Kylie Jenner is back to over-inflating her lips to cartoonish proportions with fillers

A few months after Kylie Jenner gave birth to little Stormi, she seemed to debut a fresher-looking face. By that I mean that Kylie looked less plastic, and less like a 40-year-old woman desperately trying to look 20 through filters, CGI and makeup. Kylie is only 21 years old, and the girl has looked like a CGI production for the past five or six years. But in July, Kylie announced that she was letting her lip fillers dissolve, after many years of getting her lips overplumped to look cartoonish. The change was refreshing and she genuinely looked younger. But of course it didn’t last. A cursory glance at her recent Instagrams show that the old cartoon lips are back, and Kylie confirmed as much:

Kylie Jenner’s lip fillers are back! The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed she was once again making her pout more plump on Tuesday when she thanked Pawnta Cosmetic Dermatology of Beverly Hills “for coming through late last night with a lip touch up!” The shoutout, which was a photo of Jenner posted on her Instagram Stories, showed her posing in a white robe with significantly fuller lips. Her cosmetic procedure comes just a few months after the Keeping up with the Kardashians star revealed she had decided to stop enhancing her lips.

[From People]

It is what it is. I hoped that Kylie would keep a more natural look for a while, but she couldn’t even make it three months without over-inflating her lips again. I get that it’s Kylie’s business too – when you’re the CEO of a nearly-billion-dollar lip-kit company and your company depends on your Instagrams of your lips modeling the lipstick, of course you’re going to want your lips to look camera-ready at all times. But I’ve always taken issue with just how oversized she goes with the fillers – she’s not doing a small, barely significant plumping. She WANTS her lips to look that crazy.