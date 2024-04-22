Melissa McCarthy: Duchess Meghan is ‘incredibly threatening to some people’

In August 2021, the Duchess of Sussex turned 40 years old. She decided to celebrate her birthday by making a cute video with Melissa McCarthy, in which she basically encouraged people to donate 40 minutes of mentorship to someone. The British media, predictably, spent a full month crying about it, screaming “how dare she” and wondering why Melissa agreed to appear in the video. Melissa answered those questions just a short time later, saying that she thinks the Sussexes are cool and “very inspiring.” Well, Melissa was recently asked about the Sussexes again and she’s still a super-fan.

Melissa McCarthy has Meghan Markle’s back. The “Bridesmaids” star is perplexed and dismayed by the vicious barrage of hate hurled towards the “Suits” alum. “It bums me out for every woman and every person, that for no reason people just like to attack,” she told Page Six at the Broadway opening of “Suffs” on Thursday night. “A smart, interesting woman that has her own life, for some reason, is incredibly threatening to some people,” the actress, 53, continued. “I always think, how inspiring! I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing. I just think how inspiring. It’s really on the people throwing the hate.” McCarthy added that the Duchess of Sussex is “wonderful” and “awesome.”

I find Meghan inspiring too, and Melissa is right that the root of so much “hate” for Meghan is her haters’ own insecurities. They see a beautiful, accomplished, intelligent Black woman and they’re sick with jealousy and insecurity. I think it’s so cool that Melissa stans Meghan so hard. The coolest celebrities love Meghan! Melissa, Beyonce, Kerry Washington, Serena Williams.

