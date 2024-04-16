Eden: Duchess Meghan will film her cooking show at a Montecito rental

Many “celebrity chefs” film their cooking shows in their own homes. Martha Stewart and Julia Child were the pioneers of home-cooking shows, and people like Giada De Laurentiis and Ina Garten film inside their homes still (Ina’s Hamptons kitchen is a dream). I really, really wanted to see the Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito kitchen, but alas, we will not get to see it on her new Netflix cooking/entertaining show. They’ve got a stunt kitchen or something, at least according to Richard Eden at the Daily Mail:
The Duchess of Sussex is due to start filming her first solo series for Netflix on Tuesday, but viewers hoping that it will give them a glimpse into Meghan’s enviable lifestyle are going to be left sorely disappointed. For I can disclose that the programme will not be filmed at the home she shares with Prince Harry.
Instead, the series – which will, according to the American streaming giant, ‘celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship’ – is to be shot at another property in their expensive California neighbourhood.
‘Netflix has rented a house in Montecito for filming,’ a source tells me. The news may surprise fans of the couple, as they have already given many peeps inside their home in Montecito, California. Their 2022 Netflix ‘docu-drama’ Harry and Meghan showed the couple at home, where Harry was seen receiving what he said was a text message from his brother, Prince William, that left him visibly shocked.
A spokesman for Meghan declines to comment on why she has chosen to film her new series at a different property. It’s surely unlikely to be due to a lack of space. Their ‘Spanish Revival-style’, £11million mansion boasts, by some accounts, nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms. It also has a gym, bar, five-car garage and other amenities.
The series, which will tie in with Meghan’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, is one of two new television projects she and Harry are making for Netflix. Their multi-million-dollar deal with the company is up for renewal next year.
I know Eden is trying to be salacious, but he inadvertently reminds everyone that the Sussexes have a great life in Montecito – they live in a big, beautiful home with eleventy billion bathrooms, they have the backing of Netflix to rent out another home in Montecito just to film Meghan’s cooking show, and this is all just an advertisement for Meghan’s series. I wonder if the rental house will be used exclusively or whether there will be some glimpses inside Casa de Sussex, especially the exteriors. If Meghan is talking about gardening and this is all tied in with her American Riviera Orchard line, it would be “synergy” to actually show the Sussex gardens.
Given all the crazies and the BM constantly putting her life at risk I don’t blame her for not wanting to film inside her home. It would be another stupid breakdown of the room, “is that marble?” “That range costs $50,000!”
I completely agree! I think this is about safety and security. Those rota rats keep knocking… but no access for them! 😉
Eden wanted to see inside their house and criticise every inch with other horribles on that island. Now that power has been taken away from him he is just left with whining. He should write about his friends the Middletons and leave the Americans alone
Tina Maps, you are so right, Eden should write about the Middletons and their mansion, and moan about the lovely home H&M bought with their own money.
100%. Plus I wouldn’t want cameras and all the filming accoutrements in my kitchen all the time. It seems disruptive, especially with a toddler in the house.
Eden is a fcking moron. Just because it isn’t filmed in Meghan’s literal kitchen doesn’t mean we won’t “get a glimpse” into her lifestyle, since I’m sure she’s heavily involved with all of the planning and decor…it’s not as if she’ll be in some bare kitchen in a warehouse. It will still reflect her style. Try again, Maureen.
Plus do you know how many extra people would be coming in and out. Each time they film. So how hard would it be to smuggle some tabloid person in with all the others. Or even darker, someone who would wish them harm.
Good! I don’t want the royal rats or social media trolls to get long lingering looks at any of Meghan and Harry’s personal space. And it seems neither do Meghan and Harry.
Agreed. Recall that they parted ways with another director (Garrett Bradley?) before going with Garbus for Harry and Meghan docuseries. Seems like the prior director wanted more cinema verité than they were willing to allow. They should be very careful about allowing unfettered access to their children and their spaces. Realistically, even people who get into small commercial food production starting at home wind up getting a separate structure just to ensure it’s always up to code and they’re not even thinking about film production. Sounds like Eden is hard up to get paid for a royal story so he tried to manufacture outrage about an American woman.
Space for filming is different than space for living. It doesn’t matter how many bathrooms she’s got, to have a full camera crew set up in the kitchen to film multiple episodes is disruptive.
I came here to say exactly this. Meghan and Harry have two young children who, no doubt, have the run of the house. I’m sure they don’t want to close off the kitchen to them while filming. And, as others have said, it’s also a security issue.
And the dogs too.
Yep, Ina has a kitchen on her property for filming, but it’s not the same as the kitchen in her house. Same for Ree Drummond. I suspect Martha has a similar setup.
Exactly. Ina’s setup looks like an entirely freestanding unit with its own kitchen, pantry, and dining room.
That’s what I always thought about Ina – that its on her property but isn’t in her actual house. Ree Drummond uses “the lodge” on her property. I imagine for celebrity chefs for whom location isn’t as critical they may shoot somewhere else entirely (meaning, for the image Ina puts out on Barefoot Contessa, being in the Hamptons is critical; same for Ree Drummond – she needs to be in Oklahoma with her dogs wandering around etc for the brand.)
but that's less crucial for other celebrity chefs.
For Meghan, I think being in Montecito will be important given the name of her new line, but I would have been very surprised if she used her actual kitchen. My guess is we may see some of her gardens but nothing of the interior of the house.
And its pretty normal in this type of scenario.
You’re right. Martha has a completely different location house for filming (as opposed to the house she lives in).
I don't think it's a secret either because she's talked about it on her show.
I don’t think it’s a secret either because she’s talked about it on her show.
I don’t think Giada films in her own kitchen either. Once she showed a little trailer where she eats lunch, hangs out between cooking etc. she stocks it with various things so she can have privacy and a healthy diet.
I have a vague memory of Ina talking about renovating a barn on her property for her kitchen, but I could be making that up.
Absolutely! And for security reasons, I wouldn’t love for it to be filmed in their home. Their safety is always a concern because of the horrible hate campaign against them.
Very much this, it’s their family home and they have two small children. Trying to film there would be ridiculously disruptive. It’s purely practical.
I think it makes perfect sense, both for security reasons and to avoid a disruptive circus around their young children, to keep this separate. The rental will essentially be her “workplace”, and this does not have to be her home! It’s nice to see this coming together for them.
Ina used to, way back in the beginning of her show, film in her old Hampton’s kitchen but then they moved and built an outbuilding on the new property that has a kitchen and dining area for filming and entertaining. Her old kitchen was pretty small and I don’t think it worked long term. You can see it in her old cookbooks and the house was on the market not long ago with the same wallpaper and countertops. Martha now has an entire barn just with a kitchen that has multiple ovens and stoves. It’s pretty amazing. Giada also uses/used another house or studio for filming.
You need room for lights, cameras and camera operators, boom operators, and a director all in the same room, which is hard to do even in a large kitchen. The set up has to be just right to see the person working and then easily turning to put things on the stove and in the oven, with room to get close up to that area but able to pull back to show a large shot of the entire space. It’s easier to build a set or be in a space that isn’t occupied and can be “dressed” for the show.
Not only is there the mess of all that equipment, but no doubt cabinets and furniture, as well as floors, might be damaged as they moved all this stuff in and out. There would also be an amount of dirt brought in by all those fiiming people that would need to be cleaned up every day. Plus, you have two children who might want snacks and meals, and how do you do that while filming???
I certainly would not want all that happening in my house. Renting another space makes a lot of sense for a busy family, and obviously other cooks who film have either rented or built special studios for their shows as well.
Julia Child’s “kitchen” set was famously taken apart and reconstructed in the Smithsonian.
Just to clarify, what the Smithsonian has is Julia’s actual home kitchen that she and Paul designed and had installed in their house when they moved to Cambridge (MA) in the 1960’s. It wasn’t until the mid/late 1990’s that a few JC series were filmed there. A couple of metal bars were installed overhead to hold television lights, and during filming, the Childs’ table and chairs in the center of the room were removed and replaced by a large (moveable) center island with prep surfaces and a stovetop.
There just happens to be an empty house in their neighborhood that they are renting? Not sure I believe anything Eden says. Sounds like something he made up. If he knew this he would likely be providing details about the rental besides just supposedly in their neighborhood. I’m sure we would be getting numbers of bathrooms at least.
I would imagine that there are several homes in the neighborhood that are second or third homes for their owners and they get rented out for all types of projects ranging from photo shoots to show interiors/exteriors.
@Harla, MTE. There are tons of beautiful homes in and around Los Angeles that are mainly used for shooting movies, tv, print ads, etc. I came across a database of all of them one time and it was fascinating! I wish I could remember the name of the site.
I dont think Eden has any super deep insider knowledge. No one on team Sussex is talking to him. My guess is he got someone from Netflix who rolled their eyes at him while they said “no they’re renting another house to use, theirs doesn’t have enough bathrooms” and that’s what he’s running with. If that.
This is both my favourite response and the most likely story to his source for this story!!
Doesn’t have enough bathrooms. That’s funny.
As much as I want to see every square inch of their home and gardens (especially!), I get it. With as many security threats as they’ve had, keeping their digital footprint as small as possible for the layout of the home and details would make sense – if only for them to feel like it’s truly “theirs” and no one else’s. I’m guessing she wants her home to be a sanctuary with two littles still there – not the cameras around all the time like the Kardashians or any number of reality TV shows.
Yeah, that’s what I’d imagine. Wanting a separation between work and home. They could still do some small shots at their home but the bulk would be done somewhere else where an entire crew can set up. And the filming hours can be long. Not something you’d want in your home with kids wanting to run around and play.
Agreed, and I can only imagine how many crew members would be on site and entering and exiting the property all day. That sounds like it would be a security issue if it was filmed at their home.
Yes, and even the Kardashians didn’t (dont?) show the actual exteriors of their homes due to security – the facades you saw in KUWTK weren’t actually their homes so no one could go find them. Not sure about on the Kardashians (they also all live behind gates now which helps), but it definitely seems like a smart move for anyone worried about being targeted.
I recalled read about the whole house in KUWTK was rental, not just exterior. And that’s a (scripted) REALITY show. Don’t know about the other following Kardashians’ spin-off shows though.
Yep – I’m sure their protection staff lecture them about reducing their attack surface.
Yes, absolutely a security risk. But filming in her own home would give the Brit Media an enormous target for attack. They make their living attacking Harry & Meghan, this would give a never ending source of fresh content to figure out how to vilify. They want to ruin the Sussexes and their source of income, I’m sure they want inside their home.
I would think security concerns would be top of mind for H&M. They wouldn’t want to give the crazies out there too much detailed information about their setup. I totally understand why they wouldn’t film in their actual home.
I have always been extremely cautious about who I invite into my home also, so this doesn’t surprise me at all. Especially with all the security concerns with having crews of people coming and going it would be chaos they don’t need. I actually never thought it would be filmed in her actual kitchen. I am excited to see the kitchen she decided to use for the show.
I’m guessing giving any info on their home’s interior would be a security risk. Remember the Kim K Paris jewellery theft? For the Sussexes the threat/risks are much higher.
Their home is and should be their safe space and sanctuary, anyone who thought they would compromise that hasn’t paid attention.
Meghan is raising 2 young children in her home, which correct me if I’m wrong the other cooking shows hostesses are not doing. Of course, Meghan doesn’t want a camera crew in her home every day, from morning until night, who would? I do hope that we get a glimpse of her gardens though, that would give me the kick that I need to get busy with my gardening!
Giada used a rental home I believe at the beginning of her show but as it went on she did it from her own home. She talked about it on her show because someone asked the question. It is probably best for Meg to do it elsewhere. Maybe in time she will do it in her own home but really who cares I’m just happy she is doing the show.
My understanding is that when these shows film in someone’s home, there is a second, actual kitchen that the family uses.
19 bathrooms now? I thought it was 16.
I thought it was 132?
It’s like a running sitcom gag. I don’t even get why a 9 bedroom home would have 19 bathrooms. Like 10 full and two halves would make sense.
They are probably counting the bathrooms in the outlying buildings: pool house, guest house, maintenance building…etc…etc…
The Royal Rats just can’t get over the 19 bathrooms, and must mention it with every breath they take! It’s part of their editorial sheet. I mean, that is a buttload of bathrooms but H&M didn’t build the house, and it’s absolutely beautiful in a perfect location so how could they say “Naw, too many bathrooms, we’ll pass.”
I wrote this below before I saw your comment: imagine how much rage this cause Kate at breakfast, seeing the tabloids every day. “19! 19! And I’m in this cottage without even LIVE IN SPACE for my SERVANTS!”
i would shoot each season of Meghan’s show in a different Santa Barbara house in order to spotlight the California lifestyle specifically concentrating on the “American Riviera Orchard” style of decor, architecture, gardens, entertaining and food.
People, especially me, love real estate porn. Instead of “An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates” we could have “Meghan’s Guide to the Great American Riviera Orchard”
i think it would really work!
This is SUCH a cool idea!! That would be amazing. And I’m with you on the real estate porn!
Oh man, I’m an absolute loser for interior design and architecture, sign me up👏🏼
That would be amazing.
That is such a smart idea. Her producers need to hire you!!!
I don’t have a problem with this. The actual interviews with Harry and Meghsn for the docuseries were not done at their house so it’s not surprising that they will be renting a house to do the show.
Is Richard disappointed that he won’t get to see inside Princess Meghan’s kitchen or is he mad that he won’t get to see the decor and add the cost of every item in the kitchen?
He’s an idiot, for example they used a different home for some of the interiors for the Netflix doc sit down interviews.
Also, I worked on a very popular cooking show, unlike him. the equipment and huge bts crew is invasive for privacy and security.
A saying in the business is never let them shoot at your house. Some people don’t mind a huge crew rolling around their personal space, plus it turns it into a tax write off. Others want privacy and undamaged floors. Bottom line is, it’s not up to him and no one cares what he thinks about “non working royals” (I.e., the only working royals).
Filming in her own home is a security risk and would disrupt her children’s day-to-day. It’s better to go to a studio built for filming or rent a home they can have set up the way it’s needed to be to accommodate filming.
Fair play. You do not want a film crew in your house. Ever. I actively loathe shooting in other people’s homes cause some people (crew) have zero respect and stick things in/on (?) walls, mess up rugs & carpets, scuff furniture 😔
“I really want to see her kitchen” no he doesn’t, he just wants to criticise her. There house is private, it’s where their children live.
Remember that it’s weirdly personal for these ratchets. Maureen feels like he has a personal connection to the Sussexes, which he doesn’t, which is clearly inappropriate for any professional journalist. They feel as if they have been personally wronged by The Sussexes leaving. They are so full of spite that they would try to get their hands on the house blueprints if they could and publish them on the front page, complete with pointers to the children’s bedrooms.
Remember the royals gave the tabloids the Sussexes Canadian address, endangering Meghan, Harry, AND Archie. That is completely unforgivable. This is complete dispicable. I want that to be called out often. It’s no different than a parent giving their child’s abuser their child’s address even after the child fled the abuse and went into hiding: an abuser who’s armed and has attempted to end the life of the victim. It’s like that. It’s not like that, it IS that. Chuck da turd is an absolute failure of a father. William Wontwork is an absolute failure of a brother. Both of them are absolute failures of human beings, as far as I’m concerned.
Well said!
Reading about those 19 bathrooms every day on the tabloids spread out with breakfast must really burn Kate up.
Can anyone tell me what this is about?: “.. where Harry was seen receiving what he said was a text message from his brother, Prince William, that left him visibly shocked.” I don’t remember this particular storyline.
That was when Meghan said something like “I can’t with your brother” and walked away. Was that when she was on the phone with Tyler Perry and Tyler was like, “I’ll get back to you later?” My impression was that this happened a hotel in an urban space, perhaps that NYC trip where they did their first non-royal royal-ish tour.
No, two separate incidents. The “He’s your brother….I’m not going to say anything about….your brother” as she walked away was when they were in NYC and they were talking about one of the court cases (I think Meghan’s lawsuit about her letter), and the woman (who is named in the docuseries but her name escapes me n ow, was she the lawyer?) says something to harry about William and he’s like “and that’s why I live in California.” I think that was related to the Jason Knauf mess.
The actual text from William came while she was talking to Tyler Perry. There may have been a text from William in the first one (I thought they were just reading a news article or something) and maybe the two incidents were actually just one longer incident, but they were presented separately in the docuseries.
Meghan was talking to Tyler Perry, William texted Harry, Harry showed the text to M and she said something to Tyler like “H just got a text from his brother” and Tyler was like YEAH IM GONNA GO NOW!
It’s in the Netflix docuseries. It happened the day after the Oprah interview. You should watch the docuseries, it’s very good.
I desperately want this and Harry’s polo show to be hits! That their Netflix contract is renewed so that that island will have a coronary.
Can’t wait to see them both!
I wonder if this is somehow connected to those rumors a few months back that they were searching for a new house in Montecito? Maybe they were scouting for a location and it got all twisted into “they’re unhappy where they live” lies?
First of all, Ina Garten no longer films inside her home kitchen. She purchased a nearby barn years ago and renovated it for filming. Second, are we now getting scoops about the Sussexes from Maureen? Really CB? Regardless, since when is it news that a cooking show isn’t filmed in the host’s home? Most shows on Food Network are not filmed at home. Bobby Flay, for one, used multiple locations.
Proud Mary, it’s quite possible that this is someone stating the obvious–not that he has any insider info.
I was watching the Lucy Worley series on Agatha Christie and her palatial home had 10 bedrooms, quarters for six employees and TWO BATHROOMS. No wonder all of the British media is obsessed with their Montecito mansion.
LOL, a few years ago I read a book about the dollar princesses, and it specifically mentioned the bathrooms in the UK – like, these wealthy heiresses who had grown up in the lap of US (usually New York) royalty went to these country estates that didn’t have running water, or only had one or two “modern” bathrooms for the entire house, etc. I howled because all of a sudden it made sense why the RRs are so on tilt about the Montecito bathrooms. Windsor Castle probably has one for the entire royal wing lolol.
It’s said that when Sir Arthur Evans excavated Knossos in Crete in the early 1900’s, he declared that the Minoan civilization of 2,000 years before had better plumbing than any place in England.
I think I’ve said this before but it’s worth repeating. Old houses didn’t have bathrooms, but many aristos resisted plumbing in the 19th century because in their minds, it was the job of servants to haul the hot water up the rickety, uneven steps to the bedrooms. And who did that job? Young, poorly paid chambermaids (teen girls) who had to enter the master’s bedroom and fill his tub with water, and then drain it all out and carry it down. The degradation was the point. It was also a perfect opportunity to abuse those maids–who would have zero recourse at all.
Maybe the Sussexes purchased another house specifically for filming. Didn’t the daily fail tell us a few months ago that Harry and Meghan were house hunting?
Maybe they were looking for a house to rent for the show.
It’s precisely because of the rota’s obsession with the Sussexes many-bathroomed Montecito home that Meghan can’t film her show there.
I lived in England for several years. The average house has ONE bathroom- either on the landing or on the top of the stairs. Hence the bathroom obsession with these people.
My 16 year old lives with me, three gen household in ATL suburbs we have 6 people, 2 dogs and 4 bathrooms. He’s about to spend the summer in the Caribbean with his birth father… 6 people one bathroom but lots of bush…
I was wrong. Giada’s new home is filmed in her home. Found this online:
Filmed at home in sunny California with the help of her boyfriend, Shane Farley, Giada acknowledged that the episodes were made with a “small crew,” and involved new responsibilities, like doing her own makeup. Another charming addition to the show are the De Laurentiis’ household pets: Bella, Bruno and Luna.
Large homes often have multiple kitchens so her work kitchen probably isn’t the same one she uses for her family.
Not counting the bathrooms again, too funny. I wonder why they don’t mention the size of their lot, number of chickens? CA is just expensive and probably listing the size of the lot would interfere with the image the slanderers are trying to smear… like fresh jam from the heirloom permaculture garden.
I can’t wait to see her show, and if it’s about friendships I’m excited for special guests!
I would think it would have to do with security and protecting the kids.
Safety first always for Megan, Harry and the children, but oh how I would love to see one of those eggs end up all over Edens face, because let’s not forget, Harry and Megan have a guest cottage, and cottages have kitchens!, and theirs is a BIG guest cottage.
I figure that the Sussexes are buying or have already bought another property. Meghan will need a “lab” kitchen to get her recipes going. That’s what Ina Garten does too. Also Meghan needs acres and acres for her orchards…all in Montecito- AOR!!
In order to make a kitchen usable for filming, space has to be made for cameras and lighting. Sometimes an island has to be removed. Often a purpose built set is far easier and works better.
Plus, neither Ina or Martha had toddlers running around, so even when the cameras weren’t on gear could be left in place.
Ahhh I get the security issue of filming in their home but I REALLY wanted to watch her cook in their own kitchen!!!
As a California resident, I get a kick out of British tabloids trying to use CALIFORNIA as a slur.
“Ha Ha! Sucks to be you,” we answer back.
