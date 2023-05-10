Tom Cruise wants to date Shakira after meeting her at the Miami Grand Prix

Over the weekend, one event got the biggest A-listers in attendance. Not the coronation – the Miami Grand Prix, F1’s takeover in America. While Tom Cruise pretaped a little thing for King Charles’s coronation concert, Cruise showed up in person in Miami. Tons of celebrities and athletes were there, including tennis players like Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro. Ludacris was there, LL Cool J was there, Nick Jonas was there. Shakira was also there – following her split from Gerard Pique, she has now moved permanently to Miami and she will raise her sons there. So she came out to enjoy some racing. Which is how Shakira ended up spending some time with Tom Cruise, and now we’re getting the obligatory rumors about how Cruise wants to date Shakira.

The race is on … for single Shakira. After Tom Cruise and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer were photographed hanging out together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami over the weekend, a source exclusively tells Page Six: “He is extremely interested in pursuing her.”

“There is chemistry,” says the source.

Cruise, 60, is single and Shakira, 46, split from her longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué, 36, last June amid allegations he was having an affair with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

“Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” says our source — adding that Cruise has the benefit of being, “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.”

The source also cracked, “And she isn’t taller than him.” Cruise is 5-foot-7 while the pop star is 5-foot-2.

A source tells us that Cruise was so taken by the pop diva that he allegedly sent her flowers.

On Sunday, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star and the Colombian chanteuse spent time together on the race’s starting grid and were seen chatting in a private hospitality suite.

So, I’ve been thinking about this and it actually makes sense from Tom’s side. He previously dated Penelope Cruz and Sofia Vergara, for goodness sake – Shakira would definitely “fit” with his “type” of Spanish and South American girlfriends. Now, do I think this makes sense from Shakira’s side? No. She needs to have some peace and quiet before jumping into anything with a problematic dude like Cruise. Still, I bet it’s nice for Shakira to feel like men are still interested in her. I bet she liked flirting with him.

38 Responses to “Tom Cruise wants to date Shakira after meeting her at the Miami Grand Prix”

  1. Missjo says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:03 am

    Tom needs to leave her alone
    Hasn’t she suffered enough in the romantic stakes

  2. ML says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:03 am

    Is Tom Cruise love bombing Shakira? Does he date women who already have kids and aren’t known scientologists? Yikes! I hope she runs.

    • Nubia says:
      May 10, 2023 at 9:10 am

      I can’t even remember his last big relationship, he was obviously burned by how Katie outsmarted him and ran for the hills.I don’t think he will ever make a public romantic fool of himself again. He probably has secret companions that are not famous.

  3. Nubia says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:04 am

    So that’s where he was lol, I was so shocked to see him and David Beckham missing from the chubby, since they love the RF.

  4. HeyKay says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:08 am

    Shakira is too smart to date Tom Cruise
    He is lucky she was polite enough to have a photo taken with her.
    Cruise, honestly. Get a grip you goof.

  5. Pinkosaurus says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:10 am

    If Shakira wants to win the divorce with her terrible ex and his horrible family, a brief “fling” with Cruise might be just the thing. Lots of positive press gives her an opportunity to get free promotion for her other projects and I’m sure he’s a pleasant and courteous fake boyfriend. Maybe 2-3 months before their “schedules conflict” and they break up and move on?

    • Gabby says:
      May 10, 2023 at 1:18 pm

      Um no. If my soon-to-be ex let Tom Cruise anywhere near our minor children, I would sue for full custody and probably win. Let’s prioritize the well being of the kids.

  6. Josephine says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:11 am

    He does not look good. he desperately needs a haircut and that shirt was ill-advised.

    and he has no business trying to get with anyone – he choose his cult over all else and just needs to steer clear of other humans and keep that cult-stank away.

  7. Zazzoo says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:12 am

    RUN!! I can’t imagine why anyone would still date him after his high profile insanely traumatic splits with Nicole kidman and then Katie Holmes.

  8. Naye In VA says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:12 am

    Her body language is giving hard “not interested”. It’s almost like her kid saved her from him

    • Zazzoo says:
      May 10, 2023 at 10:04 am

      Almost? She practically drags her kid between them. She’s got this. No need to send in reinforcements.

  9. SarahCS says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:17 am

    Does he actually ‘date’ these days? I saw a reference to him as asexual elsewhere and given what we do know about how he lives his life it would fit. He’s so absorbed in a bubble of ego and scientology that he’s just not attracted to anyone else anymore.

  10. wordnerd says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:20 am

    She’s giving major “I don’t wanna talk to you” vibes in that video.

  11. Kristen820 says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:21 am

    From the body language in that Tic Tok, I’d wager that he’s way more into her than she is into him. He’s facing her and seems very engaged in the convo, and she’s giving him profile. She’s being polite, but is very engaged with her child, not Tom.

    Also, RUN Shakira. Run fast and far.

    • Abby says:
      May 10, 2023 at 10:01 am

      Agreed. Also I keep hearing that audio “don’t do it girl! don’t do it!” in my head. I don’t think she’s into him.

    • Robert Phillips says:
      May 10, 2023 at 3:46 pm

      He’s having more and more problems finding women who are age appropriate for him. Who also can help keep his career going. Pitts having the same problem.

  12. WingKingdom says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:30 am

    A gazillion men want to date Shakira. And Shakira “needs a soft pillow to fall on” are they kidding with that? Shakira can buy her own pillows. Being single is awesome.

    • Meg says:
      May 10, 2023 at 11:31 am

      Yes! And ‘Still, I bet it’s nice for Shakira to feel like men are still interested in her. I bet she liked flirting with him.’
      Still interested? Shakira is a knockout, she needs reminders men are still interested? Is that a joke?

      • Sona says:
        May 10, 2023 at 1:01 pm

        Thank you, Meg! I also saw that line about Shakira must feel nice.
        Shakira doesn’t even care, she KNOWS men and women around the world want her. She is completely in her prime, not sure why it would surprise anyone.

        Also, flirting? She was positively recoiling

  13. ThatsNotOkay says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:30 am

    If her weren’t a creeper, I’d be all for this. As it stands, I’m saving my Tom Cruise romancing the stone wishes for his fling with Kate Middleton.

    And, yeah, he needs a better shirt and if he has pec implants, they need to go.

  14. Grandma Susan says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:55 am

    Run, Shakira! RUN!

  15. IWesley says:
    May 10, 2023 at 10:22 am

    Cruise still trying to recruit more big names for Scientology?

    • lucy2 says:
      May 10, 2023 at 10:33 am

      Always.

      I’d hardly call a thrice divorced, dangerous cult member a “soft pillow” to land on. FFS. Run girl.
      I picture Katie Holmes picking up the phone this morning to make a call…

  16. SophieJara says:
    May 10, 2023 at 10:54 am

    It must be nice for her to feel like men still want to date her?? Because now she’s so ancient and divorced who besides a weird man in his sixties might convince her she’s desirable? I think Shakira is not hard up for prospects.

  17. Stef says:
    May 10, 2023 at 10:54 am

    She’s wait too smart and too good for a douche like him.

    He’s so gross…

  18. Aly says:
    May 10, 2023 at 10:55 am

    Shakira seems too independent for a wacko like Tom. I believe she is someone who likes to call the shots in a relationship. I can’t see her falling for someone like him.

    I’m pretty sure Tom’s PR team put out this rumour cause no woman wants to be willingly linked with him. He pulled similar trick with Hayley Atwell.

  19. Erika says:
    May 10, 2023 at 11:56 am

    Stay away from her, Tom!! Also, lollling at them saying Cruise is 5’7.

  20. Mel says:
    May 10, 2023 at 12:29 pm

    Shakira , girl, don’t do it! If you think your insane boundary stomping, controlling rude AF MIL is bad, wait until you have to deal with those Scientologists. Do NOT let Tom and those folks anywhere near your kids. Smile nod and run away, fast and far.

  21. HeyKay says:
    May 10, 2023 at 1:05 pm

    Somewhere, Henry Cavill sees this nonsense photo and rushes to grab his jacket.
    “Hold on, Shakira is free?. Is she ready to have a romance? Wait, please. I’m looking for my car keys, I am on my way ASAP.”

    I have never enjoyed Henry Cavill more than as he was being interviewed, he spotted Shakira walking by and completely lost his composure.
    Spots Shakira and looked shook up… “Is that Shakira?”
    I swear he almost ran after her for a sec, then realized he was still on camera.

    Shakira 💕

  22. j.ferber says:
    May 10, 2023 at 2:11 pm

    Wouldn’t that have to mean her and her children becoming Scientologists? No way will she agree to this. I think she is a Catholic. Also, why in the world does she NEED Tom Cruise for ANY reason? He’s just flapping his gums.

  23. j.ferber says:
    May 10, 2023 at 2:31 pm

    Sorry, “SHE and her children,” not “her.” I guess my head isn’t in the game right now.

  24. Kirsten says:
    May 10, 2023 at 3:43 pm

    Tom Cruise dated Sofia Vergara??

  25. SofiaInTX says:
    May 10, 2023 at 4:08 pm

    Shakira strikes me as having a bad picker. However, her body language isn’t matching his energy, so I think she’s safe.

    Also, IDK if J. Lo is friends with her (they did perform a Halftime show together), but Leah Remini + J. Lo are BFFs. Maybe J. Lo will call her to make sure she stays away.

  26. Anna says:
    May 10, 2023 at 7:59 pm

    Gerard Piqué may be a dog… but imagine going from that to Tom Cruise?!? Yeah Tom… you wish. lmao

  27. AC says:
    May 10, 2023 at 9:08 pm

    Tom and Shakira aside 😊 my husband was excited for F1 to finally have exposure and has become big here in the US. I remembered when we were in Monte Carlo years ago and instead of taking in the sites he was more intrigued of the streets the race would take place lol. Hes excited for the Vegas event in Nov. That would be interesting Closing down the iconic Vegas strip for these races like they do in Monaco.

