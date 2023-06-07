Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey want more kids: ‘we’re not 20 anymore’


Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child together at the end of March and apparently they’re already thinking about another. Kaley recently talked about how upon meeting Tom, they knew very quickly they wanted to have a child together and made it happen. She went into even more detail when appearing on the “Smartless” podcast recently. When asked if they wanted to have more kids, Kaley said yes and that she and Tom are on the same page and “[they’re] not 20 anymore.”

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are hoping to grow their family!

The new parents appear to have baby fever following the birth of their daughter Matilda Carmine Richie in March, as the Based on a True Story star has revealed they would like to have more kids.

Cuoco, 37, opened up about family plans on the Smartless podcast. When asked by co-hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes whether she and boyfriend Pelphrey, 40, would like more children, Cuoco responded, “Yeah, we do.”

The Big Bang Theory alum went on to say that she and her actor beau are “in sync” when it comes to what they want in their relationship — and have been from the beginning, after getting pregnant two months into dating.

“We were like, boom, boom, boom. We’re in sync,” Cuoco revealed, adding, “We’re not 20 anymore — we were like, ‘We doing this or not?'”

Cuoco thanked co-host Bateman, 54, on the podcast for helping her and Pelphrey get together, after the pair met at the Ozark premiere last year.

“You’re the reason I met him,” the actress mentioned.

The new mom added that, if he could biologically, “Tom would carry the baby.”

Cuoco also praised the immense help they have in the form of Matilda’s grandmothers, whom she said have chipped in to take care of their little one as they’ve continued to work.

“I feel guilty even saying it,” she admitted.

“Our relationship has survived because we have all this help with this baby,” the actress continued with a laugh. “My mom is the best, and actually, so is Tom’s mom. They come in, they help, they don’t overstep. … We’re very lucky.”

[From People]

Kaley is 37 and Tom is 40 so it does make sense that they would want to get things moving along quickly, especially if they plan on a few kids. It all happened so fast — they celebrated their one-year anniversary after Matilda was born — but I guess when you know you know. It does seem like they’re on the same page, or “in sync” as Kaley says and there’s no one person that’s more in it than the other. They seem equally into each other and their family, which is nice to see. Also, it’s nice that they have the help of both their mothers to care for little Matilda. I’m sure that will come in handy in the future, but with more kids they’ll probably get a nanny too, if they don’t already have one. Marriage or not, seems like they’re in it for the long haul and planning a lot for their future together.

7 Responses to “Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey want more kids: ‘we’re not 20 anymore’”

  1. Minnieder says:
    June 7, 2023 at 7:28 am

    If they’re happy, good for them. I was expecting them both to be several years older based on the big hurry to get pregnant (especially 2 months in).

    Reply
  2. LM says:
    June 7, 2023 at 7:31 am

    Peridot, I just want to say thank you for your positive and uplifting content. You are a breath of fresh air and I love that your writing and way of looking at celebrity is so nice and comes from a place of kindness. Much appreciated!

    Reply
    • Regina says:
      June 7, 2023 at 8:53 am

      Agreed! I search for your articles to read first! Love your take and choice of content.

      Reply
      • Ghoulia Louis-Dreyfus says:
        June 7, 2023 at 12:28 pm

        I third this. It’s nice to just have nice things and nice vibes. 🙂 There’s enough that’s ugly and mean in the world already.

  3. FHMom says:
    June 7, 2023 at 8:01 am

    She is very sweet. It’s refreshing that she knows how lucky she is with getting the help she needs. All the best to them

    Reply
  4. LUCKSTER says:
    June 7, 2023 at 9:46 am

    I do believe once you get to a certain age, and that age might be different for everybody, you really do just know when you know. I’m rooting for them, and I think Pelphrey is kinda dreamy! Get it, Kaley!

    Reply

