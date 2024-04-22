Melissa McCarthy: Duchess Meghan is ‘incredibly threatening to some people’

In August 2021, the Duchess of Sussex turned 40 years old. She decided to celebrate her birthday by making a cute video with Melissa McCarthy, in which she basically encouraged people to donate 40 minutes of mentorship to someone. The British media, predictably, spent a full month crying about it, screaming “how dare she” and wondering why Melissa agreed to appear in the video. Melissa answered those questions just a short time later, saying that she thinks the Sussexes are cool and “very inspiring.” Well, Melissa was recently asked about the Sussexes again and she’s still a super-fan.
Melissa McCarthy has Meghan Markle’s back. The “Bridesmaids” star is perplexed and dismayed by the vicious barrage of hate hurled towards the “Suits” alum.
“It bums me out for every woman and every person, that for no reason people just like to attack,” she told Page Six at the Broadway opening of “Suffs” on Thursday night.
“A smart, interesting woman that has her own life, for some reason, is incredibly threatening to some people,” the actress, 53, continued. “I always think, how inspiring! I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing. I just think how inspiring. It’s really on the people throwing the hate.”
McCarthy added that the Duchess of Sussex is “wonderful” and “awesome.”
I find Meghan inspiring too, and Melissa is right that the root of so much “hate” for Meghan is her haters’ own insecurities. They see a beautiful, accomplished, intelligent Black woman and they’re sick with jealousy and insecurity. I think it’s so cool that Melissa stans Meghan so hard. The coolest celebrities love Meghan! Melissa, Beyonce, Kerry Washington, Serena Williams.
Melissa McCarthy on Duchess Meghan.
“A smart interesting woman that has her own life…Meghan is wonderful”❤️#DuchessMeghan #DuchessofSussex pic.twitter.com/p7V8lRFFRo
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) April 21, 2024
She is so right… it is so sad that women (most of these haters are women) have so many insecurities. An accomplished woman should be inspiration to push forward not to hate!
Go Meghan… you have a hoard of supporters just waiting to support your endeavors!
The only reason the media began pushing their attack narrative is because someone in power flipped the switch on H&M, likely Charles and William. Well they need to flip it back. And the readers’ hateful comments we see out there are just sheep looking for a herd to follow.
MM nailed it. I absolutely love her. . She really seems like a good person.
Michael Moore said the exact same thing about the Sussexes, that he finds them interesting and to be doing a lot of good things for the world, during his rumble podcast about “the missing princess”. His words were soothing. It was great to hear a male’s perspective and why journalists should definitely question what they are being fed by the royal family.
They are too desperate to remain on the RR to do that.
Not only is Meghan accomplished, but she supports and uplifts other women. She is definitely someone to stan.
I wonder if Kate, in any way, understands what she threw away; a loyal friend and woman who would have supported her and had her back through thick and thin. A tragic waste.
She would have absolutely been that. I wonder if Kate has never known that kind of friendship so she didn’t even think that was possible, so she just pushed her away rather than embrace her.
Hate doesn’t encourage rational thought.
There are a lot of women out there who hate on other strong women. But if you unpack this dynamic, you will find that often there are men quietly ( or not so quietly) egging them on. Our patriarchal society loves to manipulate women into jealousy, envy, and hatred of each other. It serves misogyny’s purpose: Divide and conquer.
My take is for Meghan, it is this combo of racism and jealousy.. how can she have more than what we have
Misogynoir on full display.
Loved her since her Sookie days on Gilmore Girls, just love her more after this💖.
Yeah, jealousy and insecurity fr. Good for Melissa for answering in such a positive way. Be inspired.
I think they’re both awesome and want a lunch, coffee date and/or lifelong friendship with either (or preferably) both of them.
I think there are a lot of people who look at life in a zero sum way. If someone else succeeds, it’s their failure when in reality it’s nothing to do with them at all. So with Meghan, people think she took something from them (Harry? Money? Fame?), when of course she didn’t.
She’s absolutely right.
