“Remy Ma says she gets to be 35 years old because of Covid & prison” links

Remy Ma says she’s 35 years old instead of 43 because she gets to shave the covid lockdown and prison time off her age. [Dlisted]
French Open fashion really hasn’t been the same this year without Rafael Nadal & Serena Williams (although Sloane Stephens looked great). [GFY]
An explainer on the Hannah Gadsby-Pablo Picasso controversy. [Pajiba]
Lana del Rey’s dad released music (featuring Lana). [OMG Blog]
The Directors Guild probably won’t strike. [LaineyGossip]
Jeff Goldblum had a cameo in Annie Hall. [Seriously OMG]
Jeremy Allen White & Jennifer Coolidge flirted with each other. [Jezebel]
Emma Watson was out and about with a businessman. Is that her boyfriend? [JustJared]
Rest in peace, Anna Shay. [Buzzfeed]
Britney Spears wore a silk dress & heels to the gym. [Towleroad]
Karen Gillian wore Proenza Schouler to the polo thing. [RCFA]
I don’t know her, but I think that’s fair.
Covid yes, but prison I think would add some serious years.
The Jeremy Allen White Jennifer Coolidge photos are hot. I think he is so attractive.
His Shameless/Bear persona (let’s be honest it’s basically the same) is hot. When he goes to college and women start telling him he’s not all that but then he basically becomes the boy toy to an entire sorority. LOL. Yup.
That article on Pajiba about the Brooklyn Art Museum / Hannah Gadsby controversy was excellent. I really appreciate the detailed explainer as to what is behind all the criticisms.
As for the Britney Spears video…. ugh, I don’t know. I just want to see her healthy, happy, and well adjusted. I wish her the best.
There’s been so much concern-trolling about Britney that I hate to pile on but…yeah, same. She’s a performer so a compulsion to make dance videos in her living room is understandable to an extent but some of the vids…IDK. I just hope she’s mentally healthy and well and I’ll leave it al that.
The Hannah Gadby thing isn’t really an explainer. I’ve followed Hannah for a while and they’re a person of deep thought, even if their stand-up can seem glib. And it’s not just that they have a degree in art history, but that they’re an artist in their own genre. So you have an artist commenting on another artist, granted one non-mainstream artist commenting on another who’s practically an Old Master at this point.
So, in this article, what’s the problem here? Is it Picasso? is it opiods and the Sacklers? Is it that the art world gatekeepers are bent out of shape? Is it that the feminist gatekeepers are bent out of shape? Are people just mad at the Brooklyn Museum?
It seemed to be all of the above. Gadsby wasn’t serious enough in her critique for the critics and also the Sacklers are evil. My take away was that the author has a problem with the Brooklyn Museum and anyone who agrees to works with them and also storytelling is a lesser art form than painting.
I turned 40 during lock down so…I approve of this math.
Well, Remy Ma looks terrific and I’m on board with this good math.
In the early years of his career, Jeff Goldblum was EVERYWHERE.
Great Geena Davis line to Goldblum’s alien:
“I wouldn’t want you to think that Earth girls are easy”
Anna 💕