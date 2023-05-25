King Charles & Queen Camilla made a surprise trip to Northern Ireland

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a “surprise” trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday. Most of the royals’ trips to Northern Ireland have to be a surprise, even 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement. Don’t want to give any Irish republicans too much time to plan ahead, you know. Charles and Camilla traveled to Belfast, and it was their first real trip since the coronation. For all of the talk about how Camilla probably won’t travel much anymore, she made sure to grab a green horse tarp and feather her hair like Farrah Fawcett and just get on with it. Do I also think she had several stiff drinks before she staggered around Belfast? Yes. I do.
Charles and Camilla didn’t seem to have a busy schedule – they opened the new Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park, they posed with children and Charles even showed some affection for one of the little girls. The adults they met were picked specifically because they pitched in for the Day of Service during the coronation weekend, and some of them were recipients of “The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, The King’s Award for Enterprise and The Duke of Edinburgh Bursary,” according to People Mag. At some point, Charles and Camilla were presented with a very large cake shaped like the St. Edward Crown. Don’t look too closely at Chuck’s sausage fingers while he’s cutting the cake, yikes.
After all of that, there was a garden party at Hillsborough Castle. So… was this a surprise trip or not? This garden party was thrown together pretty fast. Camilla changed into a white coat and gloves, like she doesn’t want her skin to touch the Irish peasants.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla take a seat on a bench designed by pupils from Belfast's Blythefield Primary School who have taken part in Historic Royal Palaces' competition to design Coronation benches at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down during a two day visit to Northern Ireland.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla open a new Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey and meet the designers of the garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, during a two day visit to Northern Ireland.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down during a two day visit to Northern Ireland.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand for the national anthem during a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down during a two day visit to Northern Ireland.
Queen Camilla (centre) attends a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down during a two day visit to Northern Ireland.
Queen Camilla attends a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down during a two day visit to Northern Ireland.
Oh Lord! The gait she is using to try to trot after Charles in that picture!
Dressage it ain’t. Off to the glue factory, Old nag!
He’s doing a William, just striding along and not worrying whether she catches up or not.
It’s because these people are not married and never have been. She “divorced” APB just to make way for a financil transaction marriage to Charles but they still live separately. She lives somewhere else with her Original husband and Charles lives elsewhere with his male lover. Its just a cover up and they each care zilch about the other. In Charles’ small brain, Camilla becoming queen is his way of sticking it to Diana, her supporters and Harry, the only son that ever loved his mother. Charles does absolutely nothing that isn’t petty.
@Taneesha — stop. She spends time at her home Ray Mill with her grandkids because Charles doesn’t like noise and disorder. Andrew Parker-Bowles live a quiet life in Wiltshire and is a widower (his second wife died of cancer in 2010). Please provide proof when you make silly, baseless accusations like this.
William and Charles are both inconsiderate, inattentive, and disrespectful husbands …. and it would be the same story regardless of the woman playing the public role of wife. It’s just how they are.
It might help if they attempted to look a little bit jolly.
Did anyone see the post on Twitter where Facebook had put on their feed a HuffPost link with a picture of these two from this event with the title “how to tell if your partner has a side chick?”
When even the algorithms know, then you’re truly f*cked 😂
I saw that article!! It was relationship advice, but having Chuck and his side piece under the headline was hysterical!
There was a rolling stone article too….I think it was RS….something like “the year of the side chick” or somethign with a picture of Camilla, lmao.
So…they visited part of the UK. That’s like Biden going to Pennsylvania. Shall I raise a glass and shout huzzah for their ability to visit themselves?
It would be like visiting Pennsylvania if Pennsylvania had waged an ethno-national war to secede from the US for nearly 30 years.
And if the Pennsylvania secessionists had just gotten more votes than the unionists in the local elections for the first time, which is what just happened. Of course Sinn Fein doesn’t have all of the votes they need to reunify, but the Crown has to be worried. I don’t see how deploying two elderly unpopular Royals would help the cause, but sending Willy and Kitty wouldn’t help either.
Cecil, you might be on to something, since Sinn Fein just did surprisingly well in NI. That might be one of the reasons KC and QCC were sent over to drum up support.
Speaking of support: Camzilla’s suits are more or less the same color of the fence in that garden. Usually Keen is the obvious theme dresser.
And yes, seeing Camz trot after KC is a lesson in royal manners caught in a photo for everyone to see.
Thank you @Tacky for making this point.
They look like two penguins waddling around the zoo
At least penguins are cute.
Charles pointing again
Apparently the gloves are so that people won’t squeeze your hand as hard.
These two are in extra danger in NI because of Brexit. Tory assholes simply imagining that the Good Friday Agreement could be waved away in order to live out their Little England fantasy in the 21st century.
Is someone trolling them with the cartoon crown cake and the chair covered with crown cartoons?? So weird. Also, if this was a surprise visit then how did all the local elites know to be dressed to the nines and appear at the party?
A cake like that doesn’t get made at the last minute – it wasn’t a surprise to the baker.
Yeah, it takes a while to pull together your flower-print dress, stupid little hat, inappropriate (for walking in grass) shoes, & matching handbag.
Holy sausage fingers! His hands almost look like oven mitts. Is it edema?
that’s my thought, especially since his hands are always so red. someone a bit ago on this site remarked on his good health and i just disagree. he does not look well to me.
Yes, it is and the first thing I think of as a nurse is heart failure.
He looks annoyed that she doesn’t keep up with him
For years, he had his projects: organic farming, etc.
We never hear about that anymore.
We hear about shambolic familial relations.
The dust is settling and he might be realizing that Harry had a point.
Plus, although they try to diminish what happened in New York, I doubt Charles would be comfortable with Harry or Meghan being injured.
He’s not a savage.
I’m sure he has trauma re: Diana’s death.
Further, secretly he admires Harry for breaking free and making his own way.
Charles can’t admit that because his workload has increased, as the dunces around him won’t get off their duffs.
Huh? There’s just no evidence that Charles secretly admires Harry. His actions have not shown that.
The only thing he admires or more like envies, is that the press cannot control H. So in that sense he might secretly admire this.
Doubt Chuck admires Harry for the other aspects in his life. He shows through his actions that he disregards Harry’s accomplishments, work and family.
Do you have a column in the Daily Mail?
The part of your comment I cosign is the organic farming. Why can’t he continue to lean on that or at least do something to keep reminding people about his accomplishments there? His own bad decisions are making people check out of Chuck.
Yet, @Fani, as as often been noted, Charles was comfortable with ending both Harry and Megan’s security and their lease on their house, located in a very secure space.
Clearly we draw different conclusions regarding the likely implications of Charles’s actions.
then maybe they should ration the booze and cigs.
Chuckles and Cowmilla stumbled around in Ireland and cut a crown cake. Big f n deal.
Serious question – does Charles have gout or something? Lymphedema? That just looks painful.
He might be on medication. Certain medications (like blood pressure meds) can cause finger swelling.
Might be some other form of arthritis.
They really had them sit on that ridiculous bench?!?
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
This is beyond ridiculous.
I’m guessing from the child nearby that it was a school project, so I’m not judging the bench.
Lol at that lilac colored bench they’re sitting on 😆. Two pensioners at the bus stop vibes.
The bench looks like a kid’s toy chest.
The only thing I have is am kinda liking Cams shoes – they look comfy and she wore the same pair even with all the outfit changes.
The purple bench is giving me a “You sit on a Throne of Lies” vibe. haha
I like the white coat and hat and would wear the coat myself. I haven’t liked anything she’s worn in a while so this is a nice change. The picture of Camzilla lagging behind Chuck is hilarious. It’s just so ungainly!
I like the white coat very much! I also love the fun of the bench – it would look great in my garden.
It was only a surprise visit because it wasn’t announced to the public. The authorities knew and the press knew,
OMG, You mean Kate didn’t get there first 😂
😂😂😂😋🤗
And chuck is being overshadowed by a bus bench.
Hope the paint is still wet.
Hasn’t Northern Ireland suffered enough?
Those beautiful floral prints the Irish ladies are wearing…!!!
Her shoes are not only hideous, they’re way to casual for what she’s wearing. Whatever Cams.
Someone needs to get Cami some proper fitting Nylons as well. UGH!
is it jusr me or is Charles looking dumpier than usual? His suit coats all look too small for him-both in length and girth
I beg of thee, no more Chuckles manspreading pictures, please.
They are making a royal tour of their kingdom. Wales and Scotland will be next.
Every time I see Camilla in motion, I crack up. Katie slouches and flaps around, and Camilla just lumbers. How are these women touted for their regal bearings, when they move either like a marionette on Xanax or a constipated bear?
As someone who’s pushing 60, and who feels her energy flag every so often, I shouldn’t speak. But … DAMN, they look old and tired. Even without the unpleasant personalities and amoral characters, they’d be dull and uninspiring. They don’t project vim or energy at all. No wonder the ConANation was so boring.