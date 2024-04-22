Duchess Meghan, Abigail Spencer & Kelly McKee Zajfen were in Montecito last week

The British media have spent an entire week crying about the Duchess of Sussex’s jam. While they were screaming and obsessing over Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard gift baskets to friends, Meghan invited two of her friends to Montecito. Kelly McKee Zajfen (founder of Alliance of Moms) and Abigail Spencer were seemingly both at the Sussexes’ mansion last week, and they did multiple photoshoots. In one photoshoot, the three women modeled Alliance of Moms’ latest t-shirt (“Love Like a Mother”), the sales of which benefit Kelly’s organization. Abigail also did a photoshoot, seemingly on the Sussexes’ lawn, with her ARO gift basket and one of the Sussexes’ beagles. Abigail is so funny – she and Meghan have been friends for many years, and they really support each other through thick and thin. Of course she’s promoting Meghan’s jam.

What else? I wonder if Kelly and Abigail were in town because they’re set to appear in Meghan’s cooking show, which started filming last week in Montecito. Perhaps Abigail “stops by” to help Meghan bake something? It would make sense. The usual suspects have already traced the production to the Montecito home being rented out for filming – apparently, a crew of 50 are working just two miles from the Sussexes’ home, at a property owned by the Cipolla family.

Kelly also posted a jam video: