“Mariah Carey & Lenny Kravitz might be dating, according to Deuxmoi” links

Deuxmoi claims that Mariah Carey & Lenny Kravitz are dating?? [Socialite Life]

I totally forgot that Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix are expecting again. [JustJared]

Personally, I think Kelly Clarkson is looking to make Brandon Blackstock’s life hell and ensure that she gets every last dime back (which he stole). [LaineyGossip]

Hopefully, everyone wants to repeal the Comstock Act. [Jezebel]

Hulu’s Under the Bridge is getting rave reviews. [Pajiba]

Stories about how mothers-in-law destroyed their kids’ weddings. [Buzzfeed]

Travis Kelce had fun at Coachella. [Hollywood Life]

Krysten Ritter used to be on a soap opera! [Seriously OMG]

Andrew Scott’s suit is hilariously bad. [RCFA]

Rita Ora joined the air fryer community. [OMG Blog]