The Sussexes will not feature their children in either of their new Netflix shows

This past week has been tough for haters and Derangers. First we learned that the Duchess of Sussex will not use her Montecito mansion or her kitchen for her Netflix cooking show. Apparently, the production rented another mansion in Montecito for the filming. So no one will get to see inside the Sussexes’ ritzy mansion with eleventy billion bathrooms. Now the Sun reports that the two Sussex children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not appear in Meghan’s cooking show OR Harry’s polo show. This basically catnip for those conspiracist nutjobs who constantly demand to “see the children.”
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be kept off screens by the Sussexes in their upcoming Netflix shows. Filming has started on both Meghan’s lifestyle show and Harry’s polo programme but the TV series will not include the children, The Sun on Sunday understands.
The shows are considered to be a make or break for the Duchess, 42, and the Duke, 39, as part of their £100million Netflix deal. But Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, will not appear in either.
It comes after we last year revealed that the couple disagreed over whether to make their family lives public or not. Harry is said to be keen to keep the children away from cameras, while Meghan is more relaxed about the world seeing them. The children’s appearances are rare and they have been seen only in official photographs and in fleeting moments on the previous Harry & Meghan Netflix show.
An insider said: “Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won.”
Meg’s show — which is said to “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship” — is not being filmed at the couple’s £11million home. Instead, camera crews have been seen setting up at a neighbour’s house in Montecito, California.
The Sun is pulling this out of their ass – they are just trying to make it sound like Meghan and Harry are constantly disagreeing about the kids. Meanwhile, I don’t even believe this. While I doubt Archie and Lili will be fully featured in these shows, I bet the kids will be seen in the same way they were in the Harry & Meghan series in 2022. Photos, videos shot by Harry or Meghan, glimpses of their family life. Probably more for Meghan’s show – why would Archie or Lili even appear in a show about polo?
The Sun has no idea how either H or M feel about their children being seen. But I thought Meghan was the boss and PH was led around by her. So how could he win about the children being seen if she disagreed? (s)
Right? They know nothing and they make up everything but then forget what they said the week before.
And so to far too many of their elderly readers, pity, if they remembered what they had read they might realise that they are reading lies.
@equality: Exactly.
All I want to do is insert the gif of Donald glover saying GOOD.
+1
The Scum knows nothing, including where Meghan’s show will be filmed, whether filming has begun or who’s going to be on it. It’s a no brainer that the kids won’t be so it’s eye rolling that the Scum thinks they have some kind of exclusive.
Why would they show the kids in any of their shows? Maybe Meghan’s will be a bit more personal, related to home life so I can see the possibility of showing the children here and there. But if she doesn’t, and I wouldn’t if I were her, she can still make the content interesting and genuine.
The rota assholes are already throwing disappointed hissy fits that they can’t get anything about Harry’s kids. Meanwhile, DM columnists are reduced (further) to writing about old photos of Kate and how she is a fashion icon for wearing jeggings and similar colors to QE2. The beast is starving.
Right? When I first saw the announcement about the shows, it didn’t even cross my mind that the children would be involved. These people are so far beyond unhinged.
Codswallop. All you have to do is watch the episode of H&M netflix special where Meghan is worried about their house being safe and people accessing the place to know she is not “more relaxed” about the Archie and Lili’s safety and privacy.
+1 for the codswallop!
@Seaflower: The British press wants us to forget that she said this on the docuseries.
To quote Meghan, “ why should I show our children to the British Media who abuse us.”
Harry was quite clear to Jane Goodal, that Archie was not going to doing any waving, when she asked, if he was teaching Archie the Royal wave.
“Why listen to actual facts that are easily available when you can make up a narrative” seems to be the British Journalism motto. They are just so arrogant about it that I want to scream at these ridiculous stories. No one paying attention ever for a moment thought that the Sussex’s would center their children in any project, and we certainly didn’t think they would be filming in the home that they are raising those children in.
@Jan: Thanks for the reminder.
The obsession with seeing their kids will never fail to be bizarre to me, especially considering the fact that we see them just as much as we see Eugenie and Beatrice’s kids, and way more than we see other English celebrities kids like Benedict Cumberbatch or Tom Hiddleston. And I wish they would stop with this make or break stuff. They are clearly fulfilling everything that Netflix wants. If they don’t sign another contract at the end of this one, they will have still put out four separate shows produced another, and would have done an additional show if that hadn’t been part of a department that they completely eliminated. Netflix totally got their money’s worth out of them.
ETA- I totally forgot about that book they optioned so there’s probably even more coming.
Sienna has basically been seen in photos showing her from behind. What they all used to whine about with H&M.
@dee, with these two new shows the total will be five. They already did Harry and Meghan, Live to Lead, and Heart of Invictus. So I agree, they definitely fulfilled their obligations.
Yeah I was counting Live to Lead as produced another but I agree. And if they make a movie out of the book the optioned it’ll be four shows with them in it, one where they hosted/narrated and another they produced. That’s pretty decent output for five years considering we had a writers and actor’s strike in the midst of it.
Considering the vitriol towards her, death threats, Archie being compared to a chimpanzee and threats made to her children, there is no way I believe M wants her kids to be more visible. The BM is so pissed that they don’t have access to those kids and H & M will not play that game. You got the Wales kids. Focus on that.
The media are trying very hard to portrait Meg as fame hungry, willing to sell her and her children’s privacy for fame and money.
Considering the level of threat they face, I cannot imagine she wants every Deranger to know how her kids look like, or how exactly her home looks like. It would be purely stupid and such a security threat that their team would probably fight this idea very hard.
Even if we forget about security for a second, why would she expose her innocent babies for the vitriol and wild criticism? They would take a glimpse of Lili’s facial expression and whole story would be written around it – how it means she’s defiant, not well behaved, how “it is understood she has tantrums” and how Royal kids are so much better. God, I am a nobody and I don’t want my daughter’s pictures to be viewed by strangers – why would I?
I’m disregarding the BMs BS take on H&M views on their children appearing on film.
I would love to see a glimpse of their kids only because I love to see my friends’ kids growing up and changes since I’ve seen them last. But I’m cool that they don’t because they have every reason not to from normal privacy to very real security concerns. And screw the BM too.
LOL! You took the words right out of my mouth @Kaiser. 😂🫡
“The Sun understands…” and “An insider said…” 🤦♀️🙄 Code for, “The Sun is pulling this out of their ass…” 💯 All salty isle rota are in desperate make-believe mode, throwing whatever against the wall hoping something might stick.
Exactly. “Understands” is doing some heavy lifting here. The British press – and most especially the tabloids – know nothing. They have no insider information, no sources, no official confirmation of anything by the Sussexes team. And they really are just covering all their bases by saying one parent wants it and the other doesn’t. So later, regardless of what the Sussexes choose to so, the paper can say “we were right!”
But it’s funny that the Sun really thinks they can pressure the Sussexes into doing what they want. That might work with the Leftover Royals but Harry already told you clearly and plainly that he’s not going to play the games that killed his mother. He’s not going to take your bait, Sun on Sunday so fcuk off and focus on finding Huevo’s missing wife.
Both Meghan and harry are protective of their children. Why would they put photos out. The derangers demand to see the children and when they did early the derangers and bots made critical comments.
Meghan legit said her and Harry move together so no she’s not more “relaxed” about it. Good grief. I don’t want to see their kids. And the derangers keep screaming they are not real, I wouldn’t want any photos of them out anymore either. And they purposely only show themselves when promoting Archewell, why would they then go, here’s some photos and videos of the kids during her cooking show?
Bah.
From the press release about the polo show I can see the kids being on it in an unofficial capacity. It’s not just supposed to show games but everything involved in the sport. I would think that would include the players, their families, and the people who love the sport. A glimpse of Harry introducing the kids to polo would make sense.
Do I think that would happen? Hmmm. Probably not, at most a fleeting shot that we know is them but without detail enough to id them in a crowd.
I thought the kids didn’t exist? Borrowed,dolls, photoshop, etc etc etc etc
/S
Such piffle. Even if there were a disagreement, they seem to operate by a similar principle that my husband and I operate with: the one who’s being most guarded and cautious gets to decide the outcome.
What actually matters is the ongoing targeting of two children, private American citizens, to make demands to see them seem normal.
I mean any right thinking person can come to this conclusion. The Sun doesn’t have to pretend that they have an insider giving them stories about Harry and Meghan. And I believe Harry and Meghan are the same page regarding their children.
Not featuring the children is just another on the list of “go-to” phrases the BM use to fill up space, like the eleven thousand bathrooms and Meghan’s Cartier watch. They don’t mean anything anymore.
The gutter press is not in the know. I doubt they will show a great deal a ot their children in either show. We may see glimpses and that’s it. The Sussexes are raising their children out of the spotlight.
The BM knows pictures of the Sussex children would fetch a tidy sum and revenue for a long time. That’s why they drag Toxic Tom on TV to make threats about suing for visitation; Bad Dad would hand over (read sell) pictures of Archie and Lili to the rags without Harry and Meghan’s consent.