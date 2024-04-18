“Mariah Carey & Lenny Kravitz might be dating, according to Deuxmoi” links

Deuxmoi claims that Mariah Carey & Lenny Kravitz are dating?? [Socialite Life]
I totally forgot that Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix are expecting again. [JustJared]
Personally, I think Kelly Clarkson is looking to make Brandon Blackstock’s life hell and ensure that she gets every last dime back (which he stole). [LaineyGossip]
Hopefully, everyone wants to repeal the Comstock Act. [Jezebel]
Hulu’s Under the Bridge is getting rave reviews. [Pajiba]
Stories about how mothers-in-law destroyed their kids’ weddings. [Buzzfeed]
Travis Kelce had fun at Coachella. [Hollywood Life]
Krysten Ritter used to be on a soap opera! [Seriously OMG]
Andrew Scott’s suit is hilariously bad. [RCFA]
Rita Ora joined the air fryer community. [OMG Blog]
LET LOVE RULE!!!
I like Andrew Scott’s suit he looks fantastic.
Meghan Fox said that the photo is AI generated.
I absoletly love my air fryer.
I love my air fryer. I’m not sure how it took Rita Ora a few months to figure it out? Hmmmm …
I cook at home so much more often since I bought my air fryer. Best investment.
All I have to say is YOU. GET. IT. GIRL!
Maybe Mariah and Lenny would actually be perfect? They’re both extravagant people who live completely next-level lives, but have the talent to back it up – and aren’t they both actually very committed to religious practices that include total celibacy before marriage etc.? That sort of ideology wouldn’t be for me, but I have to imagine that, especially after divorce etc., you’d really want to be with someone who has those same shared values or dating would be sort of a nightmare. If I were fairly religious, and I had to deal with Nick Cannon as an ex husband, I would only want to deal with a Lenny level man too.
Doesn’t Lenny have a home in Brazil he spends a lot of time at that’s very open air? I can’t picture Mariah being interested in anything other than the New York City and Paris versions of Lenny. He did recently post a video of him weight lifting in leather pants, I can see her interested in that 😂
Two divas. What could go wrong?
I’m wondering if they haven’t known each other for a while–one of the primary places Lenny hangs out and writes music is in his home in the Bahamas on Eleuthera, and Mariah had a house there (she sold it a few years ago) but maybe they’ve been hanging out for a while and it is out of the “friendzone.” Crazier things have happened. (Looking at JLo and Ben married now…)
…He also has been spending time in Mexico; I think he is supposedly dating a Mexican girl
Kravitz has been dating a really young Mexican model Ana Paula Valle for about 2 years. It’s a serious relationship, he seems really in love with her. There are many photos videos of them together, they even have a matching tattoo on their right hand. She’s really young (24) , 12 years younger than his daughter
Omg this is the couple I didn’t know in needed. I will die if this is true.
Right? I am suddenly and immediately invested and I want to know all the dramatic details
Yes I saw this headline and thought THIS IS PERFECT AND AMAZING!!!! lol.
Me too, Kimmy, me too!!!
Me three! Please let this be true!
I’m invested in Lariah. Menny? Caravitz? What we doing y’all?
Lenniah !!!
Yes to Mariah and Lenny. Celeb fun for the rest of us.
Sounds like I might be the only one who thinks the Mariah/Lenny combo is odd. I imagine Lenny with someone more active/curious/etc. Like I think of Mariah as a pampered princess and that seems to clash with Lenny’s vibe.
Lenny has his bougie side, without a doubt, but he’s too barefoot-in-the-dirt bohemian for high-heels-on-a-stairclimber Mariah. I don’t buy this gossip.
I want Lenny and Mariah together to be true so badly. I NEED this and I want to read all the stories and see all the videos and photos. PLEASE, GUYS!