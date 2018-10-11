Kylie Jenner is back to over-inflating her lips to cartoonish proportions with fillers

A few months after Kylie Jenner gave birth to little Stormi, she seemed to debut a fresher-looking face. By that I mean that Kylie looked less plastic, and less like a 40-year-old woman desperately trying to look 20 through filters, CGI and makeup. Kylie is only 21 years old, and the girl has looked like a CGI production for the past five or six years. But in July, Kylie announced that she was letting her lip fillers dissolve, after many years of getting her lips overplumped to look cartoonish. The change was refreshing and she genuinely looked younger. But of course it didn’t last. A cursory glance at her recent Instagrams show that the old cartoon lips are back, and Kylie confirmed as much:
Kylie Jenner’s lip fillers are back! The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed she was once again making her pout more plump on Tuesday when she thanked Pawnta Cosmetic Dermatology of Beverly Hills “for coming through late last night with a lip touch up!”
The shoutout, which was a photo of Jenner posted on her Instagram Stories, showed her posing in a white robe with significantly fuller lips. Her cosmetic procedure comes just a few months after the Keeping up with the Kardashians star revealed she had decided to stop enhancing her lips.
It is what it is. I hoped that Kylie would keep a more natural look for a while, but she couldn’t even make it three months without over-inflating her lips again. I get that it’s Kylie’s business too – when you’re the CEO of a nearly-billion-dollar lip-kit company and your company depends on your Instagrams of your lips modeling the lipstick, of course you’re going to want your lips to look camera-ready at all times. But I’ve always taken issue with just how oversized she goes with the fillers – she’s not doing a small, barely significant plumping. She WANTS her lips to look that crazy.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
I guess since she grew up in a family full of women who look like blow up dolls with oversized fake body parts, she doesn’t realize how silly all these fillers and implants make her look
Nothing against thin lips but if I had thin lips and the money I would increase the size.
Kylie of course is using her platform to make money for her company and inflating her lips does that so win-win.
I was expecting her and travis trying for another baby to be the lead story.
I have a thin upper lip that, sometimes, drives me a bit nuts. But makeup and a good liner helps me shape it and make it look fuller. She doesn’t want plumper lips, she wants another mouth.
I don’t get this makeup style. If i can see how heavy the makeup is in pictures, in person it must be inches plied on.
She makes me sad. Sure she has money and her beautiful daughter but she gives off such a sad/unhappy/lonely vibe. Money can’t buy happiness. Pretty can’t create happiness. Has to come from within
Maybe they think their faces look good in pictures, “sexy” or whatever, but It always amazes me to watch them speak or move their faces, it’s sooooooo uncomfortable and fake. I’m not saying this just to knock them down, out of spite, but really, I just mean that they don’t move in a natural way at all. I don’t understand how so many people think it’s such a beautiful look.
She must loathe herself on the inside to find it necessary to change what’s on the outside. She is the last of the litter and maybe got lost in the fray while her sisters were busy making sex tapes, marrying men they knew a month (Khloe), step brothers she didn’t know, a father with identity issues and a fame whore mother. How could anyone be normal with that baggage. It’s sad that she is someone’s mother. She needs help. *since when are thin lips a bad thing. I remember reading Kim Basinger saying as a child she was ridiculed for her full lips, she hated them* Kylie’s problems are much deeper than her mouth….no pun intended 💋
I figured she’d go back to looking like a real life Bratz doll sooner or later.
Look, if they want to spend their untold millions on looking ridiculous and fake, that’s their choice, but god – at least stop LYING about it. It isn’t exercise or vitamins or being on your period – you’re constantly tinkering with your face and body via plastic surgery. End of.
Kardashian stans aren’t suddenly going to run away in shock if they all admitted the painfully obvious. If anything, they would probably be heaped with even more undeserved accolades.
I think she looks fabulous. Am I crazy? I understand that it’s not anything near her original face, but she’s selling this whole fantasy and I genuinely think she looks great. She doesn’t look like a natural beauty, she looks like a futuristic reality star fantasy. And that’s kind of what she is.
When I go on her insta I always think she looks sexy and awesome. It helps that whenever I’ve watched the show she seems very kind, sweet, and low key. Whereas Kendall is such an eyerolling little a-hole at all times and so I can’t really see her beauty at all anymore.
She never announced she stopped using lip fillers. I believe she said something like “i let my fillers dissolve” and for some reason everyone assumed she meant her lips even though her lips were clearly still filled. She was talking about all the facial fillers she was using. It’s so obvious she never let her lips deflate – it was her FACE.
That being said she does look much prettier without the facial fillers.
I don’t see a problem here. Her body, her choice. If it makes her feel better about herself then I think it’s absolutely fine. No judgement from me.
