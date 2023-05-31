Matt Healy has already moved in with Taylor Swift: ‘Matty is Joe 2.0’

One of the reasons why I believe Taylor Swift overlapped relationships with Joe Alwyn and Matt Healy is the speed with which she and Healy seemed super-official. Of course, it’s also more than possible that Joe and Taylor were completely over months before they confirmed anything. But given Taylor’s romantic past, I feel that it’s quite likely that she was fooling around with Healy as early as November/December of last year. Now, I will say one nice thing about Taylor and Matt’s relationship: she finally found someone who wants to play her games and he’s down for all of this. Like, Healy is all-in, which Taylor loves. That’s her love language, someone willing to be a full partner in all of her shenanigans. Speaking of full partnership, the Sun claims that Healy is already moving into Taylor’s Tribeca condo.

They have become music’s hottest power couple, with a collection of chart-topping hits in their back catalogue. Now I’m told that Matty Healy is moving in with his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift in New York to help write her next album. I can reveal that The 1975 frontman has shipped out his favourite guitar effect pedals, audio interfaces, synths and MacBook Pro to set up home with the Anti-Hero hitmaker. An insider said: “He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can. Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable. He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album.” Taylor split from British actor Joe Alwyn in February after six years together. The source added: “Matty is Joe 2.0 — her superstar status doesn’t faze him in the slightest.”

[From The Sun]

LMAO @ “Joe 2.0”. It cracks me up so much that Taylor is already going all-in with this guy. He does Nazi salutes and he’s a racist pig! But Taylor adores him because he’s perfectly willing to uproot his life and live with her in New York. Taylor is also doing her version of damage control to protect him – that’s what all of the Ice Spice stuff is about. I actually think they’re perfect together.