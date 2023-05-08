Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens had a second wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas

This is a video of their welcome wedding party
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens had an intimate courthouse wedding in Houston in late April. That special day was the precursor to the big bash — a destination wedding at an international location with 140 guests and four dresses for the bride. Simone and Jonathan had a lovely ceremony in front of their family and friends in Cabo San Lucas this past weekend.
Two weeks after tying the knot for the first time, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens said “I do” for a second time during a fairytale destination wedding on Saturday (May 6) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The 26-year-old Olympian and her 27-year-old football star husband revealed that they officially got married on April 22 in a civil ceremony in Houston, Texas.
They explained that it was necessary to do so since their second wedding was out of the country.
Photos and details from the second wedding are emerging, and they paint a truly fantastic picture of the big day.
According to Vogue, Simone and Jonathan got married in front of 144 guests in Mexico.
Photos from the venue show that she wore a white ballgown with floral embroideries. Jonathan also wore a white suit, and they appear to have exchanged vows under three massive arches that were covered in baby’s breath and white hydrangeas.
The bride carried a lush bouquet of white flowers.
Simone‘s bridesmaids wore cream gowns while Jonathan‘s groomsmen opted for teal suits.
Beachside and flowers everywhere, this wedding sounds lovely. Simone wore a Galia Lahav ballgown dress with a corseted bodice, sheer overlay, leg slit, embroidered flowers, and pearls. Vogue Weddings has more details on the dress and I imagine that’s what they’re saving the photos for, because very few have made it to social media or the regular outlets. Simone also has some wedding stories from her family and friends in her Instagram Highlights. (The rehearsal dinner on the beach at night looked really fun and I thought it was cute that Jonathan wore a shorts suit). What else? Simone’s uncle Paul officiated the wedding and the couple exchanged handwritten vows. The decor colors were champagne, gold, and white. She had eight bridesmaids in cream gowns and Jonathan had seven groomsmen in teal suits. No images yet of the other three dresses, but hopefully we’ll see them soon and hear about the food as well.
They are so sweet together, the love just radiates from them. Congratulations
They are such beautiful people.
I adore how happy everyone looks. Great editing on that video, everyone wore white except Simone, who wore SILVER — what an amazing touch. Good for them, I’m so glad that this hero who stood against sexual abuse got to experience this level of joy. May it continue!!
They are simply delightful and I’m so happy for them! I love her and everything she stands for.
Rihanna was walking around in a bridal gown. Does anyone know anything about that?
I love the way she sparkles on the beach—great dress and beautiful smile. Cheers to Simone and Jonathan!
They are gorgeous inside and out!
Very happy for them! The pic of them together where he is carrying her in the feathery dress is everything. She looks stunning.
Congratulations to the lovely couple!
Congrats to them! They look so happy and beautiful, I wish them the best.
They look happy, gorgeous, and perfect.
Simone is the real deal and a beautiful person inside and out 💜 They seem so in love. I’m glad she is with someone who adores her, and she adores him back.
As an aside…. She is training again. She is popping up all over Instagram in pics taken at her gym, in a leotard. I hope she will be ready for world championships in October! But even seeing her in Paris will be a huge treat.
Oh my goodness, BEAUTIFUL!! I went on my phone to see the videos (don’t want to get in trouble with IT on my work computer, lol) and her wedding dress (and her it it!!) is GORGEOUS. I loved her “MRS.” barrette in the party video. They look so, so happy and relaxed. I hope they had an amazing wedding weekend and wish them a lifetime of happiness. And I can’t wait to see more pics if they share them!
Congratulations to the lovely and obviously happy couple!! I really like them as a couple and wish them much happiness!