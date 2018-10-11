Channing Tatum is apparently dating British singer Jessie J: ‘It’s very new’

In the past few years, there were a couple of breakups/divorces that surprised me. While I wasn’t really “surprised” by Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’s split, I was surprised that they maintained such a good coparenting relationship, and that they were zero divorce drama, and that HE waited a respectful amount of time before he started dating. So it is with Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum – their split did surprise me, and I appreciate that neither of them has attacked the other in the press. Channing waited a respectful amount of time before dating too – it’s not like he had a jumpoff waiting in the wings (at least not that we knew of). Channing and Jenna announced their separation in early April of this year. And now, six months later, Channing is stepping out with his new girlfriend: Jessie J?!?!

Channing Tatum has a new lady in his life. The Magic Mike actor, 38, is dating singer Jessie J, a source confirms to PEOPLE. “It’s very new,” the insider says. Tatum’s rep has not commented; a rep for Jessie J did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. News of the pair’s budding relationship comes just six months after Tatum announced his split from actress Jenna Dewan in April after nearly nine years of marriage. A social media user wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he had seen Tatum and Jessie J at a mini-golf course. “Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy. Tonight I had to watch one of my a——- ex professors make out with his fiancé, then my coworker cut his hand open and had to go to the hospital, and finally Jessie j and Channing Tatum came in to play a round,” the user tweeted. He added more details of the outing in subsequent tweets, writing, “They had a body guard and a few other people.”

[From People]

Channing Tatum and Jessie J… playing mini-golf. It’s so random, it must be true. Jessie J, in case you don’t know, is the 30-year-old British singer with a great voice. She’s had hits like “Price Tag” and “Domino” and she was part of the mega-hit collab “Bang Bang” with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. As many are pointing out, Jessie J also looks a bit like Jenna Dewan. Who knew that Channing had such a strong preference for dark-haired women with athletic/dancer builds?