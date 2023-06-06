“Remy Ma says she gets to be 35 years old because of Covid & prison” links

Remy Ma says she’s 35 years old instead of 43 because she gets to shave the covid lockdown and prison time off her age. [Dlisted]

French Open fashion really hasn’t been the same this year without Rafael Nadal & Serena Williams (although Sloane Stephens looked great). [GFY]

An explainer on the Hannah Gadsby-Pablo Picasso controversy. [Pajiba]

Lana del Rey’s dad released music (featuring Lana). [OMG Blog]

The Directors Guild probably won’t strike. [LaineyGossip]

Jeff Goldblum had a cameo in Annie Hall. [Seriously OMG]

Jeremy Allen White & Jennifer Coolidge flirted with each other. [Jezebel]

Emma Watson was out and about with a businessman. Is that her boyfriend? [JustJared]

Rest in peace, Anna Shay. [Buzzfeed]

Britney Spears wore a silk dress & heels to the gym. [Towleroad]

Karen Gillian wore Proenza Schouler to the polo thing. [RCFA]