Prince William returned to work after a month, he visited Surplus to Supper

Here we go! Prince William did his first “event” in a month today in Surrey. While William was seen last week at a football match, I’m not sure we should count that as a work event. Although William probably does count it as a work event, given he is the Football Association president (who refused to support the Lionesses when they made the World Cup final). I digress. Today, Huevo mixed it up at Surplus to Supper, “a surplus food redistribution charity.” He posed for photos while playing around in the kitchen and lifting things. My first impression is that he seems sober.

Much like William’s sudden withdrawal from his godfather’s memorial service in February, I think William and Kensington Palace underestimate the international coverage he’s getting right now for “returning to work after a month.” I’ve seen coverage on NBC News, CBS, USA Today, Jamaica Observor, and beyond. William is used to operating with a pliable and sycophantic domestic press machine, and if you ask me, he’s not actually ready for international media to regularly cover how little he works. He has not had any work events since March 19th, three days before Kate’s big cancer video was released.

So far, I haven’t seen anything about William mentioning Kate or telling people “she’s doing well, thanks for asking.” Given how stage-managed these events are, that’s surprising. Update: according to Becky English, there was a reference to Kate. Updated again: LOL, one woman gave him cards for Kate and Charles and William seemed downright annoyed that someone would “ambush” him to send well wishes to his wife and father.

You can see how moved Prince William was as he thanked Rachel Candappa for her cards and promised to look after his wife. She wrote that the ‘whole world’ was proud of Kate, the bravery of her cancer announcement & determination to protect her children through this difficult time pic.twitter.com/x5cCaXNUCg — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) April 18, 2024