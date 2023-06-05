Kaley Cuoco would love to work with husband Tom Pelphrey



Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child together at the end of March. They celebrated their one-year anniversary shortly thereafter. They take turns gushing about each other in the press and they’ve been pretty much inseparable since they met through their shared manager. Kaley is clearly someone that loves love and Tom is right there with here. So with them both being all-in, is it any surprise that they really want to work together too? At the premiere of her latest TV series, Kaley told E! News that they would love to work together on a future project.

Kaley Cuoco might have a name in mind for her next costar. The Based on a True Story actress, 37, told E! News at the premiere of the Peacock series this week that she is open to working on a future project with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. “We really do want to,” she said. “It’ll have to be something very special, but we would love to do that.” The famous pair have been dating for over a year, confirming their relationship in May 2022 and welcoming daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, into the world in March 2023. During the Based on a True Story premiere on Thursday evening, Cuoco chatted with PEOPLE about what she thinks about her pregnancy being documented on TV. “It’s kind of a cool moment in time to know that we have this set in stone forever,” she said. Joking that her newborn baby daughter will “probably be mortified” when she sees her mother pregnant with her in the series when she’s older, Cuoco added, “But it was a cool thing.” “Obviously, it was the first time I’d ever done that and been able to do that. And it was a new experience for me,” she continued. “I’ve been working a long time, and it’s rare when things are very new and this was very new. I had a lot of help, a lot of friends, everyone at work, they took care of me like crazy and I ate a lot of bad stuff and it was a blast.” Based on a True Story, which also features performances from Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Natalia Dyer and more, begins airing June 8 on Peacock.

Is this Kaley’s way of trying to get her man a job? I kid, Tom does work steadily. But he’s more of a character actor and he doesn’t headline projects or have anywhere close to the name recognition Kaley does. He is, dare I say, generic-attractive, and while I’ve seen stuff he’s been in, he didn’t jump out and I didn’t know who he was until he got together with Kaley. Anyway, they seem super into each other and they’re probably still in the honeymoon phase given the relative newness of their relationship, so I would say don’t ruin it by working together. But Kaley is less cynical than I am. Shortly after her second divorce and publicly saying she would never marry again, Kaley met Tom and it was “love at first sight.” She also recently told Emmy Magazine that when she met Tom they “instantaneous[ly]” wanted to have children together. Interesting, since given the timeline I assumed the pregnancy was a welcome surprise, but knowing how Kaley jumps into relationships I guess it’s not that shocking. Tom is right there with her and it’s great they got what they wanted. Maybe they should work together because they are a great match.

Kaley’s new series looks good and she had her pregnancy written into the storyline. I like Kaley’s projects and it includes my Best Chris, Chris Messina, so I’m so in.

