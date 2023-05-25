King Charles & Queen Camilla made a surprise trip to Northern Ireland

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a “surprise” trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday. Most of the royals’ trips to Northern Ireland have to be a surprise, even 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement. Don’t want to give any Irish republicans too much time to plan ahead, you know. Charles and Camilla traveled to Belfast, and it was their first real trip since the coronation. For all of the talk about how Camilla probably won’t travel much anymore, she made sure to grab a green horse tarp and feather her hair like Farrah Fawcett and just get on with it. Do I also think she had several stiff drinks before she staggered around Belfast? Yes. I do.

Charles and Camilla didn’t seem to have a busy schedule – they opened the new Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park, they posed with children and Charles even showed some affection for one of the little girls. The adults they met were picked specifically because they pitched in for the Day of Service during the coronation weekend, and some of them were recipients of “The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, The King’s Award for Enterprise and The Duke of Edinburgh Bursary,” according to People Mag. At some point, Charles and Camilla were presented with a very large cake shaped like the St. Edward Crown. Don’t look too closely at Chuck’s sausage fingers while he’s cutting the cake, yikes.

After all of that, there was a garden party at Hillsborough Castle. So… was this a surprise trip or not? This garden party was thrown together pretty fast. Camilla changed into a white coat and gloves, like she doesn’t want her skin to touch the Irish peasants.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

56 Responses to “King Charles & Queen Camilla made a surprise trip to Northern Ireland”

  1. Renae says:
    May 25, 2023 at 7:53 am

    Oh Lord! The gait she is using to try to trot after Charles in that picture!
    Dressage it ain’t. Off to the glue factory, Old nag!

    Reply
    • equality says:
      May 25, 2023 at 8:02 am

      He’s doing a William, just striding along and not worrying whether she catches up or not.

      Reply
      • Taneesha says:
        May 25, 2023 at 9:18 am

        It’s because these people are not married and never have been. She “divorced” APB just to make way for a financil transaction marriage to Charles but they still live separately. She lives somewhere else with her Original husband and Charles lives elsewhere with his male lover. Its just a cover up and they each care zilch about the other. In Charles’ small 🫛 brain, Camilla becoming queen is his way of sticking it to Diana, her supporters and Harry, the only son that ever loved his mother. Charles does absolutely nothing that isn’t petty.

      • Jaded says:
        May 25, 2023 at 11:40 am

        @Taneesha — stop. She spends time at her home Ray Mill with her grandkids because Charles doesn’t like noise and disorder. Andrew Parker-Bowles live a quiet life in Wiltshire and is a widower (his second wife died of cancer in 2010). Please provide proof when you make silly, baseless accusations like this.

      • Cara says:
        May 25, 2023 at 4:00 pm

        William and Charles are both inconsiderate, inattentive, and disrespectful husbands …. and it would be the same story regardless of the woman playing the public role of wife. It’s just how they are.

  2. Tacky says:
    May 25, 2023 at 7:54 am

    It might help if they attempted to look a little bit jolly.

    Reply
  3. Layla says:
    May 25, 2023 at 7:54 am

    Did anyone see the post on Twitter where Facebook had put on their feed a HuffPost link with a picture of these two from this event with the title “how to tell if your partner has a side chick?”
    When even the algorithms know, then you’re truly f*cked 😂

    Reply
    • StellainNH says:
      May 25, 2023 at 8:36 am

      I saw that article!! It was relationship advice, but having Chuck and his side piece under the headline was hysterical!

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 25, 2023 at 8:49 am

      There was a rolling stone article too….I think it was RS….something like “the year of the side chick” or somethign with a picture of Camilla, lmao.

      Reply
  4. ThatsNotOkay says:
    May 25, 2023 at 7:54 am

    So…they visited part of the UK. That’s like Biden going to Pennsylvania. Shall I raise a glass and shout huzzah for their ability to visit themselves?

    Reply
    • Tacky says:
      May 25, 2023 at 8:20 am

      It would be like visiting Pennsylvania if Pennsylvania had waged an ethno-national war to secede from the US for nearly 30 years.

      Reply
      • Cecil says:
        May 25, 2023 at 8:43 am

        And if the Pennsylvania secessionists had just gotten more votes than the unionists in the local elections for the first time, which is what just happened. Of course Sinn Fein doesn’t have all of the votes they need to reunify, but the Crown has to be worried. I don’t see how deploying two elderly unpopular Royals would help the cause, but sending Willy and Kitty wouldn’t help either.

      • ML says:
        May 25, 2023 at 9:37 am

        Cecil, you might be on to something, since Sinn Fein just did surprisingly well in NI. That might be one of the reasons KC and QCC were sent over to drum up support.
        Speaking of support: Camzilla’s suits are more or less the same color of the fence in that garden. Usually Keen is the obvious theme dresser.
        And yes, seeing Camz trot after KC is a lesson in royal manners caught in a photo for everyone to see.

      • QuiteContrary says:
        May 25, 2023 at 11:08 am

        Thank you @Tacky for making this point.

  5. Tara says:
    May 25, 2023 at 7:55 am

    They look like two penguins waddling around the zoo

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    May 25, 2023 at 7:56 am

    Charles pointing again

    Reply
  7. Concern Fae says:
    May 25, 2023 at 7:57 am

    Apparently the gloves are so that people won’t squeeze your hand as hard.

    These two are in extra danger in NI because of Brexit. Tory assholes simply imagining that the Good Friday Agreement could be waved away in order to live out their Little England fantasy in the 21st century.

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    May 25, 2023 at 7:57 am

    Is someone trolling them with the cartoon crown cake and the chair covered with crown cartoons?? So weird. Also, if this was a surprise visit then how did all the local elites know to be dressed to the nines and appear at the party?

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      May 25, 2023 at 8:03 am

      A cake like that doesn’t get made at the last minute – it wasn’t a surprise to the baker.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 25, 2023 at 10:49 am

      Yeah, it takes a while to pull together your flower-print dress, stupid little hat, inappropriate (for walking in grass) shoes, & matching handbag.

      Reply
  9. lanne says:
    May 25, 2023 at 7:59 am

    Holy sausage fingers! His hands almost look like oven mitts. Is it edema?

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 25, 2023 at 11:53 am

      that’s my thought, especially since his hands are always so red. someone a bit ago on this site remarked on his good health and i just disagree. he does not look well to me.

      Reply
    • Tamra says:
      May 25, 2023 at 2:50 pm

      Yes, it is and the first thing I think of as a nurse is heart failure.

      Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    May 25, 2023 at 8:04 am

    He looks annoyed that she doesn’t keep up with him

    Reply
    • Fani says:
      May 25, 2023 at 8:21 am

      For years, he had his projects: organic farming, etc.

      We never hear about that anymore.

      We hear about shambolic familial relations.

      The dust is settling and he might be realizing that Harry had a point.

      Plus, although they try to diminish what happened in New York, I doubt Charles would be comfortable with Harry or Meghan being injured.

      He’s not a savage.

      I’m sure he has trauma re: Diana’s death.

      Further, secretly he admires Harry for breaking free and making his own way.

      Charles can’t admit that because his workload has increased, as the dunces around him won’t get off their duffs.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        May 25, 2023 at 8:27 am

        Huh? There’s just no evidence that Charles secretly admires Harry. His actions have not shown that.

      • Alexandria says:
        May 25, 2023 at 8:48 am

        The only thing he admires or more like envies, is that the press cannot control H. So in that sense he might secretly admire this.

        Doubt Chuck admires Harry for the other aspects in his life. He shows through his actions that he disregards Harry’s accomplishments, work and family.

      • HamsterJam says:
        May 25, 2023 at 9:42 am

        Do you have a column in the Daily Mail?

      • Shawna says:
        May 25, 2023 at 11:18 am

        The part of your comment I cosign is the organic farming. Why can’t he continue to lean on that or at least do something to keep reminding people about his accomplishments there? His own bad decisions are making people check out of Chuck.

      • Blithe says:
        May 25, 2023 at 2:36 pm

        Yet, @Fani, as as often been noted, Charles was comfortable with ending both Harry and Megan’s security and their lease on their house, located in a very secure space.
        Clearly we draw different conclusions regarding the likely implications of Charles’s actions.

    • Josephine says:
      May 25, 2023 at 11:53 am

      then maybe they should ration the booze and cigs.

      Reply
  11. Susan Collins says:
    May 25, 2023 at 8:04 am

    Chuckles and Cowmilla stumbled around in Ireland and cut a crown cake. Big f n deal.

    Reply
  12. nutella toast says:
    May 25, 2023 at 8:08 am

    Serious question – does Charles have gout or something? Lymphedema? That just looks painful.

    Reply
  13. JackieJacks says:
    May 25, 2023 at 8:08 am

    They really had them sit on that ridiculous bench?!?
    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
    This is beyond ridiculous.

    Reply
    • Genevieve says:
      May 25, 2023 at 8:27 am

      I’m guessing from the child nearby that it was a school project, so I’m not judging the bench.

      Reply
  14. Brassy Rebel says:
    May 25, 2023 at 8:12 am

    Lol at that lilac colored bench they’re sitting on 😆. Two pensioners at the bus stop vibes.

    Reply
  15. blue says:
    May 25, 2023 at 8:12 am

    The bench looks like a kid’s toy chest.

    Reply
  16. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 25, 2023 at 8:21 am

    The only thing I have is am kinda liking Cams shoes – they look comfy and she wore the same pair even with all the outfit changes.

    Reply
  17. GlamGirl says:
    May 25, 2023 at 8:29 am

    The purple bench is giving me a “You sit on a Throne of Lies” vibe. haha

    Reply
  18. Pinkosaurus says:
    May 25, 2023 at 8:36 am

    I like the white coat and hat and would wear the coat myself. I haven’t liked anything she’s worn in a while so this is a nice change. The picture of Camzilla lagging behind Chuck is hilarious. It’s just so ungainly!

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      May 25, 2023 at 8:43 am

      I like the white coat very much! I also love the fun of the bench – it would look great in my garden.

      Reply
  19. Amy Bee says:
    May 25, 2023 at 8:51 am

    It was only a surprise visit because it wasn’t announced to the public. The authorities knew and the press knew,

    Reply
  20. Mary Pester says:
    May 25, 2023 at 8:59 am

    OMG, You mean Kate didn’t get there first 😂

    Reply
    • Renae says:
      May 25, 2023 at 9:21 am

      😂😂😂😋🤗
      And chuck is being overshadowed by a bus bench.
      Hope the paint is still wet.

      Reply
  21. QuiteContrary says:
    May 25, 2023 at 11:10 am

    Hasn’t Northern Ireland suffered enough?

    Reply
  22. Shawna says:
    May 25, 2023 at 11:15 am

    Those beautiful floral prints the Irish ladies are wearing…!!!

    Reply
  23. Mel says:
    May 25, 2023 at 11:34 am

    Her shoes are not only hideous, they’re way to casual for what she’s wearing. Whatever Cams.

    Reply
  24. maisie says:
    May 25, 2023 at 11:37 am

    is it jusr me or is Charles looking dumpier than usual? His suit coats all look too small for him-both in length and girth

    Reply
  25. Gabby says:
    May 25, 2023 at 2:05 pm

    I beg of thee, no more Chuckles manspreading pictures, please.

    Reply
  26. tamsin says:
    May 25, 2023 at 2:59 pm

    They are making a royal tour of their kingdom. Wales and Scotland will be next.

    Reply
  27. Oswin says:
    May 25, 2023 at 4:32 pm

    Every time I see Camilla in motion, I crack up. Katie slouches and flaps around, and Camilla just lumbers. How are these women touted for their regal bearings, when they move either like a marionette on Xanax or a constipated bear?

    Reply
  28. booboocita says:
    May 25, 2023 at 5:42 pm

    As someone who’s pushing 60, and who feels her energy flag every so often, I shouldn’t speak. But … DAMN, they look old and tired. Even without the unpleasant personalities and amoral characters, they’d be dull and uninspiring. They don’t project vim or energy at all. No wonder the ConANation was so boring.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment