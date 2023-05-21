Kylie Jenner on her lip filler: ‘It was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it’

What’s the craziest or wildest thing you did as a kid? I stayed out all night repeatedly when I was like 14-15 years old. I partied with older guys. I dated guys in secret. I did drugs. But I never stole anyone’s car, so maybe Kylie Jenner is wilder than me. Kylie covers the new issue of HommeGirls, and she talked about makeup, her lip injections and her wild youth. Some highlights:
Her wild youth: “I stole my mom’s car a lot. Because we grew up in Calabasas [Calif.], which is outside of the city, it was very crazy if you went like 45 minutes into L.A. It was a whole new world. I used to take my mom’s car into the city, and I would make sure I was home before my parents woke up, which was at like 5:30 in the morning. I had to be home between 4 and 4:30 am. My mom caught me once, and we had this huge meeting. She was like, ‘I know you’ve been coming home every morning at 4 a.m. and this can never happen again!’ That was probably as bad as it got. I’m sure they already knew that me and my friends were sneaking out. We literally had to pass their bedroom to leave the house.”
How her self-image changed after giving birth to Aire: “It’s made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”
Beauty advice for Stormi: “That she’s perfect the way that she is. Be confident, always be confident in yourself.”
Her lips. “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”
Her daily life: “Really all I do all day is apply blush, sauna, workout and work.”
Wait, she has a sauna? People always have strong feelings about saunas, and I’m one of them – I hate them. I live in the South – if I wanted to stew in my sweat in sweltering humidity, I would literally just go outside in the summer. As for her lip thing… like, she always said that she got her cosmetic work because she had low self-esteem and because she was “bullied.” It’s not like people are making up stories about her, she gave multiple interviews about why she got cosmetic work, although she’s always claimed it was mostly just her lips (a lie). At least she sounds a bit healthier with her self-image at this point. As for the car-stealing stuff… yeah, Kris knew. Kylie didn’t even get punished! My mom would have destroyed me.
