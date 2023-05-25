Princess Kate joins the Foundling Museum’s ‘urgent fundraising appeal’

Here are some photos from January 2022, when Prince William and Kate visited the Foundling Museum. Kate has another visit to the museum scheduled for today, and we’ll post those photos when we get them. Her visit today will coincide with a statement made to encourage people to donate to the museum’s latest fundraising drive. While Kate should absolutely do stuff like this more often – attach her name to a fundraiser so that a cause or group gets more attention – wait until you pick up on the fact that Kate and William supposedly have a huge foundation and it doesn’t sound like they’re donating anything.
Kate Middleton is appealing for help for a favorite charity dedicated to young people. The Princess of Wales, 41, says she wants to help secure the “long-term future” of the Foundling Museum, which supports people who have been in care and develops groundbreaking work in the early years sector.
The organization wants to secure the museum’s home and custodianship of the Foundling Hospital Collection for the next 999 years and needs around $1.2 million. Princess Kate, who is patron of the center, said in a statement released Wednesday that the Foundling Museum has delivered pioneering creative “programs and life-changing support to families and young people for over twenty years.”
“Their ground-breaking work to support each care-experienced young person to fundamentally change the future direction of their lives is one that means the world to me. Importantly, it shows that it is never too late to make a difference, and that by providing the right support, we can enable those who have faced real difficulties to overcome their challenges and achieve their goals,” the royal mom said.
“The Museum’s work opens the door to new opportunities for vulnerable children and young people, connecting them with artists and developing skills which they can take into their adult lives. By helping them to undertake this journey, we can create positive, lasting change that benefits our society as a whole,” she added.
“Just as the Museum has helped so many people, I hope that we can come together to do what we can to help protect the long-term future of this wonderful organization. I am grateful to all those who have already shown their support for the Foundling Museum and I sincerely wish that its vital work can continue for decades to come,” Kate concluded.
The Foundling Museum needs $1.2 million (£1 million) to reach its target of $5.7 million (£4.6 million) in its fundraising effort. Organizers have closed in on the goal via donations from 20 foundations and are now turning to the public element of the pitch.
The patronage unites two of Princess Kate’s passions — working to help young people and their carers while also highlighting the role that art can play in therapy and support. The Foundling Hospital Collection includes masterpieces donated by the leading artists of the 18th century, like Hogarth, Gainsborough and Reynolds.
For years now, we’ve heard that the Royal Foundation is raising all of this money from big donors, that they got their hands on various charities’ donor lists and they’re using those lists to build their own charitable war chest. While I understand that the Royal Foundation can’t single-handed fund all of the causes near and dear to W&K, it does look extraordinarily cheap that Kate is making this “urgent appeal” for funds… all while sitting on all of that foundation money. Nevermind the fact that she’s constantly blowing thousands of pounds on ugly couture, busted wiglets and copykeening whatever Meghan wore.
This woman is a flop
Why can’t she make appeals for donations to food banks and homeless shelters? Why to museums? Always making in my opinion wrong choices. People need basic things these days.
The foundling museum offers help to vulnerable children and their families, so it’s for a good cause. What baffles me is that the royal foundation doesn’t bother to donate. Nor to the Wales offer to donate any of their personal wealth that is now somewhere in the multi millions thanks to the duchy of cornwall.
seriously, she could make herself look sincere and lend the appearance that she truly cares about the cause by offering to match up to X amount of donations made by the public. When a filthy rich person appeals for the public to donate to support a cause that they, themselves won’t even make a donation to they have 0 credibility
This is EXACTLY the kind of cause that’s a good fit for Kate’s early years nonsense. If ever there was a good time for the royal foundation to make a donation, this is it.
They can’t set a precedence of donating! Then every foundation of which they are patron would have arms outstretched! Don’t you know, Keen is just learning about fundraising. Never mind that she’s had patronages close down due to lack of funds, learning how to transfer money from their various accounts to others takes time, years, even. But most likely, never. She’s still learning how to enunciate, speak in public, pack a child-friendly picnic basket, bake enough brownies for over 6 people, find her own style, come into her own, and read a room so her expressions and mannerisms can match its tone. It’s really hard work, guys! And that’s just the “work” she needs to do—I mean, learn about— on herself. By the time that’s all done, she’ll get started learning about the needs of her patronages.
Susan, I agree. She rarely does this publi appeal, why this cause? What about the charities she visits and never tags on SM or gives info about donating to them? Even more deflating is the complete lack of transparency about their foundation. H&Ms impact report was picked apart, of course. But where is the Royal Foundatio impact report?
@susanCollins, now Susan, kitty had to read a reallllllly long speech that was written in block capitals for the poor dear, and how can you expect her to now dig into her wiglet fund to help them achieve their goal 😂😂😂, William, with one fell swoop of his wallet could reach that total for them, but oh my, just think what would happen if Mrs keen saw that said wallet 😂
It sounds like an organization that’s been working to improve the lives of kids in care that now wants to find a home for items associated with the original/historic foundling hospital. They’re wanting to help preserve the past of an organization that presumably worked in the same field. That’s how I read it, anyway.
Or at the very least if she doesn’t intend to do anything but shine a light on issues and ask for other peoples’s money, why doesn’t she use the museum setting to explain why people give up their babies and how you can help families in need?! As you said Susan, this would be a perfect place to also highlight food kitchens and homeless shelters.
W when you see what she’s worn today
“LAYLA
April 25, 2023 at 9:20 am
Oh you just KNOW a pink blazer will be brought out. Give it a couple days/weeks”
Predictable. As usual 🙄 if only she put as much or even more effort in doing quality work than she does at trying to erase Meghan
Maybe my coffee hasn’t kicked in yet, but what’s the significance of the pink blazer? I’m missing something.
@l84tea I forgot to mention that I had made this comment when Meghan wore the pink blazer set at the LA lakers game and looked absolutely amazing. I’m sorry. Today’s episode of copykeen only took a month. Others usually take nearly a year or more
Am waiting for her to rock up in a gold dress – u know thats coming.
@digital unicorn. Look out for Earthshot? 👀
Kate wore a gold dress years ago, at the Bond premiere, I think.
Think that was gold tinsel actually
How about cut a check from the Duchy slush fund to get the ball rolling?
They not only have their Royal Foundation, but also the income derived from the Duchy of Cornwall.
While I know that money can’t be spent frivolously, donating to a cause like this should be in its budget.
Lamebridge cheapskates, but what else is new?
Let’s see how much the Derangers give in their name!
The royal foundation is a sham. There i said it.
I wonder if they get that much in donation. Their “fans” are more interested in hating H&M and worrying about what Kate wears than in charity. They tried to keep any funds that H&M raised when they were involved with the royal foundation. Likely because their own efforts weren’t effective.
If any news would break about the royal foundation laundering money it wouldn’t surprise me. I am sorry but i refuse to believe that they simply can’t figure out a model to properly fundraise because they absolutely can.
Their fans don’t donate. One of them even complained on Twitter that she could raise funds like the Sussex Squad if she did not have a full-time job. Sussex Squad clapped back and said they were working adults. The foundation money is from schmoozing rich ppl who allegedly want those royal honours.
The question is who is auditing the foundation and if they cannot donate, what is its point.
We’ve seen time and again KP is highly incompetent. Doubt the staff have a competent and solid funding model. They have a solid model of leaking and copying without substance.
Nothing THEY-related inspires me to action or to donate. Not even good causes, for some reason. Because those causes that use THEM as patrons can’t be all that good.
What’s really sad is that The Prince’s Trust does directly fund organizations like this. How is William getting away with not doing the same? It just goes to show that the shitty Rota coverage, which is stuck in scandal mode, really could have been pointing out the substantive issue with the Royal Foundation, rather than doing fluff pieces on W&K and trashing Harry.
William not taking over the Prince’s Trust should be thrown in his face every day.
Agree Concern Fae, why isn’t W being constantly confronted with laziness in not taking over The Prince’s Trust.
His and KM’s preference for last minute appearances ie working when it suits them, on a whim when they wake up is unacceptable on so many levels.
The Prince’s Trust has been in the news recently for offering a pittance to sexual abuse survivors shipped to ‘farm schools’ in Canada and Australia. Prince’s Trust took over Fairbridge, a UK focused youth charity, in 2012. In between Chuck accepting bags of cash (which ppl on this site seem to think has been completely separate from Prince’s Trust🙄), and limited financial info on receipts, direct BRFCo support, and program expenditures, I’m less likely to hold Prince’s Trust in high regard than others. https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/hardly-a-princely-sum-for-victims-of-child-abuse-20230525-p5db7o.html
Like everything she does, this just falls flat. Yes, its for a good cause and yes, using her platform to ask people to donate should help the organization. But the better starting point would be “as we have donated from [our foundation/personal money/take your pick], we are now asking the public to do the same to help this organization reach its goals.”
Instead its just asking the public while not opening their own checkbooks, ever.
Keen could have donated 50% of necessary amount, and encouraged others to meet/match the remainder.
They’re so bad at their jobs.
Or they could act like any other bigwig donor – offer to match donations through xx/xx end date, possibly specifying a >1:1 match. Or they could act like a modern business does with their employees, offer permanent 1:1 donation match for specified organizations.
But BRFCo is not modern.
Do they have a “huge” foundation? The impression I got from the Royal Foundation financials was that most of the money was for Earthshot and they spent that on the big party in London. Once Earthshot became independent, the foundation was left with a couple of million in investments and another couple of million to make small donations. Maybe they’ve been receiving shopping bags of cash from Middle Eastern potentates recently, I don’t know. But, even so, it still wouldn’t be enough to make it a “huge” foundation – more like moderately small.
I get that this is a legitimate and worthy charity, but may I suggest a name change to help raise money? Foundling Museum tells me nothing about what they do for kids or how they go about doing it. The long explanation makes matters worse. The name “Foundling Museum” doesn’t even make sense! A museum full of foundlings? Have an advertising agency come up with a new catchy and simple name which defines the organization and it’s purpose. Then they probably won’t need the likes of Kate!
I very much agree, their work sounds great but the name creates a very different impression. I’m sure there’s a way to link to their heritage and help people understand the current work.
@Brassy Rebel It is an actual museum and reading the blurb they are raising money to house and store their collection. I’m not sure how much of the other stuff they do. The collection they house are the momentos left with children that were given up during the Georgian period (foundlings). As most women couldn’t write, they left items with them or a piece of fabric ripped in half so that if their situation became better they could reclaimed their child.
My impression is that there is ongoing charitable work they do. That they’re not just a museum. My point remains. If no one is sure exactly what you’re doing, they are not likely to donate. “Foundling Museum” is an unfortunate name even for a museum in any case.
There’s way too much history behind the museum to change it. “Foundling” rings clearer to people in the UK than North America.
I suspected it was a British thing. Some days I’m just too American for my own good. But I still don’t think their purpose is clear. But maybe it all makes sense to the British. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I’ve got a bit of an advantage because my job requires me knowing British history. This is some fascinating coverage by National Geographic if you’re interested: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/article/this-small-museum-contains-a-heartbreaking-collection
It’s so strange how all of her charities/organizations end up closing due to lack of funds or other things (one of her children’s charities shut down last week due to protection issues!) I thought having a royal patron was supposed to give charities a boost? These people have gotten absolutely nothing from her being attached to them.
She has all that Duchy money now. Why doesn’t she just give them the remaining amount?
The duchy money is William’s and I bet she has to ask him for it. He probably gets a kick out of not sharing it with her. It may have been easier in the past to ask Chuckles for money, since he doesn’t despise her as much as Wills does.
Is the name a misnomer. Why call museum. people may not donate to museum but may donate to children’s homes.
Maybe Google it?
Does the Royal Foundation give money to anything?
I took a look at the 2021 report for the Royal Foundation – alot of the funds are restricted ie specifically designated by the donor as being for a specific project – the bulk being Earthshot.
I worked in non-profit management for years and am familiar with statements, the RF ones look fine to me, nothing glaring pops out. Foundations typically make grants vs donations but there is no reason the Museum couldn’t be encouraged to apply. I think the various royals have to be careful not to be seen as the source of the donation every time they visit a charitable program. As for Duchy $ – they can’t win – if they make too many donations, people will question why the Duchy doesn’t give more to the government…
Yes, this is what I saw from the report. Most of the money spent in that year went to Earthshot grants and the awards show. I imagine if any Earthshot money was left over it went to the new entity in the spin off. The remainder left in the foundation seemed pretty small potatoes considering the grand name of “Royal”.
And you’re quite right about making grants – the foundation has certain areas of interest that they focus on, not every charity in the UK. Whether the foundation is effective is another story.
“As for Duchy $ – they can’t win – if they make too many donations…”
Ooh. Boo Hoo. Royals need to walk fine line to convince public of their value. So they attach themselves to charities, despite studies showing royal patronage of public charities is ineffective at increasing donations or heightening charity profile. If they actually care about charities they sponsor, donations are in order. But cheapskates they are.
AFAICT England’s biggest charity is BRFCo.
I find it interesting that no one has questioned what the Royal Foundation spends its money on, but they are all about Archewell and why they haven’t spent all the money that they’ve raised.
She wore a pink creation with extra tight pants and white 12 inch heels, She had to make sure she towered over everyone as usual. What she wore looks like a cheap uniform of some kind, her mumbling and lack of interest was there as usual. What does she do other than buy new clothes turn up at chosen events and pose for photos. What does the Royal Foundation do, other than amass money, does that money actually help anyone ?
I’m beginning to think that Kate towering over almost everyone is necessary for her ego and self-confidence. That ways she can literally look down on almost everyone. Also, it should be noted that Meghan has donated her own money to various causes, aside from the bigger items that Archewell donates. As far as anyone can see, Kate has no money of her own- think about that situation in this day and age.
Why isn’t Special K hitting up the Prince’s Trust or another of C-Rex’ charitable organizations for assistance? It’s an easy win. They have obviously run through the funds in the Royal Foundation, have been unable to replenish those funds (yet) since Earthsh*t separated from it, and W probably isn’t letting her anywhere near the duchy funds. Have the awards Meghan has been receiving finally prompted her to get off her azz and “help” these charities? Jealousy seem the only motivation for WanK to do anything…
Her face – I haven’t seen a non photoshopped picture of her in a while. She looks defeated or… something. It doesn’t even look like her?
I wonder is the press is photo-shopping her a little less as a warning? As you say, her pics are usually photoshopped to high heaven, so the lessening of the flattering touch-ups could be deliberate?
Did she bring a personal check?
Of course not.
Why can’t they just use their Royal foundation to do a match? You donate and we will match donations up to 100k?! They just got more duchy funds, what’s the excuse. I will continuously be perplexed at how they have no savvy team members.
Yes, bc Kate’s budget can’t withstand giving anything to charity, just as Chuck could not afford to feed and clothe Meghan. This tells you everything you need to know about her (and his) priorities. There are buckets of money for whom and what they care about.