82-year-old Al Pacino’s 29-year-old girlfriend is eight months pregnant

Several weeks ago, Robert DeNiro announced that he and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed a baby recently. DeNiro is 79 years old, and this newborn baby girl (named Gia Virginia) is his seventh kid. Well, DeNiro has significant company in the Old Dad Club. His friend Al Pacino is expecting a child with his 29-year-old girlfriend. Pacino is 82 years old. What is up with these two, my god.
Robert De Niro’s got nothing on Al Pacino … the 82-year-old actor’s girlfriend is a month away from giving birth … multiple sources tell TMZ.
Noor Alfallah is 8 months pregnant, our sources say. The 29-year-old has been linked to Pacino since April 2022.
Al has 3 children from 2 different women … 2 with Beverly D’Angelo and 1 with Jan Tarrant.
Alfallah has had previous relationships with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.
Pacino would be 100, God willing, when the child turns 18. Al beats 79-year-old De Niro, who just had a baby with Tiffany Chen.
Pacino’s rep confirmed the news after TMZ’s initial reporting, so it’s really happening. We’ve known about Pacino and Noor for a while – we talked about them in April 2022, when they went to dinner with Jason Momoa and everyone was joking about Pacino’s Shrek phone case. True story: Noor would have been seven years old when Shrek originally came out in theaters. She wasn’t even born yet when Scent of a Woman – Pacino’s Oscar-winning role – came out. I’m also fascinated by the life Noor has lived thus far – a jet-set lifestyle which sees her thrown into the paths of wealthy septuagenarians and octogenarians, men she sees as her romantic peers. I mean, she dated Mick Jagger when she was like 25 years old. And now she’s having a baby with Al Pacino. Whew.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
Yuck 🤢.
Double yuck!!!
Well she is older than the average Leo’s girlfriend…🙄
Congratulations to the happy couple?
I don’t know…
That’s not saying much. Al’s last girlfriend was Leo’s ex’s mother (Camillla) who is younger than Leo.
Well, she worked hard to get that paycheck for the next 18 years. I hope she makes sure he pays her well for this. She’s earned it.
Ew.
News like this always makes me respect ‘respected artists’ a whole lot less.
Ewwwww
These ancient men impregnating young women (and the women who get pregnant by them) are so selfish.
While the child should be set for life, the likelihood of complications and health problems are at their highest. Though the child will be raised primarily by nannies, their memory of their father (if any are created) will be of someone who was the same age as other people’s grandparents. There’s a very good chance Al won’t even live long enough to see his child enter adulthood.
Yeah and in this case he is so old that he could easily have been the great-grandfather or even great-great grandfather.
I remembered years ago on a talk show Phil or Oprah, an older couple with their angry daughter , who said they were selfish for having children so old.
They push her twice on the swing and they were tired all her friends thought they were her grandparents, and she is going to have to take care of them in her teens.
Some in the audience said she was lucky to have two parents, and her reply was how lucky was she, when the said parents, need more help than the child.
Yeah…this just feels selfish. At least the baby will have money and connections.
Selfish is all I have in this situation.
While this woman may be delighted to be having a child and love and cherish it in the way every child deserves this reeks of locking down an income for when he dies/they break up.
Plus all the other aspects of a child having a parent who is old by grandparent standards.
And just because the father still has swimmers, doesn’t mean that the swimmers are all that healthy. All the emphasis is on women and their “biological clock”, but “advanced paternal age” matters, too.
Since Victoria was the first carrier in the BRF with hemophilia, it was thought for awhile that her mother had had an affair with someone outside the BRF. But now it’s thought that it’s possible that since her father was in his 50s when she was conceived, and spontaneous mutation increases with paternal age, that he was the one to introduce hemophilia in the BRF, and all the other royal families.
Yep! Those geriatric fathers swimmers aren’t of the same quality as when they were in their 30s. their grandchildren are at greater chances of being on the spectrum or developing schizophrenia (nothing wrong about being neurodivergent of course, it comes with some challenges however) and there are epigenetics modifications that are more likely to happen. It’s not just the mother’s age that matters.
DeNiro’s youngest son has autism and chose to wad into the “vaccines cause autism” territory, clearly in denial about how being close to 60 when his son was born contributed to this.
Dangerous, disgusting and ultra-selfish.
Granted we’re all living longer and healthier now, but why knowingly afflict your child with a condition that could affect their quality of life long after you’re here to protect and provide for them ?
But Why? I have many questions but that’s the main one. Yup.
They have no desire to actually be fathers. They’re just going along with it to make these young women happy.
I think there’s more to it than that, Normades. It’s an ego boost to these men. They feel like studs even though more than likely there was fertility assistance. As for the women involved, I have no idea what they can possibly be thinking.
Oh come on, you know exactly what they are thinking.
“$$$$$$$$$”
Finally! For these women, it’s exactly what we’ve all been thinking. These are super famous, super rich, old men. I don’t for a minute think they are stupid, and if they are going to have a companion, then they will have a young and beautiful companion. They can afford it . They know these young women are not with them for their brilliant minds, or scintillating conversation. And they don’t care.. they don’t mind paying for what they want.=
The women should have some self respect while they’re fortune hunting. In my day we had younger sugar daddies.
A friendly reminder that, while there is a higher incidence of medical complications in babies born to older parents, those children are still precious to those parents. Those of us who have disabled children are not here for all the comments talking about how “irresponsible” it is to bring autistic, intellectually disabled, and/or physically disabled children into the world. We hear you saying our kids shouldn’t be born, and I’m sure that’s not what you mean to say, so please don’t say it.
@Beana please don’t mix apples and pears. Nobody said what you are hinting. Two completely different issues. How responsible is it to become a dad when you’re in your eighties? You know you can’t parent them properly in their teens, if you’re so lucky to be alive. This is just selfishness.
I totally agree with @Jan
@MS CP, People DO say it. They said it in the post about DeNiro. They’re saying it in this post. That people with a higher risk of having a child with a genetic issue shouldn’t have that child.
You might feel it’s selfish for older parents to have kids due to their more limited lifespan and lack of energy, which is another take in these posts. But also, people are talking about the genetic issues.
I love Celebitchy and this is a daily pleasure for me. But those comments hurt my heart and I suspect they hurt other people on here too, so I’m trying to point that out.
@Beana, okay, I’ve seen that too now, actually. I understand your frustration and I get your point! I really don’t want to hurt anybody’s heart, especially not a parent of a special need child.
I hear you x
Beana, you’re right. I firmly believe it’s always selfish to have children, younger parents can’t escape that. At least I don’t remember anyone claiming they decided to become parents in order to let their children save the world. No, we all have our selfish reasons for parenthood, regardless of our ages, and in addition to that we seem to have forgotten that the idea of a nuclear family with young parents is very young indeed. Go back a few centuries and women often died early due to many pregnancies and pregnancy or childbirth complications, and the fathers married again and had more children. One of my family history professors used to say that a few hundred years back an average European child had an old father, a dead mother, a young stepmother and loads of siblings in all age groups.
Thank you! My 4 year old is autistic. I love him more than anything in this world. I didn’t know he would be born this way and some things are harder. But he is valued and a real person, not a tragedy.
I’m autistic.
The only tragedy in my life is being forced to navigate around people who would wish I’d never been born, as demonstrated in this thread.
Every day I struggle to present like them, full well knowing it’s never going to be good enough, that they’ll always think I’m less of a person, less deserving of love or life.
Beana.
Thank you.
And just to expand this out even further – parents with disabilities aren’t being “selfish” either (any more than any other parents as I do actually believe humans as a whole are inherently selfish and that that is actually OKAY). It is ridiculous to think that because a child MIGHT have to look after a parent that parent should never have children (especially when we’re talking about people with this kind of wealth tbh). My father was disabled and I certainly had to do more “work” for him than other kids probably had to with their parents, but he was also my best friend, biggest supporter, and my favourite person – I miss him intensely, and consider having him as a parent the biggest luck of my life.
It’s the old man kink. There’s bound to be people who are into that.
But oddly it’s only old RICH men lol.
Do these men think they’re going to live forever?
Ego is definitely a driving point. Regardless of where you are health-wise, you HAVE to be feeling your mortality if you live to see your 80s. These egotistical men have to prove they’re still virile and youthful so they father children to re-enforce the lies they tell themselves about their own longevity.
Viagra has a lot to answer for….
That sperm has to be like powdered milk at this point. Gross. So gross.
I know I shouldn’t laugh at your comment because I don’t want to make fun of old people, but that comment of yours really made me laugh. Thanks !
It occurs that the baby’s maternal grandparents will be younger than the baby’s father. By a lot, presumably.
Ugh why?
Barf
Wow. Talk about a sugar daddy.
It’s like when Olivia Dukakis tells Cosmo in “Moonstruck” that he is still going to die. These men think that they are going to out cheat death by getting with an impregnating these young women.
The visual of an 82 y/o man with women 40-50 years younger is off putting.
This woman, who is she and how is she involved with 3 multi-millionaires who are decades older?
None of these 3 wealthy men see this pattern?
C’mon!
Old fools.
They don’t care.
I can’t imagine going through life like that, living off old men. No thank you.
Barf! This baby momma is only 4 years older than his twins with long-time partner, Beverly D’Angelo.
Gross, he could be her grandfather.
Al Pacino as Michael Corleone was excellent, a respected and talented actor.
How the mighty have fallen.
First he agreed to be in the terrible Jack & Jill movie with Adam Sandler.
Now this news.
I can’t even make a joke on this, it’s just nasty.
What an old fool. No one at that age should be having children they will not live to parent.
Ok I’m sorry but this is really irresponsible. I don’t care if he’s rich.
Just…no!
I already ranted about Deniro’s kid, and this is even worse.
He is only four years younger than my mother. My mother has a granddaughter who is 33. If my niece had had a child by now, which she very well could have, my mother would be a GREAT-grandmother now. And Pacino is about to have an infant!
It’s just so very weird to me.
I am not suggesting older people shouldn’t have children. My brother is in his late 50s and has a 7 year old. He’s great with his kids. But 82? That’s a different level of old to be having a baby.
I just hate how unfair it is that men can have kids at any age. I swear this is the reason why so many men treat women like sh*t, they know they can just go off an restart another family time and time again.
Anyway congrats, I guess.
Pacino, DeNiro, Jagger have all been famous and wealthy for decades.
And yet they don’t see these young women as gold diggers?
Of course they are after $Millions.
This woman in particular, look at her dating history.
Jagger, some billionaire, now she has Al Pacino money locked down.
What a pack of Old Fools!
I can’t say that enough. Fools. Egos. No one thinks “Oh, how virile!”
We think “Geez. She had to work for that money, Ick!”
This gf is so young, was she even born when The Godfather came out?
She is so young, she has no idea Who You Used To Be!
I could go on all day mocking these old fools.
No, she wasn’t born when “The Godfather” came out. She might have been born around the time the third one came out, though.
Jimmy Page’s current girlfriend is also 50+ years younger than him. She’s said SHE feels guilty about it. Not him, for sure. Page is also a horrible person, predator, kidnapper and plagiarist (Stairway to Heaven was ripped off from Spirit, an American group he once toured with, but with his big bucks and great lawyers Page missed that rap).