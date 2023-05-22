Newlywed Simone Biles is living her best life in Houston



Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens had their big wedding in Cabo earlier this month after having a civil ceremony in Houston in April. Now they’re back home after their honeymoon and enjoying married life. Simone posted a photo of her and her husband by the pool at their home in Houston, captioning it “married girl summer.”

Simone Biles is enjoying the honeymoon phase! The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 26, shared a new photo in newlywed bliss with her new husband Jonathan Owens, 27. In the shot, which was taken at the pool deck of Biles’ home, she lovingly looks up at her husband as they hold hands in a pose. Biles and Owens appeared to wear matching designer swimsuits, but Biles matched it with a mocha beanie hat, while Owens wore a Black cap with a silver chain. “Married girl summer 🤎,” Biles captioned the photo, to which Owens commented, “Love it 🔒😏” On her Instagram Story, Biles noted in a shot with Owens that she was “home for the weekend” and said her “heart is so full.” She also showed her view of the pool in a snap in which she appeared to be lounging on a pool chair. Her legs could be visible as well as the wide pool. In another video, she showed her black slippers along the pool’s edge.

[From People]

They look so cute and happy and in love! Simone also posted some photos and stories of their honeymoon. It’s unclear where they were — whether they stayed in Mexico after their wedding or went somewhere else — but I’m sure it didn’t matter since they were together. It looks like they’re having a great time and their place in Houston looks really nice. Simone posted a couple of captions like “home for the weekend” and “never leaving Houston” which seemed a little pointed to me. Jonathan has now signed with the Green Bay Packers, so I guess a move to Wisconsin during the season is in their future. I’m sure they’ll be happy wherever they are as long as they’re together.