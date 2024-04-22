How does Matt Healy feel about Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’?

From what I’ve seen and heard from Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, I’m surprised by just how much of it seems to be about Matt Healy. Fans can argue that there’s a decent shot that some of TTPD is about Joe Alwyn and Travis Kelce (“You know how to ball, I know Aristotle/Brand new, full throttle/Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto”) and sure, I believe that Taylor is pulling from all three relationships. But still, Healy is all over this album. It sort of confirms something I long suspected, which is that Taylor and Joe ended months before we knew anything about it, and Taylor and Matt started months before we knew too. Remember how Taylor joined The 1975 on stage in January 2023? I’m pretty sure they were already banging by then. So, this was a secret “affair” turned official relationship turned into catastrophe. Add to that, Healy was joining Taylor in the studio during their relationship and likely influencing her on a musical level. All of which to say, Healy at least knew that some of this was coming. Reportedly, he’s relieved that Taylor got it out of her system:

Matty Healy is breathing a sigh of “relief” after the release of Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album,” the insider tells Us, noting that people close to The 1975 musician “couldn’t be happier” with how the record turned out. According to the source, Healy’s family was thrilled with the way Swift, 34, sang about Healy, 35, in her highly-anticipated 11th studio album, which dropped on Friday, April 19. “Matty’s family knew about the relationship,” the insider explains. “And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.” A separate insider tells Us that Healy was “really appreciative” to receive a heads-up from Taylor’s team about TTPD. “He was worried that their story would be shed in a negative light,” the source explains, adding he had concerns “the public wouldn’t get the full story.” Healy was “also very nervous about the Swifties,” — a notoriously devoted fanbase — but is “happy he can move on with less anxiety.” “Their relationship was fast, but extremely passionate and real,” the insider says of Healy and Swift, sharing that although they “don’t speak anymore,” they “had a strong bond” and he will “always hold a special place for her.”

[From Us Weekly]

LOL, it sort of feels like Healy wrecked her life and left. He probably takes it as a compliment that she’s written all of these songs about him. That’s the way Harry Styles took it too, and he was another guy who left her after a few months – Harry has always just breezed past questions about Taylor’s songs about him, but he compliments her as a songwriter. As for Healy, he’s just glad he won’t be getting the full Taylor’s Ex Treatment. Please, the Swifties were so happy when Healy and Swift called it quits, now they’re discombobulated because Taylor clearly loved that racist POS.

Meanwhile, Healy’s aunt gave an interview to the Daily Mail and she said that Healy is currently dating Gabbriette Bechtel and he is “very happy” and focusing on his girlfriend.