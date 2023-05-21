Princess Kate posed with her Norfolk ‘beehive’ for World Bee Day

Last summer, the Princess of Wales hired photographer Matt Porteous to Norfolk to take family photos. I don’t know how long Porteous stayed there, but it was long enough to shoot their summery, denim-clad Christmas card, their anniversary photo and several of the kids’ birthday photos. Kensington Palace has been parceling out those photos for the past year. And here’s another one from the 2022 Porteous Photoshoot, one would assume: Kate in her beekeeper’s outfit, playing with bees in Sandringham. Queen Bee Kate loves bees, don’t you know.
Kate Middleton is giving royal fans something to buzz about! The Princess of Wales, 41, skillfully handles bees in a new picture released by her office on Saturday.
The photo, which was taken by one of Princess Kate and husband Prince William’s favorite photographers, Matt Porteous, last summer, highlights World Bee Day and the royals’ own contribution to creating conditions for the insects to thrive.
The image was also shared on The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account, with a caption that began, “We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay 🐝.”
“Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy,” the caption concluded.
In June 2021, Kate debuted the “keen beekeeper” persona and it’s been a while since she dusted it off. That 2021 incident was when she visited the Natural History Museum and she brought “her” honey, the honey she jars from her Norfolk beehive. I wondered at the time if Kate was just taking credit for the larger beekeeping projects at various royal properties. King Charles is bee-obsessed and the Sandringham Estate sells its own branded honey, from the beehives on the estate. So… is Kate in charge of the Sandringham beehives or does she just have some of her own personal-use beehives in Norfolk? We still don’t know! The only thing I know for sure is that Kate is absolutely NOT the queen bee of Norfolk society. Say hello to Queen Bee Rose Hanbury.
3 things from me.
1. Bees are so vitally important to protect that even if it’s this irritating faker spreading the word I’ll take it.
2. So there was time for at least one ‘costume’ change during that ever useful photo shoot.
3. Continually using POC as props in posed propaganda photos and at events fools absolutely no one.
Still you can see her white collar through the net. Same dress.
Agree about the bees being vitally important. I don’t know that she actually put the effort into a costume change though… it looks like that same white shirt collar peeking out. So lazy, she kept the same clothes on and just put the suit over them. Couldn’t even be bothered to put her hair in a ponytail. Nothing is organic with this woman. Everything is performative at the most basic level.
There was no need to change costumes, you can see she’s wearing the same shirt from the Christmas photo and anniversary photo. They took it at the same shoot lmao. I wonder why /snark.
As a descendant of beekeepers, I want to see video evidence she does the slow, patient, and sometimes gross and/or stingy work of keeping bees. I had some backyard beehives when I had a huge yard, and it’s daily work. Maybe she really is a beekeeper and that’s why she has so little time to do appearances. Ha!
Houghton Hall has beehives, maybe Kate has seen them at Rose’s home.
It’s a good cause nonetheless, bees are important for the planet and pesticides threaten their existence.
This photo shoot hardly proves that she is a ‘hands on” beekeeper. It is a lot of work (my brother in law used to keep bees), and we all know how work shy Kate is.
She can’t do the daily work at Anmer since she hasn’t been there since that photo was taken last year.
At least if there was a photo taken at Windsor she could pretend she’s in the same county as the bees in a daily basis. Let’s highlight the person actually doing the work for them. Except their egos won’t allow it.
@Laura-Lee, are bees still a lot of work if you don’t collect the honey, and do you have to collect the honey? I’d like to keep bees just to up their population count. I’m not really a fan of honey, or interested in marketing the honey either.
Kate gets photo ops again. I doubt she’s a beekeeper
Every picture I’ve seen of her doing things other than shopping, clubbing and some sports stuffs is always extremely awkward. Either she’s a complete ungraceful person or she has zero experience aka being in a fish-out-of-water situation. I guess, it is the latter.
I find it interesting that with these sort of things it’s always kate that gets pushed to the forefront. Eurovision? Employ kate. International bee day? Employ kate.
It would be great if she did more engagements rather than photoshoots.
She’s gonna be the fallguy should things go awry
I think some of the extra attention is related to Party Pieces going bankrupt. She is trying to bury that.
It will be interesting to see what William does with this and if he curtails it.
After all there were a few kate is the new Diana and kate is a revolutionary articles before she was shut out of the statue unveiling.
Why settle for a plastic Barbie-beekeeper-playset when you can have the…
Karbie-beekeeper-playset – See that Karbie bee farmer has a sweet day on the job with a colorful beehive toy that has working features, plus bees, flowers and honey. Karbie-beekeeper is – Easy to pose with Flexible Joints, Long Wavy Brunette Hair & beekeeper-wear included. Suitable for kids and gullible adults. (Additional leisure, career, activity outfits, wiglets, accessories and props available to buy separately).
https://www.toyscentral.uk/products/barbie-beekeeper-playset
This was brilliant. Thank you. I needed a laugh with my coffee this morning.
I’m going to guess that the official beekeeper let her open the bee hive for the photoshoot.
Bees are a critical part of the ecosystem, so I’ll give her a pass on her posing. But here’s my question: where is the actual future monarch? We haven’t seen the future king in a hot minute. Where is he hiding? What is he up to? Is he cool with his wife doing all the heavy lifting of their future reign?
Kate the beekeeper? Is there anything this woman can’t do? Apart from not being able to play the piano?
I have friends who keep bees. First thing they say is tie your hair up as bees get confused around long dark hair and tend to fly into it. Kate’s hair is loose. The other thing is that smoker. In the years I’ve helped care for bees I’ve never seen any of them put a smoker down with smoke pouring out of it like that.
But now CarolE doesn’t have to go to her day job she has lots of time to come up with stories that make Kate look good? Shame Kate doesn’t just get up off the sofa and actually DO something?
Bees and other pollinators are vitally important, and unfortunately they’re disappearing. So, if Keen is raising her profile by decorating her Instagram with bees for world bee day, I’ll take it. And I’ll honor Angelina Jolie for having done it better two years ago: https://www.celebitchy.com/716070/angelina_jolie_is_the_godmother_to_women_for_bees_she_cares_a_lot_about_bees_now/
Indigenous (wild)flowers and flowering plants and trees help to support your local pollinators. Even having flowerpots and containers on your balcony can help!
Their social media presence is so juvenile. To whom are they catering their content? Everything they do embarrasses me. Is that a strategy of some sort? All these emperors and empresses have no clothes. Who’s gonna tell them?
I wonder if that was put down as an engagement.
Next she’ll say how much interested George is in beekeeping
@TESSA, exactly, I agree that bees are important, but, Katey dear, is that why William spends so much time tending to his Rose bush, to keep it’s pollen nice and fresh 😂😂😂🌹!
Do they not realise how contrived it seems when they’re parcelling out pics from the same shoot? It makes all the “happy family” shots seem like business and all the “cause” shots seem staged.
I’m willing to bet this is their new model though and we’ll see the results of the 2023-24 shoot from later this year. Such nonsense.
It is likely this is done because William and Kate do not want to be in the same vicinity anymore than they need to. And I don’t think Kate is encouraged to be at Anmer ever since she got Adelaide Cottage. This massive photoshoot for multiple purposes was likely negotiated for this specific purpose.
Locals will know more if she’s been seen shopping in Kings Lynn as much as she was seen pre Adelaide Cottage move.
IMO The Royal Family doesn’t care how contrived any of their engagements look. They are not doing this to appeal to intellectual, educated, thoughtful, concerned, forward thinking Brits; they are appealing to their flock. The flock of brainless, backward thinking, pro monarchists who hang their entire identity on bring British SUBJECTS. The ones who think “for King and Country”, those who wallow in the faded glory of a long ago empire not realizing those glory days are gone. In other words they are appealing MAGAS of the UK. The MUKGAS, lol
For all his awfulness as a husband to DI and a father at least Charles HAD a genuine concern for the environment. K and W are embarrassingly void of any concerns for anything but themselves
I guess I’ll disagree with the crowd here – I think this is an efficient use of time, and a good way to knock out all of these fluffier “branding” moments at once. If they were actually doing the bread and butter stuff alongside this, it would probably be enough to at least make an argument for the huge amount of resources they suck up from taxpayers. They want to move to big projects but they’re not suited for it. Do this instead, and schedule 1 hour 2-3 days a week shaking hands, and soon they’d be at the top of the royal engagement list.
Who is it efficient for though? They still cost more and more every year despite these efficiencies which only really serve to give them more time to spend more money and not do engagements.
But part of doing even ONE photo shoot for a day is changing multiple times and if you’re going to use that shoot to represent various seasons, the stylists change for clothes matching the season, hair and make up changes too.
I mean, talk about doing the very very bare minimum. This couple is the laziest example I can even imagine.
How can you be a beekeeper when the bees are in Norfolk and you live in Windsor? This is such narcissistic contrived bs and they don’t even bother to conceal this photo was taken last year in a photoshoot that covered all possible events it now seems.
No one outside of people who read UK tabs will even see this so she’s not helping anyone but herself.
Her track record with causes is pretty bad, with some losing and another one recently being investigated for abusing children. Let’s hope she stays away from bees because we really need them far more than we need her PR nonsense.
Lol, your question is too logical @nic919. If the bees were kept in Windsor near Adelaide then sure. But you’re right. How often is she really in Anmer to beekeep?
Does Katie Keen take the helicopter to Norfolk every time she needs to check the bees?
I don’t know why they sell her as the beekeeper. Why not say she wanted to help the environment and so they got experts to lead and she learned z y z to share. Why is everything such a big lie.
“Ok, Matt, now can you do one of just me in this beekeeper outfit? I want to post something around my brother in law and his wife’s anniversary next year”.
Seriously, this is out of character for the Wails account. A family that is so conscious of the calendar and making sure not to “overshadow” each other? My bet is if bee day were, like, July 2, they wouldn’t bother. Am I crazy?
That said, I actually don’t mind the strategy of getting a year’s worth of photos done by a professional and then just scheduling them to post for the following year. But if posting those photos is the only thing you do, that’s the problem.
Great that she’s highlighting the importance of Bees but, I doubt very much she’s a “hands on” bee keeper. The added bonus for her team is that this photo-op is taking attention away from the failure of the family business. It also help to push down the page the headline about a children’s home ran by one of her supported charities having to be closed down.
I see nothing wrong or objectionable about this. It’s a softball engagement, on-brand and good that it’s bringing awareness about an ever-increasing fragile element of nature that probably gets little buzz.
Not a fan of Kate & the BRF, but anything that possibly fosters awareness of pollinators is a positive thing to me, regardless of when the photos were taken or how many clothing changes took place or didn’t.