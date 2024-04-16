Prince William schedules his first work event in a month, he’ll go to Surrey on Thursday

It’s just been announced: Prince William will “return to work” this week. He’s scheduled his first event in a month! He hasn’t done a stitch of work since March 19th, and now his big return is scheduled for Thursday, April 18th. He will visit Surrey and chat with community leaders and environmentalists or something. Sounds like busywork to me. Imagine being so lazy, you’re scheduling your first event in a month for a Thursday.
Of course, according to Huevo Math™, William has already done some “work” in recent days. That would be the tweet issued over the weekend, regarding the horrific situation in Sydney, Australia – an incel misogynist stabbed multiple women in a mall. The Waleses’ tweet was notable because it’s the first time Kate has “signed” anything since she took the blame for manipulating the Mother’s Day frankenphoto. Tatler called this tweet a “return to duty” for Kate. LOL.
And finally, there’s a rumor going around that Kate and William plan to do a big renovation and extension to Adelaide Cottage, their home on the Royal Windsor estate. I’ve believed for some time now that Adelaide is basically Kate’s separation house with the kids and that William lives elsewhere. This year, I’m not even sure that either of them are living full-time at Adelaide. In any case, they are “contemplating renovations and extensions to a little-known redbrick annexe adjacent to their Adelaide Cottage residence” and “insiders suggest the family are considering plans to expand a currently vacant annexe to assist in the princess’ recuperation.” They might even personally finance the reno? LOL. I’ll believe that when I see it. Anyway, curious little story, huh?
So they can be on the same property to raise the kids together, but be separated. Perfect. Cancer made them reassess how they’re doing this separation thing.
I don’t know, I think Kate (Ma Midds) won the battle of getting some improvements to Kate’s separation home before she will vacate wherever she is now. Two more kitchens for her Agas, perhaps?
To me, the interesting wording on the expanding annex is: “…to aid in her recovery…” To me, that sounds like LONG TERM rehab. Like in relearning to walk, talk, and chew gum. That coma story is sounding more real in this instance. Wouldn’t surprise me to know she stroked out during surgery. I just don’t believe that was really Kate in that BBC fiasco, not with KP releasing the “Final Cut”.
@jan, I wrote the exact same thing without having seen your comment…she’s in some form of rehab, perhaps because she was in a coma?
Makes more sense than anything, and fits all the circumstances. We really haven’t seen her, not since Christmas, and everyone who knows anything says that she is in bad shape, having trouble recovering, etc. If she had a serious stroke during surgery, and by all accounts it was a very involved surgery, than it all fits.
Exactly how I read this. She’s still alive, but seriously ill–stroke recovery or coma. That would also explain the wording for William not working til Kate gets home & settled (not that he did after she was ‘settled’, but still).
@Jan, same. If Kate is, as she said, “well and getting better,” why would this be necessary?
Maybe they’re calling it a renovation to disguise the fact that AC needs to be equipped with ramps and hospital beds or something. (This is TOTAL conjecture on my part!)
Theres no way the future king of england is living in Adelaide cottage……renovated annex or not.
Isnt it curious that this renovated annex/expansion of Adelaide cottage is being done “to aid in kittykat’s recuperation?” When did even a rich cancer patient/survivor need to expand their house to accommodate “recuperation from cancer?”
Seems to me this sounds like a retrofitting of her separation house to accommodate………special needs.
Kingston, I agree with all points. My first thought was that she and Ma successfully negotiated for some additional space for more staff or a suite for Ma. They just threw a reference about her cancer treatment in there to justify the addition to the property they originally hyped as just what they needed. However, it can easily be interpreted as retrofitting for special needs, because her recuperation is emphasized so weirdly in the article.
Yeah, there is no way WFH The Prince of Fails lives in a place like Adelaide.
Renovation to accommodate(hide) carol and mike. Result of divorce negotiations. Currently W is busy finding a new wife which seems impossible. But as i heard he vowed to bring a Diana 2.0 to dump K. But how any ambitious, intelligent women would marry into this narcissistic family. Good luck billy. I pray for you to find a new girl before your egg plant dies 🤣🤣🤣
@honeybee. Interesting intel. Thx for sharing
I wasn’t on the whole “phased out of public life” theory at first but this is bringing me on-side.
I’ve always believed Kate was being phased out. Kate “missing” for months was proof that they could disappear her and nobody would give a damn. If it wasn’t for William being an idiot and acting like he had to disappear too, the public would have been none the wiser. Kate goes missing for months all the time and nobody cared before. There would be no trending hashtags, no BBL memes, no DV conspiracies, and no cancer announcement. She would have just quietly been phased out. I thought that this was the real conspiracy.
And how is this a ‘little-known annex’? We can all google & see the size of that place, that there’s the main house & the building attached to it. They’re the ones who’ve been reporting on this, pretending it’s a tiny little house just perfect for their little family! No room for servants! Oh, no, they’re a simple people! Barf.
“…how any ambitious, intelligent woman would marry into this narcissistic family.”
@Honeybee – Isn’t that what we suspect Edo’s likely angle is, for dumping his fiancé and hooking up with Beatrice, ambition? Imagine a woman with a touch of Camilla’s craftiness as well; since Will’s looking more and more like Charles in nature (jealous, petulant, etc.), a smart woman could do very well. There’s already kids, so childbearing isn’t a necessity at this point. Sure, Will’s not particularly nice, but neither are most of the ones left in the family in the UK, so being pleasant would actually be a hindrance. I’m sure there’s someone.
WINDYRIVER, the Edo comparison is spot on. I used to paddle my “Amal” theory here about Peg’s next move, but I’m actually an Amal fangirl, so let’s not paint her with the same brush. What Peg should be looking for is someone who sees this whole charade for what it is, a job with a huge platform and a lot of back stabbing and plotting in the background. It takes a very determined person who is not lazy, has plans and is certainly not dumb. And we know that Peg is a narc, but he is also dumb as a box of dead flies and could probably be handled with a long leash and some extra work massaging his ego. Just like Cowmilla.
@BeanieBean, that’s what I was wondering, too — isn’t this “annex” just the living quarters for their staff, where the nannies and other members of their staff have been staying ever since they (meaning Kate and the children) moved into Adelaide?
WFH Willy is looking kind of pea-green these days. Maybe his liver is finally rebelling.
He actually looks thinner these days – you can see it in his face. Maybe its all the ‘stress’ or detoxing.
When you cut out alcohol, you lose weight. I usually have a glass or two of red wine each evening, and I haven’t felt like drinking for almost a week… I’ve dropped 3 lbs. in less than 7 days! If you cut down drastically, you’re going to not drink those calories (and the noshies that go along with drinking).
Yes, if you’re not a chronic-chronic drunk you can lose weight when you quit the sauce at first, unless you sub sugar for alcohol as so many do. A person also loses weight when one gets to a certain point in one’s alcoholism where drink is the only “food” source and ketosis kicks in. I saw a lot of guys like that in the VA ICU … If WFH Willy has been drinking hard for 30 years as Piers claims, I’d guess he’s at that stage. He’d drink Sterno juice if offered.
Digital Unicorn ” Maybe its all the ‘stress’ or detoxing” Or from excessive hatred of his brother and SIL..
I’m actually surprised this work event won’t involve polo lol.
And of course they have to renovate and expand Adelaide. It has 4 bedrooms, right? One for each of the kids and one for Kate. You don’t expect CarolE to sleep on the couch do you?
I was thinking maybe it’s for Nanny Maria,doesn’t she have to commute when they stay at AD. Maybe they need her closer.
I think they are talking about the annex where Nanny Maria supposedly already lives – if you look at pictures of Adelaide, its basically right next to the “main” cottage on the circle.
My first thought though was that this is about the Middletons moving in. They’re going to take over the annex so it has to be renovated from “staff quarters” to “Middleton quarters” and the excuse will be that Kate needs help while recuperating and they’ll sell their Bucklebury home and just like that, the Middletons will live on the windsor estate for the rest of their lives.
@Becks1 – do you think they’re being forced to sell Bucklebury to cover their debts?
@Eurydice – what debts though? Wasn’t the consensus that because PP was an LLC, Carole et al aren’t personally liable for the $2 million plus outstanding owed to their creditors? And while I’m not certain, for the same reason (LLC) wouldn’t the insolvency company be paid out of the proceeds of the PP sale? And since their final fee was around $250,000, but the sale netted only about $180,000, didn’t they get stiffed as well?
The Middletons obviously don’t care about paying anyone they don’t have to, or things would have worked out differently. So no need to sell Bucklebury, at least for that. Meanwhile, I thought the tea is also that Mike M., who is very seldom seen or heard from, has been busy with rose bushes of his own, in which case, we’re likely just talking about Carole getting her own pied a terre at Adelaide.
I vote this is part of the divorce/separation negotiations. She gets a ‘better’ home with more facilities.
He always looks so ragged, pale, old and dry, no matter how much “rest” he gets. Whatever he is (not) doing, it isn’t working!
And just like clockwork Prince Harry and Princess Meghan shining brightly gets Peg back to work.
Beat me to it! 🎯
Hmmm, building a little Granny annex for Carole? Also the article should read ‘Carole to renovate AC to make it more middle class and appropriate to the Middleton family values’.
I’ve actually been wondering when we’d get a story about them renovating AC – look what they did to Amner, ripped out a brand new kitchen. Maybe this is what the hold out has been for – Peggy to fund reno’s to her separation cottage.
I just said this above – I think this is for Carole, she’s moving in. and that means William is definitely not living there.
So is Kate being moved into the annex? If she just had cancer and had “preventative” chemo, why would they need a new structure for her recuperation? This gets weirder
Its a fancy way of saying ‘Granny wing for Carole’. Kate can’t do anything without her mother being there.
That was my thought, too, DU – the Middletons are moving in to “help” with Kate and the children. I wonder if they are annexing the building next door that reportedly was used for “staff”?
Exactly. It is getting weirder and weirder with Kate’s cancer. Kate cannot do any engagement for the foreseeable future. Even Willi is not committing to any major royal work event for the foreseeable future to help out his father who has been also in treatment for cancer. Now they consider renovating the annex to AC to help with Kate’s recuperation. That all sounds so weird. Does Kate have any mobility issue? Or do they need space for equipment for Kate’s treatment?
Regarding the cost of the renovation I hope they make Willi and Kate coughing up the money for the renovation of their home after BM made all the fuss about the renovation of Frogmore Cottage. It is only fair for Willi and Kate to pay for their own home.
“Does Kate have any mobility issue? Or do they need space for equipment for Kate’s treatment?”
This idea has been plaguing me ever since that “Adelaide is too cold and small” article. They refuse to allow Kate to be seen in an unambiguous way by the public and keep dropping breadcrumbs of inconsistent and incongruous information if she’s “getting stronger everyday…” was actually the case.
Can we just have proof of life for the Princess of Wales already? WTH is going on?
I hadn’t thought about mobility issue but that could make a lot of sense of why she’s not been seen in the wild by actual press.
It also might explain why her legs looked depleted in the cancer video, but of course that could have been from a lot of other health issues as well. They just didn’t look like her legs usually do, so muscular and pretty.
It would raise a lot of questions, though, about why KP approved of the Windsor Farm video of someone who wasn’t Kate, bouncing around easily and happily like the 20 something year old that person is.
So he is coming out from hiding. Harry really is the bait to get Peg to do anything.
That tweet certainly isn’t “work” even by the royal definition of work. But, as long as they were at it, they could have denounced misogyny and hate crimes, not just put out a cookie cutter statement like “thoughts and prayers”.
Caring about women’s lives is just too political!
And not something they care about in any case.
It shows they’re getting bolder with their bullsh!t, openly calling tweets “work” now.
Could it be possible that Kate is using at Adelaide Cottage as her primary home and William is using Frogmore Cottage as a crash pad whenever he is Windsor?
This would explain why we have not heard a “peep” and only “crickets” about who is residing at Frogmore Cottage. Frogmore Cottage would allow Piggington to come and go as he pleases unseen whereas there would be lots of staff witnesses if he was crashing at Windsor Castle.
He would never use Frogmore Cottage If he’s crashing anywhere its at Windsor Castle or KP.
Part of the deal to keep Carole sweet perhaps. I really believe Kate’s not coming back.
I wonder if Harry ever got back all that money they spent on doing up Frogmore. Short term tenants don’t pay for renovations, that’s the landlord’s job.
Oh I definitely had the theory that william was staying at frogmore😂. I think he’s staying mostly at KP and anmer but if he’s not at Adelaide…yes, he can stay at WC but I think he likes to isolate himself away from staff. I doubt he’s at FC but I always think there’s some chance.
Let me.ask a question: How would people feel if there was sure proof and tangible results that William was really working behind the scenes. If he was seen going to work at least 4 times a week,making conference calls,brain storming with his team? If he had actual work ethic and his patronages were thriving without the expectations of being seen ,would the public be ok with that?
Probably but given that William is incapable of doing ONE event without screaming everywhere that he “works” I don’t think he actually works behind the scene. Also, come on, royal work is not real work, let’s be serious.
But I think William’s real problem is the simply being ‘told’ what to do and treated like a show pony. If he could just get down to working on his passions and helping his patronages with a 9-5 schedule I bet he would be more productive. What cripples him is he doesn’t want to be told to show up places.
It might depend upon the actual “work” in addition to the actual work ethic. When Charles has gone off to work, there’s always a project— often a massive project — to show for his efforts. Similarly, one has the sense that Anne does the prep work to be informed about the programs and projects that she supports.
If William were reportedly brainstorming, there should eventually be some results. Also, Kinging, I’m told, needs to be seen to be believed. Eventually, unless the results of his efforts were tangible and significant, I think attention towards William would diminish, at which point, some would surely wonder what their tax dollars has been propping up.
I think the issue is that the job is to be seen. I would estimate probably 1/4 of his “engagements” last year as listed on the CC were things like phone calls, meetings with the board of the duchy, etc – no one saw him. And those were counted the same as someone like anne or Sophie going to an event hours away and spending the day there.
I would expect that all working royals are doing work behind the scenes – to prepare for their public meetings/events/engagements. So no, I don’t think he should get accolades for that. A lot of people have to do other work before their more visible work and the visible work is what counts.
For example, in my job, I am expected to move cases (legal cases lol, not physical cases). I have to do research sometimes and have to consult with colleagues about these cases and I have to attend meetings relating to this work and so on and so forth. But at the end of the day, the crux of my job is to move those cases and I need to do that regardless of whatever other work is happening “behind the scenes.” the cases are my output.
William’s job is to be seen. At the end of the day, that is his output. There are other, more qualified people to run charitable organizations.
@Becks, you took the words right out of my mouth! That’s exactly the issue. It’s ludicrous that this tool thinks he can “work” from home. People aren’t interested in whatever paperwork he might be doing BTS, they want the chance to see/meet him, or at the very least, see photos of him and check out what he’s doing.
How would people feel? Astonished, followed quickly by consternation, as in why the h*ll hasn’t he been doing this all along???
@BeanieBean, excellent point ! Him and his team probably think that it’s too far gonne by now for him to actually get to “work”.
Becky English had the press release about Willy’s appearance….he is going to organizations that redistribute and receive leftover food to prevent waste. Which is CRex’s big coronation cause.
This feels to me like BP scheduled Willy into something Charles had on the agenda and announced it before he could say no. Kind of like Camilla’s engagement to Andrew Parker Bowles. It’s likely Willy didn’t know he was going until Becky announced it. Becky put the word ‘environment’ into the release just so Willy could save face and still gaze lovingly into her eyes when they met next.
“insiders suggest the family are considering plans to expand a currently vacant annexe to assist in the princess’ recuperation.” sorry for my difficulty in understanding, but how could an expansion of a vacant annexe assist Kate’s recuperation from cancer? When I first read it, I was confused about it and it made me thinking that Kate is indeed in a coma or she’s just out of it, just as the Spanish journalist claimed and they are building a special extension with all the necessary equipment for her recuperation… nanny Maria and the rest of the people caring for the Wales are already living just around the corner….the extension is not for any of them.. other c/b pointed out that it’s for Carole…perhaps…who knows with these people…
Edit to add: I don’t know how my comment ended up here….
After reading this far, I think it’s likely one of two things: special equipment & space for additional medical personnel to be on site at all times, OR, accommodation for Kate’s mummy to move in & ‘help’.
ITA with @BeanieBean. I know of two families who’ve had to retrofit their homes with things like ramps and even reinforced foundations to accommodate hospital beds, and that seems like the only reason that AC would all of a sudden need this “annex” instead of their staff members continuing to live there. IDK exactly what it is, but something is up.
I think this is probably right. This was an event scheduled for Charles and they put william in it and are forcing him to go. I wonder how many other of Charles’ previously scheduled events William has turned down?
@Harper: or William is stepping all over Charles’ initiatives, the way Katie stepped in front of his flower show appearance. Zero respect for daddy dearest.
How is he not embarrassed by his own laziness is beyond me.
Maybe the extension to Adelaide Cottage is that they are finally giving nanny Maria a room to actually stay in so she can take care of the children full-time ?
Someone with half a brain realized that all this time off while the Duke of Kent hobbles about and Anne keeps blazing through events makes William look like a twat internationally. Plus Harry … as long as Harry is thriving and doing public events,.. William will find some time to stick in an event he should be doing at a rate that outpaces Anne.
I saw that announcement and I just thought that William is extremely boring.
He is the human equivalent of Surrey. (Apologies to Surrey residents.)
Oof! What did Surrey ever do to you??
I’d like more scrutiny on the question of who’s going to pay for the renovations. Surely W will want to flaunt his new Ducy wealth and pay for the remodelling himself? Yeah, I won’t hold my breath.
If Adelaide cottage is part of the divorce settlement Kate needs a better lawyer. She should also get a home in her name free and clear and not part of the crown estate. I get that because of the kids she needs the security of Windsor but that’s not long term financial security for her.
That’s a good point, but even Diana was stuck at KP. They keep those women trapped.
Honestly, I’m surprised that it took this long for renoKate to start a remodel. No freaking way they would ever be happy with the cottage as is.
Maybe all of this time spent on her sickbed has allowed her to spend more time with her moodboard? But I’m worried that she is starting work without even having seen Meghan’s cooking show – what if she suddenly has to change from “California Coastal Modern” to a completely different style?
I see Billy’s been watching Harry and Nacho again, hence the open neck collar!!? And let’s be clear, Billy couldn’t put out a tweet or a statement without him adding bones name to it, too many questions would have been asked!!
Do any of you (like me) remember some of the songs from the magnificent “West side Story” there’s a fan favourite being hummed by staff around the Royals at the moment!
“somethings coming I don’t know what it is but it is gonna be………. And cause a real sht storm!
Mary Pester, sounds like chickens are coming home to roost. Can’t wait.
I thought chucky was not going to make it , if that’s the case then why would wank need to renovate Addele for himself and family? Won’t he be preparing to move into one of his many welfare run castles ? No , no if this house is being renovated, it’s for Carole . She is moving in full time because wank no longer had two f to give and he can’t be bothered to pretend anymore In public or private . Also , I am begging wank to find a huge vat of vasaline and slather himself in it all day every day. That man is looking more ashy that a volcano
So Kate’s work events for the year: two tweets (allegedly), one video (allegedly), one leaving the hospital as a bundle of twigs (allegedly). Billy: a couple of tweets, a couple of parties, a couple of investitures, a couple of pub runs, and a football game. And now this. And his work week is starting on Thursday because the kids are on vacation til Wednesday. OK, England, you getting value for your money? How’s that 127k a day looking to you right about now?
Hey, don’t forget Kate edited the frankenphoto too! (again, allegedly….)
@Becks 😂😂
I think her “like many amateur photographers” apology post is also in the court circular as work.
Watching how half heartedly William works once Harry has been seen really make it obvious that it was Kate behind the copying and stalking of the Sussex activities. I used to think it was William making her dress like Meghan and going out there to try to divert focus but it was all Kate. She chose to dress like Meghan, scheduled events when the Sussexes announced they were doing things, sent her uncle out to insult Meghan, and just in general kept the toxic unnecessary competition and comparisons going in the press
Cancer or no, coma or no she is a nasty individual.
Sounds like a cover story for why you won’t be seeing them at the house, bc “renovations”
lol “ according to Huevo Math™” 🤣 (the TM did it for me!)
“Huevo Math” took me out 😭
“vacant annexe to assist in the princess’ recuperation.” How is having the builders in going to help her recovery, more likely to knock her back.
A house for Carole, one assumes. I don’t think Mike will be joining her since it seems like they’ve been separated for years at this point, (just like Kate and Wills!)
If this is all part of the settlement negotiations I wonder what it means for the Bucklebury house? Something tells me Will owns that and he’s kicking Carole’s broke arse out so she’s groveling for these accommodations at Windsor to “take care of Kate.”
How long can Will, as Prince of Wales or King, simply refuse to go anywhere or do anything? Is there a mechanism to remove him as heir or king if he simply refuses to do the job? Would Parliament have to be involved. Or would no one do anything at all, and the grey men would just keep churning out documents and the tabloids keep writing stories about how wonderfully he is working from home? He won’t even go to Normandy!!? Is his response to every request, “I can’t. Kate has cancer.” (Phone rings next to Will, “Will, could you pick up the phone please?” “Can’t. Kate has cancer.” )
I’ve posted this link previously and thought I would again, because it’s a good article about Adelaide Cottage and Adelaide Lodge. Almost to the end of the article, there is a good look at what all is on the land at Adelaide.
https://scenetherapy.com/adelaide-cottage-in-windsor-home-park/
Thanks S&S – that’s interesting