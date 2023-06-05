Tyler James Williams made an excellent statement about Pride & masculinity

The more I see and read of Tyler James Williams, the more impressed I am with the man he is. He’s only 30 years old, a former child star who successfully transitioned to an adult actor. He currently works on Abbott Elementary, a massively successful network sitcom on ABC (owned by Disney). For Pride Month, TJW decided to address his fans about their near-constant speculation about his sexuality, most of which seems to be based on the fact that he has an excellent sense of style and he comes across as an intellectual. His message was SO GOOD.

Tyler James Williams is addressing the “dangerous message” of speculating his sexuality. The Abbott Elementary star, 30, spoke out on Sunday against people speculating his sexual identity, given the perpetual harm it causes for those actually questioning how they identify.

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” began Williams on his Instagram Story. “Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth. It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.”

“It also reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is oftentimes unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expressing,” the Everybody Hates Chris alum added. The actor then shared that he uses his platform “to push against those archetypes every chance that I get. Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way. And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

“Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals. I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month. As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves,” he concluded his message with a white heart emoji.

I also believe that for many fans, the speculation is harmless and even done by LGBTQ fans of a certain show or actor or pop star or athlete. It’s how they express their love, and they create elaborate same-sex “ship” fantasies, etc. But Tyler is absolutely correct that lines are often crossed and that it often seems like fans expect men to “perform” their heterosexual masculinity at all times, lest they provide “evidence” of… whatever. It’s such a tricky conversation too, because if a man doesn’t give a crap about performing his cishet masculinity, then they might get hit with the “queerbaiting” label (see: Harry Styles). All of this because Tyler has amazing style!!

2 Responses to “Tyler James Williams made an excellent statement about Pride & masculinity”

  1. Tursitops says:
    June 5, 2023 at 7:11 am

    It needs to be said (written) this eloquently.

    Reply
  2. LadyE says:
    June 5, 2023 at 7:16 am

    Just a lovely, well thought out statement. And the thing is it’s not about whether speculation is necessarily always harmful, of course it’s context specific, but William’s is giving us a reminder to be mindful that it *can* be, even when meant affectionately towards one’s fave. Just a really great gentle reminder that you never know what people around you may be dealing with.

    Reply

