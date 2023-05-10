Daveed Diggs calls Halle Bailey ‘the only person’ who should be playing The Little Mermaid

The live-action Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey comes out over Memorial Day Weekend. There was ridiculous racist controversy over Halle’s casting, but that seems to have been drowned out (no pun) by the excitement over the movie. Daveed Diggs, who plays Sebastian, spoke to People at the world premiere about the importance of Halle’s casting and gushed over her performance. He said she’s “the only person who should be playing [the role].”

Daveed Diggs truly thinks it’s “incredible” that Halle Bailey is playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

The actor, best known for his role in the hip-hop musical Hamilton, chatted with PEOPLE about Bailey’s casting at the movie’s world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday evening.

“I think it’s incredible,” said Diggs, 41. “Obviously, it’s important for Black and Brown kids and for kids of all ethnicities to get to look up on the screen and feel like the story is theirs, too. I’m so thrilled about that.”

Diggs, who plays the beloved character Sebastian in the film, continued, “I’m also thrilled that it is Halle, of anybody. She’s wonderful.”

“This is the only person who should be playing this role,” he added.

Bailey recently talked about the experience of making the long-awaited movie, and why the role of Ariel is so important to her, in a May cover story for Ebony.

When asked whether a Black Ariel was something she would have liked to see as a child, Bailey answered in the affirmative.

“What I love about today [is that it’s normalized],” she said. “Somebody told me the other day, ‘[This generation of kids are] not even going to know the first version [of The Little Mermaid]. Their version of Ariel is you.’ ”

Fans got an early look at an iconic scene from the upcoming Little Mermaid film earlier this week. As part of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards broadcast on Sunday, Disney debuted an exclusive clip of “Kiss the Girl,” sung primarily by Diggs as Sebastian.