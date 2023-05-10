Robert DeNiro, 79, confirms the birth of his ‘planned’ seventh child

Robert DeNiro split from his second wife, Grace Hightower, in 2018. They had a messy divorce and they fought over money, although most of the mess wasn’t tabloid fodder. I always assumed that was because DeNiro was and is so beloved by his peers and by all of New York – like, the New York tabloid media doesn’t even want to cover some more gossip-worthy aspects of DeNiro’s life. Which probably explains the distinct lack of reporting around DeNiro’s relationship with Tiffany Chen, whom he met in 2015 and apparently started “dating” when he was still married to Grace Hightower. Chen was seen months ago with what looked like a baby bump. Now DeNiro has confirmed that he welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.
For Robert De Niro’s upcoming movie “About My Father,” ET Canada sat down with the legendary actor to chat about fatherhood. When asked what his love language is, the famous father, 79, told ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair that he believes “in being loving with [his] kids,” despite sometimes having “to be stern about stuff.”
“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he explained. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”
Then, when Blair said, “I know you have six kids,” De Niro corrected her, saying, “Seven, actually.”
“I just had a baby,” he revealed.
DeNiro’s reps confirmed to the AP that he had welcomed his seventh child. His other kids include: “Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.” On a red carpet last night, DeNiro also said that the pregnancy was “planned.” I would assume that means that his girlfriend wanted a baby and he was like “sure.” Yeah. I believe in reproductive freedom and everyone making their own choices about when to have babies or whether to have babies, but good lord – a newborn at the age of 79? A 51-year age difference between his oldest and his youngest? This is some Biblical sh-t.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
My opinion: it’s irresponsible.
This reminds me of Anthony Quinn making babies with his last wife when he was in his 80s. It is completely irresponsible.
And these men always consider themselves good fathers. Embarrassing.
He’s an egomaniac who apparently thinks he’s doing the world a favor by spreading his seed liberally when he’s almost eighty. But the mother of the baby is some kind of lunatic for agreeing to this, if it’s true this was all planned. And, assuming there was no IVF involved, how could she even bring herself to do this. He’s five years older than me and I’m like, “Nope” at the very sight of him. He’s gross.
Of course children can grow up happy and healthy in single-parent households and you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but, knowing that you probably won’t live to see your child graduate high school and that they’ll have to process the death of a parent at a young age seems unnecessarily cruel to me.
I recall during his divorce from Grace Hightower, he balked at her requesting a $100k monthly limit on her American Express because he wasn’t financial secure enough to provide that.
I remember him complaining that he was unable to retire from acting because otherwise, his family couldn’t afford the lifestyle they were accustomed to, Covid negatively impacted his investments, and he “only” made $3.5 million from The Irishman. I know, I know, rich people problems.
I don’t know how true any of that is and I know he settled with Hightower by agreeing to pay her $1 million a year.
However, IF he is not financially unstable, it’s wholly irresponsible to produce another mouth that will need care and rearing. That’s in addition to him being old enough there’s a good chance that kid may have no vivid memories of their father.
Just irresponsible all around.
I’m sure it was just his attempt to get out of paying her anything