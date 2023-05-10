Tom Cruise wants to date Shakira after meeting her at the Miami Grand Prix

Over the weekend, one event got the biggest A-listers in attendance. Not the coronation – the Miami Grand Prix, F1’s takeover in America. While Tom Cruise pretaped a little thing for King Charles’s coronation concert, Cruise showed up in person in Miami. Tons of celebrities and athletes were there, including tennis players like Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro. Ludacris was there, LL Cool J was there, Nick Jonas was there. Shakira was also there – following her split from Gerard Pique, she has now moved permanently to Miami and she will raise her sons there. So she came out to enjoy some racing. Which is how Shakira ended up spending some time with Tom Cruise, and now we’re getting the obligatory rumors about how Cruise wants to date Shakira.

The race is on … for single Shakira. After Tom Cruise and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer were photographed hanging out together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami over the weekend, a source exclusively tells Page Six: “He is extremely interested in pursuing her.” “There is chemistry,” says the source. Cruise, 60, is single and Shakira, 46, split from her longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué, 36, last June amid allegations he was having an affair with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” says our source — adding that Cruise has the benefit of being, “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.” The source also cracked, “And she isn’t taller than him.” Cruise is 5-foot-7 while the pop star is 5-foot-2. A source tells us that Cruise was so taken by the pop diva that he allegedly sent her flowers. On Sunday, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star and the Colombian chanteuse spent time together on the race’s starting grid and were seen chatting in a private hospitality suite.

[From Page Six]

So, I’ve been thinking about this and it actually makes sense from Tom’s side. He previously dated Penelope Cruz and Sofia Vergara, for goodness sake – Shakira would definitely “fit” with his “type” of Spanish and South American girlfriends. Now, do I think this makes sense from Shakira’s side? No. She needs to have some peace and quiet before jumping into anything with a problematic dude like Cruise. Still, I bet it’s nice for Shakira to feel like men are still interested in her. I bet she liked flirting with him.

Shakira and Tom Cruise spotted at the Miami Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/ARLs6ovLpB — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2023

Embed from Getty Images