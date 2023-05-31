82-year-old Al Pacino’s 29-year-old girlfriend is eight months pregnant

Several weeks ago, Robert DeNiro announced that he and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed a baby recently. DeNiro is 79 years old, and this newborn baby girl (named Gia Virginia) is his seventh kid. Well, DeNiro has significant company in the Old Dad Club. His friend Al Pacino is expecting a child with his 29-year-old girlfriend. Pacino is 82 years old. What is up with these two, my god.

Robert De Niro’s got nothing on Al Pacino … the 82-year-old actor’s girlfriend is a month away from giving birth … multiple sources tell TMZ. Noor Alfallah is 8 months pregnant, our sources say. The 29-year-old has been linked to Pacino since April 2022. Al has 3 children from 2 different women … 2 with Beverly D’Angelo and 1 with Jan Tarrant. Alfallah has had previous relationships with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen. Pacino would be 100, God willing, when the child turns 18. Al beats 79-year-old De Niro, who just had a baby with Tiffany Chen.

Pacino’s rep confirmed the news after TMZ’s initial reporting, so it’s really happening. We’ve known about Pacino and Noor for a while – we talked about them in April 2022, when they went to dinner with Jason Momoa and everyone was joking about Pacino’s Shrek phone case. True story: Noor would have been seven years old when Shrek originally came out in theaters. She wasn’t even born yet when Scent of a Woman – Pacino’s Oscar-winning role – came out. I’m also fascinated by the life Noor has lived thus far – a jet-set lifestyle which sees her thrown into the paths of wealthy septuagenarians and octogenarians, men she sees as her romantic peers. I mean, she dated Mick Jagger when she was like 25 years old. And now she’s having a baby with Al Pacino. Whew.