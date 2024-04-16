Prince William schedules his first work event in a month, he’ll go to Surrey on Thursday

It’s just been announced: Prince William will “return to work” this week. He’s scheduled his first event in a month! He hasn’t done a stitch of work since March 19th, and now his big return is scheduled for Thursday, April 18th. He will visit Surrey and chat with community leaders and environmentalists or something. Sounds like busywork to me. Imagine being so lazy, you’re scheduling your first event in a month for a Thursday.

Of course, according to Huevo Math™, William has already done some “work” in recent days. That would be the tweet issued over the weekend, regarding the horrific situation in Sydney, Australia – an incel misogynist stabbed multiple women in a mall. The Waleses’ tweet was notable because it’s the first time Kate has “signed” anything since she took the blame for manipulating the Mother’s Day frankenphoto. Tatler called this tweet a “return to duty” for Kate. LOL.

We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others. W & C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 13, 2024

And finally, there’s a rumor going around that Kate and William plan to do a big renovation and extension to Adelaide Cottage, their home on the Royal Windsor estate. I’ve believed for some time now that Adelaide is basically Kate’s separation house with the kids and that William lives elsewhere. This year, I’m not even sure that either of them are living full-time at Adelaide. In any case, they are “contemplating renovations and extensions to a little-known redbrick annexe adjacent to their Adelaide Cottage residence” and “insiders suggest the family are considering plans to expand a currently vacant annexe to assist in the princess’ recuperation.” They might even personally finance the reno? LOL. I’ll believe that when I see it. Anyway, curious little story, huh?