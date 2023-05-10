Simone Biles shared so many cute wedding pics with Vogue Weddings

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens had their big wedding in Cabo San Lucas over the weekend. We were treated to a few photos then, as well as a peek into her dress fitting, but now we get the full effect. Simone shared a lot of great photos and details with Vogue Weddings. It looks like they had the best time!
Simone Biles wasn’t content with just one wedding dress, so she opted for four during her destination wedding to husband Jonathan Owens.
The Olympic gymnast, 26, wed the football player for a second time in Cabo San Lucas last weekend.
Biles kicked off her wedding celebrations in at her rehearsal in a Galia Lahav JILL mini. The flirty mini dress had spaghetti straps, an asymmetrical hemline and beaded fringe, which made it the perfect dress for dancing.
For her wedding ceremony on May 6, she wore a custom Galia Lahav GIMAYA dress that she added a slit to. She told Vogue that she wanted to appear taller, and the slit was the perfect way to do that.
For her reception, Biles changed into yet another Galia Lahav dress, this one a custom MAYA. The body-hugging dress featured sheer panels to bring a little more sexiness to her evening.
She wrapped up her night with a party dress fit for dancing. She wore a custom Galia Lahav G-502 that was covered in sparkles and caught the light with every move.
The four-dress rotation was no surprise for Biles’ fans and followers, given that she revealed the big news on Instagram a couple of weeks ago during a Q&A. At the time, someone asked how many dresses she planned to wear for her big day, and she dropped the “dramatic” news that she picked up four of them.
Vogue Weddings has the full spread, with pictures of the getting ready process, ceremony, and reception. As we know, Simone’s ceremony dress was a custom Galia Lahav ballgown. Actually all Simone’s looks were by the designer — her sequined rehearsal dinner minidress, her ceremony gown, her reception dress, and party dress. (I didn’t realize she was counting the rehearsal dinner dress as one of the four dresses). Her reception dress was similar to her ceremony dress with the flowers and lace, but was form-fitting and probably easier to move in. I can’t find any photos of Simone’s fourth dress though! Nobu made the main cake, which was red velvet. And Jonathan also requested an ice cream cake (as would I), which was from Dairy Queen. They had a beautiful wedding and it looked like a lot of fun AND they had ice cream cake. Honestly, sounds perfect.
Did she give the guests a color scheme, too? Everyone looks nicely coordinated with the teal and copper (?) colors.
Many congratulations to them! They are an adorable couple.
So cute! I wish them all the happiness
Jonathan dabbing his tears in the video is so sweet! 🥹 I am such a fan of hers and she deserves only the very best after all she’s had to go through and how open and honest she has been to help others.
I ❤️ a fairytale wedding & I’m SO HOPEFUL for them❣️
I wonder if the 4th look was the gorgeous silk and feather getting ready set?
I ATE these pics up, the whole thing looked so loving and emotional. They’re just a such a sweet couple.
I also loved the groom’s heavy bling wedding ring! His whole look was fab too.
Everyone looked so happy and beautiful – I wish them all the best.