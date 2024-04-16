Prince William is ‘past the angry stage’ & ‘can’t be bothered’ with the Sussexes

Two weeks ago, some random royal expert claimed that Prince William and Kate had “urged” the Sussexes to bring their children to the UK. First of all, I don’t think William and Kate urged any such thing. While William is obsessed with all things Sussex, he would never think to encourage, urge, order or demand that Harry and Meghan bring their children anywhere. The sad truth is that William really doesn’t give a f–k about his niece and nephew enough to give them any thought beyond how much he hates their parents. But it was interesting to see someone attempt to assign a new position to the Waleses, that they were the ones trying to resolve the conflict in some kind of awkward way (which I also don’t believe). Now we’re back to regularly scheduled programming though – according to the Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths, the reason why the Waleses and Sussexes still have icy relations is because Meghan demanded an apology… and William can’t be bothered.

Royal author Tom Quinn has recently claimed that Meghan has said that “until she feels that the Royal Family have been sufficiently nice to her – and grovelingly apologised for the past – it’s not going to happen.” Speaking to GB News, Royal expert and editor-at-large for the Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths said: “I think that she is pushing for an apology. She’s been pushing for that for quite a long time, although there have been reports from the Sussex camp that she has sort of given up on an apology. I don’t think that she is actually blocking him from seeing his family though, we know that he came to see his dad when his dad was ill and we know that he is coming over again in May. Although I have to say, she is not coming with him. He is coming over to St Paul’s for an Invictus Games event and it is a surprise she is not coming with him, it feels like a withdrawal of support.” “I think that she is just protecting herself because she knows that she is not very popular in this country. I do think that Tom [Quinn] may be pushing the boundaries to say that she is preventing an olive branch, to be honest.” When asked if William actually wants an olive branch she said: “The idea that William is looking for a reconciliation is for the birds. This is a guy who has a lot of big things on his plate. He has two very sick relatives one of whom is his wife. He is planning to be the future King, who knows how long that could be. That must be at the forefront of his mind. “He could be the King in the next few years and the idea that he’s going to get bogged down by more psychodrama from his brother, from Montecito, from Meghan. I mean, he’s just he’s moved past all of that. He’s actually past the angry stage. I’m hearing he just can’t be bothered with those guys anymore.”

[From GB News]

“He’s actually past the angry stage. I’m hearing he just can’t be bothered with those guys anymore.” Oh you sweet summer child. Just wait until Harry pops over to do an event or see the king or whatever – suddenly William will be giving wall-to-wall briefings about how much he hates his brother, he never wants to see him again, how Harry should have checked on Kate, how Harry has been brainwashed by California therapists, and on and on. William can and is bothered by all things Harry and Meghan. And no, he’s not “past the angry stage.” Angry is his brand. As for all of the dumbf–kery about Meghan expecting an apology… she’s the one (out of everyone involved) who has moved on with her life. It’s going to be funny when she launches American Riviera Orchard and suddenly Huevo will be giving irritated, angry and wrathful briefings for weeks.