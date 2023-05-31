Matt Healy has already moved in with Taylor Swift: ‘Matty is Joe 2.0’

One of the reasons why I believe Taylor Swift overlapped relationships with Joe Alwyn and Matt Healy is the speed with which she and Healy seemed super-official. Of course, it’s also more than possible that Joe and Taylor were completely over months before they confirmed anything. But given Taylor’s romantic past, I feel that it’s quite likely that she was fooling around with Healy as early as November/December of last year. Now, I will say one nice thing about Taylor and Matt’s relationship: she finally found someone who wants to play her games and he’s down for all of this. Like, Healy is all-in, which Taylor loves. That’s her love language, someone willing to be a full partner in all of her shenanigans. Speaking of full partnership, the Sun claims that Healy is already moving into Taylor’s Tribeca condo.
They have become music’s hottest power couple, with a collection of chart-topping hits in their back catalogue. Now I’m told that Matty Healy is moving in with his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift in New York to help write her next album.
I can reveal that The 1975 frontman has shipped out his favourite guitar effect pedals, audio interfaces, synths and MacBook Pro to set up home with the Anti-Hero hitmaker.
An insider said: “He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can. Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable. He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album.”
Taylor split from British actor Joe Alwyn in February after six years together. The source added: “Matty is Joe 2.0 — her superstar status doesn’t faze him in the slightest.”
[From The Sun]
LMAO @ “Joe 2.0”. It cracks me up so much that Taylor is already going all-in with this guy. He does Nazi salutes and he’s a racist pig! But Taylor adores him because he’s perfectly willing to uproot his life and live with her in New York. Taylor is also doing her version of damage control to protect him – that’s what all of the Ice Spice stuff is about. I actually think they’re perfect together.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
When someone shows who she is believe her. Hope her snake family will bite their beloved.
🤞 the snake is eating her own tail.
I don’t know. She seems to have a terrible picker.
No, this is a choice. This is who she chooses to be with she know exactly who he was when she started dating him. Stop making excuses for her.
Taylor is obsessed with vengeance and always getting the upper hand, that’s all this is about. To stick it to Joe in public.
if so, super short-sighted because this is not going to end well. but like most stars, she has a serious case of arrested development and is acting like a teen
How is this sticking it to Joe?
He watching her getting all this bad press and her image going down the drain. While desperately showing how much she’s not over him and making him realize he dodged a bullet .
She will dump him. Wait for it.
I don’t know about that. Her history says otherwise. The only time she ended things was with Hiddleston. She will hang on for deal life.
And that was because she’d already found Joe.
she ended things with Calvin and Taylor Lautner?
I can smell the day-old beer mash on his skin from all the way over here.
Wait, what? ” They have become music’s hottest power couple, with a collection of chart-topping hits in their back catalogue?“ Pardon me, SHE has a collection of chart-topping hits. He’s nobody.
My favourite part is how he’s moved his laptop and his guitar into her apartment which shows he’s deadly serious about her – LOL.
He seems like the type of boyfriend who will convince her to invest in crypto then do a runner when she finds out her investment is worthless.
Just wait he’s going to help write her next album so there’ll be even more credit theft to come! Soon all her accomplishments will be his and her future hits because of him. This is what you’re picking TS!
(Also he is giving John Mayer 0.2 vibes not Joe 2.0)
Do Taylor’s people regularly go to the Sun with insider information? That’s part that is skeeving me out.
The Scum got the exclusives of Hiddleswift on the rocks, wherever it was, way back when after the Met gala in 2016, so yes, it’s Team Swift making sure everything Taylor wants out there gets out.
I don’t care so much that she is getting her side out. People can buy it or not. But it’s the fact that she’s going to a Murdoch publication that is known for it’s brutal misogyny and racism to get her side out. Like she’s giving them click money. There are other outlets she could use to get her side out. It’s a gross choice, and if she is leaking purposely to the fucking Sun, or allowing her people to, then that is trashy AF, regardless of who she’s dating.
He’s gross. She’s gross. And if it IS true that she’s moved that person in with her then she is also needy, thirsty and desperate for a man and any d!ck will do for her. Her self esteem issues are deep and real.
I don’t get it, he’s not attractive in personality (to say the least) or physical appearance, why is she wasting her time with this guy, who seems a little too happy to be her next public boyfriend.
Desperation, @ lucy2, desperation. Remember the girls at school who would date any ugly dog just to have a partner? That’s Swifty.
I’m just a semi-sheltered middle age mom and this is all very baffling to me. I just didn’t think that this was her? She’s beautiful, smart, and attracted a range of quality men. So what is it with this weasel. This has to be her real taste. That’s the only explanation.
I sorta like many Taylor songs but others I find inexplicably cringey and juvenile. I guess cringey and juvenile is her true personality?
exactly! I don’t have a dog in this fight, but daaamn to go to all this trouble/messines with a dude that is not even remotely good looking? why?
This is exactly how I felt when Kate Moss took up with Pete Docherty. Like – WHY??!!??
Hey now! This ex Pete doherty obsessive would like to shamefully but strongly object!
I really liked Folklore and Evermore. Loved the vibe all around and thought Joe must be good for her etc. He seemed like a decent guy. He still does. He deserves a decent woman. Hope he finds someone great. Again, I say Taylor you fking idiot. When your 13 yr old fans are like This is a bad idea……
Enjoy your Sid and Nancy phase just don’t tell us about it. (But we know you will)
I only vaguely knew her stuff before (I’m old and alternative) then but cherish those two albums. Didn’t realize she was so messy.
It’s beyond messy because he’s a horrible, racist person. She must approve. Honestly there’s no other conclusion to draw. She must be pretty much as bad as him behind closed doors.
This guy is a racist.
She knows and she is still with him.
That says it all.
I hope this comes back to bite her!
Garbage people the both of them.
Joe A. has dodged a bullet. Run away and stay away. If he is smart he will stay working in the UK and refuse to ever speak publicly about TS.
It’s not like Taylor’s nickname wasn’t Aryan Goddess/Princess years and years ago, and it took her forever to denounce it.
So it looks like they *really* belong together.
I have to conclude you’re right Nanea. She’s a grown woman whose going into this with her eyes wide open. There’s zero excusing it away.
That header picture is just *chefs kiss.* I’ve never been a rabid fan of hers but I’ve always enjoyed her music. No more. This guy looks like a linty, smelly, poorly-cleaned foreskin that learned how to walk, talk, and play guitar, and now whenever I hear her music all I can think about is him sliming all over her. However she eventually tries to spin this, she outed herself big time by getting involved with this racist, misogynistic piece of human garbage. Barf.
Ha, the PHOTOS Kaiser chooses…. nailed it. He just oozes yuck
I came here to say this exact thing. Lol
This guy is so gross. Perhaps she is as well.
I’m here for her crash and burn. Been waiting for this since 2016. 🍿
Azaelia Banks has a great Twitter about this and some hilarious insults about Matty😂
Healy is more than just problematic. see this Reddit post, it’s too vile to describe here. Taylor Swift is exactly who I always thought she was. This guy publicly and freely admitted to watching Ghetto Gaggers. If that’s what he feels comfortable saying publicly, I don’t even want to imagine what he says and does privately.
https://www.reddit.com/r/Fauxmoi/comments/13es88l/back_in_february_matty_healy_admitted_to_watching/
Do those of us who don’t know even want to ask on this one? I’m feeling no.
This man is vile, and he won’t protect her name when they’re done.
But, I think for the better, her rabid fans seem to be waking up that she’s always been lowercase kkk.
He makes my skin crawl.
Taylor is having an absolute meltdown. Her publicist must be so frustrated, she worked really hard to clean up Taylor’s reputation and now Taylor is swinging and knocking all the blocks down, going back to square 1. Girl, is Joe really worth all this??
Ellie, I think you meant to ask if Tatty were worth all this?
Calling Tatty “Joe 2.0” (even though it’s meant to show that “2.0” can handle fame and presumably “1.0” cannot) is unkind. There is no indication that Tatty is anything like Joe.
He seems like someone you’d desperately try to escape from at a party after hearing him talk for 5 minutes.
And moving into her place while she’s on tour? Maybe I listen to too many true crime/scammer podcasts, but that’s exactly the kind of guy who’d refuse to leave & make you go through the eviction process to oust him after a breakup. But she’s a grown woman….
I think Ellie might’ve meant is GETTING BACK AT Joe worth all this?
The answer is no.
Yes I meant “is publicly embarrassing yourself and grabbing on to the first piece of garbage in order to try to get back at Joe and boost your own ego worth all of this”
I think the most telling line is this ‘her superstar status doesn’t faze him in the slightest’
I think Joe probably was fazed by Taylor’s bigger-than-life world. I’m sure he loved Taylor the person, but I’m guessing that maybe he didn’t love being with Taylor the superstar. He maybe would’ve had serious questions about what it meant for him long-term if she kepts on the up-and-up. Living together in pandemic, hiding away with her for a year, etc etc, was probably about all he could manage.
If the story ended there, and both of them having to say goodbye because their lives were fundamentally incompatible, that’d be one thing. However, she has decided that being with a misogynistic racist antisemite who thinks he is an important artist for being a contrarian and punching down with his ‘comedy’ and comments is the way to grieve. Gross Taylor, gross Matthew, gross everyone who is happily posing with him at her concerts to give their seal of approval. That wouldn’t be me. Though I guess that’s why I wouldn’t be friends with her, because I would say no and have boundaries.
In your 30’s (and late 20’s) a woman can feel even more herself sexually, feel confident….. it sometimes leads to the rebound that is ab hot sex. Me opinion she is blinded by that hot loved up sex feeling and w a bad boy who is problematic. If this lasts or becomes marriage it will crash and burn when she begins accessing the brain in her head not her loins…. It probably got stale w Joe like 2 fuddy duddies baking and hanging w her cats in cardigan sweaters.
Let’s stop labeling people who are racist, sexist, and anti-somatic as a “bad boy” because that down pleases their bigotry/hatred and makes it something cutie “like boys being boys”
Taylor was friends with him before she knows exactly who he is. You just don’t wanna believe this is who she really is when people show you who they are believe them.
Agree with Barrett, joe was a play by the rules, never do anything controversial, don’t say anything that could possibly offend anyone and this dude just must dynamite in bed, doesn’t seem to give a f about being pc, he definitely is a bad boy vide if joe was the good guy. I’m kind of here for this train wreck. We need Brandi /LeAnne level of gossip for the 2020s and this might be as close as we get.
Ya no they were together for 6 years so before the pandemic, so please stop all of the talk about them hiding away during the pandemic. They were traveling around the world for all those years they were not hiding away, locked up in their home.
The only difference now and then is that there was none of this attention-seeking business. Matt loves the attention because it’s getting his name out there, so he is very fazed by it and loves what he’s getting from it.
I suspect that the problem was not that Joe was ‘fazed’ by Taylor’s fame. I suspect that the problem is that he was not fazed by it. I think Joe doesn’t care about her fame and Taylor very much does.
After the backlash that came from the Tiddles publicity tour, it suited her to play ‘Private Barbie” for a while. Then I think she got bored and wanted back in the spotlight with all the attendant hoopla. My theory is that it was then that Joe went ‘no, thanks’ and she’s spinning that as ‘he couldn’t cope with how amazing I am’ rather than the truth of he didn’t want to deal with exactly this kind of shit.
Taylor’s boyfriend PR has always been the same before Joe. He’s The One, he’s smitten, it’s serious, blah blah. Now it’s the same again. So she’s just reverted to type. Joe must have been the one demanding they stay away from the cameras.
As for her choice of boyfriend to do this latest round of performative, teenage nonsense with – there are no words.
She needs to learn to slow her roll. I have a sister just like Taylor in that she just can’t go more than 5 minutes before she’s on to the next man…Girl, just take a breather..
And I’m not referring to sex…just take some time for yourself..
Completely! Kelly Taylor herself – I choose me.
Or she’s gonna marry this guy, right? Ugh.
I know! There are always people who just CAN’T be single. And usually have someone else lined up before they leave one.
I think Taylor could be experiencing a quarter-life crisis. She spent 6 years waiting for Joe to propose. She’s now approaching her mid -30s still unmarried and childless. Her biological clock is ticking!
I can see her feeling disappointed and frustrated her “fairy tale” hasn’t happened yet. Other members of her squad have settled down and produced children but the Queen B is still without.
I can imagine she may be pushing the pedal to the metal on this because she may be feeling desperate to catch up and hit those milestones. It’s not about who the guy is exactly. She just wants to get married and have kids.
That’s why she’s not thinking clearly about this guy. I’m not excusing her. She needs to be held accountable for making this guy more well- known and legitimizing him.
I’m just saying she’s probably hurrying to “catch up” and that’s why she’s making this terrible decision.
I think most of us have known (or been!) someone who gets entangled with someone who everyone around us sees as bad news. Sometimes the chemistry is so strong they just won’t listen to reason, even when facts are staring them in the face. Hopefully this is a fling that will fizzle out when she realizes good sex isn’t enough when someone is so problematic.
When one of my mom friends got dumped by her husband, she immediately fell in love with a sleezy unemployed alcoholic ten years younger than her. He ended up moving back in with his parents across the country, which eventually ended it. But she went and visited him there and told us she was going to wait for him to go through rehab so he could come back and they could be together. This lasted about six months before she finally came back to her senses.
This nonsense reminds me of that. Glad there are no children involved.
My cousin, who is very attractive, smart and successful, lost her husband very young. He had a heart attack and died when he was only about 40. She had two little girls. Several years later, she met a guy who was (still is) married with four kids and addicted to cocaine. He makes good money, but that’s the only thing he had going for him. He was separated from his wife but they never did divorce. She stayed with that guy for like eight years before finally dumping him. No one understood it. My aunt and uncle were beside themselves.
this entire announcement is very embarrassing lmao. I think her and Joe were probably done awhile before they announced, but it’s hard to say since they were rarely seen together and didn’t talk about each other much.
but they’re not a “power couple” lololol. she’s trying to turn him into one and it’s not working. this whole thing is just embarrassing and childish. it really seemed as though she’d finally matured over the last six years, but guess we’re right back to 2016 nonsense. sigh. it’s not even fun gossip because the guy is so gross.
Joe 2.0 ffs… Looking at this mess, my two cents are that she did cheat emotionally, or maybe even physically, but probably thought Joe would stay, just like he had stayed during the Kanye backlash (Kim coming out with recepits). She thinks of herself as a mastermind after all, and probably thought Joe was a bit dumb. Not-so-good people often think that good people are dumb. But Joe didn’t stay, this time he saw through her, maybe also saw through Taylor’s friends being all pro Matty (Joe was probably too much of a straight laced person for them and Taylor wasn’t as fun anymore), and bailed. She went berserk, and now she’s doubling down.
I’m assuming all of this from having known people like this IRL (also not painting Joe like a saint, I’m still meh on the whole never showing up on red carpets etc, even though he certainly did the right thing because now there are only a few grainy pictures that connect him with Ratty’s gf), and it’s certainly sad and pathetic for Taylor.
I also think that atm she might be scrambling: Ratty is a loose cannon, he won’t keep silent like Joe if she bad mouths him. All hell will break loose once she dumps him, and she knows it.
Well, karma, am I right?
She wasn’t with Joe during the Kanye debacle. She was with hiddleston.
Is there a betting pool in Vegas about how she plans on recovering from this eventually? Because my money is on her convincing everyone that Joe brought her sense of self-worth SO LOW that she thought a guy like Matty was what she deserved, like a punishment for not being Joe’s “perfect person”, but now that she’s found her self-worth again (after some inevitable headline-worthy relationship meltdown with Matty) won’t her fans PLEASE accept that she’s embraced her girl-power again and take her back? And also she will have a PR-approved new guy lined up, and, like seriously, he’s The One this time, swearsies.
Yeah it will somehow end up being Joe’s fault.
He has to be good in bed, right? Like, that’s the only thing I can think of outside of a rebound. Looks and personality wise it’s just baffling otherwise. I’m almost embarrassed for her slumming it like this lol.
Lol! There is actually a Reddit post from way back, long before taylor. ( that people are now reposting) from someone who claimed to have slept with him. And according to that person he lasted all of 5 minutes and then proceeded to smoke all that girls weed…
Regardless his unwashed racist ass and hot sex doesn’t belong in the same sentence. 🤮
I will never forgive Taylor Swift for making it so I have to look at this gross, ugly man every time I go on my phone because he’s everywhere. I blame her for this.
So apparently the name for the band 1975 comes from a book of Kerouac poetry. Of course this d-bag is a fan of effin’ Kerouac. Barf. Then I came across the term “Kerouac narcissist” which is a narcissistic who basically thinks they’re the most creative, edgy, intelligent, cool, deep thinking artist on the planet. The author who coined the term wrote “they often see other people as “props” in the grand novel that is their life.” This statement is fitting for both Ratty and Taylor IMO.
That sounds absolutely spot on! From everything I’ve read about him since all this blew up he really is that guy. Ugh.
Never heard of him and not a fan of her! Hope this one doesn’t last any longer than the rest of her side pieces.
I can’t with this guy. Why is she so gaga about the worst pick of her history with men? Well, there were a few other bad picks, but I think he’s the worst.
I find him pretty skeevy, but it needs to be said that labeling him as a guy who “does Nazi salutes” is very disingenuous and completely misses the context. He was specifically mocking Kanye’s weird antisemitic “slavery was a choice” heel turn when he did that, not personally saluting Hitler.
Go ahead and go off on him for what he has actually said and done, but please let’s keep it within the realm of what actually happened.
Oh please. How very Taylor of you to blame it on the black man. Kanye, for all his fault, has nothing to do with this and would like to be excluded from this narrative.
Awww….two human walking garbage persons in love. What a match.
But then Taylor has always been an asshole. Her going after minor Connor Kennedy after his mother committed suicide cause Taylor wanted to become a Kennedy, her feud with Katy where she collected celebrities for a video to gang up on her, the whole ATW music video debacle and Oscar campaign for it, her feud with Olivia Rodrigo where her ass went after literal teenager.
She and Matty are perfect couple-two self-obsessed attention whores who always blame others for anything. The great thing is they would tear each other apart.