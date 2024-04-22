James Middleton has been having a years-long dispute with his neighbor

In 2021, James Middleton and his then-fiancee Alizee purchased a £1.45 million home in Bucklebury, just a short distance away from Carole and Michael Middleton’s manor home (which was purchased, at least partially, by Prince William). I had significant questions at the time about how James could afford that kind of real estate, especially given that he’s run three different businesses into the ground and squandered millions in investment. Skip ahead to 2023, and the Middletons’ Bucklebury-based business Party Pieces went belly up in spectacular fashion, leaving a trail of financial destruction in its wake and over £3 million in debt, never to be repaid. Many of the Middletons’ debtors are in the Berkshire area too. Last fall, a mysterious poster campaign started in Bucklebury – someone was hanging up laminated posters calling out the Middletons for their fraud and grift. Well, all of that is backstory for this extraordinary news in the Independent – apparently, James Middleton has been engaged in a years-long beef with his Bucklebury neighbor, and it’s all spilling out in the media. Local law enforcement is involved too. Some highlights:
James Middleton, 37, responded to The Independent’s enquiry about the dispute, which follows accusations that his family farm in Berkshire, just a stone’s throw from Kate’s childhood home in the rural idyll of Bucklebury, is generating noise and light pollution. David Alderton, 65, is claimed to have trespassed on the property where Mr Middleton lives with his wife and young child, as part of a months-long row that has disturbed the normally sleepy village of Stanford Dingley.
Mr Alderton runs a motorcycle dealership and lives in a bungalow directly across from Mr Middleton’s farm. He fell out with Mr Middleton after the working farmer joined a group objecting to a planning application for a dwelling that was branded an “eyesore”, according to another neighbour familiar with the row. After tensions reached boiling point, Mr Middleton is understood to have requested that they communicate only via email or the council. But while it is believed that they engaged in a mediation programme, the alleged campaign of harassment continued.
Responding to The Independent, Mr Middleton said: “Police were contacted shortly after our son was born as we became increasingly concerned by the activities surrounding a neighbour. West Berkshire Council became involved when our neighbour complained about noise from tractors and animals at the farm along with a series of other complaints.”
He went on to say that West Berkshire Council had found no reason to investigate any of what he termed the “disingenuous complaints”. Mr Middleton also claimed: “Mr Alderton has a history of disputes with neighbours within the village. In 2017 he took legal action against the parish council and a parishioner, and intimidated locals for objecting to a series of planning applications, all of which were refused.”
Mr Alderton was approached twice by this publication but declined to respond. However, he told the Daily Mail in February 2023: “This month we have further been subjected to the unwelcome toxic and noxious ingress of fumes within our home from the clearly unsuitable machinery he uses. It’s a matter of public record that complaints have been made to the local council but nothing has been done. There are three barns full of old farmyard machinery, no good to anyone and it’s all going on 50ft from our front door. It’s ancient, noisy, dirty, smelly machinery, old Massey Fergusons, an old threshing machine, wood chipping machines, you name it. It’s a farm so I suppose he thinks he feels justified in having farm machinery even if it’s derelict.”
While Mr Alderton has accused his neighbour of using loud machinery and disturbing an area of outstanding natural beauty, Mr Middleton painted a different picture. He said: “It is sad that someone who chooses to live in the countryside in a farming community cannot accept that from time to time there will be noise and smells from tractors and animals, especially if they live next to a farm. We would be neglecting our duty of responsibility for the animals and countryside if we did what he asked us to do to our livestock.”
Mr Middleton also alleges his neighbour used an offensive slur, and that he trespassed so often that Mr Middleton was forced to contact the police to create a record of Mr Alderton’s behaviour. Mr Middleton claimed there was another angry bust-up after his neighbour allegedly allowed a journalist to film over the property he shares with his wife, Alizee Thevenet, 33, and their son, Inigo, using a drone camera.
The situation is said to have escalated further in July last year, when Mr Alderton allegedly visited the Middleton house while the family were on holiday. According to a source familiar with the event, a friend who was housesitting was subjected to abuse when the family’s dogs scared their own guinea fowl, which then squawked loudly. While their friend went into the barn to calm the birds down, according to the source, they were unable to act quickly enough to placate Mr Alderton, who the source said stormed over to the property and loudly shouted: “Shut those f***ing birds up you noisy c***,” leaving the housesitter deeply distressed.
Unfortunately, the saga did not end there, with Mr Alderton allegedly setting tongues wagging in nearby villages by publicising the dispute with malicious posters. The posters made malicious claims in reference to reports last year that the taxpayer would have to foot the bill after Carole Middleton’s children’s party-supplies business, Party Pieces, collapsed. Referring to the collapse of the business, the posters demanded that the couple pay back those left in debt, with dozens of the A4 laminated pages stapled to trees, church noticeboards and lampposts.
“[Mr Alderton’s actions] bred animosity in the community, rumour, ill feeling, and caused myself and my family anxiety and distress,” Mr Middleton said. Neighbours explained how Mr Middleton was forced to remove the posters by hand, and claimed that he had viewed CCTV that appeared to indicate that Mr Alderton had posted them around the village. Ironically, publicly available documents from Companies House show that Mr Alderton’s first company went into liquidation in May 2014 with more than £70,000 owed to HMRC.
Even this did not spell the end of the feud. Last autumn, the Middleton family claim they faced more problems, including alleged reapplying of the posters, attempts to deliberately set off their security lights at night, and further alleged threats from Mr Alderton. Mr Middleton told this publication he is saddened but also glad that the police are now looking into what has occurred.
On one side, it does sound like James Middleton is being harassed quite badly by his neighbor, and for that, he has my sympathy. Although I would genuinely like to hear Alderton’s side of the noise dispute, especially because James is trying to bill himself as some kind of gentleman farmer and Alderton seems to think he’s a total fraud. Now, I don’t believe this attempt to blame the poster campaign solely on Alderton. There seems to be a lot of negative energy around the Middletons all around, and only some of it is being directed at James. The Mail even did an interview with a completely different person hanging posters around town last year and her animosity was for Carole and Michael Middleton (and Pippa too).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and James’s Instagram.
One of the most interesting British stock characters is the litigious, officious middle aged guy thinking his petty complaints should be everyone’s moral outrage. It genuinely sounds like this guy is a menace, the British version of a MAGA boomer, and he knows James Middleton’s name is good for notoriety. Actually feel bad for James and his wife. NTA.
Re the “stock character” thing–yes! This seems like the premise for an episode of midsomer murders or something
Someone would go into the wood chipper if it were Midsomer Murders! I’m also thinking Frankland in The Hound of the Baskervilles and Mr Tulliver in The Mill on the Floss.
We Brits love a good neighbourly dispute, esp if its over garden fences and property boundaries – there is a certain type of person who tries to land grab using old information etc.. trying to trump whats on the deeds. People of all ages are doing thou it does seem to be people within a certain demographic.
Sounds like the guy has some sort of legitimate noise/pollution complaint but has gone about getting it resolved in the wrong way – sounds like James is playing at being a farmer using machinery that came with the property and can’t afford to buy more modern, environmentally friendly kit. Also I have questions about what kind of ‘farm’ it is and what he’s doing on the land.
The Middletons really do rub people up the wrong way don’t they.
James is feckless. Dude can’t make a success out of any business. But his mom has put him in the public eye, and he’s at least raised some awareness about young men having depression. So while he’s nothing to stan over, I am a bit empathetic because to me this is “friendly fire” or a civilian casualty. Kate’s embiggening brings him drama that he is not equipped to stand.
What a mess. And they live so close to each other. 50 feet away? It’s seems negative enough that it’s hard to see it resolving. And the guy talked to the DM in Feb 23? Did they report on it then or is this just now coming out? Is James fair game now and wasn’t then? Or does James want this dispute out now? Seems like he might. But won’t this conflict be difficult for Kate as she recover? Shouldn’t he be thinking about how this all will affect Kate’s heath? Or just Meghan should worry about that?🙄
You forgot to mention the bathrooms @Jais? What about the fifty billion bathrooms? What was their role in this sorry tale?
Thoughts: the farmers in the NLs drive me a bit crazy due to environmental concerns and politics, but their machinery I do see as necessary for farming. Wood chippers aren’t just used by farmers? And I have questions about the noise from motorcycles…?
The trespassing and drone usage over JM’s property is seriously disturbing. Not that I’m a Middleton supporter, but I don’t know of any reason why that would be okay to do to your neighbor. Plus, as an expat, I’m very aware (and sometimes made to feel very aware) that I am a foreigner—JM’s wife is French. Part of me wonders if the 65-yr-old has issues with that.
My friend bought a drone simply to check his gutters and not have to climb a ladder to do it. So people purchase them for many reasons and having a drone isn’t a crime. I want to know if charges were brought or was a lawsuit Filed until then this is all one sided hearsay.
What your friend does with his drone is not same as what the neighbor is being claimed to have done. Using a drone for the maintenance of your home= perfectly fine. Using a drone to invade other people’s privacy and property= not fine.
But like you said, it’s hearsay. If he really did that, that would be a breach that would warrant some kind punitive action. So unless charges or suits are filed I don’t really believe it.
James is pretending to be a farmer while Pippa closed public walking trails and fought for planning approval to destroy all sorts of things on her land. There’s a common theme.
Indeed – entitlement, Middleton is thy name.
As for Mr Middleton I saw what he chose to market with his marshmallow business, that told me all I will ever need to know about his character and values and my low opinion of him was set in stone. I would love to hear the other persons perspective.
Neighbor sounds unhinged.
I read somewhere that James’ property was described as a junkyard. Living across the road from this might be a factor, as in reducing property values, etc. Two sides to every story.
Wow neighbor disputes. I guess the settlement negotiations are not going well for Peg and Can’t and so now Peg is leaking James’ issues to the press.
Things are rarely what they seem with the Middletons, that’s what the events of the last year have shown.
Is James claiming State benefits to fund his lifestyle? Ditto his parents? And what have any of them any which way ever received from Royal funds?