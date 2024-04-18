The slimmed-down monarchy ‘is going to be a seriously underweight monarchy’

The slimmed-down monarchy is basically a skeleton at this point. King Charles is being treated for cancer and his events have been extremely limited this year. Queen Camilla needed a 10-day vacation after doing a dozen events in five weeks’ time. The Princess of Wales has not been verifiably seen by the public since Christmas 2023. Prince William is just… MIA, in general. Sophie and Edward are crushingly boring. All of which has led to the royal rota being culled, have you noticed? In the past year or so, suddenly all of those self-important stenographers to power are being sh-tcanned. Thankfully, the royal historian industry is booming, especially when they can chime in with commentary in the American gossip media. Speaking of, royal historian Gareth Russell told Us Weekly that the slimmed-down monarchy is not sustainable and that by the time Huevo and Buttons are on the throne (or whatever), it really will just be the two of them, trying to manage all of the work. Hahahahaha good luck with that.
The slimmed-down monarchy may not be “a mistake,” but royal historian Gareth Russell exclusively told Us Weekly “it’s not what was intended.”
“If you are to use the metaphor, the monarchy is underweight at this stage, it was never intended to reach the levels that it did,” Russell told Us while promoting his book The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors, 500 Years of British History at Hampton Court. “It was always anticipated that you would have [King] Charles III with three working siblings and two working children and their wives, and that that would be a sustainable footing for the monarchy going forward.”
In the past five years, the firm lost Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (the pair stepped down from their senior duties in 2020), Prince Phillip (he died at age 99 in 2021), Prince Andrew (his titles were removed in 2022 after he was accused of sexual assault, which he has denied) as well as Queen Elizabeth II (she died at age 96 in September 2022).
“So at the minute we’re looking at a monarchy that really was just holding it together in terms of the number of functions they had to attend and events, overseas visits and particularly their charitable and military obligations,” Russell told Us, adding that Charles, 75, and Princess Kate Middleton’s aligning cancer battles shows “the cracks turning into craters.”
Russell noted that this has sparked conversation among the British media about the possibility that Prince Edward and Sophie’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor and Andrew’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, could be moved into senior working royal statuses.
“Otherwise it is unsustainable … At the minute, Prince William is the only senior working royal man under the age of 60 and above the age of 16,” Russell said, adding that two women royals fall into that category: Kate, 42, and Sophie, 59.
Russell noted that when Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Queen Camila, Charles begin to scale back their duties, “there is going to be a seriously underweight monarchy when potentially you would just have King William and Queen Catherine dealing with it, doing all of it until their children come of age.”
“The slim-down monarchy sounded a very good idea when there were so many working royals back in 2000, 2001, but through a variety of factors it is now something that needs to be rethought,” Russell told Us. Russell noted that when conversations about a condensed monarchy began, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and Princess Margaret were alive. “That’s how long ago it was,” he added.
Two parallel conversations need to happen in this space, where Kate and Charles are both dealing with health issues and William is… somewhere, not working. One conversation is: are the Windsors actually missed by the general public, is there actually an outpouring of sympathy and/or an urgent need to have the royals out and about? The second conversation is: with the core senior royals largely out of sight for months now, does that make anyone rethink the funding/money part of the grand royal calculation? As in, the British taxpayer can say: here’s what I’m getting for my taxes and support of the monarchy this year.. and it’s just Camilla neighing in church while everyone else has gone missing. It’s a pretty weird element, one which the British media rarely discusses – the slimmed down monarchy has become anemic and they’re barely doing their “jobs,” so why are the taxpayers still footing the bill? Why are they still being funded to this degree?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Louise is going to university she should not do royal duties. William needs to do more work
End of.
The BM would rip Louise to shreds. i know Sophie wants her to do it, but the poor thing needs to live first and determine if she wants to do it.
The taxes/value for money argument was always a dangerous one to make. Because the answer depends far more on how much you support the monarchy than anything the royal family is actually doing, or how much tax money they are getting. Also sets you up for endless critical articles.
“Camilla neighing in church” bwahahahaha.
This piece is so interestingly dispassionate. Perhaps it’s because this guy is an historian, but there’s no sense of alarm, no blaming of H&M, no blah blah about how William hates Harry. Just “the monarchy is dying of starvation – oh, well.”
I noticed the writer’s tone as well. Hopefully we will see more semi neutral reporting going forward.
If it’s unsustainable how come other countries have fewer royals on the payroll and get along? The unsustainable part is allowing the royals to control 2 duchies plus large amounts of the rest of the country and paying them big bucks. Cut back on the pay like other European countries have and a monarch and spare should be sufficient. If the royals are such a draw, charities who want their patronage should be able to raise enough funds to pay them for appearances, same as with the celebs that the royals look down on. It sounds bad but when the title said “seriously underweight” I thought about how some of the royals do seem to be looking slimmer lately.
Folks keep ringing the alarm about this. As soon as H&M were ran out, everyone should’ve realized this was a real possibility but their arrogance in thinking they be as abusive as they wanted with no consequences blinded them.
Also, the king and the heir do not care about the lack of working royals. They’re happy there’s less people to hog funds and take up the spotlight (though W seems to be running in the opposite direction of said spotlight)
I think that’s the bottom line – the royals DO NOT CARE and there is no way to hold them accountable for their lack of work ethic. They are doing less and less and still taking money. They are absolutely shameless in amassing vast amounts of property and cash that they simply have not earned.
Until people wake up, they will continue to do exactly as they please.
Unless you pay attention, I wonder how much the wider population has even noticed any changes (beyond ‘where’s Kate’ becoming a pop culture moment recently). Most people DNGAF if anyone royal is turning up at a charity or opening something and not only because they’re worried about feeding their family or keeping the lights on at home, they royals are just not relevant to our lives.
The only people with true vested interest are the royals themselves and the media. The media are the reason we won’t have those conversations that we should be having.
The way the press gets the titles wrong all the time is really bothering me. Meghan has been married for nearly 6 years now. Either just call her Meghan or address her by her actual title: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. And Kate is NOT a princess. Either just call her kate or just call her Catherine, the princess of wales. Or just PoW
I understand your frustration, but they do that for search engine optimization. They use the terms people are most likely to search for to drive traffic and clicks. This site does it, too. That’s why Kate is “Kate Middleton.”
More money, less work. Who wouldn’t be happy about that? The family grift continues.
I don’t know that it matters how many royals there are or how many show up? The SG is set and the cost is going up. Apparently it can never be reduced. Unless the tabloids decide to start writing about that which I’m think they won’t, what’s going to happen? Maaaybe, if Labour wins the next election but even then Im not sure? Idk but I’m feeling cynical this morning. Like what’s really going to happen?
Labour as it exists now is basically Tory light and very much pro-monarchy.
I think it’s unlikely SIR Keir Starmer will reduce or restructure the SG, ensure that KFC & W’s duchies pay corporate tax or enact laws requiring KFC & W to pay personal income tax on their earnings from the duchies.
Whilst the lack of working royals is a problem for the media and the institution on a PR standpoint, the real danger is William ascending to the throne. He’s lazy AF and will not be able to cope with the discipline and requirements of the constitutional role of the monarch, let alone the public PR requirements of attending engagements, garden parties etc. Charles was a very busy PoW with varied interests that kept him incredibly busy; William can barely make himself feign interest in anything other than his pet projects. It’s going to be a disaster.
William has already said he isn’t interested in the Commonwealth or the Church so that’s a couple of problems gone. Will he get someone else to read the red boxes and just tell him the interesting bits. The late Queen would not be happy.
As long as the press is backing the Royal Family the public will not be allowed to have the conversation about whether the monarchy is still needed.
“The slimmed down monarchy is a skeleton!” Ka-BOOOOOOM! Now that’s what you call a mic drop!
What’s the problem? Oh that’s right, lesser royals but more funding! 🤣
If I had a magic wand, here’s what I would do:
1. Remove EITHER the Sovereign Grant OR the duchy incomes – both Lancaster and Cornwall. The SG is set to be £145m this year. Income from both duchies is over £40m.
2. Since the SG is a subset of profits made on Crown land etc probably makes most sense to fold the duchies back into overall Crown property and keep the SG.
3. Royal properties need streamlining. They only need one huge property in or near London – they don’t need Buckingham Palace AND Clarence House AND St James’ Palace AND Kensington Palace AND Windsor Castle. (let’s not forget the taxpayer £369 MILLION being spent on BP’s restoration over and above any other spending!!). Especially not when there’s like three of them doing one or two ‘events’ a week – if that. Suggest keeping KP and Windsor.
3. The slimmed down RF – including WFH Willy and MIA Kate can manage their workloads and their security on the SG. If they can’t – given how little they do – then some questions…
4. Let’s not forget the Monarch inherited over half a billion tax free – there’s also got to be an enormous income on that – they have plenty of money.
5. Security costs – estimated at over another £100m – go back to the tax payer. Again – why are security costs as high as they were when multiple members were out doing 300+ events a year??
Just a loose starter for ten…
The keeled over trombone player is the perfect symbol for the monarchy. If they’re about to have only W&K as “working royals”, that’s the end, right there. Maybe instead of abolish the monarchy, the slogan should be defund the monarchy.