Princess Kate posed with her Norfolk ‘beehive’ for World Bee Day

Last summer, the Princess of Wales hired photographer Matt Porteous to Norfolk to take family photos. I don’t know how long Porteous stayed there, but it was long enough to shoot their summery, denim-clad Christmas card, their anniversary photo and several of the kids’ birthday photos. Kensington Palace has been parceling out those photos for the past year. And here’s another one from the 2022 Porteous Photoshoot, one would assume: Kate in her beekeeper’s outfit, playing with bees in Sandringham. Queen Bee Kate loves bees, don’t you know.

Kate Middleton is giving royal fans something to buzz about! The Princess of Wales, 41, skillfully handles bees in a new picture released by her office on Saturday. The photo, which was taken by one of Princess Kate and husband Prince William’s favorite photographers, Matt Porteous, last summer, highlights World Bee Day and the royals’ own contribution to creating conditions for the insects to thrive. The image was also shared on The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account, with a caption that began, “We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay 🐝.” “Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy,” the caption concluded.

[From People]

In June 2021, Kate debuted the “keen beekeeper” persona and it’s been a while since she dusted it off. That 2021 incident was when she visited the Natural History Museum and she brought “her” honey, the honey she jars from her Norfolk beehive. I wondered at the time if Kate was just taking credit for the larger beekeeping projects at various royal properties. King Charles is bee-obsessed and the Sandringham Estate sells its own branded honey, from the beehives on the estate. So… is Kate in charge of the Sandringham beehives or does she just have some of her own personal-use beehives in Norfolk? We still don’t know! The only thing I know for sure is that Kate is absolutely NOT the queen bee of Norfolk society. Say hello to Queen Bee Rose Hanbury.

We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay 🐝 Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy. 📸 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/QcBPckaXTV — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2023