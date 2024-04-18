“Mariah Carey & Lenny Kravitz might be dating, according to Deuxmoi” links
  • April 18, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Deuxmoi claims that Mariah Carey & Lenny Kravitz are dating?? [Socialite Life]
I totally forgot that Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix are expecting again. [JustJared]
Personally, I think Kelly Clarkson is looking to make Brandon Blackstock’s life hell and ensure that she gets every last dime back (which he stole). [LaineyGossip]
Hopefully, everyone wants to repeal the Comstock Act. [Jezebel]
Hulu’s Under the Bridge is getting rave reviews. [Pajiba]
Stories about how mothers-in-law destroyed their kids’ weddings. [Buzzfeed]
Travis Kelce had fun at Coachella. [Hollywood Life]
Krysten Ritter used to be on a soap opera! [Seriously OMG]
Andrew Scott’s suit is hilariously bad. [RCFA]
Rita Ora joined the air fryer community. [OMG Blog]

21 Responses to ““Mariah Carey & Lenny Kravitz might be dating, according to Deuxmoi” links”

  1. Anon says:
    April 18, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    LET LOVE RULE!!!

    Reply
  2. AM_76 says:
    April 18, 2024 at 12:34 pm

    I like Andrew Scott’s suit he looks fantastic.

    Meghan Fox said that the photo is AI generated.

    I absoletly love my air fryer.

    Reply
    • Ms single malt says:
      April 18, 2024 at 12:57 pm

      I love my air fryer. I’m not sure how it took Rita Ora a few months to figure it out? Hmmmm …
      I cook at home so much more often since I bought my air fryer. Best investment.

      Reply
  3. olliesmom says:
    April 18, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    All I have to say is YOU. GET. IT. GIRL!

    Reply
  4. Ponsby says:
    April 18, 2024 at 12:47 pm

    Maybe Mariah and Lenny would actually be perfect? They’re both extravagant people who live completely next-level lives, but have the talent to back it up – and aren’t they both actually very committed to religious practices that include total celibacy before marriage etc.? That sort of ideology wouldn’t be for me, but I have to imagine that, especially after divorce etc., you’d really want to be with someone who has those same shared values or dating would be sort of a nightmare. If I were fairly religious, and I had to deal with Nick Cannon as an ex husband, I would only want to deal with a Lenny level man too.

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      April 18, 2024 at 1:16 pm

      Doesn’t Lenny have a home in Brazil he spends a lot of time at that’s very open air? I can’t picture Mariah being interested in anything other than the New York City and Paris versions of Lenny. He did recently post a video of him weight lifting in leather pants, I can see her interested in that 😂

      Reply
      • B says:
        April 18, 2024 at 3:45 pm

        Two divas. What could go wrong?

      • Qzie says:
        April 18, 2024 at 4:17 pm

        I’m wondering if they haven’t known each other for a while–one of the primary places Lenny hangs out and writes music is in his home in the Bahamas on Eleuthera, and Mariah had a house there (she sold it a few years ago) but maybe they’ve been hanging out for a while and it is out of the “friendzone.” Crazier things have happened. (Looking at JLo and Ben married now…)

      • Ana Maria says:
        April 18, 2024 at 4:53 pm

        …He also has been spending time in Mexico; I think he is supposedly dating a Mexican girl

      • Natys says:
        April 18, 2024 at 5:33 pm

        Kravitz has been dating a really young Mexican model Ana Paula Valle for about 2 years. It’s a serious relationship, he seems really in love with her. There are many photos videos of them together, they even have a matching tattoo on their right hand. She’s really young (24) , 12 years younger than his daughter

  5. Kimmy says:
    April 18, 2024 at 12:52 pm

    Omg this is the couple I didn’t know in needed. I will die if this is true.

    Reply
  6. Lola says:
    April 18, 2024 at 1:12 pm

    Me too, Kimmy, me too!!!

    Reply
  7. Tuesday says:
    April 18, 2024 at 1:57 pm

    I’m invested in Lariah. Menny? Caravitz? What we doing y’all?

    Reply
  8. Eowyn says:
    April 18, 2024 at 2:14 pm

    Yes to Mariah and Lenny. Celeb fun for the rest of us.

    Reply
  9. schmootc says:
    April 18, 2024 at 5:54 pm

    Sounds like I might be the only one who thinks the Mariah/Lenny combo is odd. I imagine Lenny with someone more active/curious/etc. Like I think of Mariah as a pampered princess and that seems to clash with Lenny’s vibe.

    Reply
  10. Oswin says:
    April 18, 2024 at 7:12 pm

    Lenny has his bougie side, without a doubt, but he’s too barefoot-in-the-dirt bohemian for high-heels-on-a-stairclimber Mariah. I don’t buy this gossip.

    Reply
  11. J.Ferber says:
    April 18, 2024 at 8:01 pm

    I want Lenny and Mariah together to be true so badly. I NEED this and I want to read all the stories and see all the videos and photos. PLEASE, GUYS!

    Reply

