Prince William is ‘past the angry stage’ & ‘can’t be bothered’ with the Sussexes

Two weeks ago, some random royal expert claimed that Prince William and Kate had “urged” the Sussexes to bring their children to the UK. First of all, I don’t think William and Kate urged any such thing. While William is obsessed with all things Sussex, he would never think to encourage, urge, order or demand that Harry and Meghan bring their children anywhere. The sad truth is that William really doesn’t give a f–k about his niece and nephew enough to give them any thought beyond how much he hates their parents. But it was interesting to see someone attempt to assign a new position to the Waleses, that they were the ones trying to resolve the conflict in some kind of awkward way (which I also don’t believe). Now we’re back to regularly scheduled programming though – according to the Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths, the reason why the Waleses and Sussexes still have icy relations is because Meghan demanded an apology… and William can’t be bothered.
Royal author Tom Quinn has recently claimed that Meghan has said that “until she feels that the Royal Family have been sufficiently nice to her – and grovelingly apologised for the past – it’s not going to happen.”
Speaking to GB News, Royal expert and editor-at-large for the Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths said: “I think that she is pushing for an apology. She’s been pushing for that for quite a long time, although there have been reports from the Sussex camp that she has sort of given up on an apology. I don’t think that she is actually blocking him from seeing his family though, we know that he came to see his dad when his dad was ill and we know that he is coming over again in May. Although I have to say, she is not coming with him. He is coming over to St Paul’s for an Invictus Games event and it is a surprise she is not coming with him, it feels like a withdrawal of support.”
“I think that she is just protecting herself because she knows that she is not very popular in this country. I do think that Tom [Quinn] may be pushing the boundaries to say that she is preventing an olive branch, to be honest.”
When asked if William actually wants an olive branch she said: “The idea that William is looking for a reconciliation is for the birds. This is a guy who has a lot of big things on his plate. He has two very sick relatives one of whom is his wife. He is planning to be the future King, who knows how long that could be. That must be at the forefront of his mind.
“He could be the King in the next few years and the idea that he’s going to get bogged down by more psychodrama from his brother, from Montecito, from Meghan. I mean, he’s just he’s moved past all of that. He’s actually past the angry stage. I’m hearing he just can’t be bothered with those guys anymore.”
[From GB News]
“He’s actually past the angry stage. I’m hearing he just can’t be bothered with those guys anymore.” Oh you sweet summer child. Just wait until Harry pops over to do an event or see the king or whatever – suddenly William will be giving wall-to-wall briefings about how much he hates his brother, he never wants to see him again, how Harry should have checked on Kate, how Harry has been brainwashed by California therapists, and on and on. William can and is bothered by all things Harry and Meghan. And no, he’s not “past the angry stage.” Angry is his brand. As for all of the dumbf–kery about Meghan expecting an apology… she’s the one (out of everyone involved) who has moved on with her life. It’s going to be funny when she launches American Riviera Orchard and suddenly Huevo will be giving irritated, angry and wrathful briefings for weeks.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Sure, Jan.
Right. WFH Huevo’s dial doesn’t move past Angry.
Sure, Klan.
Meanwhile, William is the only one constantly talking about and referencing the Sussexes while the Sussexes moved on long time ago and don’t even mention William at all. William has a funny way of showing “he’s past the angry stage and can’t be bothered with the Sussexes”. I mean, nothing shows more about not being bothered by the Sussexes than obsessing over the Sussexes every waking second of your life. 🙄🙄🙄🙄
THIS 💯.!!! William can’t stop briefing against Harry. Meanwhile, Harry is unbothered and living his best life. Seems William is the obsessed one.Harry has moved on.
That first photo is not a good look for a brother towards his sister in law. Not a good look for a future king.
He looks like he loathes her…or wants her.
It went on for a bit too because there’s another photo of him doing same but Harry’s head is down.
He’s such a creep.
It took 4 years to say he’s past the “angry stage” (which is a total lie–what are the odds of another “I hate my brother” article in the next 2 weeks?).
If so, why an article about it. Article title might as well be: “Angry dude declares publically that he’s totally not angry anymore at the brother he believes betrayed him” First sentence: After four years, elder brother proclaims that he has gotten past his younger brother’s utter betrayal of everything he believes in, and will never trust again.”
Sure, Will-di Amin. Not angry anymore. Got it.
IMHO, Things will never be right with William until rights the wrongs of betraying his brother . He just will not have the peace he desperately crave.
WILLIAM JUST NEED TO STOP TALKING ABOUT HARRY 😪😪😪 HE SHOULD BE TALKING ABOUT HIS WIFE 🙄🙄🙄
I’ll believe it when we stop seeing something in the press every five minutes.
Exactly!!
Also..
“Prince William is ‘past the angry stage’ & ‘can’t be bothered’ with the Sussexes” – of course he is, it is actual work to repair a relationship and he’s allergic to that sort of thing.
True meaning: he still obsessed with his brother and the sister in law he can’t have 😂
He needs to just keep them out of his mouth
Let’s continue to blame Meg for everything. Peg is incandescent with rage about is brother and what his brother does 24/7. Why are we now trying to sell he isn’t angry? I have my theory on this and it has to do with Can’t and what happened to her. So now we are going to try to sell Peg isn’t angry sure.
They do know that Harry isn’t a dog, right? That Meghan actually doesn’t have a leash on him? It boggles my mind how much they make H out to have absolutely zero agency. But I guess this is par for the course – always blame the woman in these cases.
Susan— What is your theory of what’s going on? I’ve been thinking since the fake AI-created “cancer announcement video” that Kate might possibly be deceased, or incapacitated. It’s either that or, Kate & William are split up and Kate has been playing hardball and not cooperating with KP’s/William’s PR, so KP created all those fake photos & videos in her absence. Something dark & weird is going on for sure!
My theory is that his anger put her in the hospital. My theory is he told her he wanted a divorce and it went beyond pillow throwing. I have no clue now where she is or if she is fighting this divorce. Time will tell.
I agree with you @K-Peace. I believe it’s one of those three things as well. She is either incapacitated or even deceased. And the other option I believe is related to separation/divorce. I believe they have been seperated for some time now (at least since the Adelaid move) but their marriage got even worse after all this and something happened in December. I do believe he even cut her off financially at times. I do not believe any of the obvious lies they have had the press feed to the public by any means about all of this. And now William is canceling an event 6 months away in late October… Did you see the article about them upgrading the annexe connected to Adelaid? I’m curious to see that play out. Anyhow, everything you have said I completely agree with.
K-peace, Susan C and Julianna – fwiw I agree with all of you. Something dire happened in December. I don’t actually think we’ll see her again in public life.
I think all these stories being put out at the moment are distractions. One way or the other she has been phased out. Just like Diana was in Paris.
Liz et al: I’ve been in my own private Idaho–er, conspiracy theory–since January 16. Something bad happened to Kate. William is at the center. Charles is controlling Williams’s state/official appearances (investiture, Commonwealth remembrance). Kate will not return to public life.
The Adelaide annex renovation is for CarolE. I think CarolE is bargaining hard to have extensive access to the grandkids now that Kate is allegedly either missing or incapacitated or d.e.d. in exchange for being quiet. After a tough negotiation, Willy is okay having her close by to help with the kids, who need stability, but CarolE will have to ring the bell and enter via the back door. Besides, who else is there to do the unfun stuff of parenting and oversee the help? Willy is the fun dad but he needs his private time. CarolE can stay but she zips her lips.
Oh he has seen those fabulous photos of Harry and Meghan. He’s mad as hell. He’s been screaming and throwing up all weekend. It won’t be until October that he can calm his tits down. But then he’ll see the success of ARO and he’ll have another fit, so it won’t be until next February but then the Nexflix series will happen and the rest of his will fall out from incandescent jealousy.
“Fabulous photos” is right. I’m an H&M fan, and even I was agog at the beauty and charisma shining through my computer monitor. See how lovely your spouse will become when you give them plenty of care and kindness, and you don’t throw “pillows” at them or push them down on dog bowls?
You just can’t fake or Photoshop that level of charisma, star power and chemistry. Kate has tried and failed.
Artfossil – totally agree
HO-BLOODY-HUM. You need a new Schtick, Baldilocks. Even the Deranged are in danger of moving on.
Willy Nilly should start by apologizing for that creepy look he’s giving Meghan in that top photo.
She barely acknowledges her husband’s family and has clearly moved on, while they and their cohorts the BM are stuck on stupid. I really hope Harry attends the church service via Zoom. Which would actually be kinda funny, since Will wants to reign via Zoom (Zoom is mine Harold!😂)
Jealousy is a the root of all this – Peggy is jealous that his brother married an attractive, intelligent, compassionate and accomplished woman that is Meghan, he married his milk toast stalker. And yeah, I think William had the hots for her and likely flirted with her and was shut down hence him turning on them both.
Perhaps this is more like what he cannot have he seeks to destroy. As I have said, he will not have the peace and acceptance he desperately crave until he does right by Harry.
Imagine betraying your brother on an international scale just because you do not approve of the choice of his wife and d/4 use the machinery of the state &your position as heir apparent to try and destroy their marriage and lives.
God does not like ugly.
@jemmy — Agreed. I read somewhere that someone put the Celie curse on Willy and Kate. I hadn’t seen “The Color Purple” in a while, so I had to think about it a bit.
Here’s the Celie curse: “Until you do right by me, everything you even think about gonna fail.” Yep. Willy and Kate are already failing — at marriage, at work, at LIFE.
@Booboocita, aye. It might have been me. 🙋 I do a lot of wishful thinking- Success and happiness and all the best for the Sussexes. Just desserts for the Waleses.
@DU – And, it being William, I bet there’s an element of, “I saw her first!” over Meghan (he and Kate already knew her from watching Suits).
But I think it’s more than just jealousy. Harry checking out of the RF was a big deal. Will (and the rest of the RF, actually) had no plan B for what to do if Harry wasn’t there as his dogsbody, doing all the work. Deep down, Will’s scared silly at being so visible in his role as POW and FK without Harry as backup, and fear also fuels his rage. It’s not completely his fault he’s so unprepared. On one hand, the “system” (i.e, Charles and the RF) failed him, as it failed Harry. But on the other, Will was so enthusiastically on board with doing as he pleased, taking advantage of everyone and everything, and, finally, smearing and endangering his brother and family to try and get Harry to come back, compassion is hard to come by. Will has none of his own skills to work his way out of the hole he’s in, is surrounded by people whose interest in him revolves around furthering their own agendas, and is unlikely to listen to anyone who could really help him, anyway (including Harry).
And this doesn’t include the issue of whatever’s really going on with and his involvement in the whole Kate saga…
Bingo!
@jemmy
That’s why karma hit those two and his dad like a ton of bricks. Harry and Meghan have given them grace and they are not heeding the signs. It will end badly if they don’t seek forgiveness. He knows what he has to do but will he have the courage to do it.
At this point, I think being angry at Harry is William’s hobby. He doesn’t really have a job, either. Not good.
Stalking, obsessing and smearing is his real full time job. That’s why he wants to “work” from home.
Just imagine, you’re married with young kids, your wife has made a cancer/chemo treatment announcement but all you can focus on is… let’s see here, oh yes, your anger at your brother’s family. Huh?
Charlotte Griffiths is talking out of her ass. If William can’t be bothered with Harry and Meghan why did he and Kate have engagements on almost everyday that the Invictus Games was happening? Not to mention when Harry and Meghan went to Canada, William was able to attend the BAFTAs as well as the air ambulance gala with Tom Cruise when Harry visited Charles in the UK. Every decision William makes is due to what Harry is doing. I have no doubt that William is doing those two engagements on Thursday because Harry and Meghan were in the spot over the weekend.
That man is so bothered, they’re kinda the only reason he’s shows up for any engagements anymore these days.
Meghan’s making jam. This sounds made up. William doesn’t want to be bothered with their psychodrama? Please. William IS the psychodrama.
I’m hoping and praying that ARO features orange marmalade!
Just physically looking at both couples you can tell who has moved on.
Their pics last weekend cemented the fact they have moved on, living a fabulous life, doing the jobs they want to do. They looked free, caring and undeniably in love, an attitude that will never be seen/felt by William.
The Waleses are as pathetic as the Trumps and these stories are ridiculous and boring. The BM need the one sided family fused for the clicks.
Since when is William the only one worried about his father’s illness? He doesn’t even acknowledge that Harry is also Charles’ son. Harry crossed an ocean to see him. Meanwhile William is doing, what, an occasional school run. Does nothing for sick wife.
She uses “I think” and “I don’t think (which is obvious)” throughout the story. “I think” means I haven’t a clue what I am talking about and I’m talking nonsense because GB News asked me to.
I actually am laughing out loud with this one.. if it wasn’t for all the hate and rage articles targeting the Sussex family coming from KP we would be asking for “proof of life” for Peggy himself.
May be Peg realized that he was losing the one side competition.
Here we go ‘Meghan demands a groveling apology’. Just like ‘bossy’ Meghan wouldn’t let the Dr. Sophie Chandauka stand next to Harry (and instead Meghan centered the woman in the photo).
I think Harry said she deserves an apology, but I don’t believe anyone demanded any such thing. Much like Magas, these folks don’t care what is actually true, they just need to have their hate fed daily.
When William crawls out of the bottle or his bottle, he will be right back to angry. Right now he is stuck on 10 sheets to the wind . He is way pass 3 sheets 3 months ago.
he is NOT past the angry stage. After the polo thing last week he is so pist off right now that he made all these excuses to be private and now cant counter attack and Harry can just keep shinning lol! Karma
“He has a very sick wife” no he doesn’t she had a successful operation and should have recovered by now, unless the RR knows better. She said her doctors thought they had got all the cancer and the chemo was just a precaution, I see no reason that William can’t help his dad now, who does have cancer, who is ill, and who is old. His need is far greater than Kate’s.
I’m guessing Meghan doesn’t care anymore — she says as much every time she mentions “my husband’s family.” She has set her boundaries, and brushed off any trace of salt from her Aquazzuras.
William, meanwhile, is wailing and gnashing his yellow teeth.
Meghan has said that she’s moved on for her time as a working royal. It’s for the rest of the family and the British press to do the same
I think Meghan has become so incredibly mentally strong and in such a good place emotionally, that she’s not in the least bothered by, or completely ignores the stupid little tantrums from the salty ones. She may even laugh at the ridiculousness of it all.
Peg is literally obsessed with Harry and Meghan. Practically the only way you can get him to show up anywhere at all is for Harry to have been out and about. He briefs the royal rota daily about how much he hates them. Now a complete turn around – he decides suddenly he is not angry anymore with the Sussex. Very strange. And something is definitely brewing behind the scenes.
💯🎯
So, let’s get this right, Megan doesn’t mention Billy, Harry doesn’t mention Billy, Megan doesn’t mention bone, Harry doesn’t mention bone, but, but, but Billy can’t be bothered with Harry 😂😂😂😂😂there are not enough fks in the world with enough offs to go with this insane article.
Billy will crawl out of his Billy shaped bottle and bird the moment Harry or Megan appear in public. Billy couldn’t appear before Thursday, because there was to much foaming from his mouth still after Harry looked so hot, so relaxed and so happy at the polo match HE WON LOL
Billy really needs an intervention before that vein on his head pops or his jaw locks.
Don’t be Billy children, be sane
@Mary Pester 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
He doesn’t think Meghan is blocking PH from seeing his family, because he has been to see his father. Isn’t this guy a bloody genius to work that out for himself? And GB news needs to consult this royal “expert” to explain the obvious to them?
Oh please, is he tired or is it finally getting through to his head that his brother does not give a flying f*** about his tantrums and anger? I think Will might have learned the hard way these last few weeks that his family in general are not fans of his. No worries, he’ll be rage briefing in a minute over Meghan having the nerve to go about her business as usual.
@Juilana- Oh I think Will and Kate have discovered over these few weeks how much the rest of the family is not “fond” of them, especially her. He’s failing at being the one in charge. Bizarrely, I think they’ve been humbled in a way.
” Although I have to say, she is not coming with him. He is coming over to St Paul’s for an Invictus Games event and it is a surprise she is not coming with him, it feels like a withdrawal of support.”
Let’s see, she wasn’t at the coronation. She didn’t go with him to see KFC. Yes, she is no longer supporting the brf.
These people–this is similar to when Harry did all of the interviews about Spare by himself and they kept saying she wasn’t supporting him. They really are scraping the bottom of the barrel.
Reporter: Good morning William.
William: I can’t be bothered about the Sussexes.
Reporter: Where’s Kate?
William: I can’t be bothered about the Sussexes.
Reporter: How are your children doing?
William: I can’t be bothered about the Sussexes.
Reporter: When was the last time you saw your father?
William: I can’t be bothered by the Sussexes.
Reporter: Try proving that by not talking about them all the time.
William: I can’t be bothered about the Sussexes.
Have any of Harry’s people said he’s going in May. I keep hearing the rota say he’s going. But I don’t think I’ve still heard he’s going to go. They just keep saying it hoping it will push him into going. I bet he does a Zoom call into it. Which will set them all of again about it.