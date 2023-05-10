Daveed Diggs calls Halle Bailey ‘the only person’ who should be playing The Little Mermaid

The live-action Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey comes out over Memorial Day Weekend. There was ridiculous racist controversy over Halle’s casting, but that seems to have been drowned out (no pun) by the excitement over the movie. Daveed Diggs, who plays Sebastian, spoke to People at the world premiere about the importance of Halle’s casting and gushed over her performance. He said she’s “the only person who should be playing [the role].”
Daveed Diggs truly thinks it’s “incredible” that Halle Bailey is playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid.
The actor, best known for his role in the hip-hop musical Hamilton, chatted with PEOPLE about Bailey’s casting at the movie’s world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday evening.
“I think it’s incredible,” said Diggs, 41. “Obviously, it’s important for Black and Brown kids and for kids of all ethnicities to get to look up on the screen and feel like the story is theirs, too. I’m so thrilled about that.”
Diggs, who plays the beloved character Sebastian in the film, continued, “I’m also thrilled that it is Halle, of anybody. She’s wonderful.”
“This is the only person who should be playing this role,” he added.
Bailey recently talked about the experience of making the long-awaited movie, and why the role of Ariel is so important to her, in a May cover story for Ebony.
When asked whether a Black Ariel was something she would have liked to see as a child, Bailey answered in the affirmative.
“What I love about today [is that it’s normalized],” she said. “Somebody told me the other day, ‘[This generation of kids are] not even going to know the first version [of The Little Mermaid]. Their version of Ariel is you.’ ”
Fans got an early look at an iconic scene from the upcoming Little Mermaid film earlier this week. As part of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards broadcast on Sunday, Disney debuted an exclusive clip of “Kiss the Girl,” sung primarily by Diggs as Sebastian.
Those are some kind words from a costar, especially a great performer like Daveed Diggs, but they’re also pointed considering the initial response to her casting. Anyway, his positive thoughts are echoed among early reviews of the movie. While comments about the visuals and story are mixed, the reviews all praise Halle’s acting performance and singing voice. I’m really excited to see this movie; it was my favorite as a little girl and I never thought I’d get to see a Black woman represent as Ariel. Halle looked like Ariel at the premiere too. She wore a custom strapless Valdrin Sahiti gown, which in most photos appears to be a silvery-blue color. On theme! Also on theme: the scalloped bodice/bust of the dress, just like Ariel’s seashell top. Perfect look, no notes.
This casting is so exciting. Too bad Disney sucks. PAY YOUR WRITERS!
Little Mermaid was always my favorite, and I really think this will be a great remake. I feel silly saying this, but each of the things they have released has made me cry a little bit. I’m so excited to go see it
I’m REALLY excited about this one. It looks so good, they’re including all the classic songs as well as new ones, and I fully trust Rob Marshall and the whole team to make the film live up to our expectations.
I love Daveed Diggs, I love Melissa McCarthy, Im not familiar with Halle Bailey besides this role but I am looking forward to seeing her performance.
So excited to see this one!! And I love her look from the premiere, that dress is amazing.