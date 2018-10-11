Lena Dunham’s least favorite Taylor Swift-boyfriend was ‘petty’ Calvin Harris

Last night, Lena Dunham appeared on Watch What Happens Live to promote her new HBO series, Camping, which debuts this weekend. For what it’s worth, critics say the show is not good. What’s interesting about Lena’s appearance on WWHL is that the biggest headlines are about Lena’s thoughts on Taylor Swift. Lena used to be part of Taylor’s squad, although I think the squad has been disbanded for the most part. Still, Lena and Taylor are still kind of friendly. So Lena had some thoughts about Taylor’s foray into politics and Tay’s love life. Some quotes from Lena:

On Taylor’s political move: “That was really amazing. I’m always proud of Taylor. Not only is she an amazing friend to me on a personal level, but she’s an amazing friend to lots of people in the world. She felt it was time for her to talk about politics, and I never judged her for considering that a private domain, but I think she chose a really, really powerful time to speak out and I’m so moved and honored to be her friend.” Her least favorite Taylor Swift-boyfriend: “I want to do right by her on this question. My least favorite was Calvin Harris because I felt that he was petty in the public, and who needs to do that?”

[From ET]

“I never judged her for considering that a private domain,” yeah… but Lena did judge her a bit. Still, Lena isn’t wrong – it was an important moment for Taylor to speak out, and she maximized it. As for what Lena says about Calvin Harris… yeah, no. He wasn’t “petty,” Taylor was trying to burn him post-breakup and he stood up for himself. Taylor has several songs about Calvin in Reputation too, how is that not equally petty?

Lena also named Daniel Tosh as her pick for the “biggest misogynist in Hollywood.” I feel that.