Lena Dunham’s least favorite Taylor Swift-boyfriend was ‘petty’ Calvin Harris

Last night, Lena Dunham appeared on Watch What Happens Live to promote her new HBO series, Camping, which debuts this weekend. For what it’s worth, critics say the show is not good. What’s interesting about Lena’s appearance on WWHL is that the biggest headlines are about Lena’s thoughts on Taylor Swift. Lena used to be part of Taylor’s squad, although I think the squad has been disbanded for the most part. Still, Lena and Taylor are still kind of friendly. So Lena had some thoughts about Taylor’s foray into politics and Tay’s love life. Some quotes from Lena:

On Taylor’s political move: “That was really amazing. I’m always proud of Taylor. Not only is she an amazing friend to me on a personal level, but she’s an amazing friend to lots of people in the world. She felt it was time for her to talk about politics, and I never judged her for considering that a private domain, but I think she chose a really, really powerful time to speak out and I’m so moved and honored to be her friend.”

Her least favorite Taylor Swift-boyfriend: “I want to do right by her on this question. My least favorite was Calvin Harris because I felt that he was petty in the public, and who needs to do that?”

“I never judged her for considering that a private domain,” yeah… but Lena did judge her a bit. Still, Lena isn’t wrong – it was an important moment for Taylor to speak out, and she maximized it. As for what Lena says about Calvin Harris… yeah, no. He wasn’t “petty,” Taylor was trying to burn him post-breakup and he stood up for himself. Taylor has several songs about Calvin in Reputation too, how is that not equally petty?

Lena also named Daniel Tosh as her pick for the “biggest misogynist in Hollywood.” I feel that.

  1. Grey says:
    October 11, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Taylor Swift spoke about voter registration, like millions before her, and people act like she invented voting.

    How does it feel to be a blonde whte woman and get ACCOLADES for doing the bare minimum?

    Reply
  2. Nova says:
    October 11, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Pettiness is par for the course for Swifty. Her exes are supposed to shut the fuck up and compliment her while she makes basic pop songs about how much they suck. I am OK with Calvin being petty as hell. Swifty deserves some of the pettiest exes of all time.

    Reply
    • Em says:
      October 11, 2018 at 1:18 pm

      Harry wrote basic songs about Taylor too and Calvin was a petty ass to Rita ora too its not like he’s some innocent little boy.
      No fan of Taylor but I love how the received wisdom is that only she is petty while the men’s pettiness are excused. The biggest fights she’s had has been men who are petty AF like Calvin and Kanye.

      Reply
      • RedTop says:
        October 11, 2018 at 1:53 pm

        The thing with Taylor isn’t that she wrote songs about the guys she’s dated. It’s that she put Easter eggs in her songs, videos, linear notes to spell out what song is for what bf. That’s obnoxious, that’s petty. She created this reputation of hers, by talking badly about Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, John Meyer, etc, and then gets upset when people call her out on it and criticize her for it. It’s not the song writing necessarily, but the breadcrumbs of these relationships that lasted two months max (besides Calvin and the current beau). It’s a pattern she started.

        And Kanye is petty, and sucks so badly. But Taylor was in the wrong for that, no matter how grossly MAGA he is now.

      • Nova says:
        October 11, 2018 at 2:05 pm

        Never said Calvin is innocent and I don’t know why the hell you even brought up Kanye. I am talking about Taylor’s classic ‘woe is me’ cycle. I am not into it. Another thing I am not into is people trying to ‘out-woke’ me by lazy whataboutisms about things I have never implied. Calvin and Taytay were petty match made in heaven. I will stand by that.

  3. Moptop says:
    October 11, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Could this poor girl be any more unattractive? Bless her.

    Reply
  4. Char says:
    October 11, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Because Taylor is never petty, only her ex-boyfriends and the people, like me, who feels she ruined Tom Hiddleston.

    Reply
    • Nikki says:
      October 11, 2018 at 10:22 am

      She didn’t “RUIN” Tom Hiddleston, at all! He was doing fine before her, and he’s doing fine now. Has he become more private about his life? Sure! Did she magically take away his amazing acting abilities and shrivel him up?!? GOD NO! He’s still a great actor!! And an awesome person. He’s lost nothing.

      Reply
    • Em says:
      October 11, 2018 at 1:53 pm

      Can we nor pretend Hiddleston is a child? The man is pushing 40 and people act like he’s a poor little boy who got lead on by big bad woman who happens to be 10 years younger than him
      Her current boyfriend is like much younger and manages to do the bare minimum, even Calvin didn’t go full AW when he was with her. Personally I think Hiddleston was used as a distraction and was mainly a PR romance at least for her, but he’s a grown ass man and nobody forced him to do that pap tour.

      Reply
  5. Keira says:
    October 11, 2018 at 10:31 am

    One of the writers on Camping is Travon Free, who has an excellent Instagram feed. FWIW, he is a bisexual former athlete.

    Reply
  6. DragonWise says:
    October 11, 2018 at 10:48 am

    I can’t stand Lena, but she’s rigjt sbout Daniel Tosh. He’s racist, too.

    Reply
  7. Enough Already says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Calvin Harris is a misogynistic culture vulture.

    Reply
  8. Lala11_7 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:13 am

    I just want to…take Lena shopping and have a SERIOUS discussion on how to dress…and do hair and makeup…cause I too am a big girl…and EVERYTHING that she usually wears…is SO WRONG…and we are FINALLY living in an age where fashions exists for women our size…that is SO RIGHT! Though, I TRULY think that she looks good here…the bangs soften her face…and the makeup is ON POINT! The only issue I have with her here is that she needs a better bra…and she needs foundation that makes her SIT UP…and not slouch…her posture needs to be on point…so that she doesn’t look like she’s a marshmallow….

    Reply
  9. Scylla74 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Lala…. You are much too nice. All I would want to go shopping with her… would be for a private island in the middle of the Pacific were she could sit on for the rest of her life.

    Reply
  10. Tallia says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Doesn’t anyone remember his music ban on Rita Ora? He wouldn’t let her perform any of the music they collaborated on for almost three years. THAT is petty.

    This Is What You Came For is one of his biggest hits and TS had a hand in it. Can you imagine if TS had banned him from performing it? I think it was one of if not the biggest hits that year.

    Reply
  11. Chaine says:
    October 11, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Ten bucks says Taylor Swift hasn’t even talked to Lena in at least a year, and Lena is just using the illusion that they might still be squadmates to hitch her sad little train to someone else’s glory.

    Reply
  12. Holly says:
    October 11, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    If you don’t recognize that Calvin Harris is just as petty as Taylor Swift, but has way less of a keg to stand on, I don’t know what world you’re in …

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      October 11, 2018 at 12:57 pm

      I came to say that maybe my memory is jumbled but I seem to remember that Taylor stayed mum after their breakup and HIS team started writing the narrative for the breakup and THEN there was the copyright mess.
      She’s not perfect but I would not have taken it lying down either.
      Especially since people have already pegged her as “petty”.

      Reply
  13. Daisy says:
    October 11, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Calvin acted exactly like Taylor acted after every single one of her previous relationships tho. Only difference was that he called out her by name instead of making songs with hidden messages

    Reply

