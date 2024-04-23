Angela Levin got pushback on her unhinged Sussex lies & she hung up on TalkTV

Angela Levin is one of the biggest nutjobs in the “royal commentary” game. These days, I only cover her increasingly bizarre, nonsensical rantings when they go viral. Thankfully, Levin-going-viral is happening less and less, although Levin is still invited to chime in with royal commentary nearly every week by the Sun and by various British chat shows. Instead of being regarded as a delusional fantasist who spouts lies and conspiracies about Prince Harry and Meghan, she’s still seen as some kind of go-to royal expert when a show wants a quick hit of royal gossip. So, that’s how this current situation started – Levin was invited to do a segment on TalkTV, all about the Duchess of Sussex’s jam and her friendships with Melissa McCarthy and Abigail Spencer. Here’s the clip:
She moves effortlessly from claiming that Melissa McCarthy is scared of the Duchess of Sussex to Meghan casting Harry as a Dickensian figure in the 40th birthday video… and then Levin gets pushback from host JJ Anisiobi and she starts getting mad. Then she claims that she spent “15 months with Prince Harry,” which is another lie – she got 15 minutes with him over a decade ago and she hasn’t shut up about it since. She’s been dining out on that and calling herself a Harry-expert.
Then the conversation goes fully off the rails (around the 4:30 mark) as Anisiobi says “It sounds like you’ve got a vendetta against Meghan Markle, that’s what it sounds like” and “Angela, with respect, you sound like a troll. A social media troll.” That’s when Levin desperately tries to get her unhinged commentary back on track by bringing up Abigail Spencer’s Instagram post with the ARO jam. Levin starts whining about how Spencer’s IG post was “a very set-up thing” which Levin thought “how ridiculous, this is a jar of jam.” It’s like listening to the dumbest person ever describe something she saw on Instagram. Anisiobi proceeded to push back and say: yeah, of course it was a set-up, it’s Meghan promoting ARO, it’s PR. Levin then got huffy and turned off her Zoom.
Something similar happened to Levin on live TV back in September 2022, just after QEII died. Levin was invited to appear on a chat show via Zoom and she began spreading hate and lies about Meghan. Levin got some minor pushback and she basically started crying salty white Karen tears. I hoped that incident would be the end of Levin’s royal-expert career. It was not. So if anyone is going to have Levin on their show, please do what JJ Anisiobi did here. It’s not like he even came in with a dissertation about Meghan or anything – he just pushed back on some of the most egregious lies she spouts on an hourly basis.
Yes she loves being rude with her crap stories but when she faces backlash she claims victim and runs away like a naughty toddler. Why anyone gives this viper air is beyond me.
Typical boomer behaviour.
@Lau: Thanks for the blanket insult; I beg to differ. Ageist much?
I’m a boomer and never behaved like that. I resent this stereotype.
@ Feeshalori, as do I!! I am so tired of these boomer bashing articles and claims. We can all share our own input with regards to society no matter our age.
“NoT AlL oF uS” Boo hoo. If it don’t apply let it fly. Jesus.
Well, what Levin does when being called out as a liar and a troll, is not “typical boomer behavior.” 🙄 It’s typical, asinine a’hole behavior. End of.
@Lau, Angela is in her mid fifties so she’s GenX. Despite her lump of dough looking self, apparently she’s not that old. I guess life as a professional troll has taken its toll on her.
@Kelsey That same “logic” could be applied to all stereotypes. So let them all go?
@Lau — EXCUSE ME!!! I’m a boomer and neither I nor my boomer friends have EVER behaved like that. Levin is a mean, jealous, spiteful witch, that’s all. It has nothing to do with being a boomer, and furthermore she’s GenX. At least get your age groups correct them when you insult them as a whole.
Hey, hey, hey! Wait a minute! That ain’t boomer behavior!!
@Kelsey & @Lau: OK, I’m going to sound like an old here, but–just you wait! If you’re lucky enough to get to my age, just wait til you’re treated with such dismissiveness.
Wait. Levin is only about 10 years older than me? Can we focus on that for a minute? Hate really does age you, doesnt it??
Holy crap! Angela is only in her mid-50’s? She looks a good 20 years older. She is just full of rotten bile, isn’t she? I wonder what would happen if someone threw holy water at her LOL.
Angela is Gen X. Not a Boomer. Lots of horrible people were born after the Boomers (Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Josh Hawley) . Human beings in general are horrible. So let’s stop bashing people based on when they were born. We don’t get to choose that.
.
Boomers
1946-1964
Gen X
1965-1980
Angela Levin looks like she is in her 70’s. And I highly doubt she is anywhere near her 50’s. In 2010 she wrote an article being an empty nester with all 3 of her children being grown and out of the house. And those sons are from her second marriage. Also the pictures of her mother as an adult are from the 1930’s. She wrote a child’s biography of Margaret Thatcher published in 1981. This timeline doesn’t match up with her being 50 something. I think Angela was born in the mid to late 40’s judging from the photos of her as a child and with her mother.
I tried finding a dob for her and was unsuccessful. Happy to change my mind in case someone can cite a source for her age.
Sorry for offending anybody, I do get tired of being called lazy and a snowflake just because i’m a millenial too. Now, I’m pretty sure that Angela is lying about her age because there is no way she is younger than my parents (by ten years as well !). Although it wouldn’t be surprising because being a terrible person always makes you age terribly.
Lau, I understand about you being tired of being considered specific traits because you’re a millennial. This is what I told a millennial recently who said much the same when we were just chatting: if someone says that to you–or on social media–tell them that you don’t fit that stereotype and you’re you. Just because people have decided to fit people in boxes, doesn’t mean they fit. I’m supposedly a boomer, but if you know me you’ll discover I don’t fit the ‘accepted’ labels for that box. The other boomers I know don’t either. I think it’s time we all make a stand against the labels that have become expedient to people. We are who we are and choose to be, and not what others determine we are.
I believe she is older than thought here. She’s seems to me to be a bitter person, which I think she would be regardless of age.
I’m sorry people came at you. I got what you were saying. Angela can dish it out, but she can’t take it back. I understood you were referencing the Internet phenomenon when millennials started using “OK Boomer” to DEFEND themselves against the constant visceral abuse towards them and the reaction was comparable to what Angela Levin is doing now. I am allowed to be mean and cruel to you, but you are not allowed to ever question me or defend yourself.
Hey,
Watch it with the boomer talk! A large number, a majority even, of Sussex supporters are boomers. And nothing like that weasely troll.
Wow! All Boomers are like AL? Sure Jan.
I’m a boomer as well, we aren’t all like that.
This is to whoever said Angela Levin is in her fifties the woman was born in Nov 1944 she is 80 this year. LMFAO you people.
Typical boomer? Really? “What Chu Talking About Willis?”
@Msiam, she’s only in her mid-50’s? I would have guessed…a lot older
Also, lmao at her comment…as if Instagram is known for people posting spontaneous, unplanned photos 😂
@Joy Links and proof please. All I can find online is that she has managed to keep her birthdate/age a secret. How nice for her that she can keep aspects of her life private while invading others privacy.
Angela Levin looks 80 to me.
I never, ever, ever would have have thought that she was only in her mid-50s!!! I would lost my shirt if I made a bet on it.
Just been trying to find out how old she really is, no success, but it is hard to tell with people when they have a lot of fat on their faces. Looking at that picture at the top there is a strange fold of flesh halfway down her nose, bad photoshopping perhaps.
She is 80 this year. Born Nov 1944.
@MsLove, yep! Because she will be this year, like Joy said and as @Cali mentioned above, the photos that Levin shared with the story about her mother supposedly being terrible (one Angela was 2-the others age 3), those pics are from the 40’s.
I guess the nicest thing we can say is that she is older than Tom Bower and looks a minute younger than him. I don’t know if it’s a filter she’s using on this video or if she’s recently had her face ironed or AI (lol), her skin is not that smooth and jowls don’t disappear overnight.
There is a lovely woman that is a makeup artist? in Hollywood, who unfortunately shares the same name as the devil incarnate “royal expert”. I don’t know her age. Maybe 40’s or 50’s. As previously said, lovely woman.
https://angelalevinmakeup.com/bio
OMG. It hit me that if Madame Duchess and the good Angela Levin collaborated on something, it would be epic. The headlines. Wishful thinking.
Textbook narcissist DARVO.
If she’s in her 50’s, my first comment stands.
If she’s 80, I’ll ask again, don’t these people EVER retire?? So many of the “experts” are names that I’ve been familiar with since the Diana days. Omid is a breath of fresh air.
It really bothers me to-no-end that some are clutching their pearls, claiming he was too mean to her. Are you friggin kidding me? This woman follows hate accounts that target the Sussexes, while regularly retweeting some of the most vile and violent posts. She is so unhinged in her tv appearance that to call her a troll is an insult to vermin everywhere. AND ANGELA LEVIN IS THE SITTING QUEEN’S BIOGRAPHER. Let that sink in.
She’s like all bullies. Can’t handle anyone pushing back or rudeness in return. She can dish it out though.
Exactly @Proud Mary. This! 💯 🎯 You are so right. Everyone on salty isle and all royal followers should let your final observation sink in to the hilt! 😳
He is a Black man, what did you expect? Don’t you know that white women are to be valued and respected above all people, even when they are unhinged trolls? /s
Oh you KNOW that was part of the issue here.
It was for her.
Honestly, being a troll is about the actions you take. Social media trolls are a specific thing. Angela and other people thinking he’s being rude or mean are missing the point. Not sure if they’re deliberately missing the point or they’re really not getting it. He wasn’t saying she physically looks like a troll. He was calling out her behavior, not her looks.
They know very well what he meant. They are turning the story about Levin being a horrible hag into “poor white woman being attaced by a black man”.
He says very clearly that she sounds like a troll. You can’t be clearer than that, anyone who claims otherwise is willfully misunderstanding.
I’d love for someone to ask her about that. “You are the Queen’s biographer- has she distanced herself given your unrelenting attacks on her daughter in law on social media?”
@ Jp, I don’t know that story between Levin and the DIL of the QEII…. I will have to dig that up.
@ Jp, I don’t think I could EVER find the beef of Lyin’ Levin and QEII’s DIL as all it shows on Google is Levin attacking Meghan and that’s it. I am actually surprised that she was willing to be a guest host on this segment as her last visit ended with a whimper of all of her snowflakes into her Cheerios….
Such a Karen she is. But I see that she is still chummy with Camilla. 😱
@BothSidesNow, I believe @JP means to say, “attacks against QE-II’s granddaughter-in-law, Meghan.”
C’mon, you know darned well Camilla doesn’t think of Meghan as her daughter-in-law.
Guys…Camilla is the Queen. Levin is Queen Camilla’s biographer, Levin IS attacking the Queen’s daughter-in-law online.
Legally she is Meghan’s MIL she’s married to her father in law.
And he didn’t actually call her a troll, he said she sounded like one, and then added social media troll.
Anisiobi did an awesome job until the end when he claimed the jam would be $200. Where did he get that? Sounds like he pulled info out of his butt on that same as Angela. She tries to make it sound like she lived with PH for 15 months and knows all about him.
She literally says she “knows him very well.” B, if you don’t get out of here with the nonsense… :-/
I wonder why Harry left his 15 month affair with Angela Levin (eeww 🤢) out of SPARE. 🤔
LOL! @Equality. Anisiobi was clearly exaggerating when he threw out the probable price of the jam at $200. 🤯 😂 He was not being factual. It’s a cheeky, overdone reference to the reality that specialty jams are high-priced across-the-board.
If Meghan will be in the business of marketing her jams, most likely the cost will be on the high end. I would be surprised if ARO jams are sold much higher than between $8 to $12 a jar with the two-figure range being inclusive of taxes and possibly S&H. Our friend @Kingston has suggested that Meghan may be intent on selling her cooking show, recipe books, kitchen tools, and ARO lifestyle rather than marketing her jams. We’ll soon find out. 😉
At this point I really doubt she’s going to sell any jam. But these “x of 50” posts could be a tie in to her cooking show. Episode 6 of 50 will feature cooking or whatever with Alice Spencer, etc.? She could have her interesting pals over, talk to them about their hobby horses, and cook something, possible even jam. I want that bowl in any case.
Interesting idea. I like the bowl too.
I was thinking it would be funny if all this crying and whining about the jam when it’s actually the bowls that will be sold. I want one.
And I’m picturing M&H making the bowls in their studio Demi Moore/Patrick Swayze style. LOL
Yep @Agnes. I posted my comments about @Kingston’s similar conviction prior to seeing your post. It would make me sad not to be able to sample any of Meghan’s delicious jam. 😥 But the thinking that her ARO jam p.r. is simply a tie-in promo for her future cooking show and recipe books, might be accurate.
With the obvious high demand for ARO strawberry jam (before it is even available), maintaining stock to fulfill orders would become an impossible task. I suppose the limited 50-edition batch is a signal that the jam won’t be sold to consumers. 😭
@equality I didn’t take that are literal, and I don’t think it was meant to be – I think he was just pointing out that it would probably be more than Smuckers and not something he would personally prioritize spending extra cash on, but that he recognized that some people would and that it’s likely to be successful. I didn’t take the comment as anything negative at all. It’s like when someone says that something is “taking a million years” when it’s really just 20 minutes longer than expected. Bravo to him for standing up to her because…someone needs to tell her to sit down in a public way, and he did – with facts to back him up.
Sorry, but to me a journalist who wants to be taken seriously doesn’t end a news story with hyperbole.
It’s a highly opinionated talk show @Equality, not a news show. Britain’s TalkTV at that. 😕 We obviously live in an era of entertainment journalism, not factual, reliable, in-depth and unbiased news coverage.
Why even invite her though? You know what she’s like. You see her posts on Twitter, you seen her other interviews, you’ve heard her on podcasts. Yes she sounds like she has a vendetta against Meghan, because she does have a vendetta against Meghan. I said a few weeks ago that some in the whole Royal reporting atmosphere seemed to be pulling back a little bit from there obvious, hypocritical coverage looking around the room and realizing that their colleagues are getting let go of their jobs and they’re having diminishing returns on their news articles. But ( not to give them any hints) you operate better as opposition and your criticism actually goes further if you even appear to be even handed about the rational stuff. No one takes anyone with royal anything in front of their job title seriously because they get unhinged about things like jars of jam. If these people really care about having a job long-term they’ll learn to pull back.
This. Why even invite her? Unless you just wanted to call her a troll bc of course she’s gonna come as a troll bc that’s what she is. Trolls are gonna troll. While it kind of feels cathartic to see Angela get called out, why even entertain her disgusting thoughts in the first place?
Hosts don’t always have control over who is booked on their show. That’s something you only get at the highest levels, when you are an experienced, famous name AND usually a primary producer. And, even then, there can be exceptions.
Because it’s GBN, and Meghan bashing is their bread and butter!
If I said what I really think of that rabid rancid rhinoceros I would probably get kicked off this forum.
I SO enjoyed that. I hope more people start taking Lying Levin and others of her ilk to the deck more often.
@ Izzy, I do hope that this latest drama of Lyin’ Levin followers her as she has certainly earned this title! Lyin’ Levin, Piss Morgan and the rest of those has beens need to exit stage left. Levin has no more inside access to those that are higher up so she just keeps yapping like the troll that she is against Meghan, and Harry by extension.
Angela has some access to Camilla, I think she is on Camilla’s short list of poison pens and tongues that she calls, ala Jeremy Clarkson and Piss Moron. Angela would do well to remember what happened to those two losers after they attacked Meghan.
Great interview
There should be more like this to shut down the other trolls.
Angela Levin is the TRUE definition of a Karen! Looks like one, talks like one, acts like one 😆😂🤣
This was fantastic, push back on the trolls! It’s nice to hear someone calling out the nonsense for what it is.
I’m waiting for Melissa’s McCarthy’s subtle response to being presumed “scared” of Meghan. I’ll do believe she’ll have some fun with that.
^^ Exactly! That was a ridiculous utterance by Levin. She sounded unhinged. 🤪 Even more clueless, deluded, and WTF-obsessive was Levin’s ridiculous claim that Harry had somehow been abused cuz he was seen juggling balls through the window. 🤣 😂 That was obviously a funny part of the skit. Or else, it wasn’t initially part of the skit, but simply Harry’s own mischief idea/ contribution to the funny hijinks. ROFLMAO!
Levin is one of the worst in a field of truly terrible people cashing in and stoking the Meghan and Harry hate train; she follows and quote tweets some of the most deranged anti-Meghan accounts on X. Talk TV and GB News are the main enablers for her delusional vitriol and, thankfully, Talk TV is shutting down as a linear tv channel and moving to YouTube by the end of this month. Hopefully, with the announcement of redundancies at GB News and the mega rich supporter stepping away to focus on a bid to take over the Telegraph, that will go the same way. I can’t believe some people – other than the usual suspects – actually thought the guy was being rude to her considering there wasn’t hardly any pushback when Vanessa Feltz firmly questioned Levin during a panel discussion back in September 2022. Qwhite interesting.
Angela should have stopped getting work a long time ago but you would have thought she would have been blacklisted after she speculated that Kate donated a kidney on GB News a few months ago.
This was unhinged, and I love that the interviewer wasn’t there for her crap.
This is the final week of the Murdoch owned TalkTV being on the airwaves. It goes online only then (ie YT). No surprises why. The Levin Crone, by her own admission, has never met Meghan and in fact only had a 15 minute interview with Harry via Newsweek in 2018, which she then parlayed into a novel. I use that word because it was fiction; made up of clips from other interviews/press clippings etc and her own thoughts and feelings. She followed him around for 15 months as part of the press pack, thats all. KP were very adamant to point this out when her completely unauthorised book came out. Its worth noting that she WAS the authorised biographer of Camilla though. Again, a badly received, poorly written mixture of facts and her made up drivel, which according to a major newspaper managed to make the (then) future Queen appear as a woman of little or no substance at all ha ha!! The old biddy has been completely obsessed with the Jam since the first pictures came out. She’s said it will retail at $30 and then $200? Clearly off her head and losing ground with peddling her hateful obsession, with mainstream media appearances becoming less and less. After this, the only regular gigs she has are at GBNews (which inevitably will go the way of Talk TV) and one Aussie TV station. I think she has the occasional piece in the Mail or Sun, but everyone in the UK knows theyre both low grade publications now too. Oh Dan Wootton is a HUGE fan of hers though, so enough said LOL
I went back and read some of our comments from the September 2022 incident and we were so hopeful! “maybe the tide is starting to turn,” “maybe the RRs have been given a memo about the Sussexes” etc.
Nope. there have been a few more pauses than before but the RRs are still hateful and petty and attacking the Sussexes every damn day it seems like.
Angela Levin completes the trifecta of rota-nutjobs (her, Piers, and Wooten), and we see where they’ve ended up. I still have a glimmer of hope that she will end up in the sad black hole of YouTube channels with her fellow crazies.
I didn’t believe the tide was turning. People have to accept that as long as Harry remains out of the royal system, the press is going to attack him and his wife. I don’t believe Angela is universally loved by people in the British media and she ran into some who don’t like her that day on Talk tv.
who said she was universally loved lol?
Isn’t there a law against slander? Making defamatory statements for the purpose of damaging a reputation? Why has no one put a stop to this and sued her into oblivion!!
Angela Levin sounds demented. I had to stop listening to her crazy talk halfway through the video. It’s clear she’s in no shape to participate in discussions with intelligent people.
She IS. She is 100% one of the “Meghan wore a moonbump and the children aren’t real!” crowd. How she’s allowed to go on tv and be taken seriously is beyond me.
She’s allowed to go on TV because she’s palace-approved by Camzilla herself. If the Leftover Royals are giving her support in the form of authorized biographies and continued access, then of course tv bookers would assume she’s in the know or has something of value to add. It’s disgusting but it starts at the top.
^^ Exactly! Completely unhinged and evil. Her obsessive, vile attacks are driving her further insane.
I forced myself to listen. I could tolerate just under 3 minutes. Her speech has the meandering, loose logic of an elderly person with untreated ADHD, inflected with the denial and projection of an un-introspective person.
Hilarious, never heard of the interviewer before but I love that he got so savage
OMG! I LOVED the interviewer! That was glorious! That “lady”” just rambled and ranted and had the longest run-on sentence trying to get all of her vicious verbal venom out in an attempt to not be interrupted/challenged. She attempted to infantilize Harry: “he’s SAD in the back yard! Meannie Meghan is dragging him behind her like an errant and willful child on the way to the doctor to get his “jabs”!
I mean how DARE M launch yet another successful project!
Can you imagine if M did a “Goop” and came out with vagina or an*l products?! That British Karen’s head would explode!! 🤯
You are cracking me UP! Imagining an alternate universe where Meghan’s company sells a self-pleasure device called “The Big H”
I was just in Target the other day & noticed a line of Goop skin care products. Huh. didn’t know she had that in the works.
I wonder if there will be a campaign to get this guy blacklisted.
Well if Talk TV is going off the air, then he may not care and already has a job lined up. Maybe he wanted to go out with a bang, lol.
It’s about damn time! I hope this is the start of a trend!
Now, THIS is entertainment!!! I’m up for this! More, please. How can someone so full of hate and bile be so thin skinned. She called him rude. You f—–g idiot. Couch Potatoe made my day by calling that —- a horrible hag. Then I got down to Carmen calling her a rabid rancid rhinoceros, and I laughed out loud. Why has someone not parodied her in a SNL skit. She is prime material. I have only seen someone push back at her once, and she just couldn’t take it. It is her hatred for hire that helped her buy the red scarf, and the juicy red lipstick on those thick as her head lips. I guess, Carmen, I better stop before I am thrown off the forum. She is I think the one TROLL I can’t stand the most. I can’t listen to her when I’ve stumbled upon her in the past. It is so unfair. As Libra said, isn’t there a law against slander? And poor little Harry, the war vet – Apache pilot, clearly got lost and wandered out of the house and couldn’t get back in, so he had to juggle those beautiful lemons outside of a window with a huge grin on his face. That poor man. Angela spent 15 months with him.
“How can someone so full of hate and bile be so thin skinned”? Um have you heard of this guy named Donald Trump by any chance? Angela is just as delusional and hateful btw. If she were a little more orange colored she could pass herself off as his somewhat younger sister.
I just had a scathingly brilliant idea. Meghan needs to send Angela Latrine a basket of jam with lemons and a picture of Happy Harry juggling lemons.
I think that is the main problem. Angela hasn’t gotten a basket of lemons and jam lol
I also love that Meghan is so irrelevant and everyone hates her but she’s so powerful people are scared of her.
It would make my life if Melissa McCarthy did a parody of Latrine, and the whole interview.
@Therese LOL! That would be perfect! 💯 Brilliant to the max! I’m having laughing fits at the very prospect. 🤣😂😆
This old crow hates to be called out on her lies. I will forever thank Ben Shepherd for being one of the first to do it on GMTV, when he pulled her up on what she was spouting, she huffed and puffed and said “if I knew I was going to be interrogated and doubted, I wouldn’t have agreed to this interview and I won’t be coming back, to which Ben replied, Don’t worry about that, because you won’t be asked!!
^^ LOL! Thanks for sharing that @Mary Pester. As Harry would say, “Boom!” 🫳 🕳
Mary Pester, LOL! I wish I could have seen that when it happened.
I’d watch a show anchored by JJ Anisiobi that is devoted to just obliterating these deranged trolls on air. They’re such cowards, though, they wouldn’t agree to be interviewed by Anisiobi. They prefer echo chambers in which they can sling their hate unchallenged.
Levin is an evil lunatic. Imagine watching that adorable 40th birthday video with Harry goofing around outside and thinking that Harry was a Dickensian figure begging to be allowed inside. LOL. Insane.
Imagine still b*tching about a birthday video/event that took place THREE YEARS AGO.
QuiteContrary, she got the facts incorrect (who’s surprised). Melissa laughed first, and Meghan turned to see what was funny. It was Harry outside the window juggling. It was funny.
Did she really say that Harry couldn’t come inside the house? Good grief, the man could have hidden in one of the 549 bathrooms!!!!!!!
She does a silly segment on GB news every Saturday just before 5pm which my husband watches just to heckle her. However GB news are cutting back and she was mentioned as one of those for the chop. DH was astounded that she is so delulu that she claims to know Harry better than his wife?!
I would like to see all these nutjobs being challenged on their hateful tweets and I like them to be asked why can RR talk about Harry and Meghan for money but these two aren’t allowed to tell their OWN life stories?
You know, I didn’t watch the video initially, because I just didn’t want to listen to this woman spew her bile, but after reading through all the comments, I thought OK, maybe I can listen to this to see how the guy handles her. But no, I couldn’t last even a minute. She’s just so hateful.
We should all get the jam when it comes out and post videos of our hysterics and tag that old crotchety hag.
swiftcreekrising, that’s a great idea. I just have one question: how do we show hysteria for jam?
Angela Levin AGE:
Born November 1944
As per
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/officers/IRqfDmHDmSkB4SapA1KVfm-4s78/appointments
Do we know that is her?
I have to admit I did a bit of Nancy Drewing and it seems to fit.
They are trying to pass her off as middle aged, but her childhood photos look like they were taken in the late forties. The 1950’s at the latest. Her mother is dressed very much in the style of the queen mum. And she is wearing a Bambi patterned dress, which would have put her past 1942.
Her lipstick in the glamour photo that she uses for her bio look like it is bright raspberry, which hasn’t been in vogue since the 80’s, IIRC. Also if that hair isn’t a wig I will eat my hat.
That link is an official UK government site.
The occupation is writer and the second company she has under her name is part of some Jewish community thing. If memory serves me right, she converted to Judaism.
If only my neighbors knew that in GB you can make a living from projecting your personal negativity on to other people – they would be gone in a second. (imagine 🌸)
One should really made it known and drown GB with those people, while enjoying the cleared energy in the rest of the world.