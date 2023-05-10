Robert DeNiro, 79, confirms the birth of his ‘planned’ seventh child

Robert DeNiro split from his second wife, Grace Hightower, in 2018. They had a messy divorce and they fought over money, although most of the mess wasn’t tabloid fodder. I always assumed that was because DeNiro was and is so beloved by his peers and by all of New York – like, the New York tabloid media doesn’t even want to cover some more gossip-worthy aspects of DeNiro’s life. Which probably explains the distinct lack of reporting around DeNiro’s relationship with Tiffany Chen, whom he met in 2015 and apparently started “dating” when he was still married to Grace Hightower. Chen was seen months ago with what looked like a baby bump. Now DeNiro has confirmed that he welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

For Robert De Niro’s upcoming movie “About My Father,” ET Canada sat down with the legendary actor to chat about fatherhood. When asked what his love language is, the famous father, 79, told ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair that he believes “in being loving with [his] kids,” despite sometimes having “to be stern about stuff.” “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he explained. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.” Then, when Blair said, “I know you have six kids,” De Niro corrected her, saying, “Seven, actually.” “I just had a baby,” he revealed.

[From ET Canada]

DeNiro’s reps confirmed to the AP that he had welcomed his seventh child. His other kids include: “Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.” On a red carpet last night, DeNiro also said that the pregnancy was “planned.” I would assume that means that his girlfriend wanted a baby and he was like “sure.” Yeah. I believe in reproductive freedom and everyone making their own choices about when to have babies or whether to have babies, but good lord – a newborn at the age of 79? A 51-year age difference between his oldest and his youngest? This is some Biblical sh-t.