Prince William returned to work after a month, he visited Surplus to Supper

Here we go! Prince William did his first “event” in a month today in Surrey. While William was seen last week at a football match, I’m not sure we should count that as a work event. Although William probably does count it as a work event, given he is the Football Association president (who refused to support the Lionesses when they made the World Cup final). I digress. Today, Huevo mixed it up at Surplus to Supper, “a surplus food redistribution charity.” He posed for photos while playing around in the kitchen and lifting things. My first impression is that he seems sober.
Much like William’s sudden withdrawal from his godfather’s memorial service in February, I think William and Kensington Palace underestimate the international coverage he’s getting right now for “returning to work after a month.” I’ve seen coverage on NBC News, CBS, USA Today, Jamaica Observor, and beyond. William is used to operating with a pliable and sycophantic domestic press machine, and if you ask me, he’s not actually ready for international media to regularly cover how little he works. He has not had any work events since March 19th, three days before Kate’s big cancer video was released.
So far, I haven’t seen anything about William mentioning Kate or telling people “she’s doing well, thanks for asking.” Given how stage-managed these events are, that’s surprising. Update: according to Becky English, there was a reference to Kate. Updated again: LOL, one woman gave him cards for Kate and Charles and William seemed downright annoyed that someone would “ambush” him to send well wishes to his wife and father.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity's headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations

Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Surrey, United Kingdom
When: 18 Apr 2024
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity’s headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity’s headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations
The Prince of Wales (third right) watches as toiletries are packed during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity’s headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations
The Prince of Wales (third right) watches as toiletries are packed during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity’s headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations
The Prince of Wales (third right) watches as toiletries are packed during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity’s headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations
He’ll need at least another month off after lifting pots and pans. Hope he didn’t strain himself. 😏
Poor Huevo. And here I am, a 34 year old woman , lifting and handling heavy industrial products every day, 5 days a week. I mean he’s gonna need vacation after that.
I bet you he thinks this is a full day’s work, and why do the plebs complaint when they have to work?
Correction? A month’s worth of work. This is an entire month of work, royal style.
Wilnot has totally lost it. Harry & Meghan especially Meghan is living rent free in Wilnot’s head.
All of a sudden today we see Willnot in the kitchen going about showing his culinary skills. Isn’t h suppose to be talking about how to recycle food waste. What has cooking got to do with it?
Cooking is obviously a big thing that Meghan is involved in & so he has to outdo Meghan.
Then there is the forward he has written on a book dealing with suicide prevention with Military Veterans. Is he now trying to outdo Harry & drum up interest in Veteran affairs as well?
What Harry loves about Meghan ( her creativity) is exactly what Willnot hates about Meghan. He sees Meghan as the competition and the person who needs to be ” eliminated”. He absolutely hates Meghan.
I think part of his hatred lies in the fact that he believes that Meghan is doing the very things that he should be doing & cannot stand this fact. His WFH story is a guise for him to dedicate full time resources in smashing the Sussex brand.
What a pathetic species of a person!!!
Ok he has come out from hiding and he lifted things in a kitchen. He gets no cookie for doing this because these are the things he should be doing with his platform on a regular basis. He only does this for the press it brings him.
I honestly feel like he should be out at least 4 days a week.
Yes, doing this exact sort of thing….. isn’t that his job?
Well, this week is almost over – but we can hope for next week.
Does he have a bit of a tan?
Looks like it to me.
In some pictures it does look like it and given the weather we’ve been having I doubt he got that here.
It said in the article yesterday that they went on a trip during the kids school break.
Did he go on the trip alone
According to the article the “family took a trip” but that’s all – so if it was all of them, is Kate well enough to travel out of the country for vacations but not to work?
Honestly, I can see them being resentful of the Easter service cutting their spring breaks in half every year – they can’t go away for as long as some of the kids’ classmates may be able to because they have to make that appearance at church. Maybe this is their way of saying “nah, not doing that anymore, we need two full weeks to appreciate Mustique.”
I very much need to know! Why I’m not sure, but they took a trip??? Kate, too??? Where it’s sunny & warm & can give you a tan like William got on his pointy little pate??? C’mon cell phone users, check your photos! You must have the Wales in the background of something!!!
@BeanieBean, I was SHOCKED that they actually admitted having taken a “family trip” the same day that it was announced that William wouldn’t be attending the CW event in October. Kate is so sick that he can’t leave her for a few days in *October*, but she’s well enough to go on vacation now? Seriously? I can’t believe that absolutely no one called them out on that. It warrants an explanation.
They really just do. not. care. anymore. They’re out of fcks and aren’t even going to pretend to care or work. William is setting the tone for his reign and apparently this is what it will look like.
Probably jaundice.
You spelled cirrhoses wrong 🥴🫣
Jaundice is a symptom of cirrhosis
I know exactly what it is sadly .. seen it far to often.
Does jaundice cause a black eye? Because one eye looks like it is also healing from a “gardening accident.”
He comes back with tan, a little weight loss and wearing a copy of Prince Harry’s shoes he wore to polo, but of course he had to add the creepy uncle socks to make the look his own. I hope the international press keeps up the coverage it’s beyond time imo. This weak man wouldn’t have survived what he has put his brother through.
Harry & Meghan living rent free in head – even uptown mimicking Meghan cooking in the kitchen
It made me so uncomfortable to see that woman repeatedly curtsying to this POS in the video. He deserves no reverence or respect whatsoever. It’s gross.
Oh snap. Called out!
Yet his hair isn’t highlighted. Huh. I’ve been told that their family’s hair magically turns blonde when they get any sun. Guess that only applies to the brunettes in their family.
The DM comments have not been kind. “Lazy William” and “where is Kate”. My thoughts exactly.
I watched the video of him lifting things out of the truck and immediately got uncomfortable. His motions are jerky, too-fast, and cartoonish.
Why is the sound always muffled whenever William and Kate are recorded speaking to common folk?
They don’t like it being used by comedians…🤷🏻♀️
Here’s Peg, dressed as the common man, wearing a safety vest. The poor fellow probably has a callus on his hand from the heavy lifting he did today. Tots & pears.
All that money and power, future king and he is not satisfied.
All he wants is to have the life that Harry has…the ability to venture out when he feels like it.
Sorry…that is the price you pay…. future King.
Another price will be for the hurt and pain you caused your brother.
Whatever or whoever you believe in…reap what you sow, Karma…whatever…it will come back to you……
William’s engagements are always gimmicky and why did the woman have to open the van door for him? Why do I get the sense that this engagement was set up as soon as KP found out that Harry and Meghan were in Miami?
That’s the perfect word. Gimmicky! I am sure on his way home he is laughing with his staff on the nonsense he had to perform. It’s actually quite insulting and cringe to watch.
Agreed.
I thought that so odd! She works for the charity, she’s not one of his RPOs! She shouldn’t have to be opening doors for this fully abled individual!
William’s return to “work” was reported on CNN too. Barely 2 minutes. Trump’s NY trial dominates coverage in the US.
Good Morning America, too. They said it was his first public event since Kate’s diagnosis, which of course, isn’t accurate. If her surgery was in January, then she found out shortly afterward.
He’s wearing the same jacket he wore to the AV game….why does he always wear navy and brown when he’s doing events that don’t require a suit? Should someone tell him there are more colors out there? What about green?
He does look sober, and I guess that’s the bar for him now? Is he sober or is he swaying?
A future king who spent the past month bashing his brother and SIL in the press (yet again) and insisting that he was going to be a WFH king……yeah, of course his “return to work” is going to be covered. I don’t think he’s ready for the international spotlight by any means.
Dude and his team are surprised that the international press is begining to ask “wait, you’re getting paid to do … nothing ?!”
And also for sure he’ll at least try to put this football match down as a work event, that lazy idiot.
Don’t forget the tweet. They literally called that tweet William’s “dipping his toe back into public life” or some nonsense like that. They’re building up to the WFH king by counting tweets as work engagements.
I would so sincerely enjoy this life, just this part. I can go anywhere in the country (and most of the world) and help people out with meaningful work and they are always glad I’m there. Like what’s not to love about this setup. How is he fumbling a life this good. No one says he can’t still have his own hobbies and interests, just like go around, talk to people and help them help people and they are always psyched you are there, it’s like heaven. Even as an adhd introvert, I’m telling you, knowing that people were always going to be happy I was there and helping would eliminate so much of the anxiety and rejection sensitivity. This is such a sweet setup for people who were raised in a way to actually appreciate what they’ve been given.
I agree Turbanma. A comedian here used to say the late Queen thought the world smelled of fresh paint. Because they freshened everywhere up for her visits. Welcomed and feted everywhere.
They have boundless opportunities for learning through their engagements too. It’s not like being stuck in a bitchy office with a cranky boss.
William is so deeply unattractive. Is it me, or is he more homely every time he emerges for “work”? I’ll bet a great deal of William’s rage and envy toward Harry is the result of his realization that Harry got it all in the looks department but he – the future king – is growing more fugly by the moment.
You *see* the anger and bitterness seeping through from where his soul should be. It reeks from his pores.
Think about it: when someone is happy, content… they have a “glow” about them. You can’t help but smile back.
But William? His visage *screams* resentment/anger/discontentment/arrogance.
Comes a point where you have the face you deserve.
Sun, booze, anger, booze and booze will show on your face mi-thirties, early-fourthies.
Tangential to this, but we’re all still kind of thinking of it I think, but I saw someone on Reddit – and not on a royal or pop culture thread – say that they think the cancer video was AI and I agree. If you told me that she was dead, I would believe it.
Nice of the lazy bird to fall out of his tree. I guess Harry and Meghan had garnered a little too much attention for William’s liking.
Betsy – I believe Kate is gone too
I should be clear that I don’t 100% believe that, but I also don’t believe that everything is on the up and up. They released two fake images plus the one with her mom in the car that looked so unwell as to look very much unlike her at all. I just don’t believe the video and wonder when there will be some sort of accurate reveal.
I’ve been saying since it came out that the “cancer announcement video” is A.I.-created.—I’ll die on that hill. Kate had nothing to do with making that video, and i believe that she doesn’t have cancer. She hasn’t been seen since Christmas, and every single photo & video of her since that time has been fake. The palace has been going to very desperate measures to cover up Kate’s absence, so they’re covering up something huge. I too think Kate is dead or incapacitated, and i suspect William is probably to blame.
I have a friend, ex-pat Brit now living in Spain, who does some very high level work with governments/sovereignties around the world. I was talking to him yesterday, and jokingly asked him what was going on with W&K, and that considering all the fake pics/vids, I said I wouldn’t surprise me if she was dead, and W did it. He said, simply, “He did. He punched her in the stomach. She ruptured. She’s dead.” He also said they’re going to string it out, saying around June that she’s not responding well to treatment, and before fall, will announce that she passed.
I can really believe this. Also works out with W’s timeline/saying he will not be “available” to do the Commonwealth tour this fall.
If this is true, would Pippa have done the bikini pap stroll every day of vacation? Would James be on a ski holiday? Would Carole and Mike be silent? Would the ER docs who treated her ignore mandatory reporting of a suspicious death? This does not smell right. Something is going on but not this.
I could believe something happened along those lines Jan. People would keep quiet about it for their own reasons. Defence of the realm, bought off, bribed, don’t want the kids to know, a million reasons. Even Kate’s own family could be negotiated with. Sadly.
I maintain that both Pippa & James have their own families, with spouses & kids who want to go on vacay as per usual. Why disrupt their lives? Willing to bet Auntie Kate doesn’t see them all that often. It’s also possible neither one was told the truth about her condition.
Whether this awful scenario is true or not, something other than what we’ve been told happened & is happening. Will anybody, anybody, in the English press do some actual journalism & find out what? Or will it take outside journalists? And when will some investigative journalist tackle that? After the death announcement?
I believe it too. Pippa and James have to tow the line because access to the royal grandchildren is still in play. George is now the FFK, and CarolE wants continued access.
What’s becoming more apparent is that Kate isn’t acting like a real cancer patient. I know someone who in the past few months went through the most horrific cancer experience with multiple surgeries and several different treatments but is now up and about and eager to be with people and thank everyone for their support. It boggles the mind that Kate has gone underground so long just because she’s taking preventative chemo.
@Libra – I agree. The medical examiner has to sign off and law enforcement would have been involved had Kate turned up at emergency in extremis. Her death is not being covered up but Willbur did *something* to her that caused her to have some sort of medical/emotional crisis and she’s bolted.
@JAded and Libra – I’m with you guys. She’s not dead, at least not at this point.
I do think that William might have done something to her that caused the surgery, and maybe there is no cancer* but she needs a long recovery and might not recover at all, but I don’t think she died in January. If William killed her than Carole has nothing left to protect in terms of her daughter’s future role and I think she would be acting very differently than she is.
*if she does not have cancer and this is all one big cover up for William killing her in January, it might very well be the end of the monarchy. For that reason, I don’t think Charles would have signed off as publicly to the cancer story like he did. It’s possible they told Charles it was cancer and that’s a lie and she’s in bad shape as a result of William’s actions, but I mean, even QEII’s death certificate was made public.
and furthermore – George is 10, almost 11. He’s going to notice if his mother disappeared in January and every headline in the papers is about cancer. Can you imagine him going to school, one kid saying “I’m sorry to hear that your mom is sick” and him saying “what? she’s been dead since January.” I think they could hide her death for a few days but not months.
Carole sent a message with the picture of her and Kate in a car. Kate was alive but did not look like the face William stuck on the Mother’s Day frankenphoto.
Carole and family would not participate in pretending a deceased Kate were alive. They just wouldn’t.
Christopher Bouzy ran the CarolE and Kate car photo through his face recognition program and it came out not Kate. I was surprised, because I really believed it was Kate in the rental car (farm shop Kate was not Kate also, but that felt more obvious). So now I don’t know. What I do know is that I don’t think we can use our logical, reasonable brains to figure out how The Firm would approach a coverup of this magnitude. We’d have to use The Firm’s brains, which has terrible judgment.
I’m sorry but I can’t believe that people think she’s actually dead. A cover-up of that magnitude just isn’t plausible, IMO. For all of the reasons @Jaded stated, and also common sense, the things @Becks mentioned.
I think there’s a good chance that she could be incapacitated and that William is the cause, but I don’t believe Charles would preside over the cover-up of the death of the Princess of Wales. I mean, come on. SO MANY people would need to have been silent this entire time, and it’s just impossible, imo. This family isn’t smart enough to pull it off even if they wanted to!
I also think it’s possible that the cancer video was manipulated somehow (if it’s true that Kate is incapacitated), but I don’t think the palace would go farther than that. William might be stupid enough to try it, but Charles is not a total idiot.
They sent out those thank-you fliers on Kate’s behalf, and they signed the tweet about Sydney with both “W” and “K,” so the palace is officially saying she’s alive but sick. There’s just no way she was dead this entire time and it didn’t come out.
@Becks1 — I think George IS aware that something hinky is going on. The photos of him at the Aston Villa game with Rage Monster were pitiable. A kid is at a footy game with his dad and a good friend, and can’t crack a single smile?
@Jan90067 – oh my goodness, it’s not like there haven’t been dodgy deaths before in the Royal family.
1) Duke of Clarence (died of pneumonia ?) and so second son George V took on kingship. Eddie (Duke of Clarence) most probably learning difficulties, and was strongly implicated in the Cleveland Street homosexual brothel scandal. Under papers released in the 100 year rule, it showed the cover up from top level police, judiciary etc. Duke of Clarence then succumbed to “pneumonia” in his early twenties.
2). Duke of Kent (father of present duke). Died in a mysterious plane crash during the Second World War. He was wild, bisexual, a hard drug user, and had affair after affair.
3). Lord Louis Mountbatten. Implicated strongly in the Kincora Boys Home scandal. Also bisexual, affairs galore, and a total narcissist. Died when the IRA blew up his fishing boat in the 1970s. Very very strong rumours that MI5 did it, knowing the IRA would be blamed, and therefore took out a problem that could have been exposed.
4). Diana (who knows?). Happened to just have started dating Dodi Al Fayed. Whose father Mohammed Al Fayed was a thorn in the side of the British establishment for years, who would have loved the leverage that pillow talk from Dodi would have given him.
So I utterly believe William could have hit Kate, and caused catastrophic injuries. But could it truly be covered up if she had died, as with all the other royal deaths, it was pre internet days?
I swing from yes, and she’s dead, to no, I don’t believe they would get away with it. Just truly don’t know.
He reminds me of my least favorite uncle — uptight, priggish and uncomfortable to be around.
Yeah he is just so limp and uncharismatic. No wonder he doesn’t go out much. But he and AI have always been popular at senior homes, that’s where he should focus. His base is over 80.
Harper – also there are people in the rf’s orbit who’d go along with a cover up – it’s not far fetched to think that.
And sing “you will always find him in the kitchen at parties” 🎶🎶😂, or stood in the corner drooling over someone else’s wife! I have never, seen anyone look so uncomfortable as this muppet did when he was handed cards for his wife. You would have thought someone had handed him a bomb or a signed picture of Harry 😂😂😂
Mary yes he does look uncomfortable when handed the cards which leaves me to wonder why so uncomfortable Peg? Did you do something to cause the disappearance of your wife?
Wow, that was…weird. Yes, I know he’s there for another purpose, but c’mon. Smile, say some reassuring words! To my non-professional eyes, his body language & manner seemed to suggest he was accepting condolence cards for somebody’s death. Ew. Plus, that woman got a bit discombobulated with a real live prince in front of her. I felt for her; she got one glove off, to shake hands, but kept the other one on to pick up the cards. And she bobbed a curtsey twice. William should have known better than to extend his hand to a person with gloved hands doing food prep. And the pat on the shoulder! No! You’re in the workplace, dude! Such a lack of awareness!
Mary Pester, well, if he hasn’t seen either one of them for months, he probably didn’t know what to say. He’s so bad at this.
@saucy&sassy, yes he really is, mind you guilt can make a person really nervous and unresponsive!
A segment today on Sky News UK about William visiting surplus to supper was very revealing. We had the female reporter lamenting the ‘hysteria’ of recent months. You can bet she was itching to blame those vile trolls on social media trashing the monarchy. We were then TOLD, that (paraphrasing) the best place for William at the moment is with his family. For me this was a news channel engaging in propaganda. It showed not only a UK media outlet still defending William but also giving him an excuse when in the future the plebs start wondering why is he not doing more Royal duties.
Defender of Cats, I wonder how many years he should be with his family instead of working?
It’s intriguing that “ambushed” with get well cards was the chosen verb rather than “presented with” or “given”. Sykes blurb under the headline says “trying to move on”. Even as they insist everything is ‘fine’ KP and their minions still telegraph cagey behaviour. Trying to move on apparently means everyone is just supposed to pretend KP hadn’t been falsifying photos even before the Frankenphoto got killed, or was in direct contact with The Sun over the farm video. We’re supposed to feel secure in the knowledge that Kate is valiantly seated on her asymmetrical, entirely devoid of natural perspective bench getting stronger everyday in front of a stock still garden with no need to provide unambiguous proof of life 115 days after she was last undisputedly witnessed by the public.
“Ambushed” has the same negative energy that being strident and defensive over asking “Where is Kate?” did. Why be so quick to attribute malicious intentions to that question? Why should well wishes or concern for the POW’s welfare be likened to a surprise attack?
One theory we’ve discussed here which sort of fits with this is this – lets say Kate did have cancer or does have it or whatever – William wants his divorce. He knows he can’t divorce a wife going through chemo. We have heard he was opposed to her doing the video (and wasn’t even there for it ). So put that together with “ambushed with get well cards” and “trying to move on” – if William is hoping the public just sort of forgets about Kate, forgets that she’s sick, if he’s hoping she stays out of view long enough that people just forget she ever existed like an episode of Black Mirror or something…..then yes, he would view getting get well cards for her as being ambushed bc the public isn’t supposed to care about her or remember her etc.
I think he’s hoping if he can’t divorce her, she just sort of fades away in the background of Adelaide Cottage and he never has to deal with her again. A sick Kate who is too weak for public engagements ultimately benefits William – what’s one thing we have said about a divorce? The one big thing it gets william that he doesn’t already have is that it gets him out of public events with her, where he obviously can’t stand to be around her. So maybe if he can’t divorce her with cancer, and the public forgets about her enough, and she’s “too weak” going forward – he gets that part of it (the lack of public events) without the actual divorce.
That makes sense, definitely, but its still intriguing that they cannot bring themselves to play pretend to achieve that aim. Whose chain is being yanked when Sykes writes “trying to move on/ambushed” are the press applying a bit of pressure to William, a bit of shade? The frauds that KP has indulged itself in trying to bury Kate speculation are going to hang over William like a guillotine blade in perpetuity, some of that will out at some point.
This fits most closely with what I suspect, as I never thought they’d get an actual divorce but it was clear in public over the last 2 years especially that he loathes her.
I suspect they unite over common enemies and that made Meghan useful to them, but after M and H left and the initial “we won!” vibes faded and they were left with battered reputations, he started turning on her.
Although there’s still a part of me that can totally see them bonded in hate and mistrust of the world and never separating even in living arrangements. I know no one here agrees with that, it’s just a feeling I get sometimes. They could be that couple who hate the world more than they hate each other and who stay together out of vengeance and bitterness. A miserable life either way.