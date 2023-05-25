“A Florida school banned Amanda Gorman’s ‘The Hill We Climb'” links

The Florida school is censoring/banning Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s inauguration poem, “The Hill We Climb.” [Towleroad]
The fact that a public school system is banning Amanda Gorman’s writing is kind of the whole hellish mess of this country in a nutshell.
The FLORIDA public school system. That is why we must make sure that we do everything in our power to make sure that Governor never becomes the president.
People think of him as Trump lite but he’s every bit as unhinged and dangerous.
What we are seeing in Florida is the world DeSatan (typo maybe maybe not) will try to unleash on the country.
He is not a Trump Lite – he learns from Trumps mistakes and he and his wife are more conniving and cunning. Malania could have cared less – Desantis’ wife is here to play ball along side her husband.
I shudder to think if this man gets to inflict his worldview on the entire country. We cannot let this happen!!! Also–I cried during the Youth Poet Laureate’s presentation of her poem at the inauguration. This poem is why we even have youth poet laureate & poet laureate designations in this country.
I did too, it’s wonderful!
This man cannot be elected, I am on fire to volunteer for a campaign for the first time in my life.
A single school moved Amanda Gorman’s to the middle school section of the library after a parent complaint.
The parent complaint was silly, but so is this hyperbole and false reporting.
“A single school”.
It’s not as if books haven’t been banned left and right in several schools for a while.
That school is a primary school and they did remove it from students’ eyes and access.
Nothing hyperbole about it.
“It was only one little hole in the damn, I don’t understand why it broke!”
Florida has lost its damn mind.
And one-arm Florida man is blissed out on some very groovy meds. His mellow will soon be harshed.
Especially once he gets his hospital bill. He’s in DeSantis’ Florida.
Half of us in Florida are sane. But we have been gerrymandered into into ineffectiveness. Nonetheless we are organizing to win and to take back our state and our lives. Please join us or donate if you can.
This is Looney Tunes. These are the “free speech” people?
These are also the No MASK on our children or on us.
Charles Melton is Reggie on Riverdale. He got the part in the second season when Ross Butler dropped out.
He won a coveted role in The sun is also a Star opposite Yara Shahidi. Now he’s in May December with Natalie Portman and playing Julianne Moore’s younger boyfriend. He’s looking more and more like the breakout male star of Riverdale. (Oh and also he dated Veronica in real life).
If I could post a row of facepalm emojis here I would.
I just watched her perform The Hill We Climb again….and it just gives you goosebumps! She is poised, and powerful and full of hope. Why on earth Floridians are voting against having role models like that for the young people I will never understand.
READ BANNED BOOKS! (and/or poems)
the Florida parent who was responsible for getting Amanda Gorman’s poem banned has just apologized for having Nazi posts on her Facebook, I sh*t you not. god bless Amerikkka
I’m not surprised she had Nazi posts on her Facebook. I am surprised she apologized for them. If you’re going to be a hateful racist, why shy away from bigotry? This Karen should publicly OWN up to all her prejudices. Be loud and spiteful! I don’t expect anything less from a d*ck like her.
No place in the world is Perfect. Everywhere civil and Human rights have to be fought for every day. But when I look at the nation which used to be a beacon of freedom and democracy…all I can think is:
America-you‘re in trouble deep.
Everyone please stand up!
How much more brainwashed and ignorant and fascist can a certain faction of Americans become?
Way too many parallels to 1930 Germany and Hitler’s rise. Not kidding.
100% agreed.
Yup, you are 100% correct and I’m not kidding either.
This is some BS 😡😡😡
Lainey’s take on Meagan Good’s relationship with Jonathan Majors is excellent.
#DeSaster was trending all day yesterday as his presidential launch on Twitter had a lot of glitches and he and Elon were both mocked for it. Not funny that some of his brainwashed supporters thinks he never banned books 🙄
In another note, I’m glad Charles Melton is getting some notice 😀
The whole launch was giving, “We’re people who usually have minions set up our calls and we didn’t test anything before we started because it’s easy, right?” It was also giving, “We fired our entire marketing and events staff and wait, those people are actually worthwhile.” energy.
