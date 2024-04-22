Tesla recalls all Cybertrucks because the accelerator pads get stuck

Tesla had a pretty terrible time last week. They laid off 14,000 employees (10% of their workforce), had two high-profile execs resign due to unspecified “[b]ig overall changes,” and asked shareholders to re-vote on Elon Musk’s proposal for his own compensation plan. They also had to recall all 3,878 of their Cybertrucks because the accelerator pads were getting stuck, which puts drivers at a greater risk of crashing. After getting customer complaints, Tesla confirmed that the issue with the pads was they could get dislodged from the pedal, causing them to slide up and get stuck in the footwell trim in an a downwards, acceleration position. So. Much. Winning.
They’re being “very cautious:” Reports of problems with the Cybertruck’s accelerator pedal started popping up in the last few weeks. Tesla even reportedly paused deliveries of the truck while it sorted out the issue. Musk said in a post on X that Tesla was “being very cautious” and the company reported to NHTSA that it was not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the problem.
The pedals can dislodge: The company has now confirmed to NHTSA that the pedal can dislodge, making it possible for it to slide up and get caught in the trim around the footwell.
Blame it on the lube: Tesla said it first received a notice of one of these accelerator pedal incidents from a customer on March 31, and then a second one on April 3. After performing a series of tests, it decided on April 12 to issue a recall after determining that “[a]n unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal,” and that “[r]esidual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal.”
They’ll use new pedals moving forward: Tesla says it will replace or rework the accelerator pedal on all existing Cybertrucks. It also told NHTSA that it has started building Cybertrucks with a new accelerator pedal, and that it’s fixing the vehicles that are in transit or sitting at delivery centers.
This is its second recall: While the Cybertruck only first started shipping late last year, this is not the vehicle’s first recall. But the initial one was minor: Earlier this year, Tesla recalled the software on all of its vehicles because the font sizes of its warning lights were too small. The company unveiled the truck back in 2019.
That is so dangerous. Any car, let alone a giant truck, that’s stuck in acceleration mode is pretty terrifying. I don’t understand how an unapproved change like that could even happen. Tesla did do a fix that allowed some locations to resume shipments. The fix entailed re-enforcing the pad to the pedal, using a rivet at the pedal’s base. I don’t know if that’s a long term solution, but I really hope that anyone driving a Cybertruck, as well as everyone on the road with one, remains safe and incident-free. From what I understand, drilling the pads down is a safe way to ensure the pads and pedals stay connected, so I wonder if the way the Cybertruck’s pads were designed to stick together was a result of trying to get them out quickly or cheaply.
Oh, and that’s not the only problem that the Cybertruck is having! Apparently, they also cannot handle a car wash. One owner tried taking his for a cleaning recently and it made the whole truck shut down. It ended up finally working again after a five-hour system reboot, yikes. Tesla warned drivers not to wash them in “direct sunlight” because it could corrode its stainless steel. They recommend using something called “Car Wash Mode” and going to “touchless car washes.” And of course, we already know that the truck also can be defeated by a little snow. I guess the Cybertruck is “durable and rugged enough to go anywhere,” except for snow, water, and sunlight. I actually live about a mile from a Tesla dealership. We see people test driving them all the time, including the Cybertruck. They look just as ridiculous in person as they do in pictures. My six-year-old thinks they look cool, but he’s six, so there’s your audience for these trucks.
Loving that Apartheid Clyde’s vanity project is literally falling apart.
While I love this for Elno, it’s giving me stress thinking about sharing the road with one of these. *Reads list of cybertruck issues from cleaning to gas pedal and hyperventilates.*
I hear you. Luckily they aren’t allowed into Australia as they don’t meet our safety standards.
Thankfully, there are less than 4,000 of them on the road. spread across 50 states, not likely they can cause an issue en masse.
I’ve been seeing quite a few of these monstrosities on the roads here (West L.A/Beverly Hills). They are just *so* ugly, and believe me, I’m *not* happy* when I see one lumbering towards me in the rearview mirror!!
Sadly, there will always be too many people with more money than brains.
I’m completely stunned that anyone involved in vehicle manufacturing thought it was a good idea to use something called “lubricant soap” in assembly of control pedals. Did they not think through that maybe a substance which helped the pedal plate and pad slide together more easily would also … help it slide apart?
Some people talk about how the engineers, business types at Telsa and SpaceX have firewalled technical, product decisions from NaziElno’s influence, but clearly he’s not the only one responsible for careless or just plain stupid decisions.
Why on earth would anyone buy that piece of garbage?? Plus it’s dangerous. Some people are so strange.
They look like a ’80 movie idea for a futuristic car…
That’s funny because I saw one in person for the first time yesterday and I just could not get over how comically ugly it is. It’s ridiculous looking and I don’t understand how you can even see out of the windows to drive safely. I literally turned to my daughter and said “that is proof that just because you have lots of money doesn’t mean you have any brains.” The Tesla SUV-ish car is stylish looking and everyone I know who has it loves it but man, that truck is just so bad.
It looks like it’s an under-contruction Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.
Slap on some paint and a giant hot dog and bun and off it goes,
https://www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile/
I still believe this car isn’t a real thing and that the internet is playing a joke on me.
On first glance, I thought they were recalled because they are UGLY AF!
So many people have them where my sister lives right outside of LA. Never been so glad to love in WV. They love their trucks here, but there is not one. single. Tesla.
I still remember the Ford truck pulling the Tesla truck stuck in 3 inches of snow and the CEO of GM posting a picture of it on X.
I wonder what the real founders of Tesla think of what Muskrat has done to the company. The way that racist scammer has bamboozled some people into thinking he is a tech genius is quite something.
2024’s Edsel. (We can hope.)