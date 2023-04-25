Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey celebrate a year together



Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey just welcomed their first child, Matilda, on March 30. So Matilda is 3-weeks-old and this past weekend her parents celebrated their first anniversary together. The couple each posted a couple of photos commemorating the date and how far they’ve come in a year. It’s been quite the whirlwind for them!

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have one year of dating down!

The couple rang in their first anniversary on Saturday with their 3-week-old daughter, Matilda.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum posted a throwback selfie via Instagram, followed by a sweet snap with their infant.

“How it started how it’s going!” Cuoco, 37, captioned the slideshow. “Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey.”

The Golden Globe nominee called herself “eternally grateful” for the 40-year-old “Ozark” alum, gushing, “I love you, bub!”

In a social media carousel of his own, the actor celebrated their “best year ever.”

He wrote, “Happy One Year bud. … Love you more each day. ♥️🤍🐣🐣”

The couple went public with their relationship in May 2022 after being introduced by their manager one month prior, which Cuoco later referred to as “love at first sight.”

The “Flight Attendant” star debuted her baby bump in October 2022, giving birth in March.

“We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle,” the new mom wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗.”

Pelphrey, for his part, praised his partner’s “strength and bravery” delivering their child, calling her “incredible.”

Prior to his relationship with Cuoco, the “Outer Range” star was linked to Jaime Alexander.

As for Cuoco, the Emmy nominee was married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, followed by equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022.

The actress, who told Glamour in April 2022 that she will “never” tie the knot again, recently made headlines for getting Pelphrey’s name tattooed on her left-hand ring finger.