Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens had a second wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas



This is a video of their welcome wedding party

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens had an intimate courthouse wedding in Houston in late April. That special day was the precursor to the big bash — a destination wedding at an international location with 140 guests and four dresses for the bride. Simone and Jonathan had a lovely ceremony in front of their family and friends in Cabo San Lucas this past weekend.

Two weeks after tying the knot for the first time, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens said “I do” for a second time during a fairytale destination wedding on Saturday (May 6) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The 26-year-old Olympian and her 27-year-old football star husband revealed that they officially got married on April 22 in a civil ceremony in Houston, Texas. They explained that it was necessary to do so since their second wedding was out of the country. Photos and details from the second wedding are emerging, and they paint a truly fantastic picture of the big day. According to Vogue, Simone and Jonathan got married in front of 144 guests in Mexico. Photos from the venue show that she wore a white ballgown with floral embroideries. Jonathan also wore a white suit, and they appear to have exchanged vows under three massive arches that were covered in baby’s breath and white hydrangeas. The bride carried a lush bouquet of white flowers. Simone‘s bridesmaids wore cream gowns while Jonathan‘s groomsmen opted for teal suits.

Beachside and flowers everywhere, this wedding sounds lovely. Simone wore a Galia Lahav ballgown dress with a corseted bodice, sheer overlay, leg slit, embroidered flowers, and pearls. Vogue Weddings has more details on the dress and I imagine that’s what they’re saving the photos for, because very few have made it to social media or the regular outlets. Simone also has some wedding stories from her family and friends in her Instagram Highlights. (The rehearsal dinner on the beach at night looked really fun and I thought it was cute that Jonathan wore a shorts suit). What else? Simone’s uncle Paul officiated the wedding and the couple exchanged handwritten vows. The decor colors were champagne, gold, and white. She had eight bridesmaids in cream gowns and Jonathan had seven groomsmen in teal suits. No images yet of the other three dresses, but hopefully we’ll see them soon and hear about the food as well.