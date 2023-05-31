Paloma Faith, 41, is shocked by the ‘message’ of ‘The Little Mermaid’

Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid is a huge hit. In its opening weekend (which was a four-day holiday weekend), it made $118 million, the fifth highest Memorial Day-weekend opening in box office history. It sounds like every parent took their kids to see it, which is amazing for Halle Bailey and Disney and everyone involved in the movie. Unfortunately, it seems like some parents had no idea what they were getting into with the story? Like… how are you old enough to have children and you aren’t aware of the general story of The Little Mermaid? We need to ask Paloma Faith, who had some big criticism of the film:

Paloma Faith, a singer and actress in shows like Pennyworth and Dangerous Liaisons, watched The Little Mermaid over the weekend and is calling out the storyline. “As a mother of girls I don’t want my kids to think it’s ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love a man,” Faith shared in a now-deleted Instagram post that Metro caught. “Wtf is this sh*t. Not what I want to be teaching next gen women at all.” Although Faith was not keen on Ariel pursuing love, she did praise Halle Bailey who portrays the little mermaid. “I think Halle gives a good performance and it’s great casting,” Faith said. With Faith receiving major backlash for her comments over The Little Mermaid, many questioned how she was not aware of what the story was about. As it turns out, Faith was seemingly a fan of the animated version. Back in 2009, Faith tweeted, “When I grow up, I want to be the little mermaid.”

The Little Mermaid is literally a fable written by Hans Christian Andersen in the 19th century!! If you have a problem with a mermaid giving up her voice to bang a hot prince, just know that a man wrote that sh-t and he did so in 19th century Denmark. Like, I know that every generation has to come to their own realizations in their own time about what the story is really about, but my goodness. In the year 2023, we’re apparently still doing “commentary” on how mermaids shouldn’t have to give up their voices to get a man. What’s even more bizarre is that this looks entirely performative on Paloma’s part? Why in the world??

when i grow up i want to be the little mermaid — Paloma Faith💙 (@Palomafaith) October 30, 2009

Paloma Faith slams new live-action ‘Little Mermaid’ movie: “I don’t want my kids to think it’s ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love man. WTF is this sh*t?” pic.twitter.com/POZIbKZ3Tx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 29, 2023