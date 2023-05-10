Simone Biles shared so many cute wedding pics with Vogue Weddings



Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens had their big wedding in Cabo San Lucas over the weekend. We were treated to a few photos then, as well as a peek into her dress fitting, but now we get the full effect. Simone shared a lot of great photos and details with Vogue Weddings. It looks like they had the best time!

Simone Biles wasn’t content with just one wedding dress, so she opted for four during her destination wedding to husband Jonathan Owens.

The Olympic gymnast, 26, wed the football player for a second time in Cabo San Lucas last weekend.

Biles kicked off her wedding celebrations in at her rehearsal in a Galia Lahav JILL mini. The flirty mini dress had spaghetti straps, an asymmetrical hemline and beaded fringe, which made it the perfect dress for dancing.

For her wedding ceremony on May 6, she wore a custom Galia Lahav GIMAYA dress that she added a slit to. She told Vogue that she wanted to appear taller, and the slit was the perfect way to do that.

For her reception, Biles changed into yet another Galia Lahav dress, this one a custom MAYA. The body-hugging dress featured sheer panels to bring a little more sexiness to her evening.

She wrapped up her night with a party dress fit for dancing. She wore a custom Galia Lahav G-502 that was covered in sparkles and caught the light with every move.

The four-dress rotation was no surprise for Biles’ fans and followers, given that she revealed the big news on Instagram a couple of weeks ago during a Q&A. At the time, someone asked how many dresses she planned to wear for her big day, and she dropped the “dramatic” news that she picked up four of them.