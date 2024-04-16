Courtney Love: Taylor Swift ‘is not important…she’s not interesting as an artist’

Courtney Love is the white Azealia Banks – she always has a lot of derogatory sh-t to say about other women, always has tons of “advice” for more-successful women, but ultimately is nothing more than yet another critic who should examine their own sexism and prejudices. Courtney moved to London in 2019 and she’s currently promoting a new eight-part series for BBC Radio 6. The series is called Courtney Love’s Women, where she explores the women in music she actually likes or respects. She won’t include Taylor Swift, Beyonce or Lana del Rey by the sound of it. Love chatted with the Standard and the Swifties have already turned their wrath on her. Some highlights:
She wants to be known as a bitch: ‘People used to say that I was so difficult. They said I was disagreeable. Yes, I am completely disagreeable and I’m never going to apologise for that. I always wanted to be known as a bitch. Being liked was never my thing. Kurt wanted to be liked but not me. He was able to hide behind me, but then I got hated. Then Kurt died, and the hatred towards me reached a completely new level. I did not plan for that. I’m all for taking my wiener out on stage, like Jim Morrison did. If I had a wiener and I was drunk enough, I would have totally taken it out, just like Jim. I had a bitch capacity and I was cool with not being liked. I saw Bob Dylan in Don’t Look Back and he didn’t want to be liked and I thought, yeah, I want to be like that.’
Women are becoming cliched in music: ‘It’s great that there are so many successful women in the music industry, but lots of them are becoming a cliché. Now, every successful woman is cloned, so there is just too much music. They’re all the same. If you play something on Spotify, you get bombarded with a lot of stuff that’s exactly the same. I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.’
On Jann Wenner & the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘Five old white guys, right, who have apparently never heard of Kate Bush. I mean, really? Jann Wenner should be put out to pasture. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a joke. You know, some guy takes a girl out and tries to kiss her and she doesn’t feel like it, and he gets his whole career ruined. But Jann Wenner is allowed to say that Black people and women weren’t intellectual enough to be included in his book of rock ’n’ roll masters? Eat me, you f***!’
The female artists she actually likes: She sings the praises of Patti Smith (whom she listened to in juvenile hall at the age of 11), Nina Simone, PJ Harvey (‘The first four albums, then I’m done’), Julie London and Joni Mitchell (‘The early albums, not the experimental s***’). She likes Deborah Harry, having listened to her when she was in a foster home. She had to quote scripture in order to get breakfast and she played Blondie’s ‘Call Me’ instead. ‘I wasn’t a superfan, but she was very beautiful.’
Taylor & Lana: Other women don’t come across so well, and she positively hates the idea of Taylor Swift. ‘Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.’ And she’s even tiring a little of Lana Del Rey: ‘I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off. Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.’
On Madonna: ‘I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me. I loved Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her.’
Here’s the thing – if I’m being generous, I would say that Love is an adequate music historian and she can talk about the brilliant female artists who created music pre-2000, let’s say. But what’s coming across here is not that Love is some credible truth-teller of modern music, it’s that she’s old and out of touch. People are like, well Courtney Love’s brand is straight-forward, she even says that she’s fine with being mean/bitchy. While that’s part of it, I think the bigger thing is that she doesn’t “get” it. She doesn’t “get” Beyonce, she doesn’t “get” Lana, she doesn’t “get” Taylor Swift. She’s trying to be an edgelord but she’s lost her edge.
Wow that is a name I haven’t seen in decades.. guess Courtney wanted some attention.
Does anyone have an ID on her swirly silver earrings? I love them.
She wouldn’t be a blip on anyone’s radar if she hadn’t taken advantage of a junkie.
Having seen Hole in concert in about 1992, she has totally been drunk and showing her body parts on stage, and it was still a great show and I loved it. She absolutely needs to accept that along with “being a bitch” she just doesn’t get the kids these days and their newfangled tunes. Just lean into it – be the Crone!!
She refers to the male genitalia as a wiener. I haven’t done that since grade school!
She seems stuck in the place where she was considered ground breaking with Hole and hasn’t matured much since. She got caught up in a moment with Nirvana, Hole, grunge and hasn’t moved on to evolve which is sad.
But I agree with her take on Beyoncé. I love that she did a country album for the same reason CL said, I’m enjoying all the white male tears and hair pulling but I don’t like her music. You can respect the hell out of someone as I do Beyoncé and not like the product. It’s okay.
As far as Taylor Swift goes, Courtney likes to have beef. She knew what she was doing. But I think she bit off a bit more than she can chew. I think a majority of die hard Swifties don’t even know who she is.
Were her and Madonna actual rivals?They were so iconic in that MTV interview,but I doubt Madonna even thinks about her at this point.
Not even remotely. Madonna was already a legend when CL emerged and had a moment.
She’s not wrong about the insane hatred she got after KC died, though.
She was once in a good band, and women’s bands of that era were AMAZING and raw [riot girls!!]- but she has always been more famous for being married and being a mess.
But i too have to point out that people STILL talk about her killing her husband- who very clearly committed suicide. The misogyny runs so damn deep- then and now.
I remember footage of her (Mtv news) in the park in her nightgown, talking to inconsolable fans who had camped out there. She looked a mess, clearly broken hearted and distraught, but she was there for those kids.
I remember hearing her read his suicide note- then talking back to him about things he said (when he talked about how he hated being a “rock star” and she pleaded with him, ‘you could have just stopped’) -it still brings tears to my eyes.
It was raw and tragic and something that sticks in my mind.
As for Madonna- poor Madonna looked gorgeous and early elder statesmen on a platform outside the VMAs venue and courtney love started throwing up compacts- and Kurt Loder (?) was like- come on up Courtney- Madonna was like- please, no.
Courtney was obviously intoxicated and Madonna was- as kind as she could be. So very messy.
Of course, now, she just needs some attention.
But as we know, Ms. Swift is re-writing record books on sales, attendance, encouraging voting. When you are the biggest and the baddest (Queen Beyonce notwithstanding) people are going to take swipes.
I don’t think Ms. Swift will lose any sleep over it.
I just hope, for her sake and the lovely young women who is her kid, that she is in a relatively good place.
I remember a1992 Vanity Fair article with Courtney Love. Courtney gave a great quote about Madonna.
“Madonna’s interest in me was kind of like Dracula’s interest in his latest victim.”
Courtney was just coming up and she was posturing as Madonna being jealous of her as the new kid in town.
So no, they weren’t friends.
Madonna and Courtney still have a Punk attitude and can turn people off, but Madonna at least has some introspective and self-reflective moments in her music and is a veritable artist and icon. Courtney comes off as just annoying, but I do agree with her assessment that much of today’s (pop) music sounds the same. I’ll never forget when she rudely crashed Madonna’s 1995 mtv/vma post-show interview. Madonna was very composed throughout Courtney’s stunt and left early, leaving the interviewer with a non-sensical Courtney, looking confused about the whole thing.
I don’t think it’s that bitchy or edgy to dislike pop music. But just say it. I don’t like top ten radio hits. It’s a very common take on music.
Of course Kate Bush should be in the rock and roll hall of fame. She is the greatest. Again, not a controversial take. Doesn’t make Love any more interesting.
Agree.
If she weren’t so unbearable it would almost be sad. She so very clearly wants to be thought as An Original Thinker, but in trying so hard she comes across as entirely commonplace.
Also, I have to point this out as no one has yet: just PJ Harvey’s FIRST four albums? F!@k right off with that noise, as if Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea isn’t a MASTERPIECE.
I have absolutely no problem saying that Hole was quite good in the 90s, even if they were a bit before my time, but Courtney Love WISHES she could create something half as good as SftCSftS. It all just comes across as sour grapes via a try hard lens.
I can’t imagine being her age and still trying SO HARD to be cool. Huge shocker, rocker chick doesn’t like pop music. It would be a lot edgier to just woman up and admit that “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is a beautiful song!
I’m with you @terra, Stories from the City is her very best album! Way better than anything Hole ever did. It all sounds like they’re playing their guitars with rakes. I don’t mind that (kind of love it), but with her as a front woman, no thanks.
Terra and tealily, you’re both def my kinda people: Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea is and always will be a goddamn masterpiece. Desert island disc for sure.
Envy and resentment are not the same as truth-telling.
Yeah, it feels like Love’s “I’m a bitch!” is rather like Musk’s “I’m for free speech!” — a claim that’s used to indemnify the speaker against criticism. And as others have pointed out, Love’s takes are neither original nor interesting.
THIS!
Yes. You need to be able to tell me what you like and value now for me to be able to take your critiques seriously. Looking through someone’s posts to see if they have positive things to say is a good way to figure out how serious they are. Great artists love and respect their peers. A few outliers don’t, but people always seem to delude themselves that hating everything is a sign of being cool, rather than immature.
Lol, so was there any current artist that she loves and spoke about? Bc all the ones she loved are from way back when. So she likes the oldies. I’m not a swiftie but there a lot of TS songs I like, mostly from 1989. I’ll be curious to hear her new album.
Yeah, fair play about not liking pop as others say above. But it’s not edgy to just relish cutting other women down. She’s always seemed so enraptured by her own sense of self-importance. I mean Radio 6 Music just did several hours dedicated to her on her birthday at the weekend, and they definitely gave her icon status. I just don’t see her as some grande dame of music, particularly not now.
Is she really targeting other women, though, or just talking about the biggest musicians on the planet? Yeah, she’s an Old who’s leaning hard into her brand, but she’s not… wrong? TS is a great phenomenon, but her music isn’t complex or interesting, and it makes sense it wouldn’t appeal to a 90’s grunge goddess.
I share a lot of the same frustration with today’s music: everything sounds like it was designed by AI using a preset algorithm, and there’s no originality.
But I, too, am an Old!
Agreed. I like Swift’s catchy tunes, but it’s not musically interesting. What keeps people coming back, frankly, are the lyrical Easter eggs about her love life. That’s good business, full stop. And it’s made her a billionaire so fair play to her.
But it’s not *musically* interesting. She’s been around for 18 years now. Are there any newer artists who list Swift as a musical influence?
But .. it’s all relative isn’t it. I find so many of Taylor’s (mostly lesser known) songs interesting. And complex. Her lyrics are so clever and honest. What someone finds interesting can be different than someone else. And obviously a lot of people find Taylor interesting.
(I’m not sure what defines an “old” but I am a 50 year old woman – a singer /songwriter myself)
I loved Courtney Love back in the day. Hole was so awesome. I loved their albums. Although my favourite one – Celebrity Skin – was that great because of Billy Corgan and Melissa Auf der Maur’s contributions imo. I don’t mind what she is saying here, if she’s not interested, she’s not. But the “not important” phrasing is problematic. That’s where the resentment starts to show.
Courtney who?
That is exactly what my 16 year old grandson and Swiftie said when I told him about this. Lolol This sounds like a lot of sour grapes towards women who were more successful than her.
Sadly, this happens with some artists who were famous at their time. What’s unfortunate is that we’re in the “petty” culture and the internet exacerbates it.
Some may cheer Courtney on, others will slam her unmercifully. She’s entitled to her opinion whether Swifties like it or not.
What a unremarkable way to promote a women in music series by talking sh*t about women in music. Look, I understand the importance of criticism especially when it can be used by the artist to get better. However, here she is supposedly doing something good by making a series about women. So, why not talk about things you love and keep the sh*t talking to another time? It is apparent that Courtney is the wrong person for the job.
I’ve never been able to transcend her constant “bitter mean girl LOOK AT ME NOW AND ALWAYS” energy enough to actually listen to her music, which, I understand, isn’t bad.
Hole were actually a good band – Live Through This was an album that I listened to a LOT. Recommend that as it was one of their best.
Love was a major mess back in the day and beefed with pretty much everyone.
“she’s … out of touch” The age thing no so much. I’ve seen plenty of 65+ yo’s who are in touch. CL hasn’t grown with the times.
IKR? I never see a photo of Stevie Nicks that I don’t find aspirational. So so many badass role models for killing it after 60.
Exactly. I wanted to edit that sentence “she’s old and out of touch.” Let’s just say she’s out of touch. Being “old” has nothing to do with it.
These comments come off better than many of her interviews in the past three decades. That’s not saying much, but they aren’t as bad takes as I thought they’d be. The point about successful women artists being “cloned” is SO true.
For me, the jury is still out on Taylor. She writes bangers and is interesting as someone to celebrity-watch. I’m waiting to see how her musical reaction to/against the lo-fi pandemic albums shakes out in the next few years. Is she experimenting to “stay relevant” in a cynical way (as in, this is more excellent businesswoman-ing) or is the music really driving her?
Wait a sec..Courtney says she had to stop listening to Lana when she was recording her new album because it was influencing her too much? I’m confused.
Also what on earth has she done to her face? I would not have recognised her at all.
I would have said she was Michelle Pfeiffer long before I guessed Courtney Love.
Unrecognizable. They’re all becoming Anonymous Blonde.
I did love Hole back in high school.
I don’t understand the need to criticize other artists for doing their “thing.” Is Taylor Swift’s music for everyone? No. I doubt there is a single artist that doesn’t have critics, because we all have different tastes. If the only reason you’re making headlines is because you are mocking hugely successful people, and those that enjoy their music…well, that’s fine. Good luck! I’ll be over here listening to my movie scores and sad indie music, and am fine saying that while certain artists and genres aren’t for me, if it brings their listeners joy, that is great! To each their own.
Safe like Madonna? JFC. I had Madonna’s first four albums by my 13th birthday and I probably learned as much about sex from them as in health class.
Throwing my 2 cents in here. I loved Hole and still do. Celebrity Skin and Amethyst are still on my playlist but also some of the stuff that never made it on the air.
I took my Middle to see Hole and it must have been an off night for her because she got up there, seemed sober, didn’t act the fool and absolutely shredded for a solid 2 hours. Interacted with the crowd, was pleasant and funny and seemed to be happy to be there.
And yes. The loathing she got after Kurt died was so unhinged. Wasn’t fair then and still isn’t to this day.
You don’t need to listen to, or like pop music to appreciate Taylor Swift as one of the major musical artists of the 21st century.
As for nit being ‘interesting’? I don’t think there are many who truly are.
Still, it’s a subjective concept, and many find Taylor ‘interesting’.
Well, she didn’t say she doesn’t “get” Beyoncé, she said she doesn’t like Beyoncé’s music. I don’t know that Courtney will ever express herself in a way that won’t piss off everybody, but I have to agree with her on a couple of things. Taylor Swift is financially very important and also very influential, but I don’t find her at all interesting as an artist, not like I do Beyoncé. And for me, the last time Madonna was authentically interesting was in Desperately Seeking Susan – everything after that was self-conscious affectation, even if enormously influential.
Hmmm, Courtney Love describing *herself*.
Ah yes, hating on Taylor Swift is so interesting and original. I wish Courtney will find her peace and happiness one day. Being this bitter all the time must be exhausting. She hasn’t moved an inch in decades.
I didn’t think her Beyonce comment was bad – she’s acknowledging what Bey did with Cowboy Carter but says that she didn’t like it, which is fine. Not everyone likes everything.
And her comments about Jann Werner seemed pretty spot on.
I think there’s a difference between Taylor being interesting and taylor being important. She’s clearly an important figure in pop culture in the 2020s. does that mean everyone has to think she’s an interesting artist? No. But it seems courtney is using the two terms interchangeably and to me they mean different things in this context.
I found myself not disagreeing with Courtney, but of course this is my perspective and I don’t expect anyone to agree with me.
This is also 100% how I feel about these comments. I didn’t feel she was putting Beyonce down, it was acknowledging the significance of Cowboy Carter while saying it’s not for me.
As for TS, is she musically interesting or is she a person who people feel parasocially connected to for reasons outside of her music? Her music is not groundbreaking, style wise. She is a fabulous businesswoman who knows how to market herself, engage, and keep people interested. Swifties will fall all over themselves to buy multiple variants of the same album, merch, and spent gobs of money on concert tickets. You don’t reach billionaire status without smarts and savvy, and she definitely has that.
I think that if you look at Madonna, who was an ally for LGBTQ+ people long before it was “cool” to do so, or other artists who politically and publicly put their money where their mouth is, they will have a different impact and legacy than Taylor does. I am certain that Taylor donates and does good philanthropic work, but think about the impact she could have as a badass billionaire who has the ear of billions of people.
Courtney is a racist gasbag who will contradict herself if you let her ramble on long enough. Last year Lana was the only true genius besides Kurt. This year not so much. Before black people shouldn’t listen to rock because it’s not our culture. Now she sings the praises of Big Mama Thornton and wants more diversity in the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.
I heartily dislike this chick. I don’t care about her opinion. I’ve endured more profound and meaningful dog farts than anything she’s said for the last 20 years. She is ungenerous to other women and a relentless attention seeker.
lol on the meaningful dog farts Nixie and big YUP on her history of saying ridiculously racist and misogynistic things.
I would fear for her life after poking Swifties and the BeyHive in one go but (a) I don’t care and (b) not sure they’ll even bother with someone so irrelevant to them
I mean she’s right, she’s not, but she isn’t the only one. That’s why it’s best to just mind your own business.
I have to agree with her. Beyonce and Taylor are kind of bland. Their music is fun but it’s not messy, like she was, which in an artistic sense is usually more interesting.
Beyonce was never entirely my jam, aside from some singles and man, I did love Lemonade. But even if I was never all that into her singing (something about her voice? I really love soul music and a deeper voice, I guess), I can still recognize that she’s a master at a) performance, b) voice control, and c) putting forward a strong point of view. To me, Beyonce is a total pro even though I’m not a superfan.
I personally don’t think Taylor’s musical POV is remotely as diverse or…rich, I guess…as Beyonce’s. It’s sort of…pop depth. Pop culture. It’s fine and somewhat disposable.
I agree that Beyonce is an incredible live performer. Her Superbowl performance was one to beat. Both of them, actually. She knows how to put on a show. She brought the spectacle, which is what people want.
I don’t know that much about Taylor as a performer. The few videos of hers I’ve watched, she seems a bit awkward in her movements. By contrast, Beyonce is a dancer. Not that you have to be a dancer to be a great performer.
Obviously, they’re both hugely successful and have connected with people with their music and message. But neither is taking a lot of risks. I’m guessing that’s what Courtney Love is saying. And I love a bitch. 🙂
You know, I hate that Taylor Swift is at the top of the industry. Because she’s just such a shit singer. She sings as well as I do, which is to say adequate enough for choir but not much more.
That said, she’s a skilled songwriter and deserves recognition for her success alone. She’s also clearly a BOSS when it comes to the business side of the industry. So, good for her.
I just can’t wrap my brain around how popular she is when 50% of what she does (SING the song, with the other half actually writing the song) is just so…mediocre.
And I kinda tend to agree that she’s not an interesting artist. I mean, her songs are cute and catchy. They’re catchy. But I think the fact that she’s on top of the industry says a lot about the nature of the industry itself (you don’t need to be the most skilled, etc.).
My mother, who trained as an opera singer, used to say Taylor has a voice like a fish – just the mouth opening and closing, opening and closing, with no real sound coming out. But, that aside, Taylor has something – a personality and persona that resonates with a lot of people.
Exactly.
Such a fond spot for CL. I think she is smart and opinionated. I also cannot fathom why Taylor Swift’s music gets the attention it gets. There are more innovative times in music and less innovative times. For example the 60’s brought forth some very interesting music: Janis, Jimi, Led Zep etc… Punk was new and interesting and so was grunge. It may be the case that I don’t “get” the new music or we may be in a lull period waiting for something new. Either way, I like the discussion.
I really hope the f word she used for Jann Wenner was not the homophobic slur.
The two biggest pop stars in the world have both successfully crossed several genres and like them or not, it makes them inherently ‘interesting’. But love has to clout chase and name drop or no one would care about her little podcast.. She’s giving me Sharon Osborne vibes with her bitter Betty act..
Taylor Swift speaks to a lot of women in her generation … that’s her thing and she’s worked incredibly hard to be as successful as she is.
The thing about CL’s comments that bug me is that she wouldn’t be getting this much attention if she was criticizing mostly men. Music journos like to feast on woman-on-woman crime.
The only thing I find surprising is that anyone would give a cr*p about what Courtney Love likes or doesn’t like.
Well, she was right about Jan Wenner but even a broken clock is right twice a day. The much bigger problem is that I find all of her hatreds boring. Only trashing female artists is reprehensible.
*Hard eye roll*. Courtney Love. Pffft. She’s always been a clout chaser, just talking s*** so someone will pay attention to her. I liked some of her songs back in the day, and her performance in that Larry Flynt movie, but other than that–whatever Courtney. Blah Blah Blah is all I hear when she starts in on whatever her hate fest for the moment is.
She’s a “mean girl,” always has been, always will be.
Here’s the thing: I don’t think Courtney was intrinsically wrong about Taylor. Taylor is popular. But none of what she produces is culturally significant in any way. She’s not shifting cultural narratives. She makes pop music. That clearly a very specific demographic relates to. But will her music be referenced or still listened to in 30 years? I don’t know.
Please, let’s not pretend that CL EVER gained any relevance on her own. 🙄 Kurt Cobain was the nadir of here relevance
I actually agree with some of her takes, but why doesn’t she use her platform to focus on the artists she does find musically interesting, rather then going out of her way to criticise those who she doesn’t.
This should just be called, I threw away many opportunities, professionally and personally by being messy. I won’t take responsibility but let me trash other people to work out my resentment and make myself look ” above it all”.
Gee Courtney — it appears you don’t like Taylor Swift because she’s a billionaire and world famous, and you’re not. You had your 15 minutes of fame and you’re now bitter that you couldn’t hang onto it so you sh*t all over other musicians like you’re some sort of expert. You’re just a sixty-something mean girl.
Where did she get that outfit from? Courtney Courtney Courtney, she has been involved in some shady shit. The former manager of Britney Sam something was Courtney’s manager too. I always wonder if he fed Courtney drugs too and thats why she wigged out. She did out Harvey Weinstein as a perv YEARS AGO and was blacklisted bc of it.
Pitting all the pop girls against each other is lame and easy to manipulate. It doesn’t matter to me who is “better” – As an old lady, I’m just excited that female artists have absolutely dominated the current pop scene and are digging into the music business. The Grammies were FUN this year! Bonus – Women have always been important to country music and doing some of its best work. How great that Beyonce is shaking up that scene!
Courtney is a talent and I wish she’d got her act together. Now she’s just a memory.
It sounded like she really likes Lana del ray
She spoke up about Harvey Weinstein, and people got upset with her. She also did the same thing about Brad Pitt’s shady business practices, and people got upset with her.
Courtney’s just being Courtney. Of all the Queens of Rock in the 90’s, Kim Gordon, Shirley Manson (absolute queen), Kathleen Hanna, and Gwen Stefani among others are still totally relevant and get what’s going on in music and overall in the world today. Debbie Harry still has it going on.