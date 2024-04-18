Eden: King Charles’s jams sold out after Duchess Meghan sent jams to friends!!

Mindy Kaling is the latest person to post their American Riviera Orchard gift basket on Instagram! The Duchess of Sussex sent ARO strawberry jam and lemons to Mindy shortly after Mindy appeared with Prince Harry at a BetterUp conference last week, and Mindy posted a photo of the gift basket on her Stories. Good times! As we’ve seen throughout the week, the British media has zero chill about Meghan, ARO and jam. The Mail is currently scream-weeping about how Meghan is giving away jam to fifty people and she didn’t release a list of the recipients. They’re also mad that Meghan made jam while the Princess of Wales has cancer! Did you know that King Charles is also – GASP – selling jam while he has cancer? It’s true, and Richard Eden at the Mail was eager to point out that Charles’s Highgrove-branded jams have now sold out:
The launch of the Meghan Markle’s brand of jams has had the unintended side effect of boosting sales of the King’s own brand of preserves. The Duchess of Sussex unveiled the first product of her new brand, American Riviera Orchard, with friends and influencers posting Instagram photos of a jar of her strawberry jam. It is the first part of her attempts to launch her business empire and may have taken some inspiration from her father-in-law King Charles III.
His Majesty began selling products such as jam from the Duchy of Cornwall estate in the 1990s, and has continued to sell produce from the gardens of his own private home in Highgrove. And with the renewed publicity on the Duchess of Sussex’s preserves, Charles’s own brand appears to have seen a jump in sales from royalists who have done so in such great numbers that one item sold out.
The monarch’s Highgrove Organic Strawberry Preserve was shown as being ‘sold out’ on the estate’s website on Wednesday, hours after the launch of Meghan’s own brand of strawberry jam. However, there is good news for those eager for a taste, as more 340g jars of the flavour were put on sale for £6.95 each on the Highgrove Gardens website on Thursday morning.
Other flavours sold by the brand include marmalade, rhubarb and ginger, raspberry and blackberry, and English damson.
While profits from Meghan’s business endeavours go to herself, any excess money made as part of the Highgrove brand is donated to charity.
They’re desperately trying to have it both ways – they want to say that Meghan is a tacky, jam-making hussy who should never have the audacity to create a personal lifestyle brand… and they also want to say that she’s copying King Charles and that he’s doing it better. Sidenote: I honestly didn’t know that Charles had a Highgrove-specific jam line. I know about Duchy Originals (the proceeds of which legitimately go to charity) and I know about the Sandringham food-and-alcohol brand, the proceeds of which I think go towards the maintenance of Sandringham, a privately-owned property. Who actually profits from the Highgrove line though, given that Highgrove is part of the Duchy of Cornwall?
Photos courtesy of Instagram Stories, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Meghan should send the RF a special edition jam basket with a custom flavor made just for them – – – Sour Grapes.
Perfect!
Love that🤣
LOL. I would also accept an assortment of finishing salts.
if the queen and prince philip had still been alive I’d bet that 1/50 would be for them
BOOOOM! There’s a mic drop!
Any “excess money” from the Highgrove jams goes to charity. Define excess. I’d say not much goes to charity and this is KC (or Will if KC no longer leases Highgrove from the duchy) lining his pockets. I bet excess includes not only the usual overhead, but also any upkeep and rental on the property (which would go to PW). If this were Meghan’s stuff, the BM would be trying to make all kinds of guesses as to exactly how much went into her pocket, but crickets on anything that goes into KC or PW’s pockets.
Neither the King or William have to earn a living they get paid a fortune by the taxpayer Meghan doesn’t.
Of course KC is getting profit. He just adds himself as a required expense and pays himself whether it be rent or anything else before the money goes to charity. The Windsors royals are notoriously stingy and greedy. They would not pass up a chance to get money.
My nosy dare-I-air wants to know …. who rates number one on her batch of 50?
Tyler Perry.
My guess is they saved jar #1 for themselves or maybe Tyler Perry got it for helping them escape the clutches of the sunken place.
Maybe Tyler Perry? Or Mama Doria?
Wait. She’s wrong for earning money, but Charles isn’t for taking a”Sovereign Grant” because he donates a pittance in comparison? I’m sorry do they really think people survive without working? Who is this aimed towards? What person is thinking “Man, that person that sells goods that I don’t have to purchase is bad, and that person that takes part of my taxes to support themselves is good?” And the only reason they’re complaining about all 50 not posting is because they want to know who she sent the jam to. They are so nosy about who their friends are and what they are doing. They hate they have been reduced from command meetings in opulent drawing rooms to viewing from the bushes( literally in most cases).
As usual he’s lying because I checked the website. But hilarious seeing how they trying to position ARO as rival for Duchy/Highgrove goods & using Meghan to promote these brands. You can see what the fear was with SussexRoyal
Rivals? Ugh. But that’s just silly, Abritguest! You can’t buy waltz into Trader Joe’s and buy Duchy Originals in the United States. These brands are not and will never be direct competitors.
To quote Logan Roy, they [the British media] are not serious people. Seriously, they’re in a lather about jam? GTFOH.
One of the WanK fans on twitter is trying to organise a mass reporting to the FDA about unhygienic jam from ARO.
I wouldn’t call them unserious, I’d call them deeply, obsessively unwell.
That fan is committing a crime making a false report to a government agency. Not very bright.
Some deranger comments are truly disturbing
This is the most “pick me” jam moment I’ve ever seen…and I never thought I’d ever type that phrase.
Looking at the website, Highgrove has what looks like a full museum shop – with books and jewelry and clothing, linens and soaps, etc. etc. – and it states that the proceeds go to the King’s Foundation. Charles pays rent for Highgrove to the Duchy of Cornwall, so I imagine the deal is the same as if anyone rents a store space – the landlord gets the rent and the store owner keeps the sales.
Didn’t eden lose his job? He should log off Twitter whining about jam and go update his LinkedIn profile
Not that I’ve heard or seen, Palmer was the last one I knew of that was let go. Eden sticks out in my mind because whenever I see him talk he morphs into an animated rat in my mind. I can’t explain my crazy, it just is.
If Sandringham is PRIVATELY owned, then THEY are making money to pay for its upkeep (ie: going in their *own* pockets). But…but… I thought Royals aren’t *allowed* to run a for (self) profit business using “Royal Name/Connections”.
Obviously, the rules were for *one* royal only.
Are they truly that blind, or do they really not see the hypocrisy. I mean, I *know* it all comes down to racism and they ARE that stupid… sigh… even after all this time, I guess I’m just still dumbstruck by just HOW they are SO OBLIVIOUS to world opinion. I mean, do they *really*swallow* the crap pumped out by the tabs to blow smoke up their pampered a$$e$???
There were people, apparently, who believed the Dutchy jams were Meghans. I mean, iq and all.
Jar № 21 has popped up, posted by Tracee Ellis Ross.
Together with an envelope, which has people speculating about an an invitation to an impending launch party, maybe, possibly.
Too funny to watch the rota 🐀🐀🐀 implode because they don’t know anything.
I always remember Chris *Taliban* Shipwreck’s ominous threat that he’d never ever post about the Sussexes again, more than four years ago, and yet here we are.
The BM can’t stop themselves because the Sussexes are their sun, moon, and their guiding stars, and the only chance for them to earn a few coins.
Even if the 🐀🐀🐀 don’t have facts, and fall over each other contradicting themselves.
How about trying to find out where all the money goes, be it the Sovereign Grant, the income of the Duchies of Corwall and Lancaster, the profits from selling things like jams, tea towels, aprons, gardening tools at the respective palaces, the rents from all the places where the BRF act as landlords, the entry fees etc etc.
I saw the TER one a few hours ago.. What I love most is the fail have been writing non stop articles that Meghan has no friends and how dare she…
When all we see are Megan’s friends. I get they’re screaming into the void but so many people believe them because they’re not seeing the gift baskets or her friendships
Some of the money goes to charity of sales of royal j elly leaving out how taxpayers help support royal family
A bunch of derangers must have gone on a spending spree. So bitter
The press is also upset that Meghan hasn’t sent them any jam. As Kaiser points out the real question Richard Eden should be asking where does the revenue from Highgrove go? Anyway the obsession with Meghan is real so much so that these people don’t realise that they’re helping to promote her brand.
Out of curiosity, the bowls that contain the lemons and the jam…are the bowls also part of ARO’s line? I have a fruit bowl on the kitchen counter and another on our table because I’ve noticed that my family is mire likely to eat fruit if it’s subtly in front of them. Those bowls are nice.
Maybe it’s the bowls she is selling and not the jam. I’d love it if she launches a cookware line and the jam is one of her recipes from her cooking show. Then all the wailing about jam will have been pointless.
Maybe William sent Some one to buy a lot of royal jelly