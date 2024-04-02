Prince William & Kate ‘urged’ the Sussexes to ‘bring the children’ to the UK

In June 2022, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their two children to the UK for QEII’s Platinum Jubbly. QEII invited them personally, and there’s enough evidence to suggest that she also worked out their security issues for the visit, and the Sussexes were likely using royal protection officers from QEII’s guard unit. The Sussexes ended up attending Trooping the Colour – they watched from a short distance, with some of Harry’s cousins and the children. The Sussexes also went to St. Paul’s Cathedral for a special Jubbly service, and once again, QEII seemingly ordered the staging so that Meghan and Harry could get their own special procession through church.

Those were the only public moments for the Sussexes, although they were in the UK for like four or five days. In the months that followed, we learned that Harry introduced QEII to her namesake great-granddaughter, and Archie was also there to see QEII for the first time since he was a baby. We also learned weeks after the visit that Charles had spent a little time with his two Sussex grandchildren – this was also the one and only time he’s met Lili. The Sussexes threw a small party at Frogmore Cottage for Lili’s birthday. We still don’t know if anyone from the family showed up. At no point did Prince William and Kate try to meet Lili for the first time, nor did they want to see Archie. William was (and is) so incandescent with rage, he refused to see his niece and nephew. Think about how f–ked up that is. Well, I was reminded of the 2022 visit because apparently William and Kate “urged” the Sussexes to bring their children to the UK this year.

Prince William and Princess Kate are trying their best to end their feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to one royal expert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a strained relationship with the Royal Family and they are currently estranged from the Prince and Princess of Wales. However, royal author Tom Quinn has said William and Kate have tried to fix this. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, he said the couple have reached out to Meghan and Harry and urged them to bring their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK to visit. However, it’s believed Meghan has put her foot down and refused. Tom told us: “There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK. William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far.” Meghan and Harry are not close with William and Kate and the Sussexes hit out at their family members in their Netflix docuseries, as well as their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Harry also made a number of accusations about his brother and sister-in-law in his debut memoir Spare.

Granted, this is just rejiggering the soap opera storyline because everyone is bored with “William refuses to speak to Harry, whom he hates with a fiery and violent passion.” Now they’re trying out “Will and Kate would love to see Archie and Lili, the Sussexes are so mean to deny their children a visit to England!” Which version is closer to the truth? The version of the past five years, in which William reacts with rage and violent temper tantrums about all things Sussex, or the version in which the Waleses are like “omg, please come back, we would love to see your kids!” I guess they have to keep the focus on the Wales/Sussex conflict rather than the Wales/Wales conflict.