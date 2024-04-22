Duchess Meghan, Abigail Spencer & Kelly McKee Zajfen were in Montecito last week

The British media have spent an entire week crying about the Duchess of Sussex’s jam. While they were screaming and obsessing over Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard gift baskets to friends, Meghan invited two of her friends to Montecito. Kelly McKee Zajfen (founder of Alliance of Moms) and Abigail Spencer were seemingly both at the Sussexes’ mansion last week, and they did multiple photoshoots. In one photoshoot, the three women modeled Alliance of Moms’ latest t-shirt (“Love Like a Mother”), the sales of which benefit Kelly’s organization. Abigail also did a photoshoot, seemingly on the Sussexes’ lawn, with her ARO gift basket and one of the Sussexes’ beagles. Abigail is so funny – she and Meghan have been friends for many years, and they really support each other through thick and thin. Of course she’s promoting Meghan’s jam.
What else? I wonder if Kelly and Abigail were in town because they’re set to appear in Meghan’s cooking show, which started filming last week in Montecito. Perhaps Abigail “stops by” to help Meghan bake something? It would make sense. The usual suspects have already traced the production to the Montecito home being rented out for filming – apparently, a crew of 50 are working just two miles from the Sussexes’ home, at a property owned by the Cipolla family.
Kelly also posted a jam video:
Mornings with delicious strawberry jam from #AmericanRivieraOrchard 🍓😋#ARO pic.twitter.com/6omxcvJLqM
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
So far I am loving all the beautiful photos, I wonder if we will be seeing more of them. Everything about these photos radiates happiness.. Meghan certainly has earned it along with her friends that had to silently watch what was happening to her.
She stays winning.
Look at what Meg can do from home! She can support a charity just by taking a few photos for that charity. They all looked to be having a very happy time doing it.
Oh this is lovely. She looks so happy. She deserves every second and so much more.
I’m so excited to see her show! I have been languishing in my dinners and just overall meal ideas and I’m sure she will spark me back to life!
This is what Kate lacks in her life,some real girlfriends or even a couple of real friends to let her hair down with. She would be less stressed,paranoid and aloof.
Absolutely!
Her problem is that she pushes away all women because she’s worried her husband will harass them.
A few evenings hanging out with other women over a glass of wine, pizza, and Netflix woulf freaking change her life. Or Paramount+ in a pinch.
The dog in the picture? Aww. Love the friend vibes. I got the last t-shirt that said community motherhood so I’ll prob get this one too. Maybe get my sisters for Mother’s Day.
What if it turns out that Meghan is not selling jam, but the bowl it is in.
Why not both?
Abigail is gorgeous. So is Mia, the beagle. Kelly’s video has me eating toast and jam this morning.
I’m jealous of those getting ASO jam. Meghan seems like the best gal pal ever.
The beagle is definitely Mia. She has more lighter brown coloring and a longer body than Guy. And she’s younger than Guy, so probably more spry than he is these days.
I always enjoyed Abigail’s character on Suits. It’s so nice that Meg and Abigail became lifelong friends. Abigail was a guest star on Suits in an intermittent role. Her character rarely, if ever, interacted with Meg’s ‘Rachel’ character. All the more remarkable that Meg and Abigail became fast bffs!
Their birthday is on the same day.
Abigail got jam jar number 6. I had to look twice at the photos because she resembles Meghan in those sunglasses. What a lovely friendship and I love the beagle!
Abigail and Meghan really look like sisters. They are both beautiful people inside and out. I am so glad Meghan got back a community around her who loves her and cherishes her company. It was so hard to watch her in UK. Everything was so gray there.
These photos remind me about what people hoped for Meghan and Kate at the beginning, for them to be great friends. But Kate is too stupid and competitive to have friendships like that. It does make me think it has a lot to do with William though. She’s never seemed secure in her relationship with him.
People need to get a grip! It’s jam! Jam! LOL. And the Instagram rollout is just standrard influencer marketing – right down to the staging and aesthetics. Shoutout to DB for playing Carla Bruni in the background. I love her – Comme si de rien n’était is one of my favorites. I still have it in CD.