NYC. That’ll piss off the more “legitimate” press, like the ones who supposedly told Meghan’s heckler to shut up outside the Ms. event, and maybe that’ll have some impact. The chase was one thing, but the scrum around their entrance/exit was also pretty chaotic, and IIRC, they were already using a back or side entrance (hence the visible Hertz rental desks).
Tina Brown is wildly biased. She praised the royal establishment in palace papers. And complained about harry and meghan
She also said that Harry’s book wouldn’t she the light of day. That alone should have disqualified her as a royal expert.
Whenever you see the term “royal expert” just replace it in your head with royal ass kisser.
If the Sussexes staged this wouldn’t that mean the paps were in on it too? Have any of them said that? Also there were police as part of their entourage, why is no one questioning them instead of these random people who weren’t there? If anyone messed up it would be them because the police would have authority over private security.
I hate to say it but their comms are really terrible, they should have coordinated statements with NYPD and released a joint one, rushing to put out statements when the commissioner wasn’t aware of the incident was rash, I don’t get how they keep falling into potholes because from past experience they know what ever they say would be scrutinized and they’ve not taken more proactive steps.
Another thing that grinds my head in is that they’re well aware that the privacy thing is one of the things ppl attack them with and they had a widely watched interview, documentary and memoir and they didn’t dedicate any time to address it at all, the part Meghan addressed it in the Oprah interview was cut and they could have used the docu series but no they didn’t, they only released a statement after the documentary that most people didn’t see, most of the hate that has built up is due to their inaction, they’re so focused with British papers and are neglecting other things. If they had started suing trolls instead of neglecting them some of these trolls won’t be raking in 200000 $ a year attacking them.
Their archewell website offers only basic information and I have never received any newsletters from them since subscribing. They should never have given up their sussex royal account, they should have kept it, changed the name, archived old posts and re used it for archewell, all their engagements are covered by media which gives them right to distort it as they deem fit, their website doesn’t have reach and is poorly updated. Suing the British press is one thing, but picking fights with the largest pap agency in the world, owners of social media companies etc is another ball game and their comms have shown that they’re not well equipped to handle it.
Most people were asking why she was awarded and the reason the narratives of them buying awards are easy to stick is that people don’t see the good they do. The Sussexes need to go back to the drawing board because this isn’t it at all and I’m a major fan saying this.
Seems like you’re eager to be work for Harry and Meghan.
Even if they do everything you want them to do, it’s not going to stop the British press from maligning and lying on them or the Palace from smearing them. Harry and Meghan just have to continue to live their life the way they see fit.
What Amy Bee said. They can’t do anything. People were angry that Meghan dared to go hiking on coronation weekend.
All of the above. Just because their comms team is centuries ahead of the BaRFs doesn’t mean they are the best. Absolutely needs to be next level and they need to step it up to deal with the media landscape they have to navigate.
I am a massive, borderline-annoying Sussex cheerleader and supporter, and I agree with everything you’ve said.
Their PR strategy would work with any “normal” celebrity but their situation with press bias is very unique and their strategy needs to tailor to that.
@em
They put out that statement to kill the value of the photos taken in that chase which absolutely worked. The Daily Mail immediately took them down and the false story they tried to put out about Harry and Meghan taking a cab immediately after leaving the venue.
As for the privacy stories, when they left they put out a statement when they made the announcement clearly stating why they left. And Oprah released the clip on social media. What else can they do? They could say it a million times. It won’t stop people from repeating the lie and for gullible and hateful people to believe it. And, quite frankly, even if people deep down knew exactly what Harry and Meghan meant, they’re still going to bitch that the Sussex’s haven’t completely disappeared from public view.
As for Archewell and their website, I agree with you there. It’s shit. They totally need an online/social media strategy. I think they need at least Instagram to post more frequently. Not just about their work but a little behind the scenes stuff. They can still protect Archie and Lili by not posting clear shots of their faces, but they still need to put out stuff.
I think it would reduce the value of paparazzi photos and make some less rabid to get a shot because Meghan is so rarely seen. I hope WME is helping them create a strategy they are comfortable with.
The statement made almost everyone doubt their credibility in the long run those pap pics are better than the shit show happening rn
So Em what do you want?
Cause apparently they should fire everyone for something that is not their doing and they seem to be going about their business.
And they only people who doubted them were people who hated them and or are tired of them being out and about (though they rarely are out and about).
@em
You’re the one not thinking long term. Everything you are saying is a knee jerk reaction to the current situation. In the long run, they are trying to prevent a situation like this from happening again. In the long run, they are decreasing the value of intrusive shots like this. In the long run, they are going to make sure the extreme measures taken that day are no longer worth the effort because Harry and Meghan have sued pap agencies into bankruptcy and will do it again. Why do you think we rarely see pictures of Harry and Meghan out and about in Montecito living their daily lives? Because the LA paps know it’s not worth getting sued over.
Harry and Meghan did nothing wrong that night. They gave the paps EVERYTHING they could have needed. Red carpet pictures and shots of them leaving out the front entrance when they could have easily snuck out the back. So, no, allowing those intrusive, dangerously acquired photos are not worth it in the long run.
The Sussexes did a great job. And the police were well aware of what happened so I don’t know what you are talking about. And since when do people “coordinate statements “ with the government? The police are going to release their own statements and their statement was factual which is what law enforcement does. And why are you, an alleged “ major fan” upset with the Sussexes who were terrorized? The only people I’ve seen questioning this are the usual suspects.
I don’t think NYPD would allow a loaded statement to be published if they released a statement together. Their first instinct would be to downplay it and then the products of this chase wouldn’t be toxic fruit. By releasing such a loaded & accurate statement, the Sussexes practically made both paps and tabloids lose a lot of money, which was probably their main objective.
Great points.
I think of that night and a few things stood out. They shouldn’t have been all together in one car, and they should have had people with them. Not just security but a comms person or assistants or representative from Meghan’s agency. I don’t know what they could have done differently leaving the event except not getting into that taxi or leaving with some of their friends who were there. I think they need a different kind of communications team for something like this. It’s not the usual sniping with the UK press. They are worldwide figures. It’s overwhelming how huge they are and they don’t have the apparatus in place for that. They need to build up their brands and achievements to drown out this negativity, so yes, a lot of fans are calling for more of a social media presence and putting more into their website. In some ways it reminds me of the first term of the Clinton White House -some blunders they couldn’t shake. We’re seeing the fog and chaos right now but they’re smart people. I think there was definitely a mood coming from the UK after the Sussexes non-response to the Coronation and the excitement around this award, and now we see it.
They are not politicians. They don’t need different people for different things and makes absolutely no sense.
They exited out where they got told to and I am sure their security had a route laid out, etc.
No one anticipated them getting followed for up to 2 hours by some paps. They coordinate with NYPD on this and even went to a police station. I love how most people don’t even know about that aspect and focus on the 2 hour chase which was not words they used.
+1.
I understand not wanting to get back to social media on a personal capacity, but their charity work and production work would benefit enormously from social media. Their foundation has done incredible work since its inception but most general public doesn’t know that, because they limit themselves to their website and some releases through friendly outlets. Even the documentary could have benefitted from dedicating a larger section to Archewell. It’s a pity, that’s all.
Yes, cause having Instagram would totally not have been them open up for criticism.
Oh, look, an armchair or expert.
Ikr. Didn’t the Sussexes just hire one of the biggest agencies in the world to do exactly what you guys are suggesting? Unless you feel they are clairvoyant and should have known the Sussexes were going to be attacked by alleged paps ( because I don’t know that all of those people were really paps). Harry spoke at the UN, they both spoke at freaking Central Park and NOTHING like this happened. Now, right before Harry is supposed to testify against the media this happens. And no one is the least bit suspicious? People are questioning the Sussexes?
I agree with everything you wrote. I think it’s so easy for Sussex stans (because the hate Harry and Meghan receive) to confine ourselves in an echo chamber where we think majority of the public understand them just as much as we do . Their communications team and the NYPD are two different entities so I understand why they it wouldn’t make sense to release a joint statement. But there’s so many things they need to improve about their comms strategy and saying so doesn’t make us “bad” fans. If it shouldn’t matter whether they disputed the privacy claims in the docuseries and book because “people twist everything they say anyway”, then what was the point of releasing a docuseries & book since people twisted that too? The Sussexes are a brand (that’s how they make their money) and saying you want them to take bigger steps to protect their brand doesn’t make you overbearing.
This ignores the massive hate industry set up against them and includes participation of the British media, BRF and the right wing industry in the states. It doesn’t matter what their comms person would say there was always going to be doubters, especially in the UK.
Meanwhile TMZ, not exactly Sussex squad, confirmed their entire statement and even explained FDR Drive. It’s just that other disingenuous media have drowned them out.
The NYPD statement also doesn’t contradict what they said but was more vague. They aren’t going to take a position until they finish their investigation anyway. And let’s not pretend the NYPD is some perfect accurate purveyor of truth and that their statement somehow is the full story.
I don’t know why the archwell website is being brought up here. It wouldn’t matter if they had IG and Twitter because the hate industry would simply send bots as they do for Sussex adjacent media , just check Omid Scobie’s Twitter feed if you think social media makes a difference.
Yeah wow a lot of investment in blaming Harry and Meghan for this by a lot of folks.
Harry and Meghan and Doria had excellent security. They were then swarmed with a pre planned attack and managed to survive and protect their privacy of their location.
It’s a win.
Dear “legitimate” newspapers,
If one side tells you it’s raining and the other side says it’s not, it’s not your job to report both sides. It’s your job to look out the fuxxing window and report the weather.
I don’t know how H&M keep going in the face of this onslaught that has been unleashed and directed by the royal family. C&C and WanK are scum doing this to family.
There’s a lot of scepticism towards the Sussexes from respected bloggers like Tom and Lorenzo and Hollywood raw (to be fair, the latter worked for TMZ). I’m inclined to believe what the Sussexes reported, but agree with Aurora they need to replace their spokesperson.
Tom and Lorenzo have always been skeptical and critical of Harry and Meghan, especially Meghan.
They are sympathetic to H&M’s plight overall, but they are definitely not-wide eyed stans for sure, and I personally think their views on them are rational (that these two seem to mean very well, but they/their team are kind of messy and keep kind of shooting themselves in the foot). And I disagree they are more critical of Meghan, if anything I think they often see a lot of these issues as being driven by Harry.
We’ll have to agree to disagree on this.
TMZ supported the entire Sussex statement within hours. So are they wide eyed stans too?
Let’s look at the hate campaign Republicans created against Hillary since the 90s and the effects on the 2016 election. The hate campaign against Meghan and then Harry started in 2017 and has only grown, especially with the BRF supply the, with info. Most people have shit media literacy and so they are prepared to doubt and look for things to justify it. The experts in NYC traffic who popped up, the internet security experts n
Just admit you don’t believe them and think they did this for attention and be honest with that belief. It’s not a communications issue. It is a people who are primed to doubt them because they were suckers in the hate campaign that has been going on for 6 years now.
Tom and Lorenzo have never liked the Sussexes. They are hypercritical. Everyone thought Meghan looked amazing in that gold dress, but they nitpicked it. They think Kate is perfect, would never copy Meghan’s looks because Kate is loved in England and keeping her head down and away from controversy, while Meghan is hated and too bland to copy. These are the things they say.
Tom and Lorenzo are not respected bloggers. You and Florencio should be a little less obvious in your trolling attempts.
Also, your username gives away your motives, Duchess of Hazard.
Edit: Saw this was just posted above, re the NY Press Photographers Association.
The “convenience“ of the timing cuts both ways. Looks like Harry is going to expose the weakness of both the UK and US press.
I think after this incident the paps will back off for at least awhile.
This is CYA. NYC Mayor Adams has egg on his face this happened on his watch, therefore the investigation. NYPD doesn’t want to come off as incompetent. Backgrid is thumbing its nose at the Sussexes about the pictures because it thinks nothing will come of the investigation. We don’t know which agencies may be helping NYPD, or who on the street for eye witness accounts. Those same witnesses may be instructed not to talk to the press. The paps need to shut up and stop yapping to other media. If it comes to criminal charges anything they have said in the media can be used in a trial. Harry and Meghan will have their people stay on them. They are not going to let nay nobs in the US and the UK press stop with their plans and lives.
Did the Sussexes fall into a trap?
Was their security inept?
Was their PR communications bad?
One thing for sure is, Never released a statement in the heat of the moment when emotion is fraught.
Lessons learned..
Releasing that statement got the DM and Express to delete those photos of them and prevented the photo agencies from selling more photos. I think was the main objective.
What lessons learned? They released a statement hours later after the Mail published photos, which caused them to remove them and also no other photos are out there. They won on that. People calling them liars is nothing new. We still got people screaming they said they wanted privacy which isn’t what they said.
There still seems to be this idea, even on this site by so-called fans, that the Sussexes owe. The point they’ve made in plain speech and with their actions is No. They. Don’t.
They don’t owe better [according to some anonymous public] explanations or more pictures or expository anything just to satisfy voyeuristic hungers
I feel so disappointed with so many people. At this point, if they don’t show til Invictus that’s on everyone else at this point.
@Fifty-50 insulting others who have a different perspective than you does nothing to further your cause, I suggest you put the dagger down.
But you’re here pressing Rota and deranger talking points while praising Tom and Lorenzo as reasonable.
Perhaps it’s you with the dagger behind people’s backs.
If you can’t handle the critique of your disinformation then there are other sites for that garbage.
[Kaiser:] “I’m starting to get the feeling that whatever was planned for last Tuesday went sideways and the chaos we’ve seen in the American and British media is some extremely messy cover-up.”
Yeah. This. The initial “blame the victims” response is the usual knee jerk reaction. But overall, this mess looks like a failed operation, and some of the participants are feeling exposed.
I will be baffled by people on social media and here acting like the spokesperson needs to be fired and that Harry and Meghan did a terrible job with this.
1. They got the pictures taken down from the Daily Mail and others once they outed the whole mess going on.
2. Their security came out and explained what happened.
3. A cabbie confirmed it.
4. A pap (in disguise) lets you know things did occur, but argues hey we were tailing them, but we were only going 25 MPH.
5. TMZ confirmed all of this.
6. NYPD confirmed this mess.
Eric Adams is a terrible Mayor and he’s the one that used the words chase and started to sow doubt. After that it was the RR and others who claimed and are still claiming, Meghan called the paps. Sure.
It’s been people attacking them for several days for not doing enough to whatever it is people want. And also blaming Meghan and Harry for not somehow being able to figure out this would happen and the press (which sucks) wouldn’t go after them. You have Whoopi Goldberg going after them and tons of other people. And that’s due to words they never even said at this point.
I hope people enjoy not seeing them til Invictus and even then I bet we get Meghan for a day or two like before and it’s just Harry after that. She can’t do enough for some of the so-called fans and way too many people criticizing them breathing.
At this point Meghan can’t do anything. She is Black and it’s always her fault.
A RR went to the event and criticized her speech and claimed it was her being a narcassicist. That is the mess she’s dealing with, but yes, yell at her about not being able to get the press which both sides the Dems and Republicans, to get on her side.
I am not going to even get into some of you all being mad that they won’t do social media. Harry told you all it won’t happen just because of mess like this. How is them having an Instagram going to help them out? It won’t.
@ChillinginDC everything you said!
And I hope people can be supportive of M&H speaking up for themselves and what’s right. They shouldn’t be expected to suffer silently, take it on their backs and think about England
Agree with all your points. I have said frequently on this site that some ” fans ” seem to be addicted to drama more than Harry and Meghan living peaceful life. Why would you want them on social media seeing the abuse that they get and hearing their words about how it affects them? Also a key point that I think a lot of people aren’t connecting is that media circles the wagons. Harry’s case in the UK will still have a ripple effect in the US. Too many soft publications just copy verbatim tabloid stories for publication here. I’m talking Cosmo, Marie Claire, ShowBiz sheet seat, us weekly, OK magazine. And before people say no one takes those seriously yes the hell they do. When you’re a bombarded with negativity about an individual in headlines all the time you internalize that. A lot of these legacy publications have just as much to fear and clicks and revenue from Harry winning those UK cases then the tabloid media there does.
Co-sign all of this.
@ChillinginDC: Exactly.
Did they jnterview the paparazzi who were doing the chasing ie were they the ones in the blacked out vans? I listened to the podcast yesterday. I interesting episode as always. I did not realize that the photo of the woman with the dress/accessories /whole look is what they are after and the “money shot”. All of this makes it look more and more like the BRF is involved.
Those who are critical of Harry and Meghan comms and security teams seem to be more outraged about the press reaction to Harry and Meghan than the actions of the paps and the British press. No matter when and how the statement was made it would not have made a difference to Harry and Meghan’s detractors who oftentimes are members of the press or have large platforms. If Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson had changed her syntax and grammar there would still be people being critical of them and calling for them to not to go to events. The objective of the press on both sides of the Atlantic is for Harry and Meghan to play the game and to stop being vocal. The US press has much of a vested interest in the Royal Family’s image as the British.
Harry & Meghan’s team has worked for them flawlessly.
They wanted to make those photos useless and untouchable which means that they are less likely to happen in the future. Their statement did that.
I think y’all forget that in the time since they left the UK, they have had their security yanked, had a devastating miscarriage, had a baby, bought a house, released two Netflix series, an award winning podcast, signed with a MAJOR US agency, and released a record breaking memoir. Not to mention, living through a pandemic with the rest of us. Oh! And The loss of a beloved family member and their seemingly endless stay in the UK as a result where they were bullied non stop.
OH RIGHT. They also hosted the Inviticus games.
Have their communications and social media needs evolved during this time?
That’s up for them to decide. Their team is top notch and has handled everything stated incredibly well.
If they want to bring in more people or evolve their social media presence, they will. And don’t worry. The best of the best are chomping at the bit to work with them.
Lord. Y’all are picking a sh&t time to complain about various growing pains in their management of their media empire.
@moxylady
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽Standing ovation!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
I 💯 believe those mentions of a bounty for “inside the car” and “angry Harry.” ANYTHING to help Brits believe that Harry hates his life here and he should return to salty isles. The NYT is a mix of good reporting and bad, /shrug, they’re trying to sell newspapers.
Screw the haters, the Sussexes are successful, loved here, and need to be protected.
I’m still out here fuming about the Monday morning quarterbacks who are like They shouldn’t have switched to a cab! and Why didn’t they just pull over?(and let themselves be swarmed) and now, a new one: Why didn’t they pull into a parking garage?
Bringing a swarm of vehicles chasing you into an enclosed, underground, and possibly crowded space? That seems like a recipe for getting pedestrians hurt and causing damage to property. If, as alleged, the paps were running people off sidewalks and clipping taillights on the street, imagine how much damage they might have done in a dark, enclosed space.
As for those concern trolls who claim that Meghan’s smile sends the wrong message, or that their spokesperson should used different words: enough. People with malevolent intent are going to find a reason to blame Harry and Meghan for everything; they don’t need help to do it. If Meg had looked upset or started crying, they would just have said that it’s a performance. If she showed no reaction, they would use it as evidence that she wasn’t hurt at all. (And by the way, if this incident had happened to QEII or Anne, that smile would have been praised as “strong” and “unruffled”.)
If their spokesperson hadn’t sent a statement out, or had used different wording, the results would be the same. There’s no magic “right” words that any spokesperson for the Sussexes could use to defuse the threat of those who intend to do them harm, and it’s not their responsibility to try to persuade those who wish them harm of their worthiness and humanity.
TLDR let’s not blame the Sussexes for being the subject of attacks.