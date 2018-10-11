Channing Tatum is apparently dating British singer Jessie J: ‘It’s very new’

In the past few years, there were a couple of breakups/divorces that surprised me. While I wasn’t really “surprised” by Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’s split, I was surprised that they maintained such a good coparenting relationship, and that they were zero divorce drama, and that HE waited a respectful amount of time before he started dating. So it is with Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum – their split did surprise me, and I appreciate that neither of them has attacked the other in the press. Channing waited a respectful amount of time before dating too – it’s not like he had a jumpoff waiting in the wings (at least not that we knew of). Channing and Jenna announced their separation in early April of this year. And now, six months later, Channing is stepping out with his new girlfriend: Jessie J?!?!
Channing Tatum has a new lady in his life. The Magic Mike actor, 38, is dating singer Jessie J, a source confirms to PEOPLE.
“It’s very new,” the insider says. Tatum’s rep has not commented; a rep for Jessie J did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. News of the pair’s budding relationship comes just six months after Tatum announced his split from actress Jenna Dewan in April after nearly nine years of marriage.
A social media user wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he had seen Tatum and Jessie J at a mini-golf course.
“Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy. Tonight I had to watch one of my a——- ex professors make out with his fiancé, then my coworker cut his hand open and had to go to the hospital, and finally Jessie j and Channing Tatum came in to play a round,” the user tweeted. He added more details of the outing in subsequent tweets, writing, “They had a body guard and a few other people.”
Channing Tatum and Jessie J… playing mini-golf. It’s so random, it must be true. Jessie J, in case you don’t know, is the 30-year-old British singer with a great voice. She’s had hits like “Price Tag” and “Domino” and she was part of the mega-hit collab “Bang Bang” with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. As many are pointing out, Jessie J also looks a bit like Jenna Dewan. Who knew that Channing had such a strong preference for dark-haired women with athletic/dancer builds?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Well, he definitely has a type.
Huh. Well he’s got a type.
A LOT of blind gossip pegged Channing as a notorious cheater. I always take the blinds with a HUGE grain of salt but because I heard so many of them, I wasn’t that shocked by the divorce.
You meant that gossip site which posted fake screen captures of so called evidence of him messaging some random woman? It’s from a Channing Tatum imposor. The selfie the imposor sent was a screen capture of a vid Tatum posted online.
Oh I do remember something about that. But no, there have been many stories over the years on many sites. There’s a reason people were so ready to believe the imposter. I don’t know that any of the stories are true, just that there was enough smoke that the divorce announcement didn’t seem like a blindside to me.
Plus for awhile they were doing the oversharing (Look! Look! Everything is wonderful) thing. Tends to be a sign as well.
I’m into this! She’s 1) cool AF and 2) a grown-ass woman.
+1
“cool AF” – that’s right!
The woman puts everything on the stage when she’s singing. In 2012 she Rocked the stadium singing the Queen rendition for the London summer Olympics. One of the best Queen/Freddy Mercury tributes I’ve ever seen. She has a very strong voice, and her spirit is even stronger. Love her.
Most. Random. Couple. Ever
Incidentally did anyone see Jessie J on Graham Norton? Sitting next to Harvey Weinstein- very interesting body language.
Yes! The first time I heard about Jessie J is when I was watching the Graham Norton show with the scum bag Harvey Weinstein and decided to look up the lady that was sitting next to him on a couch. Her body language was crazy awkward.
Oh my god I LOVE Jessie J.
She was on the Aussie version of The Voice and girlfriend is cool AF.
I LOVE Jessie J. She’s badass. Her new hits are not as good as the first ones but she is fantastic.
But… I thought she was a lesbian?
Colour me confused.
She’s bisexual.
I don’t mind her, but i cannot stand him. No idea why.
Oh, that makes sense. She is gorgeous anyway and a really funky person. Him I am completely neutral about. But to be honest I don’t know much about him.
I love Jessie J! Such a great voice, so talented! I remember her collab with Make Up Forever and her makeup video with Nikkie Tutorials.
