KP: Princess Kate took Louis’s portrait in Windsor in ‘the last few days’

I had to rewrite my earlier piece about Prince Louis’s birthday portrait quickly, so I didn’t get a chance to really analyze the what, where, how and why of it all. It feels notable that Kensington Palace waited until after noon (GMT) to release a photo of Louis on his sixth birthday, and it feels notable that the photo credit has been given to the Princess of Wales for the pic. While Kate was not credited with the Mother’s Day frankenphoto – the palace still insists that William took “the original” and Kate edited it – the frankenphoto debacle caused many media outlets to go back and take a second look at other photos “Kate” took over the years. Many of those photos were edited and manipulated, so it’s remarkable that they decided to go with a photo of Louis, allegedly taken by Kate.
The BBC noted in their coverage of Louis’s new photo that “With calls for Catherine to be given privacy while she has cancer treatment, the palace says it was aware of the difficult balance in then releasing a birthday photo of Louis, but decided to put out the picture as a way of thanking those who had sent birthday wishes.” The palace also claimed that the photo was taken in Windsor in “the last few days.” As many have already pointed out, Louis has the same missing-tooth gap that he had in the Mother’s Day frankenphoto. It’s also interesting that Louis seems to be wearing the same plaid button-down shirt which he wore underneath his sweater in the Mother’s Day pic.
If Kensington Palace is lying about when this photo was taken… well, it will be interesting. My guess is that they feel like they can lie about the timing because there’s no way to prove it either way. But this definitely looks like it was from the same “Mother’s Day photoshoot” which likely happened months and months ago. Kate is known for recycling months-old-but-never-released photos for special events, so it’s an especially stupid lie. The palace could have just said “this was taken months ago but it’s a great pic of Louis, and that’s why we released it now.”
Also: I’ve already seen some people talking about some possible edits made on Louis’s left hand/arm/wrist. It’s possible! Jeez, why didn’t they bring in a professional photographer to simply take some new shots of Louis and Charlotte? Her birthday is coming up next week!
Oh for pity’s sake… SMDH
Yep, SMDH is the word. That tooth gap … More convinced than ever they can’t bring outsiders *in* because then the truth will come *out*.
This. Whatever is going on here, it seems to be all about secrets. Weird, wild stuff.
#WhereIsKate trending on X again, following Louis birthday photo drop.
How is wishing Louis a happy birthday on SM invading Kate’s privacy? It almost makes it seem like everybody forgot the kid’s birthday. Was it Kate who pushed for the BD wishes on SM and nobody else at KP cares?
Yes, that got me too. Releasing a photo of Louis is in no way invading Kate’s privacy. She isn’t even in the damn photo. Second, they didn’t need to tell us that Kate took the picture – her name didn’t even have to come up. Do they now think that mentioning people in passing is ‘invading their privacy’? Are we rapidly approaching a place where we are not even allowed to mention Kate’s name?!?
That they are even trying to float the thought that somehow suffering Kate went out of her cancer stricken way to supply the peasants with a photo of Louis for which they should be eternally grateful is infuriating – but I think that is exactly what they are trying to imply, perhaps as cover for its lateness?
that’s exactly what they’re trying to imply….that Kate is so sick and bedridden and the mere suggestion of working just sends her back to bed….but she managed to do her best to take a picture of Louis to appease the peasants and they should be happy and STOP ASKING QUESTIONS.
As to whether this photo was edited/manipulated – I’ll wait for the experts to weigh in bc I have no idea.
Or perhaps as cover for the fact that she’s not able to take any photos. William’s people could easily have invoked her, adn this very scrutiny, to distract from the fact that she wasn’t involved in a single one of these photos in any capacity because she currently has no capacity at all. We all wondered why he would throw her under the bus about the last photo release, remember? Same play, less obvious ‘shopping.
What their trying to imply is that Kate is still around. I still think Kate is either in a coma or already dead. And guess what people die from cancer every day. And in a few months when they can’t keep covering for her not being seen then they will announce that she passed from complications of the cancer. Even though I even doubt she has cancer. I think William beat her up and she had internal bleeding. But they can’t let people know that. So we get this story. To distance William from her. And then they announce her death.
Robert P: you can see it coming can’t you? I can too.
This feels like we’re back to where we were in February, where literally the readers of this site are the only people on earth picking up on how weird this all is. The wording around this photo is squirrelly and weird. The stories coming out about the Mids are weird. The explanation of William’s schedule and his behavior is very weird. I find the lack of Cancer fundraising and/or awareness raising very strange.
TRF just cannot stop acting guilty.
They didn’t even have to say it was taken this week. They could have just said an never before seen photo of Prince Louis in honor of his 6th birthday. Thank you for all well wishes……
@Equality, also, realistically, how many birthday wishes were pouring in from the public before the photo was posted? 🙄
I think it’s an old picture. I suspect it’s from the batch that were taken for his birthday last year. There’s nothing wrong with sending out old photos just don’t lie about Kate taking the photos a few days ago.
Their lies are so stupid,why would it matter if it was from a few days or months ago,I dont know why they feel that’s important. By now we all know the Wales stock pile their pictures to spread out over the year, it was really unnecessary to include a silly lie.
They never learn. They already have a massive credibility problem and this seems like lying for no reason.
Lying now because months ago would have been before Kate’s ‘major abdominal surgery’ and before the ‘preventative chemotherapy’. Lying before all this? Eh, that’s how they roll.
I can think of reasons about why they would lie about what Kate is doing recently…and they’re pretty sinister.
Why do they lie about the stupidest things? They could have easily phrased this so it wouldn’t be a lie and yet they do, I just don’t understand, it takes a lot more energy to lie and keep your lies straight then simply telling the truth.
If this really is a picture taken a few days ago by Kate, it’s mind-boggling STUPID for her to put Louis in the same shirt that he wore in the Mother’s Day photo that generated world-wide controversy and a KILL notice. Why wouldn’t we wonder if this too was taken the same day that the KILLED photo was taken and not a few days ago like they want us to believe? All the money in the world but Kate keeps using the same kids’ clothes for baby bank visits, Mother’s Day photos, and now Louis’ birthday photo.
They could have just NOT SAID ANYTHING about when and where it was taken! What is wrong with them? Cannot go a day without stepping on their own rakes.
Exactly. There’s nothing scandalous about saying you’re reusing a recent-enough photo. So why fall on their swords? Just feeds into the conspiracy.
Robert and Underhill – I can see it coming too
I was going to speculate that perhaps a physical fight ensued regarding Mary Pester’s tea in the other thread, but Kate’s disappearance occurred well before that. Unless Kate knew about this well beforehand and something happened at that time. Who knows? I’m just throwing things out here.
I don’t know how my comment landed down here, it was in response to Robert Phillips and Underhill comments above.
Kate is not well. These lies over nothing shows that something’s wrong. She was seen at the concert just a few days after it was revealed that SHE was the mysterious racist behind the allegations. She had to show face for her show. My guess is that whatever Meg felt, where she had suicidal thoughts, well, I think that’s what’s happening + willie’s abuse like he abused Harry + willie’s wandering eyes/affair(s) + separation/divorce + loosing face over family’s bankruptcy when you’re all about image : Dude, I have to admit, that’s a lot to take in. I can see why she wants to cancel herself.
I mean, hey, why not go there?
It could easily be two old pictures; Louis in the foreground leaning on a blanket from before and a repurposed ’summer shot’ of leg and grass behind him.
Am I a conspiracy theorist or just applying Occam’s razor to KP’s regular mode of operation? The Frankenphoto wasn’t the first instance, just the most egregious in light of Kate not being seen since Xmas and they plunked this kid in the QEII photo like butter wouldn’t melt.
Lol. KP is practically daring the media (British and international) to call them out on their BS. William’s reign is going to be a disaster.
His arrogance is astonishing.
There was a warm spell 3 weeks ago for 3 days, but not to the point of lying barefoot outside on a Hermès Avalon throw costing over $2,000.
Anyway, 24 days doesn’t mean a few days ago.
I wish someone would comment on the blanket. Meghan has the same!
Couldn’t we see a Hermes blanket in the Sussexes house either in a photo or during the documentary? It would be hysterical if Kate not only copied Meghan’s sartorial style, which she’ll be seen publicly in, but also something like this, in her home, that typically only she sees. (Actually, it’s creepyAF!)
In the documentary, it’s folded and on the back of the chair Meghan is sitting in while she waits for the call about winning her case against the DM. (She’s wearing red pjs and that beautiful camel and red striped La Ligne sweater.). Don’t recall if we’ve seen it anyplace else. And yes, all of the copying is creepy.
William’s reign is already a disaster and it hasn’t even started yet.
they’re yet again marking a moment kate was “seen” doing something when she actually wasn’t.
I am not of the belief that she has passed or is in a coma or even getting a divorce, but it is a fact that KP and the Rota continue to mark Kate as doing things she isn’t seen actually doing. And that’s chilling, because WTF.
She was there, really, it’s just that we blinked and we missed her! /s
I agree, WithTheAmerican. I think she’s doing f all at home and just laughing at the responses from the press and from the people like us who are questioning these moves. It’s all just W&K milking their situation to get out of “work”. If my work involved getting dolled up to visit a charity or do an investiture once in a blue moon (between school runs of course), I think I could handle it.
Think about it, they release a “new” picture of Louis which has some of the same elements (and clothes) as the FrankenPhoto, and they actually expect people to go, “coincidence.” Now that’s chutzpah.
They keep saying they release their kids picture to “thank the public” but they’re really doing this for the press because asides from royalists I don’t think anyone else cares.
Also “in the last few days “ is incredibly strange wording
Yeah, I don’t think anyone knew or cared it was his birthday. It’s definitely more for the press than anyone else.
I had this friend ages ago who always said “the other day.” Everything was “the other day.” High school? (we were in our 20s) – “the other day.” What he did yesterday? “the other day.”
I asked him once why he did that and he said it was just because he couldn’t be bothered to remember time or something and he didn’t want to get called out for being wrong, so he started being vague and just got into the habit. Like he didn’t want to say “a year ago I did x” and then for someone to say “that wasn’t a year ago! that was only 3 months ago!” but “the other day” gave him wiggle room (it sounds obnoxious but it was more a quirk, lol.)
Anyway…..this gives me the same vibe. “the last few days” is doing a lot of work here. Usually in the past they’ve been more specific – “taken over the weekend in Norfolk” or something. “in the last few days” is fairly vague.
Part of the issue with saying the photo was taken by Kate and “in the last few days” is that the angle would require the photographer to crouch down or lay down and considering the whole abdominal surgery issue, it really raises more questions than not.
There was a warm spell 3 weeks ago for 3 days, but not to the point of lying barefoot outside on a Hermès Avalon throw costing over $2,000.
Anyway, 24 days doesn’t mean a few days ago.
I wish someone would comment on the blanket. Meghan has the same!
What I wish for the kids is for them to dress more ‘trendy’ I feel like they are dressed this way to separate them from the peasants which are Kate’s own insecurities.
People Magazine is referring to his outfit as “his go-to uniform” LOL.
Too funny. It’s like the coaches on The Voice wearing the same outfit for every taping, so that the show can be cut in whichever order they want.
His go-to uniform selected by his mom. He’s still not picking out his own clothes, poor kid.
It’s going to get more obvious, IMO, if we see the children dressed differently some of the time but not others, because we’ll know it’s “William’s time” with them if they’re wearing normal clothing.
That’s an odd thing to remark on, it indicates that People is aware of the same shirt being worn and that it was worn during the FrankenPhoto take too.
Releasing this photo was the least they could do. I am beginning to suspect its an old photo. So I have noticed something: at first they were very very careful about attributing anything to Kate. William put out some things alone, and it made great comment. So then, after they came out with the cancer video, probably AI, they have been very free to use her name, as with this photo now. I wonder if they didn’t finally land on this idea of her having cancer, to gradually phase her public image out. but let people hear from her occasionally. Then months later, we will hear of her passing. I have seen nothing to disuade me from the idea that something final happened at the end of December (psychics and tarot card readers mostly agree, fwiw)
So do quite a few others too Underhill. I totally agree.
This has been my concern from the start. With no established proof of life since December 2023 for the Princess of Wales if they announce her demise now there’s no way to verify that it hadn’t happened earlier. It’s been sinister from jump and it looks like they may get away with it, that’s ghastly. If BRF can do two POWs like this and get away with it there’s no justice.
Attributing things to her specifically has turned a dark corner, they don’t fear getting caught now.
And I don’t know her status -dead, coma, hidden- whatever, but I do know KP has its ‘solution’ now whatever is going on.
Underhill, divorce discussion could well be underway. I don’t think she’s dead. We would know that by now.
One thing we know for sure about KP is that they are fairly incompetent. Even in moments where we think “being competent would be so easy here” they manage to mess it up. They get it right sometimes, but they’re usually just bad at this. Remember, these people were LATE TO THE CORONATION BECAUSE THEY WERE MAKING A REEL FOR IG.
Do we really think these people, who could not manage their way out of a paper bag as Kaiser likes to say, are capable of hiding a dead princess for months on end? Do you know how many people, including small children*, would have to be in on that conspiracy? Do we think Carole would be acting like she is if her daughter was dead and KP was trying to cover it up? She’s sitting on the biggest scandal for the royals in centuries and she can’t get them to cover her debts for her silence?
Do we think every single staff member at KP, Anmer, Adelaide, anyone working at Middleton Manor, anyone at BP or Clarence House or Highgrove or Sandringham – would keep it to themselves if she were dead? Every single medical person, every single member of the cleaning staff, etc? Her death certificate would have to be forged, every RPO log relating to her actions over the last months forged, the King would be participating in a massive coverup that very well could bring down the House of Windsor.
I think either she’s just taking an extended vacation because she can, or she is very very sick, or she’s being sidelined by William, or some combination thereof – but I don’t think she’s dead. Quite honestly, KP isn’t skilled enough to pull off a coverup like that.
*I know some will say “well we haven’t seen the children and maybe they aren’t even at school” – we have heard from no credible sources that they aren’t in school. And we saw George with a friend at the Aston Villa game last week, so he’s clearly not being isolated from anyone who isn’t his father.
If she died from the op or sometime afterwards there would be no point in hiding it.
“Do we really think these people, who could not manage their way out of a paper bag as Kaiser likes to say, are capable of hiding a dead princess for months on end? Do you know how many people, including small children*, would have to be in on that conspiracy? Do we think Carole would be acting like she is if her daughter was dead and KP was trying to cover it up? She’s sitting on the biggest scandal for the royals in centuries and she can’t get them to cover her debts for her silence?”
It is an ongoing conspiracy to keep Kate out of the public eye. Even on a day when C&C made it obvious there was press and photographers in the area no images showed Kate leaving London Clinic and ever since KP not only refuses to make her available to the press and public in an unambiguous way they release patently false images to suggest nothing was amiss.
That is the conspiracy and KP hasn’t reinvented the wheel in its tactics, doesn’t seem to be deviating from their aggressive use of bots and stonewalling the public with silence and shaming tactics, relying on the press not to rock KP’s boat. William’s crew are also, most likely, utilizing some kind of legal muzzle on the BM. Even the use of fake photos was not a new development. They don’t have to be criminal masterminds to find it necessary to work to avoid detection of whatever they do want the public to know they just have to brazen it out and hope for the best.
Our conjecture, running the gamut from plastic surgery, dead, disfigurement, colostomy bag, ED, DV, coma, out of the country, kidnapped, divorce negotiations etc. is speculation. We watch on the sidelines. We consider reasons why KP would go to these lengths because we have no verifiable way of knowing if Kate has any agency in this situation. Some of us have opinions deemed ghoulish, some of us don’t. What we say, what we think; you putting forth your opinion Becks1, me putting forth mine, anyone of us saying what we think about this situation to the degree Kaiser permits it to be posted here has merit as a conversation.
Kate, even if the BBC Studios video is legitimate, has not had proof of life established to the public to date. The question is why. As fantastical, morbid or outlandish some of our theories may seem they stem from witnessing the actual conspiracy that has been enacted by KP and the hope the Kate is safe wherever she may be.
@Becks, ITA, especially for all of the reasons in your third paragraph.
Plus, we know for a fact that TMZ was poking around when the “Where’s Kate?” stuff started, and they have a long history of paying people off for stories. It’s a disgusting practice, obviously, but it’s why TMZ very often is the first with big news and they’re usually right. There’s just no way that many people could or would keep quiet.
Yes to all, Becks1. Some of the conspiracy theories seem tantalizing, but KP is way too incompetent to pull off anything as elaborate as what some people suggest. We’re seeing understaffed, stressed-out stuffed shirts trying to handle a noncompliant-hot-mess-Prince of Wales. That’s the main takeaway. He no longer has his wife’s support.
If it’s new why is the same tooth missing that was missing in the cobbled picture. Yes it takes time for tooth to come in but it is the same amount of space as the cobbled one so you would think you would see half a tooth.
This kind of thing from KP/ the Wales really just INVITES conspiracy theories.
My mind quickly wandered to- wtf is going on there that a professional photog can’t come in, meet the 2 birthday kids and a caretaker, and spend an hour or less taking photos in a nice outfit.
I mean- could be nothing but william’s rage need for “privacy”- but being unnecessarily shady just invites so much more speculation than just hiring a local photog to snap a few pics.
I do wonder what the logic is.
So yeah, this. It has felt, at times, like KP is almost inviting conspiracy theories. Deliberately. All the theorizing probably hides the truth of what’s actually going on. Plus, it keeps up interest in the leftover royals. And then they can later scold the public for being conspiracy theorists. So yeah why can’t they hire a photographer? The weird Sears black and white mall-looking photos had an actual photographer. So they could do it but they are choosing not to. Why?
That photo! So much dead space! And B/W was just the wrong choice for a photo filled with dead space!
His bday picture last year had a photographer (that’s why its such a better pic lol) and I think they may have released a picture from the same shoot for Charlotte’s bday, which is the normal thing to do (normal if you’re a royal and the public expects photos of you etc.) But I can’t remember that for sure about charlotte, it could have been Kate.
Her photos are just ‘meh’. If they were taken by a hired photographer you’d be pissed off at having to pay for them.
The fact that they didn’t invite a professional combined with the fact that they were completely isolated during the children’s month long break definitely invite conspiracy theories… they don’t want to be seen by anyone….the fewer people in the know, the better…the photo was probably taken by Carole or William but they attributed to Kate, so as to show us that everything is OK with her…
Yeah, because 5 or 6 pictures a year is what’s costing the public with the royals. Why not pay for the portraits out of the 24 million he already gets? Kate likes to look like she has a hobby, but the best photos of the children have been taken by professional photographers. No missing hands or feet. If she worked harder and took some classes she would have gotten much better by now.
Are they claiming that it’s unedited? By whose standards? Because there’s certainly some kind of editing in his left hand…
Why are they always editing his hand? I swear Louis is always missing a finger in most of the photos taken of him.
His hand has been photoshopped twice now, I did wonder if he were making a rude gestures because he doesn’t like being photographed but with the frankenphoto it doesn’t make sense, they have taken out the wrong finger for that.
I think Max Foster said on X that its unedited, but like I said above, I’ll wait for experts.
And again, (this is aimed at KP not people here) – the issue isn’t “editing.” If Kate wants to edit it so that there is more light or even move Louis’ arm an inch, no one cares. It might not hold up for a news photo or something, but for this? no one cares. But the issue with the March photo was that it was manipulated, not just edited. It’s unlikely that everyone who was in the released photo was actually there when the picture was taken. That’s a huge difference and KP is deliberately clouding the issue.
They won’t show the original because there is no original.
There are some pointing out he has the same shirt on as the kill notice photo and the same missing tooth. Anyway, they said what they said regarding the photo.
William is obsessed with control, not privacy. He’s had no problem putting his kids out in front for PR purposes. He just wants to control the circumstances.
There must be a reason why they can’t delegate these photos to a professional. And I think that reason would explain a lot.
That really is the truth. He wants absolute control, he just calls it privacy.
QuiteContrary: I agree. It’s all about control. Criminals think they are smarter than everyone else and are in complete control– until they are not. Why no professional photos? Great question. Is he afraid of what the kids might say, or Is he arguing with Ma Mid?
Underhill, Carole is now an adversary. For sure.
Yeah, he doesn’t want a stranger in his house? Why not? The photog would be thoroughly vetted & there’d be RPOs present. And they don’t even have to use their home for photos, all the palaces have various ‘public’ rooms used specifically for photos & meetings with others. They all have monster backyards & gardens if they prefer outdoor photography. The control thing is super weird. And disturbing
The palace is sending one of two messages – possibly both.
1) We are unbelievably stupid.
2) We DGAF, go pound sand.
@BeanieBean, totally agree, it’s both, and I hope this all backfires on them and soon
Left hand/wrisr aside, it does not look that edited.
Louis has skin texture and his eyes are dark, unlike in the Frankenphoto.
Why the same clothes? Why not release a second photo of Louis with Kate? Why are those people so bad at their job? Don’t they see it will generate questions? Do they want the questions and conspiracy theories? Is it to distract us from William? Where is Kate?
There is no way on gods green earth that this picture was taken recently. Look at him, lay on a blanket, no jumper, no socks, no shoes and blemishes on his chin and cheek! If this was a Normal every day family, social services would be knocking on the door if a child was running around in weather like we have had, dressed like this!
Furthermore someone should tell the Palace to STOP treating the public like idiots, we are not, thick, blind or stupid, and not all of us are brain washed knee benders!!
But they are surrounded by brain washed knee benders.
Louis got the looks in that family. At first blush he looks like Michael Middleton. But if you look at old photos of Prince Andrew, that’s who he resembles too.
Andrew got the looks in the Windsor family – even Charles remarked that “my brother got the Robert Redford looks”. PA’s unsavoury proclivities and companions don’t change that.
Louis will be the heartbreaker, the other two are average.
I’ve seen the pictures of Andrew when he was younger. And sorry I still don’t know that I’d compare him to Robert Redford. Please. He was not that attractive😂
He was the best looking of the lot, funny really the Queen was pretty and Phillip handsome yet they only managed to produce on good looking child.
None of them were EVER attractive.
Huh? Check out some pics of Edward as a young man. He was stunningly handsome. @esquire, are you SURE that Andrew was the brother that Charles was referring to?
Lol: If a link is allowed, I looked for pics of “younger” Prince Edward, and found an article — from Cosmopolitan, no less — that actually highlights him as “hot”. While “Randy Andy” was very clearly a descendant of Queen Victoria and the Windsors.
I disagree, I think he looks to feminine, it has to be Andrew. It’s weird with Andrew, good looking and bravely dodging those Execots, compared to how he has turned out.
To me Andrew has always had the fat face, protruding lower lip of Alfred Hitchcock. Not a looker. Edward was the good looking one of the three brothers.
Andrew has the Windsor large teeth like William has.
I agree! I’ve always thought Louis is a dead ringer for Andrew. He looks like Kate’s father, but mostly like Andrew. Royal genetics are strange and unexpected–sort of the way that William looked like Diana when he was young, and Charlotte looks a lot like like William when he was young, BUT Charlotte somehow doesn’t actually look anything like Diana.
Let’s hope that Louis doesn’t have any more of Uncle Andrew’s qualities
In some expressions on Charlotte. The side long glances she looks like Diana and in others she looks like Carole
KP knows its credibility is irreparably damaged due to PhotoGate otherwise Max Foster wouldn’t make the point Louis’ photo is unedited.
She’s hiding the poor kid’s hands now! What with the debacle of both the Christmas mall photo & the Frankenphoto, she’s not taking any chances! (Or somebody’s not.). Unfortunately, it makes his left arm look like a swan’s neck. Hire professionals, Wales! Spend a little of your 127k/day!
Saves effort later. Especially if you are not very good at it.
KP lies so much that they just say what fits their narrative, regardless of whether or not it’s true. Kate has “always” taken the children’s birthday portraits, (which is the narrative they have always put out, and so they’ve decided that it’s a good idea to continue it.
i take a few weeks off CB, and return to find the comment section starting to get infested with morbid conspiracy theorists.
this used to be a space for yes, snarky, but sharp and lighthearted discussion.. and now?..
tf is happening on here, seriously?
Four straight months of not seeing Kate, four straight months of barely seeing William, plus KP lying & prevaricating, equals imagination-fueled conspiracies. Some wild, some quite plausible.
i understand that KP has lost credibility, hence some doubts.. what i’m referring to, though, is the people above speculating about kate’s possible death, etc.. sorry, but i just find that so unhinged and morbid.
I think people sense something has gone horribly wrong. And I don’t mean cancer.
Yeah some of the conspiracy theories have really taken hold and are hard to shake off.
Did you also take a break from the entire internet?Because it’s hardly contained to just here.
the CB space wasn’t as unhinged as the rest of the internet when i first came on to this site ~3 years ago is what i’m saying..
Sunshine,
We are just here watching the royals like we always have, it isn’t our fault the landscape has changed around us, KP did that.
Royal watching norms were broken left, right and centre and they kept saying ‘there’s nothing to see here’. Had Kate waved from a car window leaving the London Clinic how much speculation could have been avoided?
Why should William be so off his face at an Investiture he dropped the medals he was pinning?
Why release the Frankenphoto? That also brought scrutiny to the MANY other fake pictures they passed off as true to the international wire services.
Why has Catherine, Princess of Wales not been seen by the public over 120 days?
Why have they got the cheek to say this picture was taken recentry? Will this be a handout too or will they stick to SM to be safe?
If they gave us buttons and tiaras we’d be talking about that. They are giving Hitchcock mystery now so pivot we must.
wondering if a photo may be photoshopped or misdated is one thing – and quite understandable given KP’s amateurism lately – but practically salivating at the idea that a mother of 3 might soon die or be dead already is another..
please read the comments above, and others under articles about kate since february, and you’ll see what i’m saying.
No one is salivating. The fact that she is a mother of 3 is entirely the point of why Catherine being ‘disappeared’ for months has brought so much speculation as to her welfare. We have no proof the statements attributed to the POW are actually from her. We have not seen her since 2023. CIII has conducted himself during his illness in the standard and traditional way royal watchers have come to expect. KP has not.
No one is slavering to see her demise, we have been actively appalled that in the wake of these fake photos, fake sightings and press complicity she still has not been seen publicly in a vetted, verifiable manner.
Kate has been unseen for 4 months. Charlene of Monaco was gone for 10 months. Charlene’s disappearance continues to be talked about. A public person disappeared for that long is either dead or in rehab.
No, Kate did NOT take Louis’ photo in the past few days. That is a LIE. Louis still has the same only one missing tooth as he did in the photo(s) of him from months ago!! That’s 100% impossible. He would have a new tooth grown in by now. (Since as we all know, the reason he lost the tooth is because his adult tooth was growing in and pushed out the baby tooth.) That space wouldn’t look the same as it did months ago! Not to mention, at age 6 Louis would’ve lost more teeth than just one by now. I have a 5-year-old son and he’s already lost both front bottom teeth, and i’m amazed at how fast his adult teeth are growing in.
So WHY is the palace lying yet again?!? Where are Kate & the kids who haven’t been seen since Christmas?? This is a big deal. People need to stop blindly believing the palace’s bullshit, especially when it’s lies that are so obvious it’s downright insulting! I’m shocked (though at this point i probably shouldn’t be) that the palace would be THIS STUPID to lie about something that’s so blatantly, obviously false.
Small clarification: George was recently seen in public at a soccer game.
I said this on the other post when you said the same thing about his teeth but – my son did not lose any teeth until he was 7. The fact that Louis literally has JUST turned 6 and has only lost one, maybe two teeth is not some conspiracy theory.
And if he just the tooth in early March and this picture was taken a week or so ago, the gap looks normal. If you zoom in you can see the adult tooth coming in. It doesn’t always happen that a child loses a baby tooth and BAM the adult tooth pop through immediately. So no, its not 100% impossible.
Do I think this photo was taken in the last few days by Kate? Eh, I honestly don’t know. But insisting that it couldn’t be because of his teeth based on YOUR SON’S experience isn’t a winning argument.
Plus, isn’t it within the realm of possibility that Louis’ baby tooth was knocked-out accidently? Children do have childhood accidents. That might account for slow growth of the adult tooth, and also for why Louis hasn’t yet lost other baby teeth. He’s only 6, so there’s plenty of time over the next three years for him to lose the other baby teeth, as they are slowly replaced by adult teeth. 😁
But @Becks1, a composite photo can mean that this shot of Louis and the grass behind him could have been taken at anytime and smashed together. Both the Frankenphoto and this one could have an image of his face from a shoot we know nothing about. That gap in the bottom row of his teeth was not as pronounced on Christmas day. Were there any clear pictures of the baby bank visit of his mouth? Even if there were KP could have used whatever image for his face they felt got the job done. His real life tooth growth and the weather doesn’t make a difference if this picture is as manipulated as the Mothering Sunday one was. They put an image of this boy wholesale in a picture of a room with QEII he wasn’t actually in at the time, KP have form for this!
I agree with you @K-Peace. None of this makes any sense. They are absolute liars. No way did Kate get down on her abdomen to take this picture “a few days ago”. Words rhey deliberately used to be vague. It’s absolutely ridiculous they would put this kid in the same collar shirt as the Frankenphoto. Also, how very convenient of them to crop out his arms and hands and blur everything else so it’s difficult to determine it’s credibility. I’m so over these disgusting liars. How hard would it have been to have a professional photographer take one single recent picture of Louis for his birthday. William is arrogant and stupid and I’m not buying any of this.
It really is downright insulting @K-Peace.
People do cut their teeth at different ages, my children didn’t have any until they were over a year old, take after their mum. my grandson had his first at about three months, probably takes after his mum.
Okay, it’s a picture of Louis. That’s all I’ve got.
I continue to think there’s a divorce in Billy Idle and Bone Idle’s future.
@Saucy, Charles must at least believe she is alive. He just gave her yet another title. But I doubt that makes it harder for W to divorce her.
Not necessarily fwiw. He could give her a title if she’s no longer here. It’s about what they’re ’seen to believe’ – which is often different to how it actually is