“Brad Pitt will ‘race’ Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix” links

Brad Pitt will race Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix (as part of that stupid F1 movie Brad is making). [Just Jared]
This vet’s technique for getting a cat to throw up is so funny. [Dlisted]
Yara Shahidi in a gold gown. [Go Fug Yourself]
Review of AppleTV’s Ghosted. [LaineyGossip]
Did Roy & Keeley really need that storyline on Ted Lasso? [Pajiba]
A compilation of cats sitting on glass table tops. [OMG Blog]
Mike Pence doesn’t want women to have access to abortion medication. [Jezebel]
Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber spent time in a kitchen. [Egotastic]
True crime cases with unexpected twists. [Buzzfeed]
Bel Powley wore Philosophy di Lorenzo. [RCFA]
Eric Braeden has cancer. [Seriously OMG]
Kim Kardashian went to an Usher concert. [Towleroad]
Trying to appeal to F1 bros
Fantasizing he could be the next Paul Newman.
Or Robert Redford.
He is the envy.
tbh the F1 bros have no problemwith racing in Saudi Arabia, Russia or Dubai where the ruler has kidnapped his own daughter and keeps her drugged an imprisoned so she can’t flee….Brad Pitt is pretty minor in comparison.
I hope it flops
As though race car driving isn’t a professional activity that takes years to develop the skill for.
Is he going to perform a surgery to get ready to play doctor on camera?
I feel sorry for the actual professionals, put crew included, who have to be on the field with him.
Who did Lewis Hamilton piss off that he got this crummy assignment?
F1 drivers are incredibly gifted with years of skill and training. WHY would they agree to this?
The F1 Owners are idiots for this cheap stunt.
They should have told Pitt to go away.
No one is going to pay to watch Pitt pretend to be an F1 driver. Cheap attempt at Paul Newman and Steve McQueen cosplay.
Pitt ain’t no Paul Newman or Steve McQueen! Ever.
Lewis is producing the movie that Brad is making.
This seems like #Pittabuser attempt at method acting to get a Oscar nomination.
As for why they would allow this $$$$$$
I am a huge F1 and Hamilton fan and will watch this movie. Lewis is very heavily
Involved in the production which is why he is involved in this stunt at silver stone as well. I can’t imagine BP will drive full speed for a lap, but we shall see.
I agree on the Roy/Keely thing. There has been a rumor that she would be getting a spin-off show, I hope not bc that character is annoying and I couldn’t watch a whole
Show and doubtful or they wouldn’t have sidelined her so much? There are only a couple episodes left and I am wondering where they will end up. I think Ted and Rebecca will end up together and move back to the uS to be with his son..the team starts winning again and Roy becomes the head of the club. What will be in the book that is being written this season? That I don’t know.
I now want a coffee table book full of pictures of cats on glass coffee tables.
Just here to say how much I look up to Eric Braeden. The man has been acting longer than I’ve been alive. His Victor Newman character has always put a smile on my face, every time I noticed his English was spoken with German intonations.
Eric Braeden’s brief part in the Titanic oozes extreme charisma. The man’s aura is one of a kind, which accounts for why he might be the only being on earth who can speak about bladder and prostate with unmatched elegance.
Definitely no true lilies in the house if you have cats! All parts of the flower (pollen, petals, leaves etc) are super toxic to kitties and can cause kidney failure (veterinarian here). And yes, we sometimes will spin cats in chairs after we give them medication to make them nauseous if they ate something toxic and we are trying to induce vomiting. But only about 50% of cats will actually throw up when you really need them to do so. Because of course, cats. I sometimes joke that we should put an expensive rug near the cat and maybe it will throw up then.
My cat can be on the tiled kitchen floor hacking up a furball, and immediately move towards the family room carpet. Oy.
@marycontrary. 💯 !!!!!!😹
Right? Mine will get off the floor specifically to hork up a hairball on my bed.
“Ghosted” was deeply terrible. I should have stopped 20 minutes in, but sunk-cost fallacy kicked in. Zero chemistry, wretched dialogue, bad effects, he was a stalker. I’m still a little stunned that it got made. (Sunk-cost for everybody involved I guess).
I still don’t understand the appeal of Ana de Armas. She appears to lack both talent and charisma. I stopped watching Knives Out because she was killing my interest. As far as I can tell, she’s gotten all these jobs from her exposure from dating Affleck? Good hustle, I guess.
ClaireB,
OMG. I agree 150%. I do not understand how AdA is getting all this work?
Yes, she is a beauty. As are the majority of young actresses.
I don’t see her talent.
I’m thinking connections, blackmail maybe, I dunno.
I find it hard to believe that pap walking w/Affleck gave her this huge boost in her career.
And that Blonde, movie she did for Netflix?
Awful. I regret wasting my time watching it.
It was SO bad. Also terrible: that Jen Garner mystery thing on AppleTV.
I really enjoyed ghosted. It was silly and funny and didn’t take itself seriously. It was a perfect movie in the background while I was knitting.
I almost never finish Buzzfeed “articles” but those were wild!
Oh I love Brad Pitt, good news, I will be watching.
Hi Bot 478
Your so obvious
I enjoyed the Pajiba Ted Lasso analysis and I feel pretty much the same way – I hate that they broke up Roy & Keeley. I resent the time they are spending this season on unlikable new characters (Shandy, Zava) and neglecting beloved long time characters (Mae and the boys)
The best part of this article though I think are the comments – really interesting ideas and further analysis. I hope this season gets back on track – so far, it is very disappointing. I do love the new romantic interest for Rebecca though and hope we see him again soon.
Follow up on that Alex Pettyfer story yesterday. Henry Cavill just posted on Instagram that it was his last day of filming on the Gentlemen movie. One of the cast members he thanked was Alex Pettyfer! His post calls him “ the lover, the laugher, the warmth of a big smile and a jaw line that would challenge the Turkish mountains.” I’m laughing. Did Cavill let too much drop? Or did Toni realize that it was better without him around and filed for divorce to keep it that way? And not have it be a distraction while he’s at work.
Lewis Hamilton is seriously gorgeous. And there is no way Brad Pitt will “race” him for real. Highly problematic. The cars go so fast and Pitt would crash and die immediately. Sure there will be a race car driver doing that bit. Lewis’ race car driving is phenomenal and he’s a world class driver who has had many, many wins. I believe his record is better than Michael Schumacher’s, who was also a legendary driver. I’d like to see Lewis Hamilton doing anything, frankly. Just come to America, Lewis. You have many fans here.
Seconding this!! Lewis is gorgeous AND the GOAT. More of him and less of Brad please!
Go Brad!! Maybe he can tell women he’s an F1 driver – that would be a good line.
Hi Brad,
You guys are really pathetic 😂😂😂
I will not watch anything that he in since it’s be shown that he abused his kids and Jolie. He’s a loser abuser. Amazing how he needed some big news after Maude vs Maude but this didn’t hit like that.