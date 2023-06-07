Jessie J confirms the identity of her baby’s father, ‘I can’t keep secrets’


We haven’t talked about Jessie J in a little while, but she just had her first baby! She announced the birth of her son on May 19 in an Instagram story. Who her baby’s father was remained a secret. But Jessie is too happy not to tell us, and couldn’t hold the secret in anymore. So she posted a sweet tribute to her partner, basketball player Chana Safir Colman, on Instagram. She captioned the post by wishing him a happy Father’s Day. I thought it was a little bit early, but he is part Danish, and they celebrate Father’s Day on June 5. So who is Chanan Safir Colman, and how did they meet? ET has the details.

Jessie J is going public with her relationship. The “Price Tag” singer paid loving tribute to her partner, basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, in an Instagram post confirming his identity as the father of her newborn baby boy. The 35-year-old musician — whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish — welcomed her first child in May, remaining tightlipped on details about the arrival until now.

“Ah f*** it. 🤤 I can’t keep secreetssssss with ALL AH DIS LOVEEEE INSIDE OF MEEEE 😭” Jessie wrote on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos with Colman while wishing him a happy Father’s Day alongside the flag of Denmark, where the holiday is celebrated on June 5. Colman is part Danish and Israeli and, according to an interview with Sports Rabbi, was raised in Copenhagen.

In a comment on the video, Colman sweetly replied: “❤️❤️❤️ thanks baby! And what a 1st father’s day it was. And JEEEESH almost forgot hot you looked pregnant🥰🤤😍!”

The loved-up video comes days after Jessie first acknowledged Colman publicly on social media.

“I struggle to keep things private,” Jessie wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend, set against a photo of Colman holding her hand as she delivered their son via C-section. “I want to protect people I love and keep it for just myself… And then so often I think f*** it because life is short but don’t want to regret it. Once you open the door you can’t close it.”

In the since-expired Instagram Story, captured in a screenshot via People, Jessie revealed that she met Colman “weeks after” she suffered a miscarriage in 2021.

“Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirlwind kind of love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during,” she wrote. “Grateful doesn’t cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life. He didn’t let go of my hand on this day and I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him.”

They’re such a cute couple and so in love. Chanan is very hot. I would have trouble keeping him secret, too. But I also completely understand why Jessie waited to go public. She dated Channing Tatum for a couple of years and that relationship got a decent amount of press attention. She’s right that once you open the door, there’s no going back. And Jessie is higher profile than Chanan–she has about 12 million Instagram followers, and he has 14K. It will change his life more to be associated with her, than the other way around. Pregnancy is also an emotional, vulnerable time and I’m glad that Jessie and Chanan were able to just bond and enjoy being together.

But it can also just be nice to keep your private life private. In the past two years I’ve had a major injury that required extensive rehab, got a new job, and moved to a different state. I hid all of it on social media. (I hid my injury because I didn’t want to be barraged with well-meaning but dumb advice.) I’ve never shared the name of the new city where I live. Maybe it’s kind of cold, but I also feel like if we aren’t real friends, you aren’t entitled to know anything about my life. That’s just my style, though–I like to have an air of mystery.

7 Responses to “Jessie J confirms the identity of her baby’s father, ‘I can’t keep secrets’”

  1. Steph says:
    June 7, 2023 at 7:18 am

    I have no idea about the nature of your injury so no advice from me. However, here’s to hoping you are healing up and good luck with your rehab. You’ve been a very welcome addition to the Celebitchy family. Also, I hope you’re new city is treating you well.

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      June 7, 2023 at 7:39 am

      I second that, Steph.

      Carina is a breath of fresh air on CB who I can read when I don’t want to deal with the royal drama, same as with Peridot (who’s been around for some time), and Kismet.

      And to CB and Kaiser: thank you for keeping this bitchy (and no longer quite so) little space going for so long!

      Congrats to Jessie and Chanan!

      Reply
      • Steph says:
        June 7, 2023 at 8:00 am

        Yes, shout out to @Peridot and @Kismet as well. Welcome! I’ve been coming to this site for almost twenty years I think (@celebitchy, when did you start this?). While I miss some of the older voices the new ones have been fun too. Best of luck to you all.

      • Nanea says:
        June 7, 2023 at 8:26 am

        … as I can’t reply directly to @Steph…

        I just looked, the archives go back to 2006, and before that the site was hosted by Blogspot, and I joined because a contributor (Sta-Cie) put up scans of mags we couldn’t get here in Europe. Before the Internet as it’s now known. Good times!

        Can’t believe I’m getting old, but the history of this place proves it.

  2. Amy T says:
    June 7, 2023 at 7:53 am

    Add me to the Steph & Nanea comments, Carina. Glad you’re here sharing your work with us and hope all those transitions- the ones you chose and the one you didn’t- have landed you in a good place.

    And mazal tov to Jessie and Colman.

    Reply
    • It Really Is You, Not Me says:
      June 7, 2023 at 8:17 am

      Some people just don’t need or want privacy, they are open books. It can be a lot for those of us who do need a little privacy or at least don’t put everything out on social media. I prefer to talk about any drama with friends in person, the old fashioned way!😁

      Anyway, congratulations to Jessie J and her new family!

      Reply
  3. j.ferber says:
    June 7, 2023 at 12:14 pm

    Well, I can’t keep a secret either and would tell who the father of my baby was, too. God, he is hot!

    Reply

