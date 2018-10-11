Channing Tatum is apparently dating British singer Jessie J: ‘It’s very new’

Los Angeles premiere of 'Smallfoot'

In the past few years, there were a couple of breakups/divorces that surprised me. While I wasn’t really “surprised” by Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’s split, I was surprised that they maintained such a good coparenting relationship, and that they were zero divorce drama, and that HE waited a respectful amount of time before he started dating. So it is with Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum – their split did surprise me, and I appreciate that neither of them has attacked the other in the press. Channing waited a respectful amount of time before dating too – it’s not like he had a jumpoff waiting in the wings (at least not that we knew of). Channing and Jenna announced their separation in early April of this year. And now, six months later, Channing is stepping out with his new girlfriend: Jessie J?!?!

Channing Tatum has a new lady in his life. The Magic Mike actor, 38, is dating singer Jessie J, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“It’s very new,” the insider says. Tatum’s rep has not commented; a rep for Jessie J did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. News of the pair’s budding relationship comes just six months after Tatum announced his split from actress Jenna Dewan in April after nearly nine years of marriage.

A social media user wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he had seen Tatum and Jessie J at a mini-golf course.

“Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy. Tonight I had to watch one of my a——- ex professors make out with his fiancé, then my coworker cut his hand open and had to go to the hospital, and finally Jessie j and Channing Tatum came in to play a round,” the user tweeted. He added more details of the outing in subsequent tweets, writing, “They had a body guard and a few other people.”

[From People]

Channing Tatum and Jessie J… playing mini-golf. It’s so random, it must be true. Jessie J, in case you don’t know, is the 30-year-old British singer with a great voice. She’s had hits like “Price Tag” and “Domino” and she was part of the mega-hit collab “Bang Bang” with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. As many are pointing out, Jessie J also looks a bit like Jenna Dewan. Who knew that Channing had such a strong preference for dark-haired women with athletic/dancer builds?

PDSA Petlife Festival in Cheltenham

TRNSMT Glasgow 2018

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to “Channing Tatum is apparently dating British singer Jessie J: ‘It’s very new’”

  1. OSTONE says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Well, he definitely has a type.

    Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Huh. Well he’s got a type.

    A LOT of blind gossip pegged Channing as a notorious cheater. I always take the blinds with a HUGE grain of salt but because I heard so many of them, I wasn’t that shocked by the divorce.

    Reply
    • Chole says:
      October 11, 2018 at 7:54 am

      You meant that gossip site which posted fake screen captures of so called evidence of him messaging some random woman? It’s from a Channing Tatum imposor. The selfie the imposor sent was a screen capture of a vid Tatum posted online.

      Reply
      • Mia4s says:
        October 11, 2018 at 8:10 am

        Oh I do remember something about that. But no, there have been many stories over the years on many sites. There’s a reason people were so ready to believe the imposter. I don’t know that any of the stories are true, just that there was enough smoke that the divorce announcement didn’t seem like a blindside to me.

        Plus for awhile they were doing the oversharing (Look! Look! Everything is wonderful) thing. Tends to be a sign as well.

  3. Lucy says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:22 am

    I’m into this! She’s 1) cool AF and 2) a grown-ass woman.

    Reply
  4. Maum says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Most. Random. Couple. Ever

    Incidentally did anyone see Jessie J on Graham Norton? Sitting next to Harvey Weinstein- very interesting body language.

    Reply
  5. The Crumpled Horn says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Oh my god I LOVE Jessie J.

    She was on the Aussie version of The Voice and girlfriend is cool AF.

    Reply
  6. Snowslow says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I LOVE Jessie J. She’s badass. Her new hits are not as good as the first ones but she is fantastic.
    But… I thought she was a lesbian?
    Colour me confused.

    Reply
  7. Talita says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:57 am

    I love Jessie J! Such a great voice, so talented! I remember her collab with Make Up Forever and her makeup video with Nikkie Tutorials.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment